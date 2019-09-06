News
Nigeria loses $10bn yearly on agric neglect – World Bank
Nigeria is losing $10 billion per annum for neglecting agriculture sector and weaving her earnings almost entirely on oil, Senior Agric Economist with World Bank, Dr. Adetunji Oredipe, has said.
Describing Nigeria’s neglect of agriculture as a calamity and disaster, Oredipe, who spoke yesterday at Sterling Bank’s Plc. agriculture summit holding in Abuja, recalled that if Nigeria had held to its market share in palm oil, cocoa, groundnut and cotton, it would be earning today at least $10 billion per year from these commodities.
The agric summit, themed: “Agriculture – your piece of $1 trillion economy”, was attended by prominent dignitaries and stakeholders in agriculture value chain.
In attendance were Kebbi State governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu; Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen; Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri; Chairman, Sterling Bank, Mr. Asue Ighodalo; Managing Director/CEO of the bank, Abubakar Suleiman and host of other dignitaries across all sectors.
This was as Sterling Bank put its commitment to agriculture financing in the past seven years at N55 billion.
For abandoning agriculture sector, where it had comparative advantage, Oredipe said Nigeria is now one of the largest food importers in the world.
“In 2016 alone, Nigeria spent $965 million on the importation of wheat, $39.7 million to import rice and $100.2 million on sugar imports. The decision to spend $655 million on fish importation seems financially indiscreet given all the marine resources, rivers, lakes, and creeks in Nigeria.
“None of the above transactions is fiscally, economically, or politically sustainable. Nigeria is tragically living on borrowed time, a typical case of robbing Paul to pay Peter. For instance, each time we spend money to import rice, Nigerian local rice farmers are negatively affected in terms of morale, sales, and realizable income,” he said.
The World Bank agriculture specialist said failure of the country to maximally utilise her potential in agriculture is responsible for poor quality life of her majority of populace.
To reverse the trend, Oredipe suggested overhauling of policies.
“To reverse this trend, we must articulate a clear vision to achieve a hunger-free Nigeria, through an agricultural sector that drives income growth, accelerates achievement of food and nutritional security, generates employment and transforms Nigeria into a leading player in global food markets.
“In doing this, our vision should be to revive the rural economy by transforming Nigeria into an agriculturally industrialized economy, create wealth, jobs, and markets for farmers. We must adopt an ambitious agricultural promotion strategy, one that is focused on a combination of transformational policy reforms and private capital investments with a promise to expand the benefits to millions of Nigerians.
“The government needs to revamp their current outlook about how agriculture works by inviting the private sector capacities in order to improve efficiency. We need to focus on agricultural value chains and not just on increasing production,” he said.
In his opening remarks, Minister of State for Agriculture, Shehuri, who represented Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, pledged Federal Government’s commitment to developing agriculture.
“Our agenda is to guarantee the vibrancy of the sector; agriculture must be seen as a business and haven for investment. We are integrating food production, storage, food processing and industrial manufacturing to establish the linkages necessary in the agricultural commodity value chain,” said the minister.
Managing Director of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, espoused the bank’s unflinching lending support to agriculture sector.
Suleiman said the bank had committed over N55 billion lending support to agric sector in the last seven years.
The bank, he said, had fulfilled its pledge to set up farmers’ radio, a medium to assist farmers’ access to information.
He said the programme is currently broadcasting in 13 stations.
Brexit: Work’s Secretary quits Johnson’s cabinet
Amber Rudd has quit the cabinet and Conservative Party saying she cannot “stand by” while “loyal moderate Conservatives are expelled”.
The Work and Pensions Secretary said she no longer believed leaving the EU with a deal was the government’s “main objective”.
She described the sacking of 21 Tory MPs on Tuesday as an “assault on decency and democracy”.
The MP for Hastings and Rye supported Remain in the 2016 referendum.
Ms Rudd said her resignation had been “a difficult decision”.
In her resignation letter to the prime minister she said: “I joined your cabinet in good faith: accepting that ‘No Deal’ had to be on the table, because it was the means by which we would have the best chance of achieving a new deal to leave on October 31.
“However I no longer believe leaving with a deal is the government’s main objective.”
Over 500 Niger pilgrims escape death as airplane makes hard landing in Minna
Almost 600 pilgrims from Niger State, who performed this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia, cheated death at the Minna International airport on Saturday when the airline that brought them back to the country had a hard landing.
The incident occurred at about 5am according to a source at the airport, our Correspondent learnt that the aircraft, a Boeing 747 with registration number 5N/DBK carrying not less than 550 passengers developed a technical fault resulting in its forceful landing a development that caused damage to one of the aircraft’s four engines.
Part of the tarmac and some materials were also damaged by the aircraft which skidded off the runway.
However, no one died as a result of the incident. An eyewitness said most of the passengers were in shock as they rushed out of the plane.
“I have never seen this type of thing in my life only God saved us from a terrible disaster. The fire that would have followed would have spread to all parts of the airport because we don’t have fire fighting vehicles in this airport,” the source a senior official of the airport told journalists.
It was also learnt that 5 officials of the Accident Bureau of Investigation from Lagos arrived the airport and immediately inspected the partly damaged aircraft after which they went into a closed door meeting.
Public Relations Officer of the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Board Hajia Hassana Isah when contacted confirmed the story but did not give further details.
Hajia Hassana Isah, however, said the development would not affect the return journey of the over 2000 pilgrims still in Saudi Arabia adding that the deadline for the return journey of the pilgrims would be met.
No official of the airline was available to comment on the issue even when it was reported that the pilot was devastated by incident.
Ihedioha: I didn’t order Okorocha’s arrest
As part of his commitment to the people of the state, Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, who just marked his first 100 days in office, has reassured Imo people on his firm resolve to deliver on his promise to rebuild the state.
This is also as the governor averred that there is a deliberate campaign of hate against him and his administration by a disgruntled few.
However he noted that: “So far our deliberate and measured steps are beginning to yield the desired results and I can assure you that I will keep my eyes on the ball in spite of all provocations and distractions.”
Speaking through a statement signed by his spokesman, Chibuike Onyeukwu, the governor said: “We wish to calm frayed nerves and reassure the people of Imo State that despite all provocations and disruptive actions of a disgruntled minority, we shall remain focused on our agenda anchored on good governance, rule of law, human capital development, and integrated infrastructural development.
“As a government, we are also conscious of the hate campaign against Governor Emeka Ihedioha, including, but not limited to the malicious allegation that he ordered the arrest of a citizen, the former governor of the state, Chief Rochas Okorocha.
“Nothing can be further from the truth. The governor, who has a distinguished career and concluded his legislative assignment as a Presiding Officer of the House of Representatives, has also built an enduring reputation for respect for rule of law and the independence of the different arms of government.”
In the alleged criminal matters involving the former governor, which the relevant agencies are duly investigating, Governor Ihedioha maintained that the law must be allowed to take its course as the judiciary is the arbiter in matters for which the former governor is being accused.
Xenophobia: Sanwo-Olu visits looted malls, says 5,000 rendered jobless
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu if Lagos State yesterday visited all the shopping malls and business concerns looted by hoodlums during a reprisal attack on South African firms in Lagos, describing the looting as barbaric and condemnable.
The governor, who visited Sangotedo branch of Shoprite in Lekki and Surulere, condemned what he described as “extensive destruction of peoples’ wealth”.
Sanwo-Olu was accompanied by some members of the State Executive council during the inspection of both plazas, also said that he discovered that those affected were all indigenous stores and companies.
He said: ”We have seen the level of destruction at both Novare Plaza and Surulere plaza. The first is to condemn the act that had led to this destruction in strong terms. These are just enormous destruction of property. This is extensive destruction of peoples’ wealth. Unfortunately, during my inspection of both plazas, I discovered that those affected were all indigenous stores and companies. Even the names that are synonymous with South African, I could see that there were over 150 staffs that could not get to perform their duties because of the act.”
The governor assured that those found culpable in the dastardly acts would be dealt with according to the law; while discussions were ongoing to determine the fate of the arrested suspects.
”We will also been speaking with the senior hierarchy of the police to know what will be done to all those that were arrested during the act. When people come into a store overnight to loot the goods, it is an act that must be condemned. With the act now, over 5,000 people are out of jobs. These are places that Nigerians were the major people affected,” he added.
The governor said going by the development, residents and business owners must learn from the social implications of such actions, adding that there was need for the business owners to continuously engage their host communities.
”But really the lesson learnt from all this is that we all go back and check what are the social implications of what has happened and how can we learn from it. We need to have our business owners embark on a lot of engagement with their local communities. Engage in strong interaction with the communities where they do business.”
This, the governor said, will make the people to attach some significance to the brands as it concerns what that brand has done for them in their communities.
Guber poll: El-Rufai to know fate Monday
The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will on Monday rule on the petition challenging the re-election of Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State.
The Tribunal Secretary, Mrs Hafsat Suleiman, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kaduna.
Suleiman said the Tribunal concluded its sitting on August 19 and has fixed Monday, to pass its verdict on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The PDP and its governorship candidate in the March 9 poll, Alhaji Isah Ashiru, had petitioned the Tribunal asking it to nullify El-Rufai’s election.
The petitioners in their final written address, asked the Tribunal to cancel a total of 515, 951 votes which it contended were unlawfully added to the total votes cast during the March 9 poll.
The petitioners had called 135 witnesses out of the 685 they assembled to prove alleged massive rigging, ballot stuffing and other irregularities during the poll as contained in their petition.
The petitioners had accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of adding 391,741 votes to El-Rufai of APC and 124, 210 unlawful votes to the PDP, through wrong or double entry on the result sheets.
They also contended that declaring El-Rufai winner by INEC was illegal as he did not score majority of lawful votes.
Taliban kidnap 6 journalists
The Taliban have kidnapped six Afghan journalists working for private and government media organisations in eastern Paktia province, government officials and Taliban said on Saturday.
The reporters, working for radio and TV news companies that broadcast news in Pashto and Dari languages, were abducted while travelling in group from neighbouring Paktika province to Paktia, to attend a media workshop on Friday.
“We are trying to negotiate their release with the Taliban,” said Abdullah Hasrat, a spokesman for Paktia’s governor.
Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesman confirmed the abduction of the six journalists by their fighters, but said they would be released soon.
“Yes, our mujahideens (fighters) have mistakenly kidnapped them,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the hardline insurgent group.
“Right now mobile services are not working, but they will be released as soon as we establish contact with the local commander,” he said.
Afghanistan was rated the deadliest country in the world for a journalist to be in 2018, with 13 deaths, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).
The International Federation of Journalists said 16 journalists were killed last year.
In June, the Taliban issued a threat to Afghan media, saying journalists will be targeted unless news outlets stopped broadcasting what they described as government propaganda against the insurgents, reports Reuters.
Media organisations were given one week to stop transmitting “anti-Taliban advertisements’’ by the group’s military commission, a warning that was denounced by the Afghan government and western diplomats.
In 2016, a Taliban suicide bomber rammed his car into a bus carrying employees of Tolo TV, the country’s largest private broadcaster, killing seven journalists.
The Taliban said it killed the employees because Tolo was producing propaganda that supported the occupation of Afghanistan by the U.S. and its allies in their war against the insurgents.
Zimbabweans mourn Mugabe, confused about burial
Zimbabweans on Saturday mourned the death of their country’s founding father Robert Mugabe but confusion swirled about when his body would be returned from abroad or when he would be buried, two years after he was toppled in a coup.
Mugabe died on Friday aged 95 in Singapore, where he had long received medical treatment.
He was one of the most polarising figures in African history, a giant of national liberation movements on the continent but whose 37-year rule finally ended in ignominy when he was overthrown by his own army in 2017.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa granted Mugabe the status of national hero in a televised address on Friday, while tributes poured in from leaders from across the continent.
Mugabe’s body was initially expected to arrive in South Africa early on Saturday before flying on to Zimbabwe. But there was still no word that the body had left Singapore.
Mnangagwa said on Friday Zimbabwe would be in mourning until Mugabe was buried, but he did not say how many days of mourning there would be or when the burial would take place.
In downtown Harare, most residents said on Saturday that they were saddened by the news of Mugabe’s passing since he was their liberator from white colonial rule and had broadened access to education.
“Even now we have livestock we keep in the rural areas because of him, so it’s painful to lose our father, our grandfather who helped us to learn and go to school,” said Tongai Huni, a fruit vendor, speaking in the local Shona language.
Others were angry that Mugabe had left the economy in a sorry state, with hyper-inflation and mass unemployment, reports Reuters.
Margaret Shumba, another resident of the capital, said she had other things to worry about, rather than Mugabe’s death. “We are just trying to deal with what he did, the harm that he did.”
Nearby, a policeman shook his head as he walked past a row of newspapers bearing pictures of Mugabe’s face. “End of an era,” read the headline of the Daily News, while the state-run Herald ran a commemorative edition to mark Mugabe’s death.
Almost two years after Mugabe was ousted, there has been no let-up in the hardship that Zimbabweans suffer.
Beset by triple-digit inflation, rolling power cuts and shortages of basic goods, the economy is mired in its worst crisis in a decade, while political opponents say a clampdown on dissent by Mnangagwa’s government has revived memories of the Mugabe era.
Pakistan to Indian president: You can’t use our airspace
Pakistan says it has refused a request by India’s President Ram Nath Kovind to fly through its airspace due to New Delhi’s recent “behaviour”.
The decision on Saturday comes amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours over the disputed region of Kashmir.
“The Indian president had sought permission to use Pakistan’s airspace to travel to Iceland but we decided not to permit him,” Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in a statement, without giving further details.
“The decision has been taken in view of India’s behaviour.”
Such permissions are usually granted. There was no immediate comment by India.
Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian traffic after aerial dogfights in February raised tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.
It reopened its skies for all civilian traffic in July, ending months of restrictions affecting major international routes.
Both India and Pakistan claim Kashmir in full, but administer separate portions of it. The nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours have fought two of their three wars over the region, and their forces regularly exchange fire across a 740km Line of Control, which is the de facto border.
On August 5, India’s Hindu nationalist government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked a special constitutional status accorded to Indian-administered Kashmir, imposing a communications blackout and deploying thousands of troops to the Muslim-majority state, where a rebellion has been ongoing for 30 years.
Amid a strict lockdown, hundreds of activists and political leaders, including three former chief ministers, have been detained by Indian authorities in recent weeks, reports al-Jazeera.
Islamabad responded by downgrading its diplomatic ties with New Delhi in August, expelling the Indian envoy, suspending trade and calling back its ambassador in a deepening row over New Delhi’s clampdown in its portion of Kashmir. It also called for the international community to intervene and vowed to take the matter to the United Nations Security Council.
New Delhi insists that the dispute over the territory is an internal matter and has long maintained that it can only be resolved bilaterally with Pakistan.
AU lifts suspension of Sudan
The African Union (AU) has lifted its suspension of Sudan’s membership in the bloc, ending a three-month freeze that had been in place pending the installation of a civilian-led government after the removal of long-term President Omar al-Bashir.
The move on Friday came after Sudan’s newly appointed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok formed his first cabinet as part of a three-year transitional power-sharing agreement between Sudan’s military, civilian parties and protest groups.
The AU’s Peace and Security Council said in a tweet that the pan-African body has decided “to lift the suspension of the participation of #Sudan in the activities of the #AU, now that #Sudan established a civilian-led Government”.
The Sudanese foreign ministry hailed the decision in a statement on Friday, saying: “(We) use this great occasion to reaffirm our commitment to the goals and objectives of the African Union.”
Suspension
Sudan’s membership was suspended in June following the violent dispersal of a main protest site in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, during which opposition medics said dozens of people were killed amid a standoff between ruling military men and civilian opposition.
On Thursday Hamdok formed the country’s first cabinet since April, when al-Bashir was unseated by the military amid massive street demonstrations.
The announcement of a new cabinet, including the country’s first-ever female foreign minister by Sudan’s PM Abdalla Hamdok, marks the beginning of a new era and a fitting tribute to the determination of the Sudanese people for a new Sudan,” Moussa Faki Mahamat, head of the AU Commission, said on Thursday.
Sudan’s military removed and arrested al-Bashir after 16 weeks of protests triggered by an economic crisis that included sharp inflation and shortages of cash and fuel.
A military council took over and began talks with protest and opposition groups, but negotiations were marred by lethal violence used against ongoing demonstrations.
Power-sharing accord
Last month’s power-sharing deal, brokered by the AU and Ethiopia, included the establishment of a civilian cabinet and legislature, as well as a joint military-civilian sovereign council, to run the country for three years until elections can be held.
The cabinet is expected to steer the daily affairs of the country, while the council has been set up to oversee the transition.
The council will be led by a military figure for the first 21 months, before the leadership rotates to a civilian for a further 18 months, reports al-Jazeera.
