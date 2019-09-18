NFF and the Eagles of tomorrow

W

hen teams file out for the 90 minutes game of football, many other off pitch factors play out to determine the outcome of the game. In fact, top football administrators all over the world agree that the better percentage of what guarantees a good result in football are off the pitch activities of the administrators and players.

We expect the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to be up and doing in its relationship with the Super Eagles’ players and other national teams. The Federation must be able to win the trust of the players and officials in terms of welfare, remunerations and overall day-to-day affairs of the team. For example, it is shameful that the match bonus of the Super Eagles for their third place match at the Africa Nations Cup, which ended July in Egypt, is yet to be paid, while the U-23 technical crew members are being owed six months, just as Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, is being owed two months salaries.

These, we say, are distractions that could affect the progress of football generally in the country, because when the principal actors are not happy, things are not likely to be in place for success.

Last week Tuesday, as the Olympic Eagles were beating Sudan 5-0 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, the Super Eagles were also on duty in Dnipro for a friendly encounter against Ukraine.

These two games presented a very good picture of the future of football in Nigeria. In the U-23 match, Kelechi Nwakali and Taiwo Awoniyi were prominent names in the team that should have been in the Super Eagles. Others like skipper Azubuike Okechukwu, Fatai Gbadamosi, Onyeka Ogochukwu, Sunusi Ibrahim, Sunday Faleye and Stephen Odey are also very good and close to graduating to higher cadre.

Good enough, those in the Super Eagles are also players who are legitimately U-23 team players. Francis Uzohor, Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Victor Osimhen, Josh Maja, Kelechi Iheanacho are within the U-23 team bracket.

The U-23 team players were a delight to watch with so much aggression and mobility. In Dnipro, we commend the quality displayed by the Super Eagles, it was indeed remarkable. The movements, energy, cohesion and skills exhibited were highly commendable as the Nigerian team played as if they were at home. It was not a surprise that the Eagles led 2-0 at half time in the match that eventually ended 2-2.

It was the first match of the Eagles after the Nations Cup competition where the country won bronze. We noted that Joe Aribo, a debutant from Rangers of Scotland, was outstanding. Chukwueze, Kalu, Osimhen and Iwobi also did well, but they recorded misses, which could have put the match beyond the home team, but we are aware that in friendly games, the results are of little significance.

Keeper Uzohor was also very brilliant. He made point blank saves and coordinated the defence well. On more than two occasions, he saved well-taken free-kicks to keep the Eagles in control of the encounter.

From all indications, the future is really bright for the Eagles with the crop of players coming up. It was good to see Oghenekaro Etebo withdraw to play Wilfred Ndidi’s role, while William Troost Ekong stood firm in the absence of Keneth Omeruo. Overall, a keen follower of the game would be happy with the display of the Eagles in the friendly encounter.

We commend the current board of the NFF for staging friendly games almost at every FIFA window. Against Ukraine, Gernot Rohr was poor as the team threw away two-goal lead due to his poor game management. Rohr and his technical team should have done better last week Tuesday.

We also observed that the players were very active with the recent moves made by many of them to teams where they are guaranteed first team shirts.

It is important for NFF to discuss with Rohr, his assistants and the handlers of the U-23 team on how best to make the abundant talents count in the nearest future.

The likes of Osimhen, Chukwueze, Nwakali, Awoniyi and Aribo should explode in the next three years at the World Cup. It is difficult to believe this is a team that has lost two big names in Odion Ighalo and Mikel Obi.

The future is here. But, managing these players is very important. The coaches and NFF must be interested in the career moves of players and there must be a good relationship with handlers of their respective teams abroad.

There must be better efforts by the chieftains of the Federation in the administration of the Super Eagles. We believe these players are young and, if well managed, could bring back the country’s lost football glory. This is because about 70 per cent of the players can still be in the team in the next eight to 10 years. NFF will have to double effort to make the current Eagles rule Africa consistently and be among the best five in the world.

