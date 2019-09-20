News
NECA cautions CBN on implementation of cashless policy
The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has stated that the country’s economic environment is not ripe for full implementation of cashless policy, as recently announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The association’s Director-General, Mr. Timothy Olawale, who made this known yesterday in Lagos, said that the full implementation of the policy would impact negatively on several sub-sectors of the economy.
Although Olawale said that the initiative was laudable, he however, noted that the current business environment and the available infrastructure were not ready for such a development.
“Several sub-sectors of the economy, including the fast-moving consumer goods and retailing, downstream oil and gas, and transportation, among others, will be negatively impacted by the policy, as they are still predominantly cash-dominated.
“Corporate account holders are still battling with the N50 stamp duty charge on every transaction above N1,000, commission on turnover of 0.1 per cent, with the about-to-come-on-stream 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax.
“Also, with the additional five per cent as processing fee for withdrawals and three per cent as processing fee for lodgements of any amount above N3 million, it is needless to say that the policy is an overkill, exploitative and will impact negatively on the citizens,” he said.
The Director-General said that the country’s 2019 Doing Business Report rated Nigeria 146th out of 190 economies.
Olawale said: “This and other uncoordinated and unplanned policies will further bring hardship on the people and lead to further contraction of the economy.”
He urged the CBN to ensure that all deposit money banks improved their facilities as against inefficiency in their payment platforms to reduce incidences of fraud.
He reiterated the need for wide consultations and stakeholders’ engagement on a continuous basis before the implementation of policies.
Afghanistan: US confirms drone attack that killed 30 farmers
The US forces in Afghanistan have admitted that a drone attack that killed at least 30 pine nut farmers in Nangarhar province on Thursday was conducted by them.
At least 40 others were injured in the attack in Wazir Tangi area of Khogyani district that was previously attributed to the West-backed Afghan government.
A spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan confirmed on Thursday that the drone attack was conducted by the US with the intention of destroying a hideout used by the fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) group.
“Initial indications are members of Daesh [ISIL] were among those targeted in the strike,” Colonel Sonny Leggett, spokesman for the American-led coalition in Afghanistan said.
“However, we are working with local officials to determine whether there was collateral damage.”
Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in Nangarhar said on Thursday that the drone attack killed 30 workers in a pine nut field and at least 40 others were injured.
The defence ministry in Kabul confirmed the raid, but refused to share casualty details immediately.
Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor of Nangarhar confirmed the air raid.
“The government is investigating the incident. So far nine bodies are collected from the attack site near a pine nut field,” he said.
Malik Rahat Gul, a tribal elder in Wazir Tangi, said the air raid happened at a time when tired workers, mainly daily wage earners, had gathered near their tent after harvesting pine nuts in a field nearby.
“The workers had lit a bonfire and were sitting together when a drone targeted them,” said Gul.
Earlier this month, four brothers were killed in a raid by the CIA-trained and funded 02 Unit of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) spy agency.
Spike in Taliban attacks
Also on Thursday, at least 20 people were killed in Zabul province’s Qalat city in a suicide car bomb blast claimed by the Taliban armed group.
Hundreds of people have been killed in the past several weeks, as the West-backed government forces and Taliban fighters have stepped up attacks since a peace deal between the armed group and the United States collapsed earlier this month.
The Taliban fighters wanted to target a training base for Afghanistan’s powerful spy agency, NDS, in Qalat city but parked the explosives-laden truck outside a hospital gate nearby, a defence ministry source said.
Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride, reporting from the capital, Kabul, said several women, children, health workers and patients in the hospital were critically injured in the blast.
“[The] truck bomb that drove up against an exterior wall of the NDS building detonated, but right next door was a provincial hospital that has taken the brunt of this explosion … the death toll is likely to rise,” he said.
The spike in Taliban attacks comes as Afghanistan prepares for the presidential election scheduled to be held on September 28.
The Taliban has warned that its fighters will step up their campaign against the Afghan government and foreign forces to dissuade people from voting in the presidential election.
“The government is still going ahead with its preparation for elections and trying to open up the number of polling stations,” McBride said.
“As the Taliban say, they are still open to peace talks; the Afghan government is saying it has to resume only after elections.”
More than nine million Afghans are expected to vote in the presidential election, for which the government has deployed more than 70,000 security forces across the country.
US President Donald Trump abruptly ended talks with the Taliban earlier this month for a deal on the withdrawal of thousands of American troops from Afghanistan in exchange for security guarantees from the Taliban.
The talks, which did not include the Afghan government, were intended to lead to wider peace negotiations to end the 18-year-long war in Afghanistan.
One killed, five injured in shooting near White House
A man has been killed and five injured in a shooting on the streets of Washington DC.
Gunfire erupted in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the Columbia Heights neighbourhood just after 10pm on Thursday night.
The complex is around two miles from the White House.
Police have not confirmed whether they have arrested a suspect but Reuters news agency cited a law enforcement source as saying it was not an “active shooter” situation.
Police Commander Stuart Emerman said the injuries ranged from “non-critical to critical” and all were being treated in hospital.
They are four men and one women. No children were among the victims.
When asked how many shots had been fired, Cdr Emerman said: “Multiple shell casings were at the scene so it could be an accurate assessment that [witnesses] did hear a lot of gunshots.”
$9.6bn judgement debt: How P&ID defrauded Nigeria
The Federal Government yesterday told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja how Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) and its Nigerian affiliate, P&ID Nigeria Limited, defrauded the country and equally evaded tax.
This was just as the Federal Government arraigned the two firms on an 11-count charge bothering on fraud and tax evasion in respect of the contract leading to the recent controversial judgement of a British court empowering the firm to seize $9.6 billion worth of Nigerian assets.
The firms, through their representatives, Mohammed Kuchazi and Adamu Usman, respectively pleaded guilty to the 11-count charge when they were docked.
While Kuchazi was represented by his counsel, Dandison Akurunwua, Usman, who is also a lawyer, represented himself.
The court, however, ordered the forfeiture of all assets and properties to the Federal Government, as well as the winding up (closure) of the two firms.
The order was sequel to the conviction of the two firms.
The defendants were alleged, among others, of fraudulently claiming to have acquired land from the Cross River State Government in 2010 for the gas supply project agreement which led to the $9.6 billion judgement.
The prosecution also alleged that the defendants conspired with certain officials of Nigerian Government to commit felony to wit: dealing in petroleum product without appropriate licence and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under section 1(17) of the same Act.
The defendants were also alleged of attempt to deal in petroleum products without appropriate licence and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(19) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under section 1(17) of the same Act.
After the defendants pleaded guilty to the charge read to them, the court called on the EFCC investigator, Usman Babangida, to the witness box for review of facts.
This was, however, not opposed to by the defendants.
The investigator tendered documents relating to the controversial 2010 gas supply contract and EFCC’s investigation activities to the court.
The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo subsequently admitted the documents as exhibits.
Also, the defendants did not object to the admissibility.
After reviewing the facts before it, the court pronounced the two firms guilty.
This was followed by an allocutus (plea for mercy) by P&ID’s counsel, Akurunwua.
He pleaded with the court to consider “the forthrightness and candour” of P&ID by pleading guilty and not wasting the time of the court in the trial.
Similarly, the second defendant aligned himself with the submission of counsel to the first defendant.
Prosecution counsel, Bala Sanga, urged the court to deliver its sentencing in line with the provision of the Money Laundering Act which stipulates the winding up of the firm as well as forfeiture of all their assets to the Federal Government.
Delivering judgement, Justice Ekwo held that the firms, having admitted to the crime, he had no option than to convict them accordingly.
Relying on provisions of section 19(2) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011, and section 10(2) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences Act, 2006, the court ordered the Federal Government to wind up the two firms and confiscate all their assets in the country.
“With the facts before the court, and the plea of guilty entered by the defendants, this court is left with no option than to convict the defendants accordingly.
“Relying on Section 29(2) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 and Section 10(2) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other related offences Act, 2006, the court makes an order of winding up of the defendants’ firms in this matter and also an order of forfeiture of all assets and properties of the defendants to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” Justice Ekwo held.
It will be recalled that a British Commercial Court had, on August 16, awarded judgement in the sum of $9.6 billion against Nigeria over a failed contract between P&ID and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources in 2010.
The charge reads in part:
*That you, Process and Industrial Developments Limited (Nigeria) being a company Incorporated in the British Virgin Island, Process and Industrial Development (Nigeria) Ltd., Michael Quinn (deceased), Neil Hitchcock (deceased), and Brendan Cahill (at large), on or about the 11th day of January 2010 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this court with intent to defraud, conspired to obtain benefit to wit: petroleum product from the Federal Government of Nigeria by falsely representing to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources,that Process Development Ltd. was allocated land by the Cross River State Government which representation you know to be false, thereby committing an offence contrary to section 8(a) and punishable under section (1) (3) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other Offences Act, 2006.
*That you, Process and Industrial Developments Limited, being a company incorporated in the British Virgin Island, Process and Industrial Developments (Nigeria) Limited, Michael Quinn (deceased), Neil Hitchcock (deceased) and Brendan Cahill (at large), on or about the 11th of January, 2010 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired with certain officials of Nigerian Government to commit felony to wit: dealing in petroleum product without appropriate licence and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under section 1(17) of the same Act.
*That you, Process and Industrial Development Limited, being a company incorporated in the British Virgin Island, Process and Industrial Developments (Nigeria) Limited, Michael Quinn (deceased), Neil Hitchcock (deceased) and Brendan Cahill (at large) between August 2006 and August, 2010 at Abuja within the Abuja Judicial Division of the Federal High Court, conspired amongst yourselves to launder proceeds of unlawful act to wit: tax evasion and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 18 and punishable section 15(2)(b)(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended by Act No.1 of 2012).”
In count seven, they were accused to have, between August 2006 and December 2006, concealed the unlawful origin of the sum of N1,856,503.50 through the Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Account No: 3223250230110 operated by Process and Industrial Developments (Nigeria) Limited, when you reasonably ought to have known that the said fund formed part of the proceeds of your unlawful act to wit: tax evasion and you, thereby, committed an offence contrary to section 15(2)(a) and punishable under section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended by Act No: 1 of 2012).
In count eight, the prosecution accused the defendants of concealing the sum of N3,923,237.65 and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15(2)(a) and punishable under section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition Act, 2011 (as amended by Act No: 1 of 2012.
In count nine, the defendants were said to have concealed the sum of N2,290, 472.50 and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15(2)(a) and punishable under section 15(3) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 (as amended) by Act No: 1 of 2012.
In count 10, the defendants were accused of concealing the sum of N1,414, 955.50, thereby committing an offence contrary to section 15(2)(a) and punishable under section 15(3) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 (as amended) by Act No: 1 of 2012.
Following a British court ruling that Nigeria owed the Irish firm about $9.6 billion for violating terms of the contract, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) commenced an investigation into the contract between Nigeria and P&ID.
The contract for gas supply and processing (GSPA) was signed by the administration of late President Umaru Yar’Adua and P&ID.
The company was to build gas processing facilities around Calabar, Cross River State and the government was to supply wet gas up to 400 million standard cubic feet per day.
Reps to CBN: Suspend cashless policy on deposits
Worried by the controversy generated by the implementation of the cashless policy on deposits by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the House of Representatives has ordered the apex bank to immediately suspend the policy while appropriate and extensive consultation is concluded.
The House also mandated its Committee on Banking and Currency to interface with the apex bank to establish the propriety or otherwise for the implementation of the policy and report back in four weeks.
The directive was consequent upon the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance brought to the floor at the yesterday plenary, by Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu (APC, Abia).
The CBN had, on Tuesday, issued a circular to deposit banks to commence the implementation of the cashless policy in six pilot states across the country.
The apex bank directed that implementation should commence from September 18 in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Abia, Anambra, and Rivers states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It, however, stated that the nationwide implementation of the cashless policy would take effect from March 31, 2020.
The CBN explained that transactions will attract three per cent processing fees for withdrawal and two per cent processing fees for lodgement of amounts above N500,000 for individual accounts.
Similarly, corporate accounts will attract five per cent processing fees for withdrawal and three per cent processing fee for lodgement of amounts above N3 million.
Leading debate on the motion, Kalu noted that the CBN introduced a policy on cash-based transactions which imposed a cash handling charge on daily cash withdrawals that exceed N1,500,000 for individuals and N18,000,000 for corporate bodies in 2012.
The lawmaker said he was “aware that the policy on cash-based transactions (withdrawals) in banks, was aimed at reducing and not eliminating the amount of physical cash (coins and notes) circulating in the economy, and encouraging more electronic-based transactions (payments for goods, services, transfers, etc.).”
He noted that the cash policy was introduced for a number of key reasons, including the need to drive development and modernization of payment system in line with Nigeria’s vision 2020 goal of being amongst the top 20 economies by the year 2020, to reduce the cost of banking services (including cost of credit) and drive financial inclusion by providing more efficient transaction options and greater reach, inter alia.
According to him, “A variety of benefits are expected to be derived by various stakeholders from an increased utilization of e-payment systems which include: increased convenience, more service options, reduced risk of cash-related crimes, cheaper access to (out-of-branch) banking services, access to credit and financial inclusion for consumers, faster access to capital, reduced revenue leakage and reduced cash handling costs for corporations and increased tax collections, greater financial inclusion, increased economic development for government.”
He said the CBN has signalled the implementation of a policy which would signal the imposition of charges on deposits in addition to already existing charges on withdrawals.
The motion received a unanimous support from the lawmakers.
Nigeria seeks fresh $2.5bn World Bank loan
Even as concern continues to mount about the country’s rising debt profile, the Federal Government is set to secure an additional $2.5 billion loan from the World Bank.
World Bank’s Vice President for Africa, Mr. Hafez Ghanem, told Bloomberg yesterday that the Bank is holding talks with Nigeria over a new tranche of concessionary lending to Africa’s most populous country.
Ghanem stated that Nigeria received $2.4 billion from the World Bank in the past year, adding that: “We’re talking about a new set of programmes of about the same amount; it should be around $2.5 billion.
“The current economic performance of Nigeria is not enough to reduce poverty. We need to accelerate growth.”
Nigeria, which vies with South Africa for Africa’s biggest economy, has made a sluggish recovery since a 2016 contraction, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanding only 1.9% in the three months through June, slowing for the third consecutive quarter.
The World Bank in April lowered its 2019 growth forecast for Nigeria to 2.1% from 2.2%.
Coming into office over four years ago when the price of oil, Nigeria’s main export, nosedived, thereby leading to a drastic shortfall in revenue, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has increased borrowing to finance government spending.
In fact, according to debt statistics obtained from the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria’s external debt rose from $10.32 billion in June 30, 2015 to $22.08 billion as of June 30, 2018.
Currently, the country’s foreign loans and domestic debt stand at $25.6 billion and $55.6 billion respectively.
In order to ease the mounting debt burden, the Federal Government has sought more credit with low interest and long repayment periods from institutions, including the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB).
Ghanem said the World Bank’s focus in Nigeria is to lift about 100 million Nigerians, half of the population, out of poverty, with special emphasis on women’s education, expanding digital opportunities and solving a power crisis that hobbles economic activities.
He also revealed that the Bank is supporting digital transformation in Nigeria because of its potential ability to transform other areas of the economy, including industry, agriculture and services.
“Nigeria has a comparative advantage in that area because of the youth, a majority of the population is young. So if we want to create jobs, we need to invest much more in the digital economy,” he said.
The World Bank official further stated that: “It’s important to resolve the problems of the power sector in Nigeria to bring in more investments. Because you need to bring down the cost of power to make the economy more competitive for the development of industries.”
It will be recalled that while presenting the draft 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) recently, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, who announced that the government is proposing about N9.79 trillion as total expenditure in the 2020 budget, disclosed that debt service is projected to increase from N2.14 trillion in 2019 to about N2.45 trillion while new borrowing is to gulp N1.7 trillion next year.
Xenophobia: Low traffic from Nigeria hurts S’African Airways
- Individuals, firms cancel seminar, social functions
The strained relationship between Nigeria and South Africa over xenophobia may have taken a toll on South African Airways (SAA), the national carrier of the southern African nation.
Amid the drop in passenger traffic to the area, cash strapped SAA is on life support as the country’s government cash injection of 5.5 billion rand ($376 million) approved for the 2019/20 financial year is expected at the end of the month, but it still needs more money, a presentation to lawmakers showed on Wednesday.
South African Airways has a debt of about 12.7 billion rand, consisting of 9.2 billion rand of legacy debt and a 3.5 billion rand working capital facility provided by banks.
The Nigerian route is like life blood to SAA and has done everything to remain very competitive against Nigerian airlines.
A source at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, who is conversant with airlines’ processing of passengers and who pleaded anonymity, said that the surge in passenger traffic to the area from Lagos had seriously dwindled, adding that travellers are refusing to travel to Johannesburg, Pretoria or Durban; three major South African cities or use them as transit point because of fear for their security.
A visit to the counters of the airline by New Telegraph on Wednesday showed a few passengers travelling to the former apartheid enclave unlike in the past when it recorded a full load despite the fact that South African Airways is on government’s life support.
The airline, shortly before the Abuja Airport runway was repaired in April 2019, operated 14 weekly frequencies to Lagos and Abuja. But after the reconstruction, the carrier now flies into Lagos daily on a seven frequencies basis.
Nigeria has Bilateral Air Services Agreement with South Africa, which is one sided as the country, for now, does not have an airline to reciprocate the deal.
Arik Air was the last Nigerian airline to operate to Johannesburg. The carrier, before it ceased its international operations over three years ago, ‘competed’ with SAA on the lucrative route.
The Lagos-Johannesburg route is one that Air Peace plans to operate after acquiring three B777 from Emirates. The airline had, in July 2019, begun the very lucrative Lagos-Dubai route.
Chairman, Air Peace Airlines, Mr. Allen Onyema, while fielding questions from journalists shortly after the return of another batch of 315 Nigerians trapped in South Africa, disclosed that tourists were now shunning South Africa because of xenophobia, raising questions on why South Africa degenerated to the situation where fellow Africans are killed.
He commended the Federal Government for the strong support given to his carrier to rescue trapped citizens in the country.
Nigeria began repatriating more than 600 of its citizens from South Africa following a wave of deadly xenophobic attacks that frayed diplomatic relations with neighbouring nations.
Air Peace volunteered to fly people for free back to the commercial city of Lagos. The returnees, who expressed mixed emotions on their return, burst into tears as they alighted from the aircraft that flew them into Lagos. They expressed their bitter experiences in the hands of South Africans.
Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivative Company Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, in his monthly bulletin, said low load factor driven by insecurity occasioned by xenophobia challenges.
New Telegraph learnt from a source close to South African tourism that many Nigerians, who had slated their weddings for Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg, have all cancelled or taken them to other countries.
Many conferences and church activities and programmes have also suffered same fate; bringing a huge loss to the country.
“I feel that my safety is not guaranteed in Durban, so I have made up my mind not to attend,” said a Nigerian, Oluyinka Akande, who was due to attend an aviation and allied conference.
“A lot of people would have taken the same decision because nobody wants to go to a country where he or she is not safe,” he added.
Operators in tourism hub, Cape Town, are seeing business dip even though the coastal city has escaped the unrest.
Cape Town beaches, rolling vineyards and attractions like Table Mountain and Robben Island draw visitors from all over the world.
Australia, Botswana, China and the UK have issued travel warnings to their citizens following the anti-immigrant attacks and Nigeria’s action to evacuate her citizens has further dented the image of the country.
“We have received a few reports from our members of cancellations being received due to fears of xenophobic violence,” Cape Town Tourism top executive told New Telegraph, without giving numbers.
Africans account for more than 60 per cent of visitors, with nearly 700,000 coming on holidays in December last year, Statistics South Africa data shows.
“The xenophobic attacks carry grave and dire consequences across several sectors: our businesses operating in Africa, our tourism, our reputation, our investment levels, our ability to borrow money and the safety of our people in other countries,” the Cape Town Tourism top executive added.
Meanwhile, some of the returnees recounted their ordeal. One of them, Olufunmilayo Adefisayo, a single mother, said: “I went to South Africa in 2009 through human trafficking. They wanted to use me for prostitution, but I resisted.
“They used me for slavery and I wriggled out after five years to do business, but it was tough. I am happy to be home. I am a single mother. That is what I can say for now. It is my life story, I don’t sell it for free,” she added.
Another returnee, who gave her name simply as Ugorji, who looked ill, said her experience in South Africa was not a wish for her enemy.
Her words: “I was ambushed by some horrible looking criminals who threatened to kill me except I offered them money. I pleaded with them that I had just 1,000 rand on me. I was beaten mercilessly. I was lucky to survive. My younger brother was killed last year. It is a horrible experience.”
Uzodimma Okeke, who arrived with her husband and two little children, wept profusely and thanked God for sparing their lives.
She said on a Monday morning, criminals had surrounded their shop where they sell groceries, sprinkled fuel outside their shop.
“I was inside the shop with my husband and two children who returned from school. Thank God there was a window at the back that was unknown to the attackers. Immediately they set fire on the entire building housing our shop, my family and I escaped through the back window.
“How we managed to squeeze ourselves through the window was a miracle. We can never go back to that terrible country. There is no place like home,” she said with a wry smile.
FG, states to fund National Livestock Programme with N100bn
The National Economic Council (NEC) yesterday approved a total of N100 billion for the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Programme (NLTP), insisting that foreigners won’t benefit from the scheme.
Governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, who is the chairman of NEC’s sub-committee on National Food Security and Headers/Farmers’ conflict disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Umahi, who was joined at the briefing by the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and the governor of Gombe State, Mohammed Yahaya, said the plan was not only targeted at cows, but a holistic strategy to address animal husbandry.
The Ebonyi State governor explained that “a N100 billion budget was proposed by the committee to support the project.”
“Federal Government is to provide 80 per cent in grant to support states, while states will contribute land, project implementation structure, personnel and 20 per cent cost of the project.
“Council resolved that there is need to look at the trans-human West African regional protocol, you cannot allow such movement of cattle without registration and monitoring.
“Our budget did not include non-Nigerians. There is no way we can make our programme, which the Federal Government will put 80 per cent and the states will put 20 per cent, and then we are now going to accommodate non-Nigerians; it’s not part of the programme.
“Of fact, we commend the Federal Government for any reason they closed the borders, and this is the kind of thing we are looking for. While we are trying to reposition this programme, there will be temporary restrain for such. NEC did not make any budget to accommodate non-Nigerians. This is very important,” Umahi added.
It will be recalled that Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State had reportedly said that Fulani herdsmen from Chad, Niger and other neighbouring countries will benefit from the National Livestock Transformation Plan.
Bala said since Fulani herdsmen were nomadic, it would be inappropriate to deprive them from benefitting from the livestock plan just because they were not from Nigeria.
The NLTP, which is targeted at supporting the development of Nigeria’s livestock sector, is to be implemented in seven pilot states of Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba and Zamfara.
The plan is being implemented as a collaboration project between the federal and state governments, farmers, pastoralists and the private sector.
Speaking further on private sector involvement, Umahi said: “In our budget, the private sector participation is about N20 billion. If given the right explanation, the private sector will key in because we are not just going to solve the national security problem, we are also trying to make people understand that animal husbandry is very profitable and can boost our economy.”
On the effective date for takeoff of the plan, he noted: “It’s not as simple as we see it. First of all, this N100 billion, we have to determine the scope because it’s done in phases, but the President as we requested today, can increase it.”
E-cigarette related illnesses on the rise
Based on a mysterious surge of severe breathing illnesses linked to vaping, India’s cabinet has announced a ban on the production, import and sale of electronic cigarettes, saying they pose a risk to health.
That country’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said an executive order had been approved banning vaping products because of their impact on young people.
The development from India followed a similar ban on Tuesday of the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, a move that came as federal health officials in the United States (US) investigate the mysterious surge of severe breathing illnesses linked to vaping.
According to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, there have been 530 confirmed and probable cases of lung injuries related to e-cigarettes as of September 17. That’s 150 more than was reported on September 11.”
Vaping or an electronic cigarette or e-cigarette is a handheld battery-powered vaporiser that simulates smoking and provides some of the behavioural aspects of smoking, including the hand-to-mouth action of smoking, but without burning tobacco. Using an e-cigarette is known as “vaping” and the user is referred to as a “vaper.”
Vaping involves inhaling a mix typically made of nicotine, water, solvents and flavours – is seen as an alternative to smoking, which can help smokers quit, but its impact on health is still not fully known. Some e-cigs like these appear to contain toxic metals, and using them has been tied to an increased risk of a heart attacks, medical experts said.
The ban in India will include jail terms of up to three years for offenders, according to a report bbc.co.uk. The ban does not affect traditional tobacco products.”This means the production, manufacturing, import and export, sale, distribution and advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned,” Ms Sitharaman said.
In spite of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention announcement of the rise in the ailment linked to vaping, health officials in America said, they haven’t found a definitive cause or a clear connection between cases, and warned that patients worried about becoming ill from vaping should refrain from using e-cigarettes.
There have been vaping-related illnesses in 38 states and one US territory, the CDC said. Among the cases for which patients’ sex and age are available, 72 per cent are in men, 67 per cent are in people ages 18 to 34, 16 per cent are in people younger than 18 and 17 per cent are in people age 35 and older. More than half of the cases are however in people younger than 25.
On its part, India is the world’s second-largest consumer of tobacco products after China, and more than 900,000 people die in the country each year from tobacco-related illnesses.
Tobacco kills more than eight million people globally each year. More than seven million of those deaths are the result of direct tobacco use while around 1.2 million are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke. Around 80 per cent of the world’s 1.1 billion smokers live in low- and middle-income countries.
Proponents of vaping said it helps people stop smoking and that banning it would encourage ex-smokers to pick up the habit again, but India’s health ministry, which proposed the ban, stated that it was in the public interest to ensure vaping did not become an “epidemic” among young people.
N-Delta Affairs’ Ministry: South-East youths seek Akpabio’s help for Abia, Imo
Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has called on Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to extend his development footsteps into Abia and Imo State as he pushed for the development of nine oil producing states in his ministry.
COSEYL said that the two recognized oil producing states in South-East which were among the nine Niger-Delta states did not look like oil producing states, stressing that there was hope among the people that the emergence of Akpabio as minister would change the bad stories.
The group, however, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for chosen Akpabio as the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, adding that his appointment would indeed bring the much desired development to the long neglected Niger Delta region.
President-General of COSEYL, Chief Goodluck Egwu Ibem, told newsmen that with the appointment of Akpabio, poor quality, sub-standard roads and white- elephant would be a thing of the past as the ex Akwa-Ibom state governor was renowned for quality projects throughout his eight years of service to Akwa Ibom people.
Ibem said: “Before now, the quality of jobs and contracts executed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in some states especially in the two South-East states of Abia and Imo are nothing to write home about.
“We call on Sen. Akpabio to extent his next level transformation touch to Imo and Abia State which are currently the two South-East recognized as NDDC states as he kicks-off his developmental giant strides projects.
“These two states do not look like oil producing states because the impact is not being felt by the people as long years of neglect and poor representation has worsened their situations. We need his help in some of the roads that have been neglected for a long time and begging for attention in oil producing states in the South-East.
“In Abia: Aba/Opobo/Azumini road that links to Akwa Ibom and the commercial city of Aba, Obehie/Azumini road that also links Ukwa to Akwa Ibom, Obohia road Aba that links to the oil rich Ukwa axis, Ohanku road Aba that links to the same Ukwa are now dead traps.”
“Also the Aba/Ikot Ekpene Highway that is the major link between Aba and Akwa-Ibom state, Umuahia/Ikot Ekpene Road and others important roads like Ngwa road in Aba are in serious mess.
“The abandoned Oguta Lake Bridge Project that links Oguta Ameshi town from other parts of Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State need to be revisited.
“Lack of bridge at the popular lake has created social and economic obstacles between the people of the area who for all the centuries of their residing in that area make use of ferries and canoes as their only sources of transportation.
“The absence of a bridge there affects the entire Orlu Senatorial Zone comprising 12 LGAs and adjoining towns in neighbouring Anambra State like: Amorka, Uli, Okija, Ihiala down to Onitsha.
“The difficulties experienced by the users of that route, including Oguta Lake Tourist visitors, Agro-Allied and Oil Companies operating in the area, constitute setback to economic development of the area and other neighbouring emerging commercial and semi-industrial towns.”
Makinde, PDP chieftains for party’s annual lecture in Ondo
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will on Wednesday next week visit Ondo State for the second annual lecture of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Support Group of the Ondo chapter.
Makinde, who will be the special guest at the programme would lead chieftains of the party to the annual lecture which would address how the party would leverage on the trust and confidence of the populace in the party to record electoral victory in next year’s governorship election in Ondo.
A statement by the group’s coordinator, Bode Obanla, said the state party chairman, Clement Faboyede would host the event holding in Akure, the state capital.
It reads: “The 2019 edition of the annual lecture tagged ‘PDP: Harnessing the Trust of the People’, will have as guest speakers, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Segun Sowunmi, and a chieftain of the party in Ondo state, Akogun Tokunbo Modupe.”
