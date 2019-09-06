Nigeria loses $10bn yearly on agric neglect – World Bank

Nigeria is losing $10 billion per annum for neglecting agriculture sector and weaving her earnings almost entirely on oil, Senior Agric Economist with World Bank, Dr. Adetunji Oredipe, has said.

Describing Nigeria’s neglect of agriculture as a calamity and disaster, Oredipe, who spoke yesterday at Sterling Bank’s Plc. agriculture summit holding in Abuja, recalled that if Nigeria had held to its market share in palm oil, cocoa, groundnut and cotton, it would be earning today at least $10 billion per year from these commodities.

The agric summit, themed: “Agriculture – your piece of $1 trillion economy”, was attended by prominent dignitaries and stakeholders in agriculture value chain.

In attendance were Kebbi State governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu; Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen; Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri; Chairman, Sterling Bank, Mr. Asue Ighodalo; Managing Director/CEO of the bank, Abubakar Suleiman and host of other dignitaries across all sectors.

This was as Sterling Bank put its commitment to agriculture financing in the past seven years at N55 billion.

For abandoning agriculture sector, where it had comparative advantage, Oredipe said Nigeria is now one of the largest food importers in the world.

“In 2016 alone, Nigeria spent $965 million on the importation of wheat, $39.7 million to import rice and $100.2 million on sugar imports. The decision to spend $655 million on fish importation seems financially indiscreet given all the marine resources, rivers, lakes, and creeks in Nigeria.

“None of the above transactions is fiscally, economically, or politically sustainable. Nigeria is tragically living on borrowed time, a typical case of robbing Paul to pay Peter. For instance, each time we spend money to import rice, Nigerian local rice farmers are negatively affected in terms of morale, sales, and realizable income,” he said.

The World Bank agriculture specialist said failure of the country to maximally utilise her potential in agriculture is responsible for poor quality life of her majority of populace.

To reverse the trend, Oredipe suggested overhauling of policies.

“To reverse this trend, we must articulate a clear vision to achieve a hunger-free Nigeria, through an agricultural sector that drives income growth, accelerates achievement of food and nutritional security, generates employment and transforms Nigeria into a leading player in global food markets.

“In doing this, our vision should be to revive the rural economy by transforming Nigeria into an agriculturally industrialized economy, create wealth, jobs, and markets for farmers. We must adopt an ambitious agricultural promotion strategy, one that is focused on a combination of transformational policy reforms and private capital investments with a promise to expand the benefits to millions of Nigerians.

“The government needs to revamp their current outlook about how agriculture works by inviting the private sector capacities in order to improve efficiency. We need to focus on agricultural value chains and not just on increasing production,” he said.

In his opening remarks, Minister of State for Agriculture, Shehuri, who represented Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, pledged Federal Government’s commitment to developing agriculture.

“Our agenda is to guarantee the vibrancy of the sector; agriculture must be seen as a business and haven for investment. We are integrating food production, storage, food processing and industrial manufacturing to establish the linkages necessary in the agricultural commodity value chain,” said the minister.

Managing Director of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, espoused the bank’s unflinching lending support to agriculture sector.

Suleiman said the bank had committed over N55 billion lending support to agric sector in the last seven years.

The bank, he said, had fulfilled its pledge to set up farmers’ radio, a medium to assist farmers’ access to information.

He said the programme is currently broadcasting in 13 stations.

