New Horizons, CertNexus partner on cybersecurity, trainings
Leading provider of instructor-led IT certification training in Nigeria, New Horizons, has entered into a new partnership with CertNexus to render emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials trainings.
Speaking on the partnership, Managing Director, New Horizons Nigeria, Tim Akano, said: “There is a growing need to create awareness and educate all personnel with the increase of IT services and cyber security threats to all organizations.
“We find CertNexus’ certifications are the best solution for employees and companies who are looking to create a comprehensive, proactive approach to cyber security training.”
Akano noted that as companies navigate within the fourth Industrial Revolution, multi-vendor solutions are the norm to provide best in class results, ranging from customer experience to IT infrastructure.
“Whether it is a high value innovation using an IoT solution or maintaining secure access to protect customer data through security protocols, it is the people responsible for maintaining and implementing the solutions that provide the greatest value and highest risk to an organization.
“As technology becomes the defacto solution across all industries, the need for critical training standardization is more crucial than ever,” he said.
Also speaking, Chief Security Officer, CertNexus, Christine Harper, said: “We’re thrilled to have New Horizons Nigeria as our newest Authorized Training Partner.
“We’ve developed courses, certifications, and micro-credentials that offer standardizations in the world of data security, IoT and AI, and the fact that New Horizons Nigeria has expanded their offerings to include our courses further exemplifies the necessity to certify skill sets such as these. We’re excited to join forces and utilize their expansive network of locations to make this possible.”
Ibadan residents in fear over ‘Badoo-like’ killing of woman
Residents of Ogidi community in the Akobo area of Ibadan have raised an alarm over recent indiscriminate killings of innocent women in a manner similar to the operations of a notorious deadly gang, ‘Badoo Boys’ who unleashed terror on residents of Ikorodu, Lagos about a year ago.
Though, residents of the area said there had been killings in the area before, the gruesome manner in which the latest killing was carried out made them to raise alarm to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to help them despatch security men to the area to put an end to the murders.
Speaking on behalf of the community, the Chairman of the Landlords’ Association, Alhaji Asimiyu Adebayo, and the Vice Chairman, Mr Ezekiel Oyedokun, jointly alerted security agencies to beam their searchlight to the area so as to arrest the suspects.
According to them, the killing of a woman identified as Toyin Olaojo some days ago in broad daylight in her residence by a man who allegedly used a stool to hit her on the head and later used a handkerchief to clean her blood has been giving residents in the area sleepless nights.
In a petition addressed to Governor Seyi Makinde by the executive members of the landlords’ association, residents of Ogidi Estate off Olorunda-Aba, Yawiri Akobo, Oju Irin, Ibadan, said, a suspect, Gbolahan, who was arrested in connection with the incident, was identified by an Okada rider who did not know the evil intention of his passenger.
Petroleum Minister charges stakeholders of NLNG Train-7 to fast track project
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has charged stakeholders of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Train-7 project to fast track actions on the project.
The Executive Secretary of the Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote revealed this in Abuja at the signing of the Letter of Intent (LoI) for the NLNG Train-7 Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contract in Abuja.
In his goodwill message delivered at the ceremony, the Executive Secretary said: “The Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has this project as one of his focus areas to put an end to the drought of FID’s in the oil and gas industry in the last few years.
“Apart from the job opportunities and the accruable revenues from this multi-billion dollars Train-7 project, the Minister also sees the additional tonnage of LPG to be produced from Train-7 as a key benefit to reduce importation of LPG into the country.
“He is also excited that Train-7 project attracts other upstream gas supply projects required to keep the LNG train busy. The project opens up other development opportunities for some gas fields in the shallow and deep offshore acreages such as HI, HA, HK, and Opoukunou-Tuomo fields.”
Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB mentioned other economic advantages of the NLNG Train-7, just as said it would bring the fabrication yards of the NCDMB.
He said: “The NLNG Train-7 will deliver 100% engineering of all non-cryogenic areas in-country. The total in-country engineering man hours is set at 55% which exceeds the minimum level stipulated in the NOGICD Act in line with our resolve to push beyond the boundary of limitations.”
LASPOTECH student stabbed to death
A 23-year-old student of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) identified simply as Pascal, has been stabbed to death by some suspected assailants at Ikorodu area.
Pascal, who was studying Business Administration, went out to receive a phone call, when he was stabbed by the assailants in the neck.
Witnesses said the deceased was eating in his apartment on Monday about 9p.m., when he received the phone call and the caller asked him to come outside.
“Immediately he got outside an argument ensued between him and the person who called him. Before we knew what was happening, he had been stabbed on the neck,” one of the witnesses said.
One of the victim’s friends, who gave his name as Lanre, said when Pascal got outside to receive the phone call, he was attacked by the assailants and the assailants immediately ran away from the scene.
He said: “Before we knew what was happening, we saw him on the ground bleeding and calling for help from the residents and his co-students. Initially we were all afraid, believing they were cultists but later moved close to him and tried to rescue him.
“Even when he was still bleeding, we took him to the nearby police station to report the matter. Unfortunately, he died at the entrance of the police station.
“I still don’t understand why the assailants killed him, because he was an easy going person. I did not see him as a cultist, because of his calmness. He was loved by his colleagues.”
When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, said he was not aware of the incident.
RCCG partners Lagos on infrastructure, hands over N180m projects
Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has reiterated its commitment to partner with Lagos State government in the areas of infrastructural development in line with its Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) projects to develop communities in the state.
The Assistant Pastor-in-Charge of RCCG Region 20 and Pastor-in-Charge, Lagos Province 46, Pastor Kayode Pitan, said this at the inauguration of N180 million renovated Resettlement Community Primary Healthcare Centre and Resettlement Community Junior Secondary School in Ajah, Lagos, aimed at raising the standard of living in the Ajah community.
Pitan, who is also the Bank of Industry (BoI)’s Managing Director, explained that the projects included the rehabilitation of the Resettlement Community Primary Healthcare Centre, stocking the centre with drug supplies, and employment and remuneration of staff of the centre for one year.
It also included the design and construction of 12 standard classroom blocks at the Resettlement Community Junior Secondary School, completed with the provision of furniture and modern teaching facilities.
Pitan said the current projects were coming on the heels of fruitful engagements with the host community and its leaders, as well as the leadership of the Eti-Osa Local Council Development Area to ensure that the projects selected were determined by the community in response to their pressing needs.
He said: “The decision to build the school was in response to the lack of any public school in the area, which made children have to travel considerable distances to attend school, exposing them to dangers like motor accidents.”
He also highlighted the church’s desire to partner with the Lagos State government to ensure access to education and healthcare in order to “stop the unnecessary loss of lives while also providing quality education for children in a safe and secure environment within their community.”
Speaking on the occasion, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, called for more support from the Organised Private Sector to help bridge the infrastructure gap it the state.
According to him, Lagos State is open for credible partnerships that will impact the lives of people and the Lagos business community positively.
The governor noted that no economy could survive without the support of the private sector.
He said: “Today’s commissioning is not about me, not about the church, it is about the children, the community that will use the facilities. This is also a testament of how partnership can work. It is about understanding what governance is truly about.”
Governance is about giving opportunities to help people govern.”
AFDB wins CIPS procurement award
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has been recognised for procurement excellence by the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), the world’s largest professional body for procurement and supply management professionals, with offices all over the world including Africa.
The bank was awarded a silver award at advanced standard level following the CIPS Procurement Excellence Programme, for having successfully developed its corporate procurement processes from an operational focus to managerial and strategic, building performance, capability and value.
The bank is the first multilateral development bank in the world to receive this recognition.
Mateus Magala, Vice President for Corporate Services and Human Resources at the bank, said: “Winning this globally-recognised award is welcome news and we are delighted to be commended for demonstrating advanced levels of corporate procurement capability.”
The bank ensures that special attention is paid to economy and efficiency in its procurement processes, both internally and externally across bank-funded projects. Transparency and open competitive procedures for procurement of goods, works and services are also essential.
The bank has been proactive in enhancing its corporate procurement processes and pinpointing the procurement department’s role as a fundamental activity in its strategic operations.
“We have made significant progress in improving corporate procurement performance to catalyse the bank’s efforts in achieving sustainable development and poverty reduction on the continent,” Magala added.
Retooling agriculture with sterling commitment
With efforts geared towards making agriculture Nigeria’s economic hub, there is the need to also improve financing to the sector as espoused by stakeholders in Abuja, last week. Abdulwahab Isa reports
As well known, agriculture was once Nigeria’s strongest talking point.
In the past until early 70s, Nigeria was reputed as an agricultural nation with all kinds of produce; cocoa, coffee, groundnut, palm oil, timbre and cassava.
Shortly after crude oil set in, there was a change in the economic narrative from agricultural economy to petrol dollar.
The oil boom era marked a descent in Nigeria’s agric economy even though there have been conscious efforts by succeeding administration to reverse the trend, and return agriculture to its hitherto attractive position.
The private sector isn’t left out in the dialogue to finding solutions to agriculture.
The Sterling Bank Plc Agric Summit, the second in its series, was another opportunity to dissect problems in Agric value chain with solutions espoused.
Themed: “Agriculture – your piece of the trillion-dollar economy,” the summit was attended by top officials of government, Stakeholders in agric sector, technocrats and state governors.
Missing link
At what point did Nigeria miss the opportunity of running big with agriculture sector? Experts drawn from across agriculture field offered perspectives.
According to Senior Agriculture Economist at World Bank, Dr Adetunji Oredipe, he located it on dependence entirely on oil.
He said neglect of the sector started when Nigeria’s economy became increasingly dependent on oil, describing the shift as a “disaster and calamity.”
“The wanton neglect of the agricultural sector when Nigeria’s economy became increasingly dependent on oil has proven to be both a disaster and calamity.
“If Nigeria had held to its market share in palm oil, cocoa, groundnut and cotton, it would be earning today at least $10 billion per year from these commodities. Nigeria is now one of the largest food importers in the world.
“In 2016 alone, Nigeria spent $965 million on the importation of wheat, $39.7 million to import rice and $100.2 million on sugar imports,” Oredipe noted.
According to him, in spite of huge agricultural potential, Nigeria, which used to be the major player in agriculture in the world, lost its place in the global community.
“In 1960s, we had glory. That glory was visible and significant for the global community to recognise and applaud. Nigeria accounted for 42 per cent of the world’s exports of shelled groundnuts.
“Our total export volume was 502, 000 MT. This declined to 356 MT by 2016 (FAOSTSAT, 2016).
“The major problem we had was aflatoxin, which we did not bother to fix. Nigeria lost her leadership position and was overtaken by USA, China, and Argentina.
“Nigeria was also the largest exporter of palm oil in the world and accounted for 27 per cent of the global export volume for palm oil. Total export volume for palm oil by Nigeria was 167,000 MT in 1961. This declined to 8,000 MT by 2016 as the global export volume rose from 629,000 MT in 1961 to over 42.1 million MT in 2016 (FAOSTAT, 2016).
“Malaysia and Indonesia took over using the oil palm seedlings obtained from Nigeria! In 2018, Malaysia earns $8.7 billion (28.6% of total palm oil exports) from export of palm oil alone. Indonesia alone recorded $16.5 billion (54.5% of total palm oil exports). Unfortunately, Nigeria is not listed among the first 15 as at this moment,” he noted.
Fixing agric value chain
Government had on several occasions admitted to glaring neglect of the sector.
The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, represented at the conference by Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, said conscious effort by the administration to revamp agriculture sector informed pursuit of economic diversification agenda with agriculture as focal point.
The VP in his speech said government recognised the importance of the sector to food security, job creation and poverty reduction.
He described the sector as one of the priority areas of government, adding that this was why various intervention programmes are being implemented under the agricultural promotion policy.
“It is heart-warming that agriculture is fast becoming the buzz across trade and investment circles particularly in the face of perennially dwindling oil prices and devaluation and the attendant desirousness of government to diversify the economy.
“The need to get everybody into agriculture has been one of the cardinals of tne Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of the Federal Government with emphasis on developing an export led economy.
“Our agenda is to guarantee the vibrancy of the sector; agriculture must be seen as a business and haven for investment,” he noted.
Osinbajo said government was integrating food production, storage, food processing and industrial manufacturing to establish linkages necessary in the agricultural commodity value chain.
“Government is committed to developing a sound inspection and certification policy that will ensure good quality standards for our export.
“We are committed to promoting foreign and local partnerships to advance the present level of trade and investments in our agriculture as a veritable strategy for economic diversification,” he said.
Fixing ariculture won’t happen in isolation. Financial support is key, an area the banking institution needs to actively play its part.
Also speaking at the event, Managing Director of Sterling Bank Plc, Abubakar Suleman, said the bank understood the importance of agriculture to the diversification of the economy, adding that this was the readon it had committed about N55 billion in the last seven years to the sector.
While espousing the bank’s unflinching lending support to agriculture sector, the Managing Director said the bank had also moved its intervention in the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme from rice to other commodities.
Way out
Going by the stakeholders’ position at the summit, it is not entirely a despair situation for the country and agriculture sector as remedial steps can be taken to address encumbrances stifling its growth.
Enumerating what needs to be done to restore agriculture to its prime position in the economy, Oredipe said: “To reverse this trend, we must articulate a clear vision to achieve a hunger-free Nigeria, through an agricultural sector that drives income growth, accelerates achievement of food and nutritional security, generates employment and transforms Nigeria into a leading player in global food markets.
“Our vision should be to revive the rural economy by transforming Nigeria into an agriculturally industrialised economy, create wealth, jobs, and markets for farmers.
“We must adopt an ambitious agricultural promotion strategy, one that is focused on a combination of transformational policy reforms and private capital investments with a promise to expand the benefits to millions of Nigerians.
“Government needs revamp their current outlook about how agriculture works by inviting the private sector capacities in order to improve efficiency. We need to focus on agricultural value chains and not just on increasing production.
“A mere boost in production will lead to wastages if there are no markets and no agro processing firms to rapidly absorb and mop up the increased yields We also need to realize that it is extremely difficult to produce, process, and market at the same time.”
He also advised on the need to improve on financing the sector saying there was need to unlock the potential in agriculture by realigning the banking sector to lend more to it.
Despite accounting for 20.85 per cent (World Bank, 2017) of the GDP, the agricultural sector only receives three per cent of the total lending by commercial banks in Nigeria, according to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS, 2017).
“The high demands for loan collaterals by banks, lack of capacity to develop appropriate credit instruments for agriculture, high perceived risks of lending to the agricultural sector, and general aversion of banks to agriculture have led to a huge under-capitalisation of the agricultural sector.
“While the banks are financing housing, education and other areas of life, they are still reluctant to lend to the real sector- Agriculture. Without food, everyone is unwell,” he said.
Last line
Nigerian economy will not only flourish, it will assume its front row in the comity of nations if agriculture is given its deservedpriority.
Netcom celebrates 15 years of ICT business
Netcom Africa, one of the largest integrated information and communication technology (ICT) solutions service providers in Nigeria, recently marked 15 years of doing business in the country.
The company said it pride itself as one of the earliest IT firms to have deployed critical information technology solutions such as data centre, laying fibre optics and deploying SAT3 internet services in the country.
While celebrating its strides in the industry, the company used the occasion to announce its evolution from internet service provider (ISP) to a technology-transformational company.
Speaking to journalists at the event, the Group Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Netcom Africa, Yen Choi, said the company had come of age, with many big strides in the ICT ecosystem.
“One of our modes of operation is innovating; we constantly innovate and that is what IT firms must understand, innovation is the key in this industry.
“We were one of the first companies to connect to the SAT 3 cable system. This is an undersea cable that connects Europe to Nigeria. The benefits were that the capacity was large; this reduced the cost of internet and also latency.
“We were the first to offer SAT 3 services outside Nigeria Telecommunications (NITEL) of then, which was a national carrier,” Yen said.
On how the company achieved profitability and client loyalty over the years, Yen said: “It is our commitment to quality service and honesty. These are deliberate processes we put in place; we have a well defined structures and procedures.
“This is a policy in Netcom Africa. We ensure that what we deliver is the same thing every time. In addition, we are continually improving our systems and processes to be more efficient. We are very open, we try to communicate and inform our customers in a very honest way.”
As a stakeholder in the industry, Netcom Africa’s chief used the medium to speak on the evolution of the IT industry in Nigeria.
He lauded Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) on the proactive regulations and sanity the commission has brought to the industry.
Making a plea on the plight of telecommunication firms, Yen asked for a one-stop-shop agency for the telecommunication infrastructure firms (InfraCos).
He opined that “if we have a one-stop-shop, it would be nice. I think that there should be one stop agencies for telecom companies to go to not having to contend with a whole lot of agencies.”
MAN: Time to revisit executive order on local goods
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has expressed its dissatisfaction with the compliance level of Federal Government’s Executive Order (EO) on made-in-Nigeria goods among the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), among others. Taiwo Hassan reports
Indeed, manufacturers under the aegis of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria [MAN] have been intensifying efforts to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari scale up its commitment to the ease of doing business agenda.
The move is to ensure a reduction in cost of doing business in the country.
The association believes that there are still many challenges confronting the country’s business community, thereby stressing that prioritising ease of doing business agenda via the introduced executive order will go a long way in tackling challenges in the business environment.
According to MAN, Federal Government’s executive order on patronage of made-in-Nigeria goods is not yet a success following anomalies and the non-challant attitude among the country’s MDAs and some security agencies that have been flouting the directive.
MAN’s stance
Speaking at the just concluded MAN 47th annual general meeting in Lagos, the President of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, said that the association’s advocacy on patronage of made-in-Nigeria products had been a success so far in ensuring that the local operators or SMEs participation rate in all public procurement in line with the government’s executive order.
According to him, the association has been engaging government in the monitoring and evaluation of procedures for executive order to ensure proper implementation in the country’s manufacturing sector.
However, Ahmed alluded to the fact that the association was not satisfied with the level of compliance on made-in-Nigeria goods despite the Federal Government’s commitment.“The MAN advocacy on patronage of made-in-Nigeria products has been successful. Yes, the executive order of the Federal Government was directly informed by our recommendations.
“Specifically, the 40 per cent SME participation rate in all public procurement was MAN’s proposition that was borne out of our rigorous researches and studies.
“It is important to note that advocacy remains in continuum until the objective is achieved. We are still strongly engaging the Government in monitoring and evaluation of procedures for executive order to ensure proper implementation.
“The patronage of made in Nigeria has been a concern for all Nigerian as I know and I believe that in particular, government itself has shown more seriousness and commitment than the previous governments.
“You will recall that two years ago this government issued an executive order which is supposed to ensure that government itself is using made-in-Nigeria products.
“ Now, this is of course, an ongoing thing, there are areas for instance, like textile government consume a lot of textiles, particularly through the uniform agencies; customs, police, army and whole range of para-military and if we can start using made-in-Nigeria for their uniform, that will have tremendous impact on the textile industry.
“So, we have been working through various fora particularly at the industrial council, the PEBEC, and many others in which we engage government to try and push for policy that will drive made-in-Nigeria products.
“So there are a lot of efforts going on to promote made-in-Nigeria. But I must say that we are not satisfied here because we believe that more can be done in this area.”
He said, for instance, “we had that the National Assembly wants to buy vehicles for all the new members in the House of Representatives and in the Senate, and we believe that if all those can be domesticated via the assembled of cars in Nigeria that will have tremendous impact on the auto industry in the country because it will boost their demand and they can also now create market for those that can produce inputs some of the parts that can go into the automotive industry.
“So it is an ongoing effort that we will continue to work in this regards to push the government as far as we can.”
Effects
Also speaking on implication of non-compliance, the Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that currently, lots of manufacturers were battling to sell their products amid harsh operating environment and lack of access to markets.
He said that reports conducted by MAN showed that Nigerians still had preference for foreign products especially from Asian countries, thus putting local manufacturers’ produce on edge.
He said that government needed to buckle up and further look into the EO on made-in-Nigeria products, saying that the directive was being flouted by MDAs leading to huge losses on the part of the association members.
He noted that for the directive to be successful, government and its agencies must take the lead, saying that government still remained the highest spender in the economy.
Main objectives
Executive Order 5 is a demonstration of the Federal government’s efforts to promote the application of science, technology and innovation within Nigeria.
Although it is a step towards achieving the nation’s developmental goal of improving all sectors of the economy it is hoped that it will be faithfully and efficiently implemented by the federal government and all stakeholders.
Being a subsidiary legislation it is stated in paragraph 17 of Executive Order 5 that it shall be read in conjunction with extant laws, regulations and guidelines governing public procurement, process implementation and professional practice in Nigeria, as well as those that may be issued pursuant to the order.
Strategically, the main objectives of the Executive Order 5 are the harnessing of domestic talent and the development of indigenous capacity in science and engineering for the promotion of technological innovation needed to drive national competitiveness, productivity and economic activities which will invariably enhance the achievement of the nation’s development goals across all sectors of the economy.
Beyond recognising the need to promote made -in -Nigeria goods and services the Order lays the foundation for the promotion of local expertise in the manufacturing value chain. Indeed, for any nation to grow and reach its full potential it must make judicious use of its human and material resources.
Scope
In exercise of the powers conferred on him by the Constitution and the Executive Order No 5 the president has directed all relevant public officers and agencies of the Federal Government to comply with the instrument by carrying out certain specific duties.
Osinbajo’s verdicts on EOs
While signing the three executive orders into law, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, explained that the development would increase patronage for locally manufactured goods.
He said that it would also remove all bureaucratic bottlenecks that stifled growth of businesses in Nigeria.
The three executive orders touch on specific instructions on a number of policy issues. They include “the promotion of transparency and efficiency in the business environment designed to facilitate the ease of doing business in the country; timely submission of annual budgetary estimates by all statutory and non-statutory agencies, including companies owned by the Federal Government; and support for local contents in public procurement by the Federal Government.”
Last line
Consequently, MAN has raised the alarm that the inability of Federal Government to enforce the executive order on made-in-Nigeria products was fueling rise in inventory of unsold goods warehouses across the country.
On this premise, therefore, there is need to revisit it once more in order to achieve a better industrialisation purposes.
Nigeria: Getting serious with broadband drive
Despite recent growth in penetration, Nigeria’s quest for pervasive broadband is bedevilled by many challenges. While stakeholders have repeatedly clamoured for solutions, they would also want the government to be more serious with infrastructure deployment. SAMSON AKINTARO reports
Going by the over 31 per cent broadband penetration achievement by the end of December 2018, Nigeria is believed to be on track as far as broadband access is concerned.
So much so when the country surpassed the 30 per cent target set about six years ago.
Unfortunately, this belief may be the bane of the country in achieving the main objectives of the broadband penetration drive, which is economic growth.
Indeed, industry analysts have argued that the current 33 per cent penetration has not yielded the expected economic impact on the country, thus raising question of what is being done wrong.
Recall that the country’s broadband quest was premised on a World Bank’s study, which established that every 10 per cent increase in broadband penetration should lead to 1.34 per cent GDP growth.
Incidentally, while stakeholders in the industry are looking forward to another broadband plan from the government, they are, however, worried that several challenges inhibiting broadband growth in the country, which were highlighted in the 2013-2018 Plan, have not been addressed.
According to them, issues of multiple taxation, Right of Way, etc, remain impediments to operators’ efforts at deploying infrastructure, thus casting doubt on the possibility of broadband growth beyond the current level.
InfraCo stalled
According to Nigerian Communications Commission [NCC], a major initiative of government to drive broadband is licensing of infrastructure companies (InfraCos) to deploy infrastructure across the country under a subsidy regime.
This was also a major highlight of the 2013 National Broadband Plan as one of the startegies to help the country achieve its target.
Unfortunately, while seven companies had been licensed, none, including MainOne, licensed about four years ago, has been able to roll out infrastructure as planned, owing to charges by state government.
The commission had announced plans to license seven InfraCos in 2013 as part of implementation of the country’s National Broadband Plan.
Sequel to that MainOne Cable Company Ltd and IHS were licensed in 2015.
While MainOne was to deploy infrastructure in Lagos, IHS was to cover the North Central Zone including Abuja.
Zinox Technology Limited and Brinks Integrated Solutions Limited were later licensed for South East and North East respectively.
Three others were later licensed to cover South South, South East and North West zones.
However, IHS had last year returned its licence to the commission over difficulties in securing right of way approval to deploy infrastructure in the North central zone.
This has reduced the number of InfraCos to six, while the seventh licence is said to be available for another company to take up.
Worried by their inability to roll out as expected, the regulator had recently threatened to withdraw the licences.
The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, had said that the infracos were given a time frame of one-year to commence infrastructure rollout across the country.
According to him, the licensed companies had less than six months left to move to site or risk losing their licence.
“If we do not see any visible activity in infrastructure deployment, we have the right to withdraw the licence,” Danbatta said.
Unresolved issues
Figures released by NCC showed that as at July, broadband penetration in the country stood at 33.72 per cent, but there have been concerns that the increasing penetration level is not on national scale but in a few concentrated cities.
According to the President of Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr Olusola Teniola, the current penetration level is not a true reflection of what the National Broadband Plan envisaged.
“We say that we have 33 per cent broadband penetration, Lagos takes 11 out of that 33 per cent, out of 36 states, so do the maths. It is skewed in favour of Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, probably all those three states put together take almost half of that 33 per cent and I’m being conservative here,” Teniola said.
The ATCON president noted that the country had not been able to achieve real broadband growth because all the issues that were identified to be addressed are still prevalent today.
“The reality is that, yes, there’s been an exceeding the 30 per cent that the Nigeria Broadband Plan sets, but it didn’t talk about subscriptions, it talked about subscribers.
“This is because every 10 per cent increase in broadband penetration leads to a 1.3 per cent growth in GDP. We have not realised that because Nigeria at the moment is having around two per cent GDP growth and our population growth rate is increasing.
“The InfraCo licenses, out of the open access model that NCC is implementing as part of the Nigerian broadband plan, has stalled. It was through the political will that license were given out but these licenses were ought to have been given out by 2014. Look at the time.
“They were given out by 2018 with one returned, and being presented again for someone to pick up for North Central. But under that program, not one kilometer of fibre cable has been rolled out. This is because the issue of multiple taxation, Right of Way, multiple regulations among others identified in the broadband plan haave not been addressed,” he said.
Worrying infrastructure gap
Despite current level of penetration, stakeholders said the country had barely scratched the surface in terms of infrastructure required to build a digital economy.
Speaking at a recent forum in Lagos, a former Minister of Communications, Dr Omobola Johnson, noted that the economic impact of the increasing broadband penetration was not being felt because of the poor infrastructure outlay in the country.
“Yes indeed, our broadband penetration has increased by over 20 per cent, but I don’t think we have delivered 2.6 per cent GDP growth, we haven’t. That is because the broadband infrastructure that we have is inadequate, it is unreliable, it is unstable and expensive,” she said.
For Nigeria to reap the benefits, Omobola said the country must focus on deploying digital infrastructure that would get everybody connected irrespective of where they are in the country.
“We need to look at the reliability of our connectivity and the cost; it really doesn’t look that good. We need to begin to define our infrastructure aspirations in a very different way.
“We shouldn’t just be talking about the broadband penetration, we should be talking about ubiquitous infrastructure that is available to every Nigerian wherever they are, wherever they live.
“We need to talk about ubiquitous infrastructure because when you travel out of Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, it is almost impossible to do anything because that infrastructure is just not there. Or even if it’s there, it’s just not reliable. It has to work all the time,” the former minister said.
Last line
While establishing the impact of broadband and digital transformation on economic growth, International Telecommunications Union (ITU) had pointed out that countries that want to tap into this must prioritise investment in ICT infrastructure.
This, no doubt, is enough cue for Nigeria to take in the broadband journey.
Business
TECNO excites Nigerians with Camon 12 series
Smartphone maker, TECNO, recently thrilled mobile lovers in the country as it launched a new device under its camera-centric flagship, the Camon series.
According to the company, the new device, which is a testament of the brand’s improvement and development of smartphone photography comes with a number of enhanced features that validates its ability to raise the bar at all times.
Speaking at the launch held in Lagos, PR and Strategic Partnership Manager, Jesse Oguntimehin, said the Camon 12 spotted a lot of upgraded features, one of which is the inclusion of an AI Triple Camera as against the dual rear-camera spotted on the Camon 11 Series launched last year.
“The Camon 12 is more than just any device, it is the device. It comes with a lot of physical and inbuilt upgrades from the Camon 11 launched last year, ranging from its look and feel, to its camera, to its security feature upgrade, the brand has it all covered,” he said.
He added that “this is the 7th generation of the Camon Series and with this device; we are unlocking new era of smartphone photography. This time around, we at TECNO have worked round the clock to make it possible for our users, to see the world through our device.
As icing on the cake, Oguntimehin said every consumer, who purchases the Camon 12 Series, would have a chance to win a trip to Europe as they would be given a raffle ticket once they make a purchase.
“At TECNO, our drive is to keep our customers winning,” he added.
