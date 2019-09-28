NFIU: We’re working to free financial system of vulnerabilities

The Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), has said efforts were being intensified at ensuring that the country’s financial system was free of vulnerabilities and unnecessary exposure to illicit financial flows, as well as terrorism financing. The NFIU is the agency that represents the country at the Egmont Group, a body of 164 Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs), for the ‘secure exchange of expertise and financial intelligence to combat money laundering and terrorist financing (ML/TF)’. Reports say illicit financial flows cost Nigeria and other African countries an estimated $50 billion, annually. However, the NFIU has assured Nigerians that the challenges that confronted the nation’s financial system, and exposed it to risk of manipulation, were being addressed frontally.

The Head of Media and Analysis unit of the NFIU, Mr. Sani Tukur, who stated this in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, said the Federal Government had continued to provide the agency with the tools needed to prosecute the agency’s mandate. “NFIU has always done well but other factors outside of it was the problem. Not anymore, the Federal Government is thankfully doing all that is needed. It is not about the NFIU as an agency, but Nigerian financial system as a whole.

“NFIU is and will continue to work to ensure that the Nigerian Financial system is free of vulnerabilities and exposure to unnecessary risk,” Tukur said. He, however, refused to provide details of what the agency was doing to stem the tide of money laundering and other financial crimes, saying only relevant agencies were obliged findings and outcome of their operations. Tukur said: “As an intelligence agency, we analyse and send outcome of our work to various agencies for their use. We are not obliged to speak about that aspect of our work.

Where anything is for public consumption we will always provide it.” In the meantime, the Unit has expressed satisfaction over the level of banks and other financial institutions’ compliance with its earlier directive on withdrawals from Local Government accounts by states. It will be recalled that the financial intelligence unit had warned commercial banks against alowing transactions from any local government account without the funds first getting the destination account.

The agency had further directed that, with effect from June, no cash withdrawal exceeding N500,000 per day would be made from any local government account, adding that any other transaction must be done through valid cheques or electronic funds transfer.

“In addition, a provision is also made to the effect that there shall be no cash withdrawal from any local government for a cumulative amount exceeding N500,000 per day. Any other transaction must be done through valid cheques or electronic funds transfer,” the NFIU had said. It had further vowed that: “Henceforth, all errant individuals and companies will be allowed to face direct international and locally targeted sanctions, in order not to allow any negative consequences to fall on the entire country.” When asked what the level of compliance with the aforesaid directive was, Tukur noted thus: “The guidelines is (was) to the banks, and there is high compliance.”

