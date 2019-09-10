NEC: Communiqué sacking ALGON president fake

No such meeting held, says scribe

Members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) yesterday expressed shock over a purported communiqué by the association removing their National President, Mr Kolade Alabi, describing the report as fake news.

Hence, the association called for proper investigation and verification of facts from the right sources before going to the press, saying that there was never a meeting where the decision was taken.

In a statement by ALGON Secretary-General, Binta Bello, and its Deputy President, Muhammed Aliyu, which was made available to New Telegraph, the association wondered where such meeting was held, describing the report of purported removal of the national president as unfortunate.

Bello said: “My attention has been drawn to an alleged meeting of ALGON National Executive Council on the 6th of September. I want to confirm that no such meeting was held. As the Secretary-General of the association, the responsibilities of the process of convening such meeting is vested on me or as delighted by me of which neither of the two happened. It is rather unfortunate to claim that such a meeting took place which further claimed the removal of the incumbent President, Mr. Kolade Alabi. I urge all ALGON staff to guide against illegitimate information and to remain calm.”

Also refuting the report, Nassarawa State ALGON Chairman, Aminu Muazu Maifata, said the entire story was a hoarse, but that it was capable of destroying the main fabrics of ALGON and should therefore be deeply investigated.

“I write to refute the purported removal of Kolade David Alabi, the incumbent national president of ALGON as circulated on the on-line platform of national newspapers.

“To the best of my knowledge, neither was there a NEC meeting nor a resolution to that effect without the national secretariat’s knowledge,” Maifata said.

His Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Frank Archibong, said the report was grossly misleading and absolutely condemnable in all ramifications.

“I am not only an exco member of ALGON; I am also a NEC member of our association. How can anyone be so unkind to his nation and deliberately want to cause confusion to a most dynamic and trusted leadership more so that the writer is faceless,?” he queried.

Other states ALGON chairmen from Delta, Kogi, Taraba and Plateau states, also debunked the removal of the national president, describing the person that released the purported communiqué as an ‘impostor.’

Like this: Like Loading...