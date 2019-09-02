Metro and Crime
Niger Groups threaten showdown with FG over deplorable federal roads
Youths under the aegis of Coalition of Niger State Civil Society Groups have given a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to mobilise contractors to fix all dilapidated federal roads in the state or face a showdown.
This is coming a week after former Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for ‘shortchanging’ Niger State after massively voting for him.
While addressing journalists on Monday at the IBB Pen House, Minna, Spokesman, Mohammed Etsu called on the Federal Government for immediate intervention saying, “if nothing is done between now and the next two weeks, we will mobilise 500,000 youths to clampdown activities and match to Abuja.”
Etsu while responding to questions, said: “Niger State voted massively for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and all the candidates that contested on the platform at state and national level but now abandoned with all federal roads linking the state becoming death traps and nobody is doing anything about it.
“We will protest and march to Abuja to express our displeasure over the deplorable state of federal roads across the state.
“We are calling on the Federal Government to fix all federal roads or we will block all roads. The bad roads are signs that Niger State is continually being shortchanged by the Federal government.”
Metro and Crime
Pensioners protest non-payment of 25 months arrears
..barricade Benue Govt House …say 27 pensioners die every week
Hundreds of pensioners yesterday barricaded the entrance of the Benue State Government House in Makurdi to protest the non-payment of 25 months arrears of pension.
The Chairman of the Concerned Pensioners, Mr. Peter Ikyado, said the money was over N23 billion.
The pensioners carried different placards with different inscriptions such as “Ortom, pay us our 25 months pension arrears and gratuities,” “Enough is enough,” “Governor Ortom has been out of Benue State for three weeks in USA and Japan to spend pensioners’ money while pensioners are dying at home,” “God dey and He (God) shall be the judge in the case between Ortom and pensioners,” “President Muhamnadu Buhari, please come to the aid of Benue pensioners, we are dying in silence here in our country,” and “Create Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camps for Pensioners in Benue due to the alarming deaths pensioners record on daily a basis as a result of the Benue pensioners inability to foot their hospital bills.”
The angry pensioners, who marched from the High Level roundabout to Government House, carried sleeping mats with pillows and green leaves. They promised to continue to sleep at the gate of the Government House until they were paid.
The pensioners said within the period they were not paid, many of their members who were wallowing in penury and neglect had died, while those still living were finding it difficult to feed their families, pay school fees of their children and access medical treatment.
Speaking with journalists, Ikyado regretted that efforts by pensioners to prevail on government to pay outstanding pensions and gratuities had proven abortive “as government has extended its segmentation payment at the local government level to the state, thereby instituting divide and rule system and disunity among the pensioners”.
Ikyado bemoaned the treatment meted out to them by government, saying the union “loses at least 27 members every week”.
He said: “We held a meeting with the Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, on Monday, September 2nd, 2019. He told us that the governor travelled to Abuja so we should wait for a month and we begged him to pay us just one month to feed our family.
“More than 27 pensioners die every week. So far, over 500 pensioners have died in the state due to poverty. We are prepared to stay and occupy the Government House until the governor comes back.”
Metro and Crime
Motorists, commuters stranded as tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
Motorists and commuters groaned yesterday as they were held up in gridlock for several hours on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
The gruelling gridlock occasioned by the diversion to allow for the reconstruction of the Berger end of the expressway by the construction giant, Julius Berger, which started on Monday, was compounded yesterday by explosion from a tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).
The tanker, which fell and exploded, obstructed free flow of traffic on the road.
It was learnt that the tanker crashed at the Kara-Ibafo end of the expressway about 5.15a.m. and exploded about 4.40p.m. while fuel was being trans-loaded into another tanker.
It was also learnt that the accidents involved two tankers. One was conveying Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) otherwise called diesel while the other was carrying PMS popularly called petrol.
The accidents were said to have rendered motorists plying the route stranded as both sections of the expressway were blocked. No casualty was recorded as the area was cordoned off for road users to allow the fire to be put off.
The Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (RFSC), Clement Oladele, said the accidents were caused by excessive speeding around the construction zone.
He said: “Traffic has been impaired on the inward Lagos corridor of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway due to the diversion around Kara Bridge, although the traffic is moving and being managed by the FRSC and other sister agencies.
“On the outward Lagos carriageway of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, there is a case of traffic impediment caused by two tankers laden with petroleum products, one conveying AGO and the other carrying PMS.
“While trans-loading has been completed for the AGO and the truck towed off the road, about 3.40p.m., efforts were ongoing to complete the trans-loading of the second tanker conveying PMS that crashed. There was sudden fire outbreak.”
that engulfed the recovery area which has impaired traffic on both sections of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around this area.
“Efforts are on to extinguish the fire and restore traffic. Meanwhile, members of the public should exercise restraint and cooperate with the rescue team to restore traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.”
Oladele, who noted that motorists were not to drive above 50km per hour around the construction zone, urged motorists to use the road cautiously and avoid driving against traffic, as efforts were on to restore normalcy on the road.
Metro and Crime
N437m fraud: Court remands three BDC operators
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday ordered the remand of three Bureau de Change (BDC) operators in prison over alleged N437 million fraud.
The accused, Jimmy Ibrahim, Obianuju Tessy Umejesi and Uche Madubuko, are to remain in prison pending the time they are able to perfect their bail conditions.
The court, after entertaining arguments on the defendants’ bail motion, admitted each of them to bail in the sum of N20 million with two sureties each in like sum.
One of the sureties, according to Justice Oweibo, must be a landed property owner within the court’s jurisdiction, while the other must be a Grade Level 12 officer with the Lagos State or Federal Government establishment. The prosecution was also directed to ensure fulfilment of all the bail terms.
Trial of the defendants has been fixed for October 3.
The police had on August 22 arraigned the BDC operators before the court on charges bordering on conspiracy, obtaining under false pretence and fraud. They, however, denied the charges.
The police also alleged that one of the defendants, Jimmy Ibrahim, had in April, May and June this year, issued three United Bank for Africa (UBA) cheques numbers: 77046252; 77046253 and 77046254, from account number 1015196430, with the total value of N73 million, which were dishonoured for insufficient funds.
The charges, the police prosecutor, Chukwu Agwu, said, were contrary to and punishable under Section 8(a), 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences Act No. 14 of 2006 and Section 1(a) (i) of the Dishonoured Cheques (offences) Act 2004.
Metro and Crime
6-month-old is youngest of five killed by teen who confessed to shooting entire family
His 6-month-old brother was the youngest victim of a teenage boy who admitted killing his father, stepmother and two other siblings at the family’s Alabama home, authorities said Tuesday.
The suspect, who is 14 and is not being identified, is being held in a juvenile detention facility on five counts of murder, and he could be charged as an adult, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
The victims were identified by officials Tuesday as the teen’s father, John Sisk, 38; his stepmother, Mary Sisk, 35; his 6-month-old brother, his 5-year-old sister and his 6-year-old brother. The names of the siblings have not been released.
“We are facing a tragedy that we aren’t used to in Limestone County,” said a statement from the sheriff’s office. “This will have a ripple effect among the family, the community and county. It affects us all.”
The suspect called 911 at about 11 p.m. Monday to report the shooting at his home in Elkmont, on the northern Alabama border. The teen met deputies in his driveway and told them he was downstairs when he heard shots fired upstairs, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Stephen Young said during a news conference Tuesday.
But his story was full of inconsistencies, so he was brought to the sheriff’s office to be interviewed, at which point he admitted to shooting his entire family, Young said.
He later led investigators to where he said he tossed the handgun on the side of the road near the house. Young said the gun was in the home illegally.
The teen’s cousin, Daisy McCarty, who is John Sisk’s niece, told NBC affiliate WAFF that the 14-year-old was a well-behaved boy until he started acting out about a year ago. She said he had broken into and vandalized his school and was in the habit of burning animals alive.
She said Mary and John told him last week that Mary was not his biological mother.
“I think he’s been having problems. … That’s what bothers me because they’d seen it but they didn’t do anything about it really,” McCarty said. “I think they didn’t talk to him enough to know what was really going on with him.”
Mary Sisk, who was a special education teacher at Mountain Gap Middle School in Huntsville, wrote in her faculty profile that she was “happily married with a great husband and four beautiful children.” She said she had been working in education for a decade, reports NBCNews.
Keith Ward, a spokesman for Huntsville City Schools said the district was “heartbroken.” Additional counselors would be on hand to help students and staff process the loss, he said.
The Limestone County School District would also have counselors at their schools for “as long as there is a need,” Limestone County Board of Education spokeswoman Karen Tucker said Tuesday.
Elkmont Mayor Tracy Compton said in a statement that the community was mourning “the loss of five of our residents, three of which were the most innocent among us, under the most brutal circumstances.”0
“There are many questions to be answered in the coming days but today, we unite as Elkmontians in prayer for the family, the community as a whole and also for the accused,” Compton said.
Metro and Crime
Pensioners barricade Benue govt house, protest non payment 25 months arrears
Hundreds of pensioners in Benue State Wednesday barricaded the entrance into Government House in Makurdi in protest against what they called the non-payment of arrears of their 25 months entitlements.
The amount of money the pensioners are demanding that could settle their arrears, according to the Chairman of the Concerned Pensioners, Mr. Peter Ikyado is over N23 billion.
The pensioners carried different placards bearing bold inscriptions like: “Ortom, pay us our 25 months pension arrears” and “gratuity, enough is enough”.
The visibly angry pensioners, who marched from the High Level Roundabout to Government House, carried sleeping mats with pillows and green leaves and promised to continue to sleep at the gate for days until they are paid.
The pensioners are angry that within the period they were not paid, many of their members who were wallowing in penury and neglect had died, while those still living are finding it difficult to feed their families, pay school fees of their children and access medical facilities.
Metro and Crime
Lagos amends law to permit movement restriction for monthly sanitation
At last, the Lagos State Government has said that it is set to reintroduce restriction of movement during the monthly sanitation exercise, saying that enabling law to permit the reintroduction is on the way.
Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting with Association of Commodity Market Women and Men led by the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Chief Mrs Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, the state’s Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello disclosed the government’s plan on the reintroduction in order to restore sanity in the state environment.
He added that the invalidation of the exercise by a court sometimes ago is a temporary setback which will be reversed very soon.
Bello told markets in the state who have not engaged the service of PSP waste operators to link up with the State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and do so immediately and ensure that no form of waste is taken to the roads henceforth.
He said the meeting, which also had the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Ronke Odeneye and Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegeshin in attendance, was convened to seek the buy-in of market leaders, women and men on the government’s zero tolerance for indiscriminate dumping of waste.
Metro and Crime
Suspected herdsmen kill 2, rustle 120 cows in Plateau
Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen Wednesday morning allegedly killed two persons, rustled120 cattle and 100 sheep in Vatt village, Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.
Minority Leader of the Plateau State House of Assembly and Member Representing Barkin Ladi Constituency, Hon. Peter Ibrahim Gyendeng, who confirmed the attack, said that the attack took place at about 3am on Wednesday.
“There was an attack this morning in Vatt community of Foron District, Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State by unknown gunmen which villagers suspected to be Fulani herdsmen and the attacks took Place at about 3am when people were still sleeping.
“They killed two persons and injured two others, while 120 cattle and 100 sheep were stolen from the villagers,” he said.
The lawmaker condemned attacked and called on the security agencies to arrest the perpetrators.
All efforts to contact the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mathias Tyopev to confirm the attacked failed.
Metro and Crime
Xenophobic attacks: Angry Nigerians attack Shoprite, MTN offices
N
igerians yesterday protested the xenophobic killings of their countrymen in South Africa.
The spontaneous protest took place in some major cities across the country. The protesters attacked some businesses believed to have South African interest such as Shoprite and MTN offices. One person was reportedly shot dead at Ajah, Lagos during the protest.
The protesters, who attacked Shoprite at Ajah, said that destruction of South African firms would continue as long as Nigerians were not safe in South Africa.
It was learnt that the angry protesters burnt a police patrol vehicle after the police allegedly shot one of the protesters dead.
Following the reports of attacks in South African company across the state metropolis, the Shoprite located inside the Ikeja Mall, Alausa, was hurriedly shut down with staff locked inside.
Buyers were prevented from entering the mall while movement in and out of the Shoprite was halted
In the last couple of days a notice denouncing the xenophobic attacks in South Africa was placed at the entrances of the Shoprite. It reads: “Dear customers, we condemn the xenophobic attacks happening in South Africa in its entirety. These attacks are totally incompatible with the values of our company and we are not in any way in support of it.”
One of the sales representatives at the Shoprite, Ikeja, told New Telegraph that they couldn’t continue operation because of the possible attack by angry Nigerians.
“Many of the protesters may not remember that we are all Nigerians working for the South African firm. The best thing is to shut operation for now,” the female sales representative said.
Following reports of attacks and possible destruction of the properties belonging to the South African firms across the country, the South African telecommunications company, MTN, closed some of its outlets for fear of attacks by angry Nigerians.
The protesters later made attempt to enter the Shoprite at Ikeja, but were prevented by riot policemen.
Instead the protesters started throwing stones into the mall and damaging the windows and doors.
The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the attacks.
The PPRO said immediately the command received the distress call, a combined team of policemen from Ajuwe Area Command, Anti-Riot Mobile Policemen, Rapid Response Squad and Task Force officials were deployed to the scene to prevent further breakdown of law and order.
He said: “I don’t have the record that someone was killed there. If there is any, we are going to make it known to the public.”
Also, some angry youths yesterday invaded an MTN shop located on Ikot Ekpene Road in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
The attackers broke into the crowded shop at about 2.30p.m., and destroyed windows and a glass door.
“They ordered people out, destroyed computers, and took away cash and customers’ phones,” a sales lady, who pleaded anonymity, said.
She said nobody was hurt during the attack because they all ran out of the shop through the backdoor.
It was not yet clear if the attack was an isolated incident as authorities and the police were yet to speak on it.
The state PPRO, Odiko MacDon, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to him.
However, a politician, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the attack as unfortunate and misdirected.
He said: “The attack on the MTN shop in Uyo is most unfortunate and misdirected because neither the building nor the computers belong to the South African people or government, even the people working there are our brothers and sisters.”
To prevent attack on their businesses, a Shoprite mall located on Adeniran Ogunsanya Street and MTN located on Bode Thomas, Surulere had to close early for business following the protest by the angry youth.
The youth who were mainly males expressed their displeasure at the way South Africans were attacking Nigerians in their country.
They called on the Federal Government to take proactive diplomatic actions that would stop how most Nigerians were being maltreated in South Africa.
One of the protesters said “enough is enough”, adding that it was high time that President Muhammadu Buhari did something about the situation before they (youths) take the law into their own hands.
One of the MTN officials who begged for anonymity said that they opened at 8a.m., yesterday just like any other day until he got a call saying that the neighbouring mall: Shoprite, was under attack and that they (MTN) should close shop as soon as possible.
“We were scared and that led us to shut down the premises at about 2p.m., and asked all our staff to go home,” he said.
The fear of attacks by Nigerian youths yesterday forced Shoprite Polo Mall in Enugu to shut down indefinitely.
Games shop, which also shares the same building with Shoprite, equally shut its doors to its customers yesterday evening.
Both business concerns are owned by South Africans.
Policemen and other security agents were trying to maintain law and order around the complex.
When contacted, the state PPRO, Ebere Amaraizu, promised to get back to our correspondent but never did at the time of filing this report.
Meanwhile, shoppers who spoke with New Telegraph, said they were tired of attacks on Nigerians in South Africa and were heading to Roban Stores, a Nigerian indigenous shopping mall also in Enugu, to do their shopping.
An official of Shoprite, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said management of the company ordered the shutting down of the shop as a precautionary measure when they heard reports of attack on one of their shops in Lagos.
In Oyo State, youths protested at the Dugbe branches of Shoprite and Stanbic IBTC Bank.
A witness told New Telegraph that about 50 protesters stormed Shoprite at Dube about 5p.m. and protested against persistent attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.
The management of Odu’a Investments Company Limited, owners of the mall housing Shoprite, reportedly called the police immediately the protesters were got there. The police immediately took over the premises.
Similar protest was also carried out by youths at the Ring Road Shoprite branch in Ibadan.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government yesterday appealed to Nigerians not to attack South African companies operating in Nigeria in retaliation for the ongoing xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement, described as deeply disturbing the reports that some Nigerians, angered by the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, have started attacking South African companies in Nigeria.
He said that targeting South African companies in Nigeria for attack was, for Nigerians, a classic case of cutting off your nose to spite your face, because the investors in such companies, especially MTN and Shoprite, were Nigerians.
Mohammed said the majority of the workers in the South African companies operating in Nigeria were also Nigerians, meaning that it is Nigerian workers who would be hardest hit if such companies were forced to shut down for fear of attacks.
The minister assured Nigerians that the Federal Government was already taking decisive measures to put an end to the persistent xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.
Reacting to the attack in South Africa, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice, owners of DSTV and GoTv, Mr. John Ugbe, condemned the attack, saying the firm was committed to uniting Africans through its programming and cultural initiatives.
“We advocate equality and condemn all forms of discrimination. The on-going violence in South Africa against foreign nationals is against the spirit of Africans and counter-productive to the decades of work done by African leaders and well-meaning organisations to unite the continent.
“We embrace and celebrate the diversity of varied nationalities, traditions, culture and religions from across the continent and beyond. This is demonstrated through our multinational staff complement, our multicultural supply chain, as well as the local and international content that we showcase on both our DSTV and GoTv platforms. We believe Africa’s full potential can only be realised through dialogue, peace and unity,” Ugbe said in a statement.
Also, the MTN Nigeria Plc. condemned the xenophobic attacks, killings and looting of shops and properties belonging to Nigerians and other foreigners residing in South Africa.
“MTN Nigeria strongly condemns hate, prejudice and xenophobia and reiterates our unequivocal condemnation of all violence.
“Everyone has the right to a world where their rights and freedoms are respected – the right to live and earn a living, freely, safely and protected by the law,” MTN said in a statement.
Also yesterday, The Lagos State government condemned the attacks on Shoprite Complexes at Jakande and Sangotedo area of Ajah.
The Commissioner for Informantion and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement that the attacks were against the Nigerian spirit of accommodation and benevolence that the country in general and Lagos State in particular was noted for.
He said: “The Federal Government is in dialogue with South African Authorities to stop this obnoxious act. We appeal to our compatriots to eschew violence and any unlawful acts.”
“The Lagos State Government wishes to reiterate its commitment to providing a conducive atmosphere where businesses are conducted without hindrances.”
Metro and Crime
Stealing: Dad burns son to death in A’Ibom
- Housewife remanded for beating six-year-old daughter to death
A
35-year-old man, Mr. Idorenyin Essien, has been arrested for allegedly burning his son to death in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko MacDon, confirmed the incident in an interview with journalists yesterday.
He said the incident occurred last Friday at Afia Nsit community, Eket Local Government Area.
MacDon said Essien was arrested at his residence in Afia Nsit, noting that the case would be charged to court immediately.
A community leader of Afia Nsit, Mr. Effiong Okon, alleged that the incident occurred when the victim (Essien’s son), a minor, stole N500 from a neighbour’s house to buy food to eat.
He said: “When the father came back home, the neighbour reported the matter to him. After refunding the money to the neighbour and scolded his son, Essien quickly sent him to buy kerosene for him and the unsuspecting son ran to buy kerosene for his father.
“But the son did not know that the father was going to use the kerosene and burn him. Essien called his son and tied his hands and legs in the front of his house, poured the kerosene on him and set him ablaze.”
The community leader lamented how Essien watched his own son burn.
He noted that it was when the boy was rushed to the hospital but did not make it that the community alerted the police and Essien was arrested.
Meanwhile, a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has ordered that a 37-year-old woman, Elizabeth Akinola, who allegedly beat her daughter to death, be remanded in prison custody.
The Chief Magistrate, Victoria Bob-Manuel, who gave the order, also directed that the case file to be transferred to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.
The police prosecutor, Sergeant Suleiman Abdulateef, filed a seven-paragraph motion of notice and for the defendant to be remanded in police custody.
Akinola was arranged on a two-count charge bordering on murder and physical assault.
The charge sheet reads: “That you, Elizabeth Akinola, ‘f’ and one Felix Babalola now at huge, on 21/08/2019, about 2.30p.m., at Iro Street, Akure, in the Akure Magisterial District, did conspire with each other to commit felony to wit murder and thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 324 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.
“That you, Elizabeth Akinola, ‘f’ and one Felix Babalola, now at large, on same date, time and place, in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did beat one Testimony Awe ‘f,’ aged about six years old, with cane which resulted to her death and thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.”
However, the defendant’s counsel, Isreal Balogun, opposed the application made by the prosecutor praying the court to give his team more time to file a counter-affidavit.
Ruling on the application, Bob-Manuel ordered the remand of the defendant in prison custody and subsequently adjourned the case till October 9, 2019.
In August 2019, the couple allegedly beat their four-year-old daughter, Testimony, to death after which she was rushed by her mother to the Ondo State University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMED), Akure Annex.
With the confirmation that Testimony died on arrival, the mother of fled the hospital premises with the body of her daughter. She was later arrested at Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.
Metro and Crime
Internet fraud: EFCC arrests three suspects on FBI’s list
A
buja zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested three suspected internet fraudsters on the list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States.
The anti-graft agency said while two of the suspects, Chika Augustine and Godspower Nwachukwu, were arrested in a joint operation with the FBI, the third suspect was arrested by an independent team of operatives.
Head of Abuja zonal office of the EFCC, Mr. Aminu Aliyu, at a press briefing to highlight the commission’s activities, also disclosed that a total of N423,006,987.92, $39,253 and €2330 had been recovered.
Aliyu added that during the period under review, 293 arrests were made, while over 465 cases were currently being investigated.
A total of 21 convictions were secured by the Cyber Crime Unit, he added.
“Prior to the release of the FBI list, we had in collaboration with the FBI, cases under investigation of which two suspects indicted on the list released by the FBI are in our custody. On the other hand, another suspect on the list is being investigated independently on a different case and his case is pending arraignment.
“Under my leadership, the zone has stayed focused on the commission’s vision and goal to ensure that we fight corruption to the end. In line with that and in accordance with the acting chairman’s mission, the zone has strategised plans aimed at preventing, investigating and prosecuting financial and economic crimes. I make bold to say that this has yielded fruitful results.
“From January 2019 till date, our relentless anti-corruption stance saw us secure 33 convictions. We currently carry out collaborative operations with other zones and it has resulted to about 293 arrests and over 465 cases are currently under investigations. Of these arrests and investigations, 90 arrests were made mostly through intelligence gathering, 21 convictions were secured by the Cyber Crime Unit and 110 cases are still under investigation,” Aliyu said.
On the recoveries made so far, he said: “We have also been able to recover a large number of exotic cars and properties suspected to have been acquired through the proceeds of crime.
“Notably, from January to August 2019, recovered funds stand at N423,006,987.92; $39,253 and €2330.
“Devices used by the suspects have been confiscated and the proceeds from these cybercrimes will be forfeited after convictions have been secured.
“We have further intensified our efforts in cracking down cybercrimes that have been traced down to Nigeria in collaboration with the FBI”
Trending
-
Politics8 hours ago
Kogi guber: Wada floors Melaye picks PDP ticket
-
BREAKING NEWS22 hours ago
Bayelsa guber: Diri wins PDP ticket
-
News16 hours ago
Xenophobic attacks: Stars boycott S’Africa
-
BREAKING NEWS15 hours ago
Anti-South African attacks: MTN Nigeria closes all stores
-
Metro and Crime10 hours ago
Lagos amends law to permit movement restriction for monthly sanitation
-
Politics10 hours ago
Benue South: Tribunal uphold Senator Moro’s election
-
News14 hours ago
Ramaphosa: S’Africa must quell attacks on foreigners as summit starts
-
Sports15 hours ago
FIBA World Cup: D’Tigers devour S’Korea 108-66