Niger Tribunal strikes out PDP’s certificate forgery claim against Bello
The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Niger State has struck out the allegation of certificate forgery by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Umar Nasko against Governor Abubakar Bello, saying the petition constitutes an abuse of court process because it had been heard and decided by a Federal High Court.
Consequently, the Tribunal upheld the Preliminary Objection of the second respondent (APC) against the petition of Umar Nasko and the PDP on the allegation of certificate forgery made against Governor Abubakar Bello, saying for the same reason.
The Tribunal also upheld the preliminary objection of the respondents on the documents tendered by the petitioners which include the University of Maiduguri certificate on the ground, that it was not certified by the Registrar of the university, the NYSC Discharge Certificate on the ground that it was not certified by NYSC, the Declaration of Age deposed to at the High Court Minna on the ground that it was not certified by the Registrar of the Court.
The Tribunal held that documents can only be certified by a person who has in his possession the original copy.
I won’t fight Ortom over Senate seat in 2023 –Orker Jev
Senator Emmanuel Orker Jev represents Benue North West in the National Assembly. In this with CEPHAS IORHEMEN, he speaks on recent political developments in Benue State and the 9th National Assembly, among other issues
How would you react to the recent judgement by the National Assembly Election Petion Tribunal that affirmed your election against a former governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume?
Expectedly I was happy, but not too excited I should say because this is something that ought not to be. If you recall, on the first day of the ministerial screening, my case came up at the tribunal and the tribunal chairman to the lead counsel to the petitioners that they are adjourning for one week to enable him go back and consult with his client on whether the case should continue considering the fact that they have a crowded schedule because they don’t expect that somebody will be a minister and senator at the same time. After one week, the man came back to say that he hadn’t gotten any contrary directive, so the case went on. It puzzled some of us, and a lot of people called to ask why the case was still going on, and I said I have no control, I have been dragged to court and I have to defend myself. Considering the results, how the election went way back in February, I didn’t expect any result. It is just that when you are dragged to court, it is not good to take the court for granted and so they did what they think they should do, but the result did not surprise me. I was happy though because I have had a nasty experience with the court system. If you recall, I was chased away from the House of Representatives the last year of my second tenure. In that case, I was very confident that I was going to win, so this time even though I was also confident, I was happy at the end of it all, but not too excited because I thought this is a case that shouldn’t have happened at all. I won in six out of seven local government areas in my senatorial district. I led with a margin of victory of 42,000 and it’s not easy to upturn that and give it to another person.
There are insinuations that Governor Samuel Ortom may likely go for your seat in 2023. If that happens what will be your step, are you going to jump ship or remain in the party to fight him?
I have heard that speculation too on the social media and elsewhere about me and the governor starting a fight over 2023. I think people will be terribly disappointed if they are expecting a fight between me and the governor, we will continue to be close allies till the end of our tenures. That’s all I can say about that. I have been given four years to do my Senate tenure and I am not taking it lightly. I have taken it with a lot whole lot of responsibility, so I won’t bother myself about what happens thereafter. I think what we pray for is to have long life and p r o s – perity, that for me is more important than making enemies.
What is the challenge of facing a larger constituency now; from the House of Representative to the Senate, which consists of seven local government areas?
Well, to start with, the pressure is more. The pressure from people coming with personal problems is even far more than I ever experience before. Like you said, it is now seven local governments, no longer one. So, the pressure for development in those areas will be far more than when I had one local government and a whole lot of things. So, basically, the pressure and people’s expectation are more.
There are allegations that you and Senator Gabriel Suswam are planning to dump the PDP though Suswam has denied any such plan. How true is that?
I am just hearing this. I saw somewhere that Suswam denied dumping PDP; I didn’t know I was included in the plan. People like to throw up controversies, so that you are perpetually defending yourself, I don’t like to be defending myself against none issues; I don’t know about the defection plan.
Benue is an agrarian state and you represent the bulk of people who are mostly farmers. What will you do to motivate the farmers?
The average Benue person will like to stay in his farm, but what we find happening now is that a lot of people are staying in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps because of insecurity. So, first and foremost, we must secure our people against attacks otherwise no matter what incentives you put out there, people will still be afraid to go to their farms. Section 12 (2b) of the Nigerian Constitution says that the primary responsibility of any government is to provide for the welfare and security of the people, if you don’t do that, it means that the government has failed. So, as a legislature, we have our own limitations, you don’t control any of the security agencies; you only pass a resolution and call on them to obey. But they would like to remind you that a resolution is merely persuasive, it doesn’t have the force of law. So, on my part as a legislator, I will continue to draw attention anytime anything warrants security agencies taking steps to correct them and if obeyed, fine. If they don’t, I will continue to shout because we have our own limitation as legislators. We don’t control those people directly.
There is a general feeling by members of the public that the 9th National Assembly is a rubber stamp. How would you respond to that and what should Nigerians expect from the present crop of National Assembly leaders?
We have just taken off and it is early to come to any conclusion that we are a rubber stamp. After the inauguration, the major thing we did was the screening of ministerial nominees. I cannot speak for the National Assembly; I can only speak for myself for now. It’s when we get in and see the direction the present leadership wants to take the National Assembly to that people can come to conclusion.
There is looming crisis in your party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), especially with the report that members of the Board of Trustees submitted. And if you heard what Governor Wike said after congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari; that some PDP governors do visit Buhari in the night. Do you think PDP is poised to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023?
Some of these things are mere allegations to heat up the polity. When you have a collection of a lot of people, you expect people to air their views, but that doesn’t mean there is a break in the family. I think people are blowing certain statements out of context. Even though we belong to the same party, there are tendencies. Sometimes you have the far right tendency, the middle tendency and the left tendency.
You made some promises to your people, while campaigning. How soon are we going to see those promises come to fruition?
I don’t make promises when I am campaigning. It’s a dangerous game to do. Normally I listen to what their problems are, so that I present them before the parliament, when I get back to Abuja. That is basically what I do because it’s dangerous to make promises. As a legislator, I can’t say that the day I am voted into office, I will award a contract. I can only do it if I am an executive. A legislator cannot do that because basically the role of a legislator is not to bring infrastructure, it is not to bring physical develop-ment. It is because of the tremendous lack of infrastructure in our country and the pressure on legislators and every elected person to bring back development that we started this idea of constituency projects in 2003. So, if you go and make promises and you are not able to fulfill them, you will be deceiving your people. Right from when I was representing Buruku constituency in the House of Representative till now, I get what their problems are and when I get back I present them to the House for consideration. In the National Assembly, you have over 400 legislators, if you combine the two chambers jostling to bring back something for their people, it’s a cut throat game and it depends on how you make friends, how you are able to meander your way through the system that attracts them.
What of constituency projects?
That one is basic. That was why I said there are things that are basic to every legislator. For instance, every state has N1.5 billion for constituency projects. For the three senators and the House of Representatives that are there. So, it depends on the number of House of Representatives seats you have. For instance, if you go to Kano State, sometimes what a House of Representatives member is entitled to may not be even up to N50 million as constituency project. If you come to a place like Benue State, it’s about N70 million, but less than N100 million. So, whatever you can do outside of that will depend on how you are able to meander your way across. It is just to satisfy the yearnings of people back home because if I come back and say I have sponsored 100 bills, people may not even clap because what they want is something in physical terms. But, if I am not able to sponsor a single bill, but I bring a lot of projects, people will clap for me.
The issue of the River Buruku Bridge has consistently been in the budget. How are you going to push it this time around to make it a reality?
Drawing from what I said earlier, I will continue to put across the project because it is something that is very dear to me. I had raised three motions on the matter, the last one led to the House putting together a committee that went and saw it and recommended that it be included in the 2019 Budget, but unfortunately, by the time it finished its work, the budget had been presented. The bridge is such that you cannot do as a constituency project. It is a capital intensive project and has to come from the execute arm of government. Now that I have a larger constituency, I will continue to push because I know the economic value of that project, not just to Buruku people, but the state.
Olorunrinu: PDP is an unstructured party
Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu represented Amuwo Odofin State Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly between 2015 and 2019 and was the lone surviving lawmaker of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos 8th Assembly. He speaks in this interview on his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the expectation from the government of the day. WALE ELEGBEDE reports
How will you describe your four year experience in the Lagos State House of Assembly?
I would like to appreciate the leadership of Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, he is a great man and politician. I have been able to gain some level of experience on legislation working with him. I must commend him for the impact he made on me and I would want to emulate his style of leadership. This later led me to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) one month to the end of the 8th Assembly. He has been a great mentor. He is highly distinct. What are we looking for in Lagos State and in Nigeria is change. Speaker Obasa has been to raise the standard and the best thing for me was to align myself with his style of leadership.
What informed your movement to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) just a month to the end of your first term in the state Assembly?
First and foremost, you must understand that the PDP gave me the opportunity, but it doesn’t end there. The Speaker impacted on me, so that I can impact on the people. I get a lot of applause today, but these did not just come like that or by my doing. It came because an experienced person was able to impact on me. If I was a real opposition, I would have been antagonising them, but you never saw me antagonising the APC, the legislature or the government on the floor of the House throughout the period I was in the PDP because they were doing the right thing and there was no need being a nuisance antagonising them. Well, this has also shown that I can be loyal to the government and to its cause. If I can be loyal like that then that tells you that I am a loyal person to the core.
Would you have defected to the APC if you had won the 2019 election under the PDP?
Even if I had won the election I would still have crossed to the APC and it would not cause any crisis because I have been to showcase my level of loyalty in the PDP, I can exercise it as well in the APC. While in government, I was in government for everybody; I was there for the APC, PDP and even APGA in my constituency and on the floor of the House. My first priority was Lagos State. I was there for everybody. It wasn’t as if I lost because if you look at the margin, it was close, you just have to accept your fate.
You don’t think that the APC rigged the election or something?
Even if it was rigged, God allowed it. I came into the Assembly then because God allowed it.
What is the feeling amongst your supporters back in Amuwo Odofin?
Obviously, they feel terrible, they were equally expectant. They felt like we wanted Dipo there. I have to respect their feelings; they suggested that I should join the ruling party. The people are more concerned about development. I was born and raised in FESTAC, in Amuwo Odofin. I understand what my people need, I understand what they want. I didn’t just go there. I know what they need and what they want. Even the non-indigenes, I know what they need and what they want. My joining APC would not make them leave me as they encouraged me to join the party.
So, you didn’t leave the PDP because of some perceived crisis?
Let me be honest with you, even PDP members know that they are in an unstructured party. The crisis in the PDP has not been managed well. The party did not support me for both the first and second elections and that was why I decided to leave, when I did. I am where I am now by the grace of God.
Were you not pressurized by your colleagues when they joined the APC then?
As a young man, you want to prove your loyalty. You want to tell the people that you can be loyal wherever you are and make amendment. The crisis in the PDP would have been solved, but the party is very unstructured.
People were expecting that somebody like you would be compensated with a position in the Lagos cabinet, but it was not so. What happened?
I am new in the party and I am getting to understand their ways of doing things on how they compensate people. I am someone, who respects party hierarchy. I am not the only good person in the local government. Others are there, I could be knowledgeable and conversant with issues, but others are also there. We are all on the race of expectations.
Do you have any expectation from the APC now?
I am a young man and I will take anything good that comes my way. Anything that will make Lagos State grow, I am ready. I am not a politician that would say I am not ready. I am ready to serve in any capacity and I want to be part of the success story of Lagos State.
We have professional politicians and professionals in politics, which category do fall into?
I got into politics as a professional in politics; I am a developer before I joined politics. But getting into the administration, I can now call myself a professional politician. Everybody has interest and profession one way or the other and you have to respect that.
What is your advice for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and how would you assess his government so far?
He is a fantastic governor. He is enjoying a good working relationship with the state House of Assembly. The legislative and executive arms of government should work hand-in-hand. He didn’t influence the screening of commissioners and special advisers. Even when some of the nominees were dropped, he didn’t interfere with the process. That is the kind of people we need, someone that respects the rule of law.
The South African government recently sent an envoy to beg Nigeria over the attack against Nigerians in their country. How would you advise the Nigerian government to handle the issue?
I am quite disappointed that an African country could do that to fellow Africans. When people offend you, you have to forgive them. We have to look ahead. But xenophobia is highly disheartening. If they sent an envoy, let us see if there are evidences that it would not re-occur; how they will compensate the victims and how they will treat the culprits, all these are very important.
Devolution of power inevitable –Akinosun
Mr. Dapo Akinosun, a lawyer and Managing Partner at SimmonsCooper Partners, in this interview, speaks on the controversy $9.6 billion judgement procured by an Irish firm – Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) against the Nigerian government, the Muhammadu Buhari administration and restructuring, among others. TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports
As a lawyer, what is your position on the controversy $9.6 billion judgement that a foreign firm, Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) got against Nigerian government in a British court?
It certainly shows that while there could be corruption in Nigeria, we have a lot of foreigners who seek to explore the weakness in our administrative processes to steal from the government. I have always felt that corruption or fraud did not begin from Nigeria; it is actually foreigners that taught us. They perfected the act and what you see is the re-export of it because how do you explain somebody who has confirmed that he never did his own part of the contract; even assuming for argument sake the contract was true; he was supposed to build a gas pipeline, he never did it and he never said they did it, but then you go and sued and said you want damages of what you have not done your own part.
Where in the world is that done? But because it is collusion between the white guys who are trying to take the advantage of us and also even their own court system that is being used to take an advantage of our own processes. But in all honestly from what we can all see and what we have heard, the whole contract itself was a sham from inception. If you read the documents very well, the first thing you will see is that they were contracting for a capacity of gas that was not available. They said they were going to take flair gas; how much is the flair gas that is available and they wanted 1.5 million scuffs a day, which is not available in Nigeria.
They said they want wet gas; they were speaking with Addax, not with Federal Government by the way. The contract was private; it was between them, Addax and Mobil who were supposed to supply them gas that they were flaring. Mobil at that time had its own gas processing plant. So, there was no way Mobil will ever give them the capacity of the wet gas that they wanted. They wanted unprocessed gas and wet gas so that they can process it. But Mobil was already processing its gas and Addax said we cannot give you that quantity of gas; it is not possible.
It is so unfortunate that the country was in transition in those period and they took advantage of that as well. When they were going for arbitration, they knew that ministers had not being appointed. This thing started under the administration of President Umaru Yar’Adua. They went quiet for sometime and came up again during the Goodluck Jonathan administration. When they see that the country is to settle they will keep quiet and show up again when there is a gap in the administration. Yes, government is one but as we all known, there were times ministers had not been appointed and elections were also going on and the country was distracted by those things and they saw that and took advantage of it. I think it is a fraudulent thing.
What is your take on the first 100 days of the Muhammadu Buhari administration?
I think the Federal Government has started on a faster note than the first term. Now the cabinet is in place and things have beginning to take shape. You will see that the economy has not gotten to the point where Nigerians expect but there are also a lot of things that have gone or going on that can make it better. But as Nigerians, we are very impatient; we want everything to happen in one day. A house was not built in a day and if the disruption happened over a long period of time, rebuilding is always much more difficult and even more painful than when you are pulling a house down.
I did a study once and I looked at all these money we are talking about; the problem of the Federal Government is that there is no enough money to carry out all the projects they want to do and I think that has been alluded to several times by both the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) boss and the Minister of Finance at different times that the intake we have in Nigeria today is too small for all the amount of money we need to run. We have 200 million people in Nigeria and our budget if you convert it into dollars is slightly over $2 billion.
If you look at Brazil, which is a country of about 210 million people, the budget of Brazil for the same period is about $20 billion. So, when you look at what you want to achieve in a country of 200 million people vis-à-vis what Brazil of 210 million people seek to achieve in the same time frame, you will find that the first problem we have is that all the money that comes into the government to spend for Nigeria is small compared to what they need to do. Brazil even has more infrastructures in place than Nigeria.
We are just at a point of rebuilding our infrastructures and that is why you find out that many projects are budgeted for but cannot be completed because the income doesn’t match the expenditure. And so, they will budget for a project year after year, and if they don’t make enough money it will be difficult to do those things. And that irrespective of any corruption or money that is even stolen at all; the money is not just enough. As Nigerians, we need to begin to think out of the box on how we can make more money and generate revenue.
How would you actually justify your argument that this government doesn’t have enough money to carry out everything it ought to have done because of the believe that government recovered so much from General Sani Abacha’s loots and other money from corrupt people. What is government doing with these funds?
When a government says I have recovered money, first of all, the money that was recovered, you are not just going to recover it and spend it, you have to recover it and bring it back into budget for next cycle they are doing the budget before they can start spending it. It has to be appropriated, otherwise if they just take it and spent, they will also be irresponsible and reckless. And any other person will believe that any money that is recover can be spent anyhow. So, even if you recover the money, you are not free to spend it immediately; you must first of all put it in a budget and say this is what we want to do with the recovered money.
So, recovered money is not money government can spend immediately. There has to be a process otherwise it would also be stolen again. There is also a process for recovering money. Even if I seize your asset, it doesn’t become what I can spend until all the legal burdens are cleared. I can seize it and keep it but then the owner of it will go and fight in court. We have seen that in Mrs. Patience Jonathan’s cases. So, until all those issues are clearly resolved, the government cannot start spending the money. Sometime as you know litigation can take one year and it can last for 10 years but until all legal hurdles are cleared, they cannot start spending it without budgeting for it.
On the issue of how much government is getting and spending on projects, it is clear to all of us that government is not getting enough money to finance many projects. Lagos-Ibadan expressway has been bad for several years. Government has budgeted for it over and over but there were no funds released because the money the government has is not enough. It is one thing for government to budget and say this year I want to spend N2 trillion, but until government gets N2trillion; it cannot give all the money out. Government doesn’t have expectations that I will receive more than N2 trillion.
Of the money government gets today, over 30 per cent of it is use to pay salaries; just salaries of staff and not infrastructure. As we all know, this government has not sacked anybody since it came. Governments in the past have been known to retrench and sack people and those people who were sacked did not get their compensation until this administration. The Nigerian Airway Staff who were sacked several years ago did not get their compensation until now. This government also paid compensation to ex-Biafran soldiers.
Those who were sacked in NEPA did not get their compensation until this administration. So, already the salaries, allowances and pensions that were even being paid to people that were been sacked and resigned years ago is out of the money government is getting today. Government is billions of naira as salaries of current staff and also paying billions of naira as salary and pensions to those who resigned. Government is also subsidizing many things. Government wants to provide roads, railways, power and infrastructures but meanwhile they still have overhead expenses and logistics they are paying for. So, the money is not just enough to do everything considering several demands government needs to meet up with.
Does that not justify the argument of those who are calling for restructuring; that we should go back to what we have in the First Republic and let all regions manages their resources and contribute little to the centre?
Unfortunately, I was not around during the First Republic and the question I will ask is that, if it worked then, why did we break it up? If it worked then, it should have been improved upon. There is strength in unity and number. When you are together, that is when you have a big market and we can say we are 200 million people. However, we can break more things into more state and regional control. There have been clamour for state policing; I agree with those kind of things that if each region or state has its own police. Of course, there is danger of abuse of it that people are afraid that governors may abuse it. The more critical thing is how can it be sustained.
And what we should be looking at in term of state control is what each state should generate. Many of the states today don’t generate enough funds to even pay their own salaries and Federal Government had to intervene to pay salaries of civil servants in the states. So, if you now made those states region and you say no more money from the centre, how would they survive? Don’t forget that the states have already being created, should we now say the states should be dissolved and merge together? What we should be looking forward to is a situation where each state is able to generate enough resources to run its affairs.
Kogi guber: Ex-gov’s son wants court declare him winner of PDP primary
First runner up in the September 3 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Kogi State, Abubakar Ibrahim said he has gone to court to challenge the declaration of Egnr. Musa Wada as winner of the primary.
Ibrahim, who spoke through the spokesman of his campaign organisation, Shaba Ibrahim, denied that the Director General of his campaign, Clarence Olafemi has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). Olafemi was also present at the press conference.
Ibrahim, who scored 704 votes as against Musa’s 742 votes, is laying claim to the 247 missing votes, which was later awarded to Senator Dino Melaye.
“It is instructive to note that the margin of lead between the two leading aspirants was and remains 38 votes. In our mind that is substantial.
“Next is the fact that the committee quite strangely accepted from Engr Musa Wada 600 ballot papers brought from the comfort of his home. They didn’t just accept but they also collated and added it to the already sorted 148 votes which now threw Engr Musa votes to 748.
“By simple arithmetic, you will agree with me that if you deduct 600 votes that was brought in from the confines and comfort of the candidate’s home from the 748 votes that are ascribed to him, our candidate will be leading comfortably,” the campaign spokesperson claimed.
Reps’ll prioritise passage of PIB – Gbajabiamila
S
peaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured that the current assembly will break barriers hindering passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to facilitate the reform of the oil sector.
Gbajabiamila gave the assurance yesterday in his welcome address at the resumed plenary of the House after a 53-day recess.
He said: “I fully expect that in this session, the House of Representatives will consider important legislation such as the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). I believe that we in this 9th Assembly are ideally suited to surmount the obstacles that have mitigated against passage of this essential reform legislation which is important if we are to properly address the structural, operational and policy challenges and inefficiencies in the Nigerian petroleum industry and position the industry to best serve the interests of all the Nigerian people.
“In addition to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), we will see the reintroduction of the bill prohibiting estimated billing in the power industry, intended to put a permanent end to the wastefulness and unfairness created by an unreliable and arbitrary system that imposes unforeseen costs on individuals.”
Speaking further on bills, the speaker noted that “before we adjourned the House on 25th July, 2019, a significant amount of work had already started. We had begun legislative action through the consideration of 13 bills including Electric Power Sector Reform Act (Amendment) Bill 2019, Physically Challenged (Empowerment) Bill 2019 and Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) Bill 2019.
“We had also at that time received and debated 57 motions on a range of issues including the non-remittance of contribution into the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) by the federal, state, local governments and some public and private organisations and businesses alike, the Education Bank Bill, designed to ensure that no child in this 21st Century is unable to get a quality tertiary education in Nigeria due to a lack of means and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Bill, which will serve to broaden the Local Content Act and ensure the original intent of the Act is made real in the lives of our people.
“As part of efforts by the House to gain firsthand knowledge of what is happening in those parts of our country where banditry, insurgency and communal clashes have laid waste to towns and villages, displacing thousands of our fellow citizens, I recently led delegations of the House to Borno, Zamfara and Katsina states.
“On these occasions, we met with community leaders and government officials, we visited the internally displaced persons, and we heard their stories and considered their perspectives. The stories we heard were as much about faith in the promise of tomorrow and hope that with a little help, these people who have lost so much can rebuild their world again.
“It falls to us to make sure that the stories of these our fellow citizens are not forgotten and that the hopes expressed in those stories guide the actions we choose to take and policies we choose to pursue, as we act to achieve the restoration of lasting peace and sustainable development in those communities and across the nation.
“I am also pleased to note that the standing and ad hoc committees of the House of Representatives constituted before the recess have hit the ground running. We will shortly receive and consider the committee’s report on the floor of the House and take whatever action is required to ensure that these vital national assets are put to more effective use.
“Over the course of the recess, we convened two National Roundtable Discussions on reform of the budget process and on recovered assets. These roundtable sessions were intended to take a critical look at issues relating to the development, enactment, funding, implementation and evaluation of the national budget.
“It also allowed us to begin to prepare the ground for the 2020 Appropriations Bill which we expect will shortly be presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.”
On the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, the speaker commended a member of the country’s parliament, Julius Malema, for being one of the few that spoke openly against the dastard act.
His words: “I invite the House to at this time join me in commending the actions of Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and a respected voice in the politics of that nation, who openly and without equivocation, condemned the attacks and directed his organisation to provide aid and protection to our citizens facing harm. He has since then, never relented in calling out the failures of the government that allowed the attacks to occur and to continue.
“In a similar fashion, Sir Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace Airlines provided his organisation’s services without charge, to repatriate those Nigerians who were willing to return home to escape the carnage that had been visited upon them. He acted without consideration of cost, of tribe or personal interest. He acted in the best traditions of patriotism and love of country. Our country owes these men a debt of gratitude.
“The leadership of the House had cause to convene to address the most unfortunate events of xenophobic attacks against Nigerian citizens in the Republic of South Africa.
“The scale of these attacks, the cost in lives and property and the appearance of involvement by state actors in the worst of the attacks were some of the issues we deliberated on, after which the entire leadership of the House, in an unusual occurrence, released a joint statement articulating in clear terms the feelings of the Nigerian people on the unfortunate events and demanding action from the South African government.
Furore over security vote
Again, the desirability or otherwise of security votes given to state governors, dominated discussions at the quarterly policy dialogue of Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN), a research and training unit of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), ONYEKACHI EZE reports
I
f there is anyone who is supposed to defend the security votes given to state governors, it is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Tukur Buratai, but the Army chief is not doing that. Instead, he is questioning the legality and constitutionality of the fund.
At the quarterly policy dialogue on accountability for security votes organised last week in Abuja by the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN), a research and training unit of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja, General Buratai alleged that governors are misapplying security votes.
He also claimed that the governors use the votes for purposes other than what they were meant for, which is, tackling insecurity and improving police work in the country. In other words, Buratai believed that the fund has become a conduit pipe for governors to siphon funds meant for the development of their states.
“We should also take note that the security vote is not a defence vote. It is not meant for the armed forces, according to Robert Clark. For a long time, this security votes has been operated unconstitutionally,” Buratai said.
Security vote is a monthly allowance given to state governors, which is aimed at “funding security services within such states,” and which is not subject to legislative oversight or independent audit because of its sensitive nature.
In 2018, the Transparency International (TI), in its report, disclosed that 29 out of 36 state governors in Nigeria spent an average of $580 million (about N208.8 billion) yearly on security votes.
And according to Wikipedia, Benue State spends the highest annual security vote of N37. 1 billion, while Nasarawa State has the least budget of N1.2 billion.
Of recent, some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have become beneficiaries of security votes. Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, said monies were appropriated to a total of 162 MDAs in the 2019 budget, with some of them receiving as high as N4.2 billion and others, as low as N3,600.
This, according to him, is a clear indication that no principle was followed in budgeting for security votes, adding that it suggests that something was wrong with the parameters for determining agencies entitled to security votes.
The utilisation of security votes has been a subject of controversy. Immediate former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, attracted attention in 2011, when he announced that he would forfeit N4 billion out of the N6.5 billion received by his processor in office, Ikedi Ohakim, as security vote, to fund education. Whether he continued with this or not cannot be ascertained.
Buratai, quoting Clarke (SAN), maintained that security vote in not constitutional and should be subjected to an audit.
His words: “There are several criticisms on the security votes, that they are subject to embezzlement, corruption, and misappropriation, and that the governors take advantage of the immunity in the constitution that they are not checked until they leave office. But if this is made constitutional, with proper guidelines, I think these issues would be laid to rest.”
He added that security vote is not meant to tackle insecurity. According to him, “we have funding for the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces. What is the fund (security vote) meant for? We also have the police fund, and they are budgeted for. Other security services like Department for State Services, Civil Defence and the rest. So if they have budgets to run their affairs, why security votes again?”
Chairman ICPC, Prof. Owasanoye, noted that despite the huge amount appropriated for security vote annually, insecurity has continued to rise, a situation his counterpart in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, blamed on state governors.
Magu, at an induction of returning and new governors before their May 29 inauguration, accused some of the governors of covertly promoting insecurity as justification to inflate security votes.
“We have also seen evidence of theft of public resources by some state governors – cashing in on the insecurity in their states. Insecurity has also offered the required oxygen for corruption to thrive as evident in the $2.1 billion arms procurement scandal involving top military commanders both serving and retired,” he said.
But the governors said they spent part of the security vote to maintain security in their states.
Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), an umbrella body of the 36 state governors in the country, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who also spoke at ACAN quarterly policy dialogue, demanded devolution of powers to the federating units for governors to have control of the security architecture in their respective states.
He said: “In crisis situation, resorting to bureaucratic process or procedure may worsen the situation. It requires prompt actions or measures to get it resolved. On such an occasion, the governor as the chief security officer may have to take an urgent action. This is why the sustenance of security vote is inevitable.
“Many state governors do in fact use their security vote to provide funding to federal security agencies, whether the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, operating in their states.
“When somebody is kidnapped, people don’t bother about how he is released. No police agree that they pay ransoms; no soldier admits that they pay ransom. Yet, all the money must be accounted for.
“The foundations of the secrecy in the allocation and abuse of security vote increased over time as a result of the long reign and dominance of the military in Nigeria’s political life.”
Last year, the governors said they have in the last decade collectively spent about N2 trillion on the Nigeria Police Force alone.
The NGF disclosed in its monthly publication, The Executive Summary, that the support included Hilux vehicles, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), helicopters, gun boats, horses, communication equipment, uniforms and handcuffs, among others.
It added that these are beside contributions made by Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Gombe states referred to as flash-points in the war against insurgency in the country.
“For example, in 2015, Lagos State under Governor Akinwunmi Ambode spent over N4.765 billion to sustain the police.
“In July 2017 the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, approached the Nigeria Governors’ Forum at their meeting in Aso Rock Villa, cap-in-hand, seeking the sum of N3 trillion assistance from states,” NGF said in the publication.
The forum added that Kano, Kaduna, Kwara, Cross Rivers, Ebonyi and Abia states have at various times, donated generously to the police force towards ensuring the safety and security of their peoples and their property.
It added that most states have resorted to supporting vigilante groups, while some have established various types of security outfits to fill the vacuum created by the absence of the federal police in their states.
The report added that even Benue State, which last year, had its House of Assembly sealed and overtaken by the Nigeria Police Force, had spent a substantial part of its security vote in ameliorating the problems of the same police force that was to later humiliate the state.
Against these backdrops, the governors who are in the forefront for the establishment of state police, may this way, justify how the money voted for security vote is expended.
Bayelsa PDP guber: How the battle was won and lost
The governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has come and gone. But in this report, PAULINE ONYIBE writes on how the battle was won and lost
E
xpectedly, the battle for the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State wasn’t a tea party.
The race brought with itself all sides and shades of politicking as no fewer than 21 aspirants threw their hats into the ring for the plum ticket of the ruling party in the state.
Interestingly, this is the first time in the history of Bayelsa State that about 21 aspirants will show interest in becoming a number one citizen in the state on the platform of a political party.
With the high number of aspirants on the cards, the process was a hard nut to crack because it became a big challenge to the two apex leaders of the party in the state- former President Goodluck Jonathan and Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson.
One of the perceptions that made the road to the PDP governorship primary tortuous was the belief in some quarters that Governor Dickson allegedly sponsored most of the aspirants to destabilise those perceived to have come from the former president, including the real anointed aspirants from the Restoration caucus.
It was alleged that the governor sponsored about 16 aspirants out of the 21 to pick the forms where it was rumoured that he gave about N50 million to each aspirant to purchase the party’s nomination form and other logistics, all in a bid to destabilise the whole system for his own candidate to emerge.
And at the end of the day, he had his way as Senator Douye Diri, representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District in the Red Chambers emerged the PDP flag bearer for the November 16 governorship poll.
The outcome of the election was a surprise to many political observers in the state as they wondered why a serving senator who just won the election in February should turn around to want to become a governor after spending about four months in the Senate.
It was also learned that the political permutation is that Douye Diri takes over from the Ofuruma Pepe who will wangle his way to the Senate with Lawrence Ewhurejakpo becoming the deputy governor of the state.
Of course that plan being a perfect one had already been almost actualized but for some hurdles to be crossed as other parts of the state are kicking and with the main opposition party in the state, All Progressives Congress (APC) waxing stronger with the emergence of David Lyon, whom those that have had close brush with him are testifying that he is a philanthropist as the APC governorship candidate for the forthcoming governorship poll.
Although the comparison shows that Senator Diri is an eloquent speaker while Lyon is said to be a bit shy and not an outspoken type but some Bayelsans are kicking against the candidature of Diri as they said they tagged him stingy and don’t want him to lead them.
It was gathered that within the PDP circle, some people are not comfortable with the outcome of the governorship primaries as one of the major contenders at the party, Timi Alaibe who took the second position pulling total votes of 365 has challenged the outcome of the primary at the court of law.
He argued that the newly sworn-in local government chairmen and the councilors totaling about 450 were not supposed to take part in the primary as they were not up to 90 days in their new offices before the primary according to the PDP constitution.
The primary was indirect as delegates had a field day using the opportunity to gather enough money for themselves as it was learnt that some aspirants allegedly paid as much as N1m to each delegate.
Of course, before the main day, delegates enjoyed the most of the luxury life as they were camped in the best hotels in Yenagoa, the state capital for more than two weeks before the main primary including married women that were not allowed to have access to their homes and their husbands.
Although it was a very free and fair process even though all the lobbying and the backyard activities had all taken place before the main event, some pocket of violence was recorded at the accreditation centre held at Ijaw House, but the number of accredited delegates was transparent
The total number of accredited delegates in the eight local government areas were as follows; Southern Ijaw (200), Yenagoa (180), Sagbama (177), Ogbia (166), Nembe (160), Ekeremor (153), Kolokuma/Opokuma (143) and Brass (130), bringing the total number of delegates to 1,309.
At the end of the election, Senator Douye Diri, the choice candidate of the governor got 561, Ndutimi Alaibe got 365, while Keniebi Okoko had (142) and the deputy governor of the state, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah and immediate past Speaker of Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Konbowei Benson got 61 and 24 votes respectively.
Also Reuben Okoya, who was talked into stepping down in 2015 to be given the party ticket in 2019 even when he was a house hold name in Bayelsa then got 19.
Fred Agbedi, a serving member of the House of Representatives, representing Bayelsa West got 18 votes and Nimibofa Ayawei, who briefly stepped aside to join the race but has immediately been reinstated got seven votes. Great Joshua MacIver, Dr. Franklin Erepamo Osaisai and Chief Benson Agadaga had seven, four and three votes respectively while Senator Emmanuel Paulker, who just finished from the Red Chambers got two votes.
The likes of the Chief of Staff of Government House, Talford Ongolo, who also been called back to continue with his job and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kemela Okara, who has also gone back to his duty post and few others had already supported the aspiration of Senator Diri, who emerged the PDP flag bearer for the election.
Showing the spirit of sportsmanship, Reuben Okoya while congratulating Senator Diri said “On behalf of my humble self and Reuben Okoya Campaign Team, I wish to congratulate Senator Douye Diri on his victory at the governorship primary election of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was concluded this morning, Wednesday September 4, 2019.
Also, Keniebi Okoko who said he spent over N1bn in the governorship aspiration, congratulated Douye Diri for his victory.
Okoko who paid a solidarity visit to Douye Diri described the process of selection as transparent, peaceful and fair. He, therefore, assured the PDP candidate of his support and solidarity to work for the party and the candidate to ensure victory in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in the State.
Also, Okara in his solidarity message to the PDP flag bearer stated that: “I want to first congratulate Senator Douye Diri for his victory at our party primaries in the early hours of today September 4, 2019.”
Senator Douye Diri while responding to all the solidarity messages noted that the solidarity shown him by his co-aspirant was a clear display of leadership and sportsmanship.
But Timi Alaibe who came second in the race wasn’t satisfied with the outcome of the election, noted that “As we are all aware, the election to determine the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the November 16 governorship race in Bayelsa State has been conducted. Even with all the inarguable inherent flaws bordering on crass disrespect for legal procedures and party guidelines, a winner has been declared.
“The delegates whether coercively or voluntarily have spoken even if their voices do not represent the voice of the people. My decision to seek election as Governor of Bayelsa State was based both on the collective opinion of respected stakeholders of our beloved state and a personal conviction that I have what it takes to make the difference in the economic development of our state. Having travelled the same route more than once, I took time to pray, plan my strategies and carry out wider consultations more than I had ever done in the past.
“We all know that the basis of our party is the Constitution in addition to the rules and regulations that we set for ourselves from inception in 1998, and the fact our party has become reformed. Consequently, for anything to be legitimate, it must derive authority from our Constitution.
“This issue of election of local council chairmen and councilors that were allowed to participate in the primary despite a court order was another setback. You would recall that we protested to the appropriate organs of the party. As it turned out, the national leadership of the party would seem not to have been persuaded by the strength of our argument for obedience to the supreme law of our great party. Even the powers that be in state unsuccessfully challenged the superiority of our position in court.
“We have raised our objections regarding the unilateral inclusion of certain names on the list contrary to the party’s constitution and guidelines for the conduct of a peaceful primary. The names have been inserted to put certain aspirants, especially those of the Restoration Group, at advantage. I see this as a deliberate calculation to create confusion and frustration in their futile desire to destabilize my aspiration to lead Bayelsa State.”
The Timi Alaibe Campaign Organisation in a statement released a few days ago, disclosed that the organisation will make its position known regarding the next move by Alaibe who had already expressed his displeasure against the PDP governorship primary election in the state.
For PDP, the dust is still thick over its choice of candidate. But whether this will sway the advantage to APC which is also having its own fair share of internal wrangling, its another kettle of fish.
According to political analysts, the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa represents a repeat of battle of familiar foes with new players as faces of the duel. Will the PDP retain the state? Can the APC pull the rug off its long term rival? Is this the time for the fringe parties to spring a surprise? Only time will tell?
Kogi, Bayelsa guber: We’ll reconcile aggrieved members – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally reacted to the post-primary election crisis that has dogged it since September 3, stating that it has activated its reconciliation machinery.
The party had experienced some defections and threats of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after the governorship primaries in Kogi and Bayelsa States earlier this month.
Among PDP members who left the party include former Speaker of Kogi State, Clarence Olufemi, who was director general of Abubakar Ibrahim campaign organization during the course of the primary.
Also one of the governorship aspirants, Senator Dino Melaye, who was appointed Director General of PDP governorship candidate for Kogi State, Egnr. Musa Wada, rejected the appointment and wished the party well.
And in Bayelsa State, former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe, has gone to court, seeking the nullification of the PDP governorship primary in the state.
A source within the party disclosed that some aggrieved aspirants and their supporters were threatening to dump the party.
Akinlade, APM to challenge Abiodun’s election at Appeal Court
The Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Ogun State, on Monday, moved to appeal the judgement of the governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which affirmed the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun.
The party said, already, its team of lawyers have applied for the Certified True Copy of the tribunal judgement delivered on Saturday to enable them to review it and take the next step in the judicial process.
The APM governorship candidate in the 2019 election, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, who confirmed the move of the party, told reporters in Abeokuta that the nation’s constitution allows aggrieved persons to seek redress in court.
Addressing scores of APM members at the party secretariat in Leme area of Abeokuta, Akinlade said he was determined to get justice in accordance with the laws of the land.
He explained that when he decided to run for governorship, his decision was not for self-aggrandisement but for the collective interest and development of the state.
Akinlade urged his party members not to consider the tribunal judgement as a setback but should remain resolute and unwavering in the pursuit of justice.
He said: “The constitution is very clear that where you disagree with any position, you seek redress in the court of law. There are still grounds open to us.
“The crafters of our constitution know that the tribunal is still the first step. We thank our forebears who crafted the constitution to enable one seek redress where one disagrees with one judgement. And that’s what we hope to do.
“We know very clearly that in our petition, no where in the petition did we talk about the academic qualification of the second respondent. It was purely on the fact that he lied to provide false information. If the judgement is based on the academic qualification, then we believe something needs to be done when our lawyers review it.”
