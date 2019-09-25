Nigeria cuts raw sugar imports to N162.8bn

Despite the public outcry over its sudden re-introduction of processing fees on cash deposits and withdrawals on certain thresholds by individual and corporate bank customers in six states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is showing no sign of backing down, writes Tony Chukwunyem

learly, apart from the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to leave rates unchanged at the end of its meeting last Friday, the other issue that made the headlines at the traditional post-meeting press conference held by the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, was his response to criticisms that had trailed the abrupt announcement, a fortnight ago, that it had reintroduced processing fees on cash deposits and withdrawals on certain thresholds by individuals and corporate bank customers in some states.

The CBN had in a circular to deposit money banks (DMBs), released late on September 17, directed that as from September 18 (the following day), three per cent processing fees would be paid for withdrawals and two per cent for cash deposits of amounts above N500,000 for individual accounts.

Similarly, corporate accounts will attract five per cent processing fees for withdrawals and three per cent processing fee for lodgments of amounts above N3 million.

The CBN said the charges would be in addition to already existing charges on withdrawals and will be aimed at encouraging its cashless policy.

The statement said the charge on deposits would for now apply in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Abia, Anambra, and Rivers states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the apex bank, the nationwide implementation of the cashless policy will take effect from March 31, 2020.

Reactions

The announcement immediately sparked outrage among bank customers and financial experts, while the organised private sector (OPS) urged the CBN to rethink its directive.

In a chat with New Telegraph, for instance, the President of the Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN), Dr ‘Uju Ogbunka, warned that the reintroduction of charges on cash deposits may discourage savings.

He said that while CBN’s move may help to promote cashless policy, it could also deter savers.

Ogubunka said: “The move is a two edged sword. While it is intended to promote the cashless policy, it could also deter savings. While should people be charged for saving their money in their bank accounts. Leaving money in banks is helping the business of the banks. So people will not be happy with the new charges on cash deposits.

“Indeed, although the move is intended to reduce the use of cash, it could have the opposite effect as people will prefer to be leaving their cash at home and be spending it gradually instead of taking the cash to the bank and be charged fees for it.”

He further noted that the timing of the move was wrong as the Nigerian economy is still in doldrums and people struggling to survive.

“If you discourage people from saving, that is not going to help the economy,” the BCAN president said.

Also in his reaction, the Director-General, Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Mr. Timothy Olawale, stated that the directive would most severely affect retail businesses and other medium-scale retailers in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.

He contended that while the directive was purportedly aimed at helping the CBN achieve its cashless policy, adequate notice ought to have been given to bank customers.

According to the NECA D-G, “although the overall aim of reducing cash transactions is good, the policy will, however, increase the cost of doing business and force organisations and individuals to start multiple deposits and withdrawals in order to beat the charges.”

Similarly, the Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Muda Yusuf, said the notice given by the CBN for implementation of the directive was too short, adding that it would have disruptive effects on bank customers and other stakeholders.

He said: “The latest circular by the CBN should have given a much longer notice to economic players. The notice given for the effective date is extremely short. The circular was dated 17th of September while the effective date was September 18.

“This is just a notice of one day. This would have short-term disruptive effects. We implore the CBN to give at least two months to allow for players in the economy to adequately prepare themselves. This is particularly so for investors who are major players in the retail segment of the economy.”

He also pointed out that it was difficult to justify the decision to penalise cash depositors, arguing that the CBN’s emphasis should be on discouraging cash transactions and withdrawals, which was more in line with the objectives of the cashless policy.

House of Reps’ motion

Significantly, the House of Representatives last Thursday joined calls for the CBN to suspend the charges imposed on cash deposits.

The call for the suspension was contained in a motion unanimously adopted during plenary, which was moved by Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Benjamin Kalu.

The motion was entitled, “Need to Suspend the Implementation of the Cashless Policy on Deposits by the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

Adopting the motion, the lawmakers resolved to urge the CBN to “suspend the implementation of the cashless policy on deposits which has taken effect from Wednesday, 18th September, 2019, until appropriate and extensive consultative process is concluded.”h

They also resolved to mandate the House Committee on Banking and Currency to interface with the CBN to: “Ascertain the propriety, relevance and the actual need for the implementation of that aspect of the cashless policy at this time, considering the prevailing economic situation of the country and to report back to the House within four weeks.”

Kalu, while moving the motion, said the House was against implementation of the policy as it would cause more hardships for Nigerians.

He said: “The House is deeply worried that the implementation of cashless policy on withdrawals has negative impacts on micro, mini, small and medium scale enterprises, which are clearly the engine room for growth of the economy and employment generation, thereby throwing many of them out of business and sending more Nigerians into poverty, forcing more traders and micro investors to carry cash about with its attendant security challenges.”

Besides, he said: “The House is aggrieved that while the impact of the cashless policy on withdrawals is still staring us all in our faces as well as other numerous burdensome charges by Nigeria’s Money Deposit Banks heavily impacting on businesses, the CBN deemed it necessary to impose the implementation of cashless policy on depositors, without due consultations with all shades of stakeholders who will be impacted by the policy.

“The House is concerned that this overbearing burden aimed at closing down majority of micro, mini, small and medium businesses in Nigeria, is also aimed at enriching Nigeria’s Money Deposit Banks owned by a privileged few without any known financial contribution to the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation.”

Emefiele’s stance

But responding to the criticisms during his press conference last Friday, Emefiele was reported as saying that the cashless policy was not new, adding that since the policy was introduced in 2012 and deposit on charges withdrawn in 2014, Nigerians have had five years to bring their cash into the banking system.

He emphasised that while he “sympathies and regret the inconvenience the cashless policy will cause bank customers,” the CBN would continue to implement the policy in line with its mandate to ensure an efficient payment system.

He reportedly stated that contrary to claims in some quarters that many Nigerians would suffer the negative impact of the policy, only about five to ten per cent of bank customers would be affected.

According to him, if the Nigerian economy is to compete effectively with those of developed countries, then a payment system that encourages the use of other non-cash channel was desirable.

The CBN governor was quoted as saying “fees on excess cash withdrawals are not new and have been in place since July 2012. Deposit fees are also not new. They have been in place since inception but later withdrawn in 2014 following feedback on the need for stake holders to fully embrace electronic payment before implementation

“We believe that after five years and with all the options and channels that are currently available that we need to really embrace the best practices by saying we should go cashless in Nigeria,” he added.

Citing data covering 2012 and 2018, Emefiele said the cost of currency management in 2014 reduced by 13 per cent following the first introduction of the policy including charges on both deposits and withdrawal in the “six cashless states” throughout 2013.

He disclosed that due to the suspension of the policy on deposit charges in 2014, currency management cost went up from 2015 and increased year-on-year basis to 2018 at an annual rate of 33 per cent.

The CBN boss further noted that the cashless policy was put in place to encourage the use of electronic means of transaction and reduce but not eliminate cash-based transactions.

“It is in the public’s interest to promote an efficient payment system via the cashless policy which helps to reduce the punitive cost of cash processing passed on to money deposit banks,” he said.

He also noted that since the pilot of the cashless policy took off, electronic transactions had increased substantially within the Nigerian economy.

According to Mr. Emefiele: “POS transactions increased to about N2.27 trillion from just N48.6 billion in 2012 to N2.3 trillion at the end of 2018.”

He added that electronic transfers increased significantly to N76.5 trillion from N3.8 trillion in 2012 to N80.4 trillion in 2018, while cheque transactions reduced by 32 percent by about N2.45 billion from 7.48 billion in 2012 to 5.03 billion in 2018.

In addition, he pointed out that the strategy would help promote an open and transparent system because “cashless policy also improves transparency in financial dealings and reduction in crime such as advanced fee fraud, graft, ransom fee payment, and extortions.”

Last line

However, despite the CBN’s seeming tough stance on the issue, some analysts say that it will not come as a surprise to them, if after discussions with the House of Representatives, the apex bank decides to back down.

For instance, as analysts at Cardinalstone Research put it: “We, however, note that the CBN had previously backtracked on attempts at nationwide implementation of similar initiatives in the past, and we do not rule out the possibility of similar occurrence come March 2020.”

