NEC: Communiqué sacking ALGON president fake
- No such meeting held, says scribe
Members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) yesterday expressed shock over a purported communiqué by the association removing their National President, Mr Kolade Alabi, describing the report as fake news.
Hence, the association called for proper investigation and verification of facts from the right sources before going to the press, saying that there was never a meeting where the decision was taken.
In a statement by ALGON Secretary-General, Binta Bello, and its Deputy President, Muhammed Aliyu, which was made available to New Telegraph, the association wondered where such meeting was held, describing the report of purported removal of the national president as unfortunate.
Bello said: “My attention has been drawn to an alleged meeting of ALGON National Executive Council on the 6th of September. I want to confirm that no such meeting was held. As the Secretary-General of the association, the responsibilities of the process of convening such meeting is vested on me or as delighted by me of which neither of the two happened. It is rather unfortunate to claim that such a meeting took place which further claimed the removal of the incumbent President, Mr. Kolade Alabi. I urge all ALGON staff to guide against illegitimate information and to remain calm.”
Also refuting the report, Nassarawa State ALGON Chairman, Aminu Muazu Maifata, said the entire story was a hoarse, but that it was capable of destroying the main fabrics of ALGON and should therefore be deeply investigated.
“I write to refute the purported removal of Kolade David Alabi, the incumbent national president of ALGON as circulated on the on-line platform of national newspapers.
“To the best of my knowledge, neither was there a NEC meeting nor a resolution to that effect without the national secretariat’s knowledge,” Maifata said.
His Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Frank Archibong, said the report was grossly misleading and absolutely condemnable in all ramifications.
“I am not only an exco member of ALGON; I am also a NEC member of our association. How can anyone be so unkind to his nation and deliberately want to cause confusion to a most dynamic and trusted leadership more so that the writer is faceless,?” he queried.
Other states ALGON chairmen from Delta, Kogi, Taraba and Plateau states, also debunked the removal of the national president, describing the person that released the purported communiqué as an ‘impostor.’
FIRS: Frank insists N90bn misappropriated for 2019 elections
…Challenges FIRS to sue him
Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and political critic, Comrade Timi Frank, Tuesday insisted that N90 billion and not N40 billion was misappropriated from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the last general elections.
Frank, who distanced himself from the recent N40 billion allegation against the FIRS, stated that he stands by his allegation, challenging the FIRS to sue him.
He demanded an apology from the authority of the FIRS for saying that he was been used to fabricate lies against the revenue generating agency, adding that he is a man of integrity.
In a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja, Frank argued that the agency and the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have explanations to make to the world regarding the missing money.
He accused the FIRS of brain behind the N40 billion claim in the media to divert attention from the original N90 billion claim to make his revelation appears incredible, just as he lambasted the ruling party for describing the stolen money report as hogwash.
According to him, if the APC actually has the interest of the country at heart few elements who were not in the know of how its leadership mismanaged the taxpayers hard earned money ought to have been worried by the revelations.
He said: “I don’t know where the report of N40 billion is coming from and I don’t actually have connection with the PRNigeria who released the report but it is incumbent on me to state categorically that my position on the stolen N90 billion has not changed.
“I have waited patiently for either of the parties involved in the swindling of Nigeria taxpayers’ money to sue me but up till now the shameless elements are still hiding under one finger.
“They threatened but could not live up to their own expectations. A media organisation were force to retract the report thinking it will ends there but so many courageous media houses and the social media ensured that the truth could not be hidden. I salute the courageous ones, even as history will never forget them in a hurry.”
NRC fails to defend N1.2bn missing fund
The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Tuesday failed to defend the N1.2 billion allegedly missing from the coffers of the Corporation.
The NRC management appeared before the Hon Wole Oke led House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts to respond to an audit query raised by the office of the Accountant General of the Federation between the 2013 and 2014 financial years.
The House committee stepped down the presentation of the duo of Mrs O Osunmade and Alhaji A Niyi who represented the Corporation at the sitting for “misrepresentation of facts before the Parliament”.
According to the Chairman of the committee, Hon. Oke ” these documents before this honourable Committee can not stand the test of time
“What these officials are telling this Committee are different entirely form what contained in the documents the Corporation submitted from us
“We will have to step down their matter for misrepresentation of facts, consequently, a sub committee will be set up to look into the financial books and the activities of the Corporation for accountability
“Also the Secretariat should write officially to the minister of finance and the governor of the Central of Nigeria (CBN), to provide the Committee the detailed financial accounts of the Corporation in the period under review to guide the Committee in the course of its investigation of the missing money.”
The committee frowned at the request of the Corporation that it should be allowed to go back to study books and to come back for more details, saying that was not acceptable
Electoral reform: Show commitment, not promises, PDP tells Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Muhammadu’s birthday promise to bequeath Nigeria a legacy of free and fair elections is diversionary until he signs the amendment to the Electoral Act.
President Buhari on Tuesday, promised that the 2023 general elections would be free and fair.
But PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Nigerians could not be swayed away by such promises.
The party noted that President Buhari could not be said to be committed to free and fair election after he refused to sign the amendment to the Electoral Act.
It also accused the president of endorsing the outcome of “bloody and manipulated governorship elections that occurred in Bayelsa, Kogi, Kano, Ekiti, Osun as well as the 2019 general elections, in which he and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), were huge beneficiaries.
“Furthermore, Mr. President cannot rightly assert a commitment to electoral reform when he congratulated all beneficiaries of past flawed elections, while his administration failed to take any decisive step to bring known riggers and perpetrators of violence in these elections to book.”
PDP told the president that true electoral reform, which Nigeria requires goes beyond mere verbal posturing.
It challenged him to openly support the strengthening of the nation’s electoral laws and the decisive application of the provisions thereof.
National security: National Peace c’ttee bestows award on DG SS
…applauds DSS’ efforts at checking threats to peace
A coalition of civil society groups, the Committee on Peace and National Cohesion, has bestowed the prestigious award of “Excellence and Professionalism” to the Director General of the State Services (DG SS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi.
The organisations that honoured the DG SS included, Centre for Peace and Interfaith Dialogue Initiative, Religious Organisations and Episcopal Missions, Conference of Ethnic Minorities in Nigeria, Gender and Social Equality Advocacy Groups, and Trade Union coalition.
Present to bestow the award were Bishop King Abel, Dr. Ndubuisi Nwankwo, Mr. Oduma Richard Oduma, Ms. Maagbe Ahemen and Prince Shima Ikper.
The award, which was presented to the spymaster, Tuesday, at the secret service’s headquarters in Abuja, was in recognition of efforts at detecting and preventing threats to national security.
Specifically, the organisation said the untiring efforts of the DSS under the leadership of Bichi, has continued to engender national unity and cohesion.
Accordingly, the committee said the “symbolic” award was meant to encourage the DG to remain steadfast, firm and resolute, in the quest for a united and indissoluble nation.
“The Committee on Peace, National Unity and Cohesion is a multipurpose adhoc committee with members drawn from across the civil society, religious organisations, trade unions, ethnic minorities and the traditional institutions.
“The committee’s sole purpose is to promote and facilitate the peace process of.governmeny as well as other institutions that are critical in enhancing peace for the overall objective of national peace, unity and cohesion.
“The committee notes the determination, commitment and dedication of the Department of State Services under your leadership to enhance the realisation of national peace and unity, notwithstanding the various security challenges in the country.
“Above all, the committee appreciates and observes that the firmness of the DSS not to yield to this problems is worthy of encouragement and recognition.
“To this end, this award is symbolic to encourage to continue to be firm, resolute and unshaken in the performance of your constitutional roles of detection and prevention of internal security threats within the country.
“Consequently, the committee is honoured to present to you the award of Excellence and Professionalism as a mark of honour in recognition of your commitment to national peace, unity and cohesion.
“It is our hope that this recognition will thrust upon you a greater responsibility and challenge so as to further consolidate on the existing giant strides going forward for peace and national cohesion in the country,” they said.
Two internet fraudsters jailed six months in Ilorin
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Office has secured the convictions of two persons charged before a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on offences bordering on internet fraud and other fraud related offences.
The convicts, Chibueze Meshak and Babatunde Muhammed Bashir were convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment by the court presided over by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye on their separate charges.
The charge against Babatunde stated: “That you, Babatunde Mohammed Bashir on or about the 20th day of September, 2019 in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of the High Court of Kwara State, did attempt to cheat by impersonation, when you represented yourself as a Detective and requested one Mr Elian Torres Saucedo to send $500 gift card to you , a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary contrary to section 95 of the penal code and punishable under section 324 of the same penal code.”
The charge against Paul stated: “That you, Paul Chibueze Meshack (Alias Robert Hicks) sometime in June, 2019, at Ilorin within the judicial division of the Kwara State High Court, did attempt to cheat by impersonation, when you pretended to be one Robert Hicks of the HR Department of Amerigroup Corporation with gmail account: roberthickstheman@gmail.com and in that guise communication with one Jessica Winter of Wiltshire England vide gmail hangout with jess winter, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 95 of the penal code and punishable under section 324 of the same penal code.”
The defendants pleaded guilty to the charge brought against them.
Insecurity: Police operatives intervept N54m worth tramadol
Police Special Forces have interceptesd 4000 packs of tramadol worth N54 million, at a location in Bauchi State.
The controlled pain killer drugs were being couried to Potiskum in Yobe State by suspects, who were arrested by the operatives during mop-up operations.
The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja, at the presentation of 71 criminal suspects at the headquarters of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
Mba said the nationwide operation that led to the arrests of the suspects, were aimed at ensuring a crime-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.
He, however, explained that, the estimated amount was given to him by somebody.
“Somebody gave us an estimate of N54 million, but I don’t deal on drugs,” Mba said.
Apart from the arrest in Bauchi, operatives also rounded-up “one chance” syndicate, 2-man gang of burglars, as well as suspected automated teller machine (ATM) cards’ thieves, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.
N37bn NASS renovation bill, a rip-off – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the N37 billion budget of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), for the renovation of the National Assembly complex was an unpardonable rip-off.
The party said it was evidence of the brazen corruption that pervades the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.
PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that it was indefensible for the presidency to propose a whooping N37 billion for renovation work on the National Assembly complex, whereas the the cost to built the complex was N7 billion.
“Our party insists that the over 500 percent padding of the original construction cost is completely insupportable even with the prevailing costs and exchange rate regime, a development that has already spurred public outcry and apprehensions of plots to divert the fund for political interests of certain APC leaders,” the party added.
It stated that the renovation figure further confirmed that “the APC-led administration is overtly corrupt and only out to steal, drain and divert our national resources for selfish purposes of certain individuals in the present administration.”
The party said that such corruption is unacceptable in a nation confronted by alarming economic downturn, extreme poverty, hunger, decayed infrastructure and security challenges.
Senate rejects Buhari’s free visa policy, summons Interior Minister
The Senate has rejected the free visa policy of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it is premature, considering the spate of insecurity in the country.
The senate also summoned the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola along with Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration to appear before its committee on Interior, Judiciary and legal matters.
The invitation was to explain to the senate the legality, logistics and constitutional issues available and required for compliance, before the implementation of the visa-on-arrival policy.
Buhari had recently announced the commencement of visas-on-arrival policy for all African travellers by January.
This was a resolution adopted sequel to a motion sponsored by Sen. Adewunmi Adetunbi (APC, Ekiti North) at plenary on Tuesday.
Leading his debate, Senator Adetunbi said that a national newspaper on December 12, 2019 had reported that the Federal Government had approved that all Africans could come into Nigeria without visa from January 2020.
He said that neither the Federal Executive Council (FEC) nor member of the National Assembly had yet submitted a bill for domestication of the said African Continental Free Trade Agreement which is necessary prerequisite before its implementation.
“Therefore, it is premature constitutionally and legally impossible for the provisions of the said agreement to have any effect within the territory of Nigeria,” he argued.
Supporting the motion, Senate Minority Leader Eyinnaya Abaribe said that a lot of Nigerians were worried about the policy because of the spate of insecurity in the country.
“And for us, haven known that part of the insecurity came from elements coming outside and into Nigeria to now have a visa policy that doesn’t seem to be properly regulated was giving a lot of people a lot jitters because, what it meant was that anybody could just come in and actually cause mayhem in Nigeria not knowing the result,” he observed.
Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) said that when international agreements were entered into by Nigeria, they should be properly domesticated to give it legality and legitimacy.
The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, said that the Attorney General of the Federation should be able to forward it to the National Assembly to file them appropriately and give them the legal backing that they required.
Ahmad Lawan thereafter, threw the matter to vote and majority of Senators voted against the policy.
Buhari signs N10.594trn 2020 Appropriation Bill into law
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja signed the 2020 appropriation bill of N10,594,362,364,830 into law.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the budget was increased from N10.33 trillion to N10.594billion by the National Assembly.
N560.47 billion of the total budget is for statutory transfers while N2.7 trillion is for debt service.
Other breakdown of the budget include N4,842,974,600,640 for Recurrent Expenditure; Capital expenditure N2,465,418,006,955; Fiscal Deficit N2.28 trillion and Deficit/GDP N1.52 per cent.
The budget as passed by the National Assembly also maintained Nigeria’s daily oil production rate at 2.18 million per barrel, but increased the Oil Benchmark Price to $57 per barrel against the $55 proposed by the Executive.
The signed 2020 budget also retained inflation rate at 10.81 per cent and the exchange rate at N305 to a dollars as proposed by the executive.
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha as well as presidential aides witnessed the signing of the budget at President’s mini-conference hall.
NGF: Buhari’s demonstrated unparalleled leadership, patriotism
The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has described President Muhammadu Buhari as true patriotic leader who has demonstrated unparalleled leadership, patriotism, integrity, sacrifice and courage in bringing genuine change to Nigeria.
NGF Chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham while felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari as he marks his 77th birthday, said the Buhari administration has brought back confidence to the nation and is putting it on the path of productivity and self-sufficiency.
He said: “The revival of the economy, industries, railways, agriculture and other sectors by the Change Government under your leadership has brought back confidence to the nation and is putting it on the path of productivity and self-sufficiency.”
Lalong emphasized that the honest and transparent leadership by the President and his achievements in the fight against corruption means that the future of Nigeria is being secured and guaranteed even as the world continues to give the country its rightful place in the comity of nations.
Governor Lalong assured the President of the renewed loyalty and cooperation of Northern Governors to his administration assuring him of their prayers, support and goodwill as he continues to lead the nation to the next level.
The governors, however, wished the President long life, good health and God’s divine protection and wisdom.
