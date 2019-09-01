Ndidi returns for Leicester, Iheanacho, Balogun missing

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi returned to the starting line-up for Leicester City who defeated Bournemouth 3-1 in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday Ndidi, who missed the Foxes last league game against Sheffield United due to injury. featured for 90 minutes in the game. It was Ndidi’s third league appearance for Leicester City this season and he has scored once.

His international teammate, Kelechi Iheanacho was not listed for the game by the hosts. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Iheanacho has now been left out of the matchday squad by the Foxes for their last three games in all competitions. Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy was involved in all three goals as Brendan Rodgers’ side beat Bournemouth 3-1 in an endto- end contest at the King Power Stadium. Isaac Success featured as a sub stitute in Watford 1-1 away draw against Newcastle United. Success replaced the Hornets goal scorer in the game, Will Hughes in the 71st minute.

The other Nigerian at the club, Tom Dele-Bashiru failed to make the matchday squad for Watford in the encounter. At the Etihad Stadium, Leon Balogun was left out of the matchday squad for the fourth consecutive game as his club, Brighton&Hove Albion lost 4-0 to Manchester City. In other fixtures, Manchester United slid further down the table to seventh after managing a 1-1 draw with Southampton, even though they scored first, West Ham United defeated Norwich City 2-0 at the London Stadium, while Crystal Palace edged 10-man Aston Villa 1-0 at the Selhurst Park.

At Stamford Bridge, Frank Lampard could only watch in anguish as his Chelsea could only muster a 2-2 draw against newly promoted Sheffield United. And a fluke own goal and strikes by Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool see off Burnley at Turf Moor as they maintained their 100% start to their Premier League campaign.

The Clarets had fought toe-totoe with last season’s runners-up until the 33rd minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s seemingly intended cross to the far post brushed the back of Chris Wood and sailed over the head of the stranded Nick Pope in goal. Another piece of misfortune occurred soon after the restart.

This time Burnley skipper Ben Mee inadvertently found Reds forward Firmino with a short pass; he then found Mane who fired low past Pope. There were few chances after the break, but Liverpool converted the clearest of them when Firmino fired in from the edge of the area after he was teed up by Mohamed Salah.

