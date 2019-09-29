Nigeria has more tourism potentials than Europe, says don

A Professor of Archeology, Prof. Adisa Ogunfolakan at the weekend remarked that, Nigeria possesses greater opportunities in the tourism sector better than many countries in Europe and Asia, where tourism remains the bedrock of their national economy.

Professor Ogunfolakan, a director at the Natural History Museum, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile- Ife, made the remark at the weekend during an event organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Culture and Tourism to mark the 2019 World Tourism Day held in Osogbo with the theme: “Tourism and Jobs, a good future for all”. He said going by the number of tourist attraction centres in Nigeria, the country has more potentials than Mecca in Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem in Israel.

The university don maintained that, Africa, and Nigeria in particular has been shortchanged by the western imperialists towards the quest for economic liberation through tourism.

He however said Osun, being the cradle of Yoruba race could generate more foreign earnings if her tourism potentials are optimally harnessed. He charged the new administration in the state to make more funds available to the ministry to enhance its capacity for the purpose of turning the sector around and as well increase the state’s internally generated revenue.

Meanwhile, the Supervisor in the Ministry, and a Commissioner -nominee, Dr Adebisi Obawale in his welcome address said the rationale behind the World Tourism Day was to raise awareness among the people of the world on the socio-economic importance of tourism. He reiterated the resolve of the state government to continue to support activities tailored toward repositioning the sector for optimal performance.

Speaking further, Dr Caroline Ogunlade , a Senior Lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, in her speech described tourism as a catalyst of equality among every strata of the society, adding that tourism, if properly harnessed, could help in building better future. She said her findings and research show tha Osun has over 60 tourist attraction centres that can turn around the fortunes of the state if seriously utilised.

