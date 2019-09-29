News
Nigeria has more tourism potentials than Europe, says don
A Professor of Archeology, Prof. Adisa Ogunfolakan at the weekend remarked that, Nigeria possesses greater opportunities in the tourism sector better than many countries in Europe and Asia, where tourism remains the bedrock of their national economy.
Professor Ogunfolakan, a director at the Natural History Museum, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile- Ife, made the remark at the weekend during an event organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Culture and Tourism to mark the 2019 World Tourism Day held in Osogbo with the theme: “Tourism and Jobs, a good future for all”. He said going by the number of tourist attraction centres in Nigeria, the country has more potentials than Mecca in Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem in Israel.
The university don maintained that, Africa, and Nigeria in particular has been shortchanged by the western imperialists towards the quest for economic liberation through tourism.
He however said Osun, being the cradle of Yoruba race could generate more foreign earnings if her tourism potentials are optimally harnessed. He charged the new administration in the state to make more funds available to the ministry to enhance its capacity for the purpose of turning the sector around and as well increase the state’s internally generated revenue.
Meanwhile, the Supervisor in the Ministry, and a Commissioner -nominee, Dr Adebisi Obawale in his welcome address said the rationale behind the World Tourism Day was to raise awareness among the people of the world on the socio-economic importance of tourism. He reiterated the resolve of the state government to continue to support activities tailored toward repositioning the sector for optimal performance.
Speaking further, Dr Caroline Ogunlade , a Senior Lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, in her speech described tourism as a catalyst of equality among every strata of the society, adding that tourism, if properly harnessed, could help in building better future. She said her findings and research show tha Osun has over 60 tourist attraction centres that can turn around the fortunes of the state if seriously utilised.
News
Alleged forgery: FG to file charge against SPIP Chairman, Obono-Obla
B
arring any last-minute changed, the Federal Government may this week file a criminal charge bothering on an alleged forgery and corruption against the suspended Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okoi Obono-Obla.
A top source under anonymity told New Telegraph in Abuja at the weekend that the anti-graft agency may be approaching the court this week to file a charge against the embattled Chairman.
President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier dissolved the panel constituted with Obono-Obla as Chairman.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice was directed to immediately takeover all outstanding investigations and other activities of the SPIP.
The panel was established in August 2017 by the then Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, to investigate specifically mandated cases of corruption, abuse of office and similar offences by public officers.
The President had also ordered Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate allegations against Obono-Obla and report back to him.
According to the source, “from all indications, the investigations must have been concluded and what is next now is to file a charge against him.
“The charge will bother on two major issues; one is the forgery of his school certificate and second is the alleged corruption while he held sway as the Chairman of SPIP.
“Enough time has been put into the investigation. Facts and evidences have been put together to prosecute Obono-Obla.
“It is not witch-hunt as being alleged in some quarters; it is not equally not powerful forces as also alleged. But this is a pure issue of fight against corruption among government officials who are expected to be above board.
“The government of President Muhammadu Buhari has zero tolerance for corruption and no corrupt official will remain in the service.”
Buhari had on August 14 approved the suspension of Obla.
News
Kanyip takes over as acting president, National Industrial Court
J
ustice Benedict Kanyip will from today take over as the Acting President, National Industrial Court (NIC).
This was sequel to the retirement of the present President, Justice Babatunde Adejumo, who clocked 65 years today.
President Muhammadu Buhari had, however, by the provision of section 254 (B) (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), approved the appointment of Justice Kanyip as the acting president of the court.
Kanyip would be sworn-in on October 2, 2019 by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, His Lordship, Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, at the main court of the Supreme Court of Nigeria by 11a.m.
Justice Kanyip was appointed a judge of the National Industrial Court in 2000 for an initial period of four years although with eligibility for a renewal for a further term of four years.
In June 2004, having completed the first term, his appointment for another term of four years was renewed, and he is now a tenured judge of the court.
News
Reform Labour Act to criminalise casualization, PSI tells FG
A group, Public Service International (PSI), has called on the Federal Government to reform the Labour Act, especially Section 7, in order to criminalise casualisation of workers in the country.
The PSI is a global union federation with 684 trade unions from 152 countries as affiliates, representing over 30 million workers in social services and healthcare.
In a communiqué issued at the end of a two-day workshop in Maiduguri, Borno State, PSI’s National Coordination Committee (NCC) said the reform was necessary to introduce conditions and provide stiffer penalties for employers that indulged in casualisation of work or outsourcing of employment.
The communiqué, which was signed by PSI Regional Secretary for Africa and Arab region, Sani Baba, urged the government to also strengthen the labour inspectorate division of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, to ensure regular visit to corporate entities to ascertain their compliance with employment regulations in the country’s labour laws.
According to PSI, the trade union movement must continue to struggle against precarious employment in all ramifications, going by the fact that precarious employment did not guarantee job stability in the future.
The communiqué further recommended that; “Nigeria should ratify Convention 102 on Social Security (Minimum Standards) as a boost to already existing legal framework and labour standards against the casualisation of work.
“We call on the ILO and the United Nations through its relevant organs and institutions to designate casualisation of work as a crime against humanity, to guarantee job stability and the future.”
News
PPA, PPP’ll strengthen Nigeria’s economic development – Nnachi
S
enator Ama Nnachi has tasked the Senate to strengthen the Procurement Act and Public-Private Partnership through legislations as a necessary step towards strengthening the nation’s economy.
Nnachi, who is representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the apex legislative chamber, made the call while commenting on the legislative agenda of the Ninth Senate, which was comprehensively debated and adopted Thursday, last week.
He said that the need to strengthen these two areas of the economy became necessary in view of the pivotal role they would play in facilitating rapid socio-economic development of the country under President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
Nnachi observed that the present Public Procurement Act was defective and needed immediate amendment to reposition the law towards achieving its fundamental objectives.
According to the lawmaker, the law as presently structured would give room for capital flight as the investors doing business in the country would keep taking money out to their own countries to the detriment of the economy and the citizenry.
He said: “The Public Procurement Act we are using today is all comers’ affair; so we need to amend it. We need to amend it because if we continue with it, the foreign companies we are patronizing will keep taking our money away.
“We don’t have local content aspect of that procurement but we can do something about it. I will want the relevant committee of the hallowed chamber to come up with a bill so that we can strengthen the procurement Act.
“Another thing is that everywhere in the world, the practice has shifted from government providing everything for the people to partnership; public-private partnership.
“We need to come up with a law in that area, so that the little money we have as a nation, government can employ it into public-private partnership. In partnership agreement, the investors that are coming will recoup their money from what they have invested, not to look for profit in other places.
“Take for instance, the tollgate; it has paid off through public-private partnership. So, the relevant Senate committee in this area should do more work to make this sector more productive by putting up enabling legislation to make it more viable.
“We are here for the people we represent and we need to press forward so that the people can reap more dividends of democracy in this area. We need to examine ourselves on why we are here.
“I believe that the Ninth
News
Shift work raises risk of poor mental health
S
cientists in the United Kingdom (UK) said people who work night shifts or varied schedules that disrupt their sleep may be more likely to develop depression than individuals with 9-to-5 jobs.
According to the findings of a research review published in the ‘American Journal of Public Health,’ shift workers were 28 per cent more likely to experience mental health problems than people with consistent weekday work schedules.
Lead author of the study Luciana Torquati, a researcher at the University of Exeter in the UK, said, shift-work altered the circadian rhythm, which is a natural, internal process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and repeats roughly every 24 hours.
Torquati said, “We know that shift-work alters the circadian rhythm.
“This disruption can make people moody and irritable, and lead to social isolation as shift-workers time-off matches family and friend’s work and life commitments.”
Torquati said the results suggested that workers and employees should be aware of the potential for work schedules to impact mental health.
Consequently, Torquati advised people who suffer from symptoms of depression or other mood disorders to seek treatment.
Similarly, he urged such persons to exercise, get outside during daylight hours, and spend time with family and friends as these may help improve mood as well as limit social isolation that could worsen depression, according to Torquati.
“Your brain is programmed to sleep during night hours (absence of light) to recover from all the information it has processed during the day,” he said.
“Conversely, day light tells your brain it’s time to be awake and process information.
Torquati added, “With shift-work you turn this cycle upside down: process information and being awake at night, sleep during the day, and this means that body functions that follow such cycle are disrupted.”
According to him, “This disruption of functions could result in irritability, nervousness, depressed mood, and ultimately mental disorders.”
The study found that shift workers were 33 per cent more likely to have depression than people who didn’t work nights or irregular schedules.
Similarly, they had a higher chance of developing anxiety, but in this case the difference was too small to rule out the possibility that it was due to chance. Depression (major depressive disorder) is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how one feels, the way the fellow thinks and how the person acts. Depression, which is the leading cause of disability worldwide is a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease, causes feelings of sadness and/or a loss of interest in activities once enjoyed.
Women appeared particularly vulnerable to the negative mental health effects of shift work.
Compared to women who worked consistent weekday schedules, women who worked nights or split shifts were 78 per cent more likely to experience adverse mental health outcomes, the researchers said.
Men, however, didn’t appear to have an increased risk of mental health issues when they worked nights or irregular schedules.
To establish the link between shift work and poor mental health, the researchers examined data from seven previously published studies of work schedules and mental health involving a total of 28,438 participants
News
The WorkPlace Magazine debuts October 1
T
heWorkPlace Magazine, (TWP) a web-based magazine is set to debut tomorrow.
The digital magazine targeted at professionals globally is published with the objective of inspiring, informing and advocating issues that affect workers within Africa continent.
Speaking on the launch, TWP Editor, Tunde-Success Osideko, said “professionals are sure to derive value from reading and digesting the content as part of their professional development plan while organizations will find useful data and insights that can help to improve employee experience and ultimately business performance.”
Osideko went on: “The publication is aimed at providing access to homegrown data on Africa workplaces, promoting best practice sharing among African organisations, controlling the Africa narrative by Africa and most importantly promoting visibility of homegrown innovations.’’
The magazine has contents curated from over 50 successful Africa professionals including Jimi Tewe, Lanre Olusola, Tomini Oni, Funke Amobi, Jane Ergerton, Adeolu Akinyemi, Korede Asuni, Frank Banda, Niyi Adesanya, Tunde Usidame, Bayo Adekanmbi. Emmanuel Michael, Ogechi Adeola, Harry Akinola, Babatunde Afolabi and Tayo Bamiduro.
The magazine explores themes around the workplace, dissecting the different issues on the front burner of employee welfare. It includes sections such as Expert’s view, Professional Diaries, C- Suite Mentoring, HR Clinic, Personal Finance Column and Short Stories.
Osideko, is an alumnus of IMD Switzerland, Harvard Business School Executive Education, Anglian Ruskin University, United Kingdom, Gordon Institute of Business Science, South Africa and University of Ibadan, Nigeria.
News
INEC loses Taraba REC, Alhaji Baba Yusuf
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the death of its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Taraba, Alhaji Baba Yusuf.
A statement by Secretary to the Commission, Mrs Rose Oriarian-Anthony, on Sunday in Abuja said Yusuf died on Saturday at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Borno.
Oriarian-Anthony described the death as a great loss to the commission, adding that Yusuf would be buried on Sunday in Maiduguri.
She said the Commission would be represented at the funeral by a delegation of both the National and Resident Electoral Commissioners.
”Yusuf was one of the most experienced RECs in the Commission, having been appointed in 2010.
“He had served as REC in Benue and Adamawa States. His experience has been invaluable to the Commission over the years.”
News
Siasia’s mother regains freedom after 75 days in captivity
Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa
Madam Beauty Ogere, the abducted mother of a former coach of the Super Eagles, Samson Siasia, on Sunday regained her freedom after spending 75 days in captivity.
She was freed in the early hours of Sunday according to a family source, who pleaded anonymity.
The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Police Command, Bayelsa, Mr Asmini Butswait also confirmed her release in Yenagoa.
The police spokesman said some personnel of the command had been sent to visit the victim, adding that a statement would be issued afterward.
Some armed men had, around 2 a.m on July 19, taken away the septuagenarian with others from her home in Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa.
Samson’s elder brother, Dennis did not answer calls as at the time of filling in this report.
He had in the time past pleaded with relevant authorities to help secure the release of his mother as he said the last demand by the kidnappers for the release of his mother was N20 million.
News
Atiku mourns political activist, Stanley Nwabia
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday mourned late political activist, Stanley Nwabia.
In a tweet, he personally signed, Atiku said Nwabia’s death was sobering.
He tweeted: “It is a cause for sobering emotions to read about the sudden demise of @MrStanleyNwabia. A patriotic Nigerian and forthright supporter of our great party. God Almighty console his family and may his soul Rest In Peace – AA.”
Nwabia is one of the well known social activists on social media, especially Twitter, where the news of his death has been trending.
News
Atiku mourns political activist, Stanley Nwabia
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday mourned late political activist, Stanley Nwabia.
In a tweet, he personally signed, Atiku said Nwabia’s death was sobering.
He tweeted: “It is a cause for sobering emotions to read about the sudden demise of @MrStanleyNwabia. A patriotic Nigerian and forthright supporter of our great party. God Almighty console his family and may his soul Rest In Peace – AA.”
Nwabia is one of the well known social activists on social media, especially Twitter, where the news of his death has been trending.
Trending
-
News23 hours ago
Xenophobia: Ozubulu Bishop’s whereabouts uncertain
-
Top Stories23 hours ago
S’East, S’South excluded in Nigeria’s security architecture –Report
-
News24 hours ago
Trouble in Bayelsa APC over guber candidate
-
News23 hours ago
Bayelsa: Why we want APC guber candidate disqualified –PDP lawyer
-
News23 hours ago
Nwodo: Nigeria’s economy can’t survive beyond 2023
-
Faith24 hours ago
Drop your differences, Kumuyi tells denominations
-
AutoBeat / Auto Trends23 hours ago
Auto policy reversal will turn Nigeria to dumping ground for pre-owned vehicles
-
Sunday Extra23 hours ago
Nigeria now like Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen, says AVM Ararile, (rtd)