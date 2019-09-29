Sunday Magazine
‘Nigeria loses N3trn annually to poor roads’
Many factors may have been impeding Nigeria’s development over the years, but one major reason that has held the country’s progress down, is the absence of functional and critical infrastructure. DANIEL ATORI writes on the need for the federal government to partner with the state governments to deliver good and quality roads
With over 200, 000 kilometres of total road length, it is an established fact that our road network is the largest in West Africa and second largest south of the Sahara.
According to the World Bank, “roads make a critical contribution to economic development and growth, and bring important social benefits”. The economy and a greater part of the country’s population depend on road transportation. Unfortunately, these roads are acclaimed to be among the worst in the world as Nigerians go through untold hardship moving from one part of the country to another. Indeed, it has been estimated that the nation loses about N3trillion annually in assets value due to the poor conditions of the roads. Such a huge loss is, no doubt, detrimental to the country’s developmental aspirations.
As a critical infrastructure, adequate road reconstruction, rehabilitation and maintenance have become periodically necessary. The responsibility for the building and maintenance of the road networks in the country is shared between the tiers of governments – federal, state and local. It should be noted that, out of the total road length nationwide, about 35,000 kilometres are federal highways, 50, 000km state highways and 150,000 are local government feeder roads.
The deplorable state of the federal roads in the country came into focus against the backdrop of efforts made by the state governments to make them motorable in their respective domains. It will be recalled that the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State Council, in 2018 expressed concern over the deplorable condition of intra and inter-state roads in the state and called on the federal and state governments to declare a state of emergency on the sector.
The NUJ, led by its state Chairman, Abdu Idris, after its Congress advised the state government to check the trend by re-routing movements of articulated vehicles passing through the state.
Certainly, the horrifying state of these roads have become a national shame because they have deteriorated to such an inhuman level putting people’s lives and livelihood in jeopardy and creating road traffic gridlock all over. And it has become evidently clear that the Federal Government cannot effect the rehabilitation of these roads simultaneously across the country, hence the need for the Federal Government to partner with the state governments to deliver good, quality roads. Despite claims of having spent over N4billion, the Suleja-Minna road, which has been neglected by the Federal Government, is yet to be fixed because of the over three thousand, often heavily overloaded, articulated vehicles that ply the road on a daily basis. According to the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mary Noel Berje: “Niger State government has been credibly exemplary in the reconstruction and maintenance of inter-state roads in its jurisdiction.
“Despite the paucity of resources, Governor Sani Bello has remained undaunted to make federal roads in the state motorable. But yearly, the roads keep begging for intervention because they are exposed to tremendous loads that overwhelm them. “Heavy duty trucks, mostly carrying fuel are deemed liable for the collapse of the highways in the state. Without regulation, articulated vehicles with axial load of more than 35 tons have destroyed roads along their path and continued to undermine efforts made by the state government to repair them.”
In an exclusive interview with our Correspondent, the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Works and Infrastructural Development, Engineer Abubakar Sadeeq Balarabe said the capacity of most roads across the state have been defeated. According to him: “The state government has spent over N4billion on the 92-kilometre Minna-Suleja road for the past few years, but each time it is fixed, articulated vehicles destroy the roads. “The life span of the road is already expired; even the design life span is obsolete. And so, the state government is reconstructing the roads.
We have finished the 30-kilometre Kwakuti-Lambata road, and now we are facing Kakaaki-Minna. “Throughout its first tenure and since the start of its second term, government has taken the bold step to rehabilitate strategic highways linking Northern part of the country to the South West by severally providing palliative measures for temporary relief as well as reconstructed many federal roads in the state.” Also, the Director General, Strategic Operations Unit, ICT and Public Enlightenment in Niger State, Abdullberqy U. Ebbo said: “At the inception of the first tenure of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s administration in 2015, within the first 100 days in office, intervention and rehabilitation of federal roads were effected at Tegina (2.4km) and Kagara town (1.7km). “Similarly, the maintenance of Minna- Zungeru-Tegina road was carried out in 2016 by the Khalifate Engineering and Construction Company Ltd.
Throughout the administration’s last four years and now, the Minna-Kakaki-Lambata-Suleja road has witnessed several interventions with the state government spending colossal amount of funds in the process.” He said further that the state government is presently carrying out various intervention works on some federal roads where emergency rehabilitation is urgently required to avoid disruption to the movement of people and goods with dire consequences on economic productivity and prosperity. Engineer Balarabe hinted that, a natural sinkhole has been created on a spot along Tegina-Kagara road which may collapse at any moment.
“However, Governor Sani Bello has approved the immediate construction of a culvert with stone peaching, river channelization and diversion of traffic to avert the consequences of eventual cut-off of the major link road.” A group of youths under the aegis of Coalition of Niger State Civil Society Groups recently vowed and gave a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to mobilise contractors to fix all dilapidated federal roads in the state or face a showdown. According to the Coalition, led by Mohammed Etsu, “We are calling on the Federal Government to fix all federal roads or we will block all roads.
The bad roads are signs that Niger State is continually being short changed by the Federal Government.” There are also a state government’s major road interventions going on after Lokogoma along the Zungeru-Wushishi- Lemu-Bida highway. Perhaps, the most conspicuous of the federal road intervention by the administration of Governor Sani Bello is on the Minna-Kakaki-Lambata-Suleja road. Although the road is been dualized by the Federal Government, the slow pace of work has necessitated the state government to intervene.
From initial palliative measures, the state government has engaged TRIACTA Construction Company which is fully doing a long term reconstruction work from Lambata-Baidna- Kakaki while NIGROMA takes over from Kakaki to Chanchaga bridge. Although, the poor condition of the roads may not be peculiar to Niger State, the state of federal roads here has been greatly affected by climatic stressors like flooding thereby making them perennially vulnerable. Activities of heavy duty or articulated trucks plying the roads have also continuously put considerable pressure on them thereby exacerbating their condition.
This constant, yearly damaging of the roads by tankers and trailers including their accelerated aging has caused more frequent rehabilitation with direction consequences on the financial disposition of the state. While the state carries out palliative measures, the Federal Government must expedite action in revamping the deplorable state of its roads that are responsible for the high rate of road fatalities in the state. On these roads, there are dangerous spots along them that have become convenient operating areas for robbers, kidnappers and cattle rustlers who ambushed unsuspecting motorists and other road users.
At some point, drivers take risk making their way through villages and destroying farmlands as they find a way of meandering past potholes. Most of the commuters, who narrated their ordeals on the highways, described the condition of federal roads in the state as simply deplorable. According to a tanker driver, Abbas Mohammed: “The condition of the roads is really pitiable. A trip that ordinarily should take few minutes now takes hours or days because it’s impassable.”
Another road user, Awwal Ibrahim explained that: “The bad state of the road along Mokwa-Bokani-Tegina-Kagara- Birnin Gwari axis has compelled virtually all the heavy duty trucks that ply the Northern part of the country to the Southwest to pass through Bida-Kataeregi- Minna to Suleja because of the growing insecurity on that route”.
Others also opined that even if the roads are rehabilitated, the state and federal government must develop strategies to regulate the weight of heavy duty trucks plying the roads because they are the reason why the roads collapse often. Governor Sani Bello has made several appeals to the Federal Government for quick and emergency intervention on the roads, yet no response.
Even Governors of the 36 states, at the NEC meeting with the Vice President Yomi Osinbajo, last year, requested the Federal Government to take over the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of some federal roads under a PPP arrangement. But there are constitutional impediments as the National Assembly must legalize the process.
Before then, interventions have continued to be carried out on the federal interstate highways by the state governments. Most of these states, notably Niger State, have yet to be reimbursed. Only prompt reimbursement can encourage the states to fill the void in the rehabilitation and maintenance of the roads, avoid delays and stop the rot that have caused untold hardship and economic losses to road user
Body & Soul
Heart under my blouse
Mouth agape, Jay stared at the receding back of this fabulously beautiful, sashaying eve. Beautiful, yeah, tantalizingly beautiful! Her figure looked like it was sculptured by a love- struck artist. He was shocked.
You know, you really don’t appreciate the beauty of certain things that are close to you, until you hold them away from you. He’d been living with his wife for so long that he’d forgotten she was a beauty.
She was a beauty, for his friends all wowed when they met her at their pre-nuptial shindig about 25 five years ago. He had flaunted her after their wedding and enjoyed the glances he got each time they went out together. At what point did the bond between them weaken? While they were trying to build their different careers? While she was having their kids, keeping their home and trying to grow her career at the same time? He remembered vividly when he started straying from home -that was when she was pregnant with their second child.
He had gone for a colleague’s bachelor’s night with his friends, where he met a young lady that changed his life. Adele’s second pregnancy wasn’t a good experience. She was sick most of the time and was on bed rest all of the last trimester.
Jay started hanging out with friends and colleagues more often then. He had a normal upbringing from strict parents who never allowed him to mix up with friends at the early part of his life. He attended his first party while in his third year in the university. His life changed at that party for he met a fellow undergraduate that taught him the rudiments in girl, boy relationships. She, it was, who made him live his fantasy real time, a fantasy he had lived in his mind since his secondary school days. They were together for the better part of the year, until the lady met her heart’s desire and moved on.
So, when he met the fair lady at his colleague’s bachelor party, years later, he tried to make sure that she didn’t leave him for another man. That would be the beginning of his problem with his wife for his life became centered around his mistresses, for he had had many.
He and Adele gradually drifted apart until they became total strangers. But the Adele he saw a few minutes ago at the beach jarred his mind. She had not lost her beauty. She had simply matured in ways that are pleasing to the eyes.
“Honey, what’s the problem? Who is that woman? She looks familiar. Why are you staring at her?” His mistress asked, bringing him back to the present.
“Er…em…er…never mind,” he stuttered.
“Never mind? You mean I shouldn’t mind the fact that you’re gaping at a woman while I’m right beside you?” She fumed, her voice rising.
“Keep your voice down darling. You don’t want to cause a scene here, do you?” Jay soothed her.
“No dear, it’s just that I don’t like you gaping at other women. But that woman certainly looks familiar. Who’s she?” She asked again.
Jay stared long at his mistress and said slowly, “That woman is my wife.”
“What? Your wife?” His mistress asked, searching for Adele with her eyes.
“I don’t believe you. You mean your wife ran into you with another lady at the beach, said nothing and walked away? Are you still married to her?” She asked him incredulously.
“She’s my wife,” Jay responded, adding, “If she has anything to say, she won’t say it here. She’ll wait until we get home.”
“She’s one of a kind. If I meet my husband with another woman, I’ll cause a scene,” she said.
Jay wasn’t even listening to her. His mind was in a turmoil. What was Adele doing on the beach alone? Or did she come with someone? A man? But there was no one with her. Could Adele have come to the beach alone? Or she came to meet someone? He wondered what to do. Search for her or leave immediately with his mistress? What would he do to her if he saw her? Drag her home?
His feet propelled him forward. He had to look for her. What could she be doing on the beach?
His mistress, who had watched him move away from her, suddenly ran after him. When she caught up with him, she tugged at his elbow.
“Where are you going?” She asked him.
“I’m going to look for my wife. What could she be doing on the beach?” Jay fumed.
“And what are you doing on the beach with another woman?” She asked him.
He stopped and scratched his head. She was right. What was he doing on the beach with another woman?
He stood on his toes and stretched his neck, wishing he could see his wife. He saw nothing and gave up.
“We have to leave now,” he said suddenly.
His mistress’ face contorted in anger.
“We barely got here and you want us to leave?” She asked.
“Yeah, we have to leave. What if she comes back here now? What if she decides to make trouble with you?” He asked her.
“Make trouble with who? I thought you said she won’t want to make trouble in public? Anyway, if she comes here to make trouble, I’d give her double,” she said.
“You see? This is why we must leave. I don’t want you women to go for each other’s throats,” he said.
As she was about to respond, his phone rang. It was a business call. He answered.
After the call, he noticed that he had messages. He read them. The first one was from his wife.
“Good morning dear. You left very early this morning. I wanted to inform you that I’d be going to the beach this morning with Blossom, Tracy and CeeCee for a friend’s birthday party. Take care,” his wife’s message read.
He sighed! Adele called him in the morning and he ignored her call. If only he had answered that call, it would have spared him this mess he found himself in! But then, was it this morning she knew she would be going for the beach party? Why didn’t she inform him earlier?
Adele had wanted to talk to him last last night and he had rebuffed her moves, he knew.
“Are you leaving with me or not,” he suddenly asked his mistress and started walking away.
She stared at his back for a while and ran after him. For how long would she continue to play the second fiddle, she wondered.
….
Adele relaxed in Bolan’s arm. She needed that warmth. Her heart was aching. Jay with that woman again! It was obvious whatever he had with that woman was serious. She would have to fight to get him back or she would find herself without a husband very soon, she reasoned. But, did she want to fight for Jay? Would she do that? A man that spared no thought for her, how would she fight for him? What if, after fighting and winning, he spurned her love? What would she do then? Kill herself? Heavens forbid! She would die of heartbreak if she continued to mind Jay, she realised. So, the best thing would be to try and forget him, she reasoned.
She relaxed in Bolan’s arms. She came for a party, she would try and find joy.
“This is a pleasant surprise, dear,” Bolan said. I came here for a friend’s birthday and here you are,” he said, patting her back.
“I’m also here with friends for a friend’s birthday,” Adele said, laughing.
“You look great in your ensemble. And you smell great too,” he said.
“Hmmmmmmmmm? And what about you? You look like an Adonis. You’re one,” she told him.
He actually looked and smelt good too, as usual anyway.
“Now we found each other on the beach today, I won’t let you out of my sight. If I had invited you here, you wouldn’t have come,” he told her.
“You have to understand dear,” she said.
“Yeah, I understand darling. I’m not complaining. The vulture is a patient bird, you know,” he said.
“Are you a vulture?” She asked him.
“I’m not a carrion eater, but I’m patient,” he told her with a smile.
“Whose party are you here for?” Adele asked him.
“One of my tenants,” Bolan said.
“I’m here for a friend’s party,” Adele said.
“Yeah I know. Blossom told me. It’s not the same party, but we’ll enjoy ourselves here today. This is a welcomed surprise,” he said.
Blossom and others were waiting for them. They joined them. It was a fun-filled day. Adele saw another side of Bolan. He was fun personified. He was also very gentlemanly. He shuttled between his crowd and Adele’s, making sure she was never alone.
When Blossom and Adele found themselves alone, Adele shocked her.
“Do you know I ran into my husband with his mistress here on the beach,” she told Blossom.
“You lie,” Blossom said with a laugh.
“I’m not joking sis. I saw them,” she insisted.
“You saw them? Are you serious?” Blossom asked, incredulous.
“I did sis. They saw me too,” she said.
“They saw you? I thought you were pulling my legs,” Blossom said.
“I saw them, they saw me and I walked away,” Adele said.
She was close to tears. For the first time, she felt really, really pained. She had tried to ignore the ache in her heart. But this very moment, she couldn’t. She felt humiliated.
“You know why it hurts so much? He was out of the house by the time I woke up this morning. I couldn’t talk to him when I got home last night because he was in a foul mood.. When I called him on the phone to inform him that I would be going to the beach this morning, he didn’t answer. I sent him a text message. If he had any regard for me, he would have kept away from this beach, at least for today.. Why bring his mistress to a place he knew I would be? To spite me? Sis, my heart bleeds,” Adele told Blossom.
“Sis, this is not the best of places to talk about this. What you just told me is shocking. We’ll talk about it, but not here and now. Pull yourself together. We’ll definitely talk about this,” Blossom said.
******
Let’s continue this journey here on Sunday.
Send your observations to: julietbumah@ gmail.com
Body & Soul
My role as Amebo in Village Headmaster humbled me –Chief Mrs. Ibidun Allison
Chief Mrs. Ibidun Allison is a veteran actress who played her role as the chatty ‘Amebo’ in the popular television sitcom, ‘Village Headmaster’ with breathtaking proficiency. It was a character she adopted with such aplomb that it became synonymous with her personality. Mrs. Allison is 78 years old and still looks quite delectable for her age. She’s currently the face of Globacom’s television commercial that celebrates the talkativeness of an ‘Amebo’. She speaks with VANESSA OKWARA on her growing up years and the values ‘Village Headmaster’ as Nigeria’s longest running television soap opera brought to the society
Brief background.
I began my career as a Radio/Library Attendant with the WNTV/WNBS in 1960, which was where I got my first acting opportunity as part of a four-man group which staged the first live drama on television. My hunger for knowledge and growth earned me a Federal Government scholarship to study Drama, Broadcasting and Scriptwriting at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. I also attended the London School of Music, trained with the BBC, and studied TV Production at the London School of TV Production.
I’ve received honours and accolades for my contributions to television, arts and broadcasting industry for more than 30 years. In recognition of my contribution to the community, I was conferred with the title of Otun Iyalode of Ode Remo in Ogun State.
What was growing up like in those days?
We were enjoying ourselves. I believe that in those days, people were more respectful, more diligent. We obeyed our parents and respected our elders. We also worked hard. Technology has helped a lot of people to work hard these days but we should not forget where we come from; some people forget but it should not be so. See something like the mode of dressing, if you are a lady, you should never wear anything above your knees. Leave the rest to the imagination and let people be curious. But now, they show so much of their body, it doesn’t make you any prettier and that bothers me a lot. Sometimes, I blow out and just tell them.
What’s your perception of the new Nollywood?
My perception is that they are doing well. Everybody has new things to learn and should keep doing so. I’m glad to say that most of our girls are doing very well and going abroad. They should take the good and leave off the bad. Nollywood is doing well in churning out movies almost on weekly basis but there’s still room for improvement, especially when it comes to sound. The sound or background music is not supposed drown the voices of the actors. For me the sound is the first think they’re supposed to work more on. We are always learning even at this age. They should not think they have arrived.
The ‘Village Headmaster’ was a drama that depicted a united Nigeria, what’s your advice to the government especially concerning the unity of the country?
The government should take care of its citizens. The citizens don’t have much to fall back on. We need the basic things of life such as good roads. Some people who go on holidays do so because they are fed up of the things going on here. Public schools are not well equipped, so parents take their kids to expensive schools they can hardly afford. Public schools should be taken care of by government so that everyone can take their children to public school. They are building houses that the average Nigerian cannot afford; how many of them actually have that kind of money to buy such houses? So government should rather build houses for those who cannot afford such amount. Look at the minimum wage; they’re still battling with it.
Nigeria is supposed to be a wealthy country but the money is not spreading but it’s in the hands of a few. Even the 30,000 minimum wage is not enough for an average family. This country needs a government that can take care of the masses than those in National Assembly. What is government doing? The aged are not taken care of. People work for years and at the end, they don’t receive pension. Pension scheme should be made to serve the people. All the same, this is a beautiful country. I keep telling people, I love my country. I love Nigeria so much. I could stay abroad permanently if I want to because I have the papers to stay but I keep running back home but for goodness sake, our government should do something for the masses.
What do you do to keep fit and healthy and still look good at your age?
It’s by the grace of God. I was born in 1941. I keep telling people, all things should be done in moderation. Cut your coat according to your size. I can say that to myself. I’m a very modest person. I don’t bite off more than I can chew. I’ve children who understand me and know that I’m not ‘Oju kokoro’, I’m content. If God say have more, I will but I won’t do anything illegal or bad to get it. We should always remember that there’s a controlling force and that is God Almighty.
Describe your fashion style?
You can hardly see me wear clothes that do not cover my legs. I’ve been told I’ve good legs but you still see me covering them. I’m either on trousers or long dresses. I wear what I think suits me.
What did the sitcom, ‘Village Headmaster’ do for you as a person?
It has humbled me; my role as ‘Amebo’ in ‘Village Headmaster’ really exposed me. People come and appreciate me in so many ways. I think it has really humbled me and I’m very happy that I’m here today, 50 years after the program started. So I’m glad I’m part and parcel of that program.
Can you recount some of the actors that were with you on that program that you miss now?
I miss all of them! You know we were actually a family during in that sitcom. Who should I talk about more? Is it Chief Eleyinmi’, who finally became an Oba and made me a chief in his kingdom? Is it Jabadu or the three headmasters that are all gone now? Or is it Ted Mukoro that I had known since 1960? We worked together from WNTV up to Lint as; we met again in radio and then on television. When it’s time to go, nobody can stop it. They all lived well. All these people I’m talking about got to 80 years and more. Am I to talk of Sisi Clara, who was not just my friend but also a sister? Sisi Clara’s mother and my mum had known each other before I was born. We worked together when she came back from England on WNTV Ibadan. She was in our house when Segun Olushola met her and we were all working together at WNTV and they got married and had children. There are so many of them who are gone. It is the grace of the Almighty that we are here today but we miss all of them so much and we will not forget them. May their souls rest in peace.
At what point did you choose as a family to celebrate the ‘Village Headmaster’ 50th anniversary?
That’s because the program is 50 years old this year since it started and I think 50 is worth celebrating. For those who had gone, May their souls rest in peace and we that are alive, it’s good we celebrate ourselves too. For being here by the grace of God since the program started, it is something to rejoice about. So we want to appreciate ourselves and the audience and those who worked for us and NTA because they made it happen and the creator of the program, the late ambassador Segun Olushola and all those who have left, we will honour them.
What are the implications of not having programs like ‘Village Headmaster’ and ‘Tales by Moonlight’ on our screens today?
Well, I’m surprised we are not having them. Most of us grew up by watching ‘Tales by Moonlight’. They tell us stories about our culture and traditions. But all of a sudden we believe that what we watch from the western world should be for our children but I don’t think so. I believe we need to get back to the old ways. It doesn’t mean that our production should be less inviting. We have so much to offer. The western programs we watch also have their traditions and haven’t thrown it away. ‘Village Headmaster’ had so much to offer and in those days, it was teaching values to the young ones who were coming up. We want to continue the program and we call on all to help make it happen.
What are the things needed to make ‘Village Headmaster’ come back to our screen?
Well, nothing happens without money. We need it to organise so many things. Also nothing happens without the professionals, NTA and everyone involved. Like the celebration of ‘Village Headmaster’ at 50 coming up this October needs a lot of things to set it up. To stage a play, we need sponsors and those who love us and the program to come and join us bring it back to life.
Tell us more about your role in then in ‘Village Headmaster’?
I was ‘Amebo’, the radio Oja; I wasn’t a gossip, because a gossip is one that tells lies. I was just giving information to the villagers what was going to happen. The names, ‘Amebo’, a lot of people don’t know what it means. From the language of the people of Delta State where it came from, it means the favourite of the husband to whom so many things are told in confidence. She only embellishes the truth but never lies. If the program comes back on air, I will still love to play that role.
Don’t you think our present government also need ‘Amebo’ to tell them what they society is saying to them?
Well, I will leave it to them to find one .
Since the program got rested, what have you been doing?
I’ve been living my life fully. I did quite a few other things. I did a little bit of speech teaching privately to some people, took care of my family and grand kids, went to parties, I traveled and so many other things.
It was in the news some time ago that you were dead. How did you feel when you heard it?
I wasn’t in the country actually but I laughed over it when I saw it. When they say things like that about you, it means longer life. All the same, I was a little bit shocked that whoever wrote that story did not bother to check. There were so many people he could have checked to confirm. Glory be to God that he has taken that back. He also sent a written apology personally to me. Its ok, I’m still alive and healthy
Body & Soul
Why Ebuka is the perfect host for Big Brother Naija
The first time you meet Ebuka Obi- Uchendu, he’s like Jon Snow. You could say he knew nothing about show business. But did that stop him from being relaxed and having the time of his life on TV in front of the entire African continent? No.
This was in 2006. And Ebuka’s eye opening was the Big Brother Nigeria house. Ebuka was charismatic, brimming with fun energy, and, of course, charming. Many viewers easily assumed the prize money was for him to win.
But that was before Biggie threw a spanner in the works. Big Brother unleashed Katung Aduwak on the housemates 21 days into the competition and everything went to hell—well, that’s a story for another day.
Well, Back to Ebuka. He was great, and his personality stood out. And spoiler alert: Ebuka didn’t win that edition of BBNaija.
That was 13 years ago and, as you know, the dude is still here, more famous than the winner of that contest and Ebuka has been hosting BBNaija itself for three seasons now.
If you think about it, you’re likely to conclude that Ebuka and Big Brother Naija is a match made in TV heaven. And I’ll absolutely agree with you. The thing, though, is that I’ve figured out the secret to Ebuka’s success with BBNaija.
Let’s break it down:
He embodies the original idea of BBN
Big Brother Nigeria has consistently rewarded authenticity. The trick is always how the players parlay that authenticity into riveting TV. Ebuka, even though he didn’t win the game, was judged to be authentic. Plus, nothing justifies the existence of BBN than ex-housemates, even those who didn’t win, becoming stars riding on the back of the reality show.
He has the looks TV needs
Ebuka once told The Punch newspaper that his first choice of work was as a radio presenter. That would have been a waste of face, wouldn’t it? Thanks to Big Brother, though, he found his mojo on TV and that first appearance has birthed more TV gigs such as ‘From Friend or Foe’ and the Glo Show on NTA to ‘The Spot and Men’s Corner’ on Ebony Life as well as ‘Rubbin’ Minds’ on Channels, he’s been a permanent fixture on the small screen.
Ebuka takes chances
Now, we must talk about that time Ebuka broke the internet with one picture of him in that ‘Agbada’. The funny thing was, before him, others had tried on that style of ‘Agbada’ he wore to Banky W’s wedding but on those people, the concept just didn’t take the cake.
He plays the crowd the way a virtuoso would
If you go on Google right now, there’s E b u k a with ans w e r s to frequently g o o g l e d questions about him. In one he says, “I speak English fluently, Igbo fluently, pidgin English, and sarcasm.” Ebuka has been a popular Big Brother Naija presenter, not because of what he says per se, but how he says what he says.
He’s a dream Nigerian youth
Ebuka, 37, is quite well educated. He studied that course your parents wanted you to study aside medicine: LAW. A graduate of the University of Abuja and the Nigerian Law School, he also holds a master’s degree from the American University Washington College of Law. He’s successful. He’s scandal-free and, obviously, he gets paid to do what he loves to do. Anyone who gets a chance to live in the House would want the exact same thing, so it makes sense that they also get the chance to have Ebuka to look up to.
Now, let’s pass the question to you: what other assets do you think make this gentleman perfect for Big Brother Naija?
His fashion sense tales the cake
Ebuka’s f a s h i o n sense is just out of this w o r l d ! He has the body to fit into any type of attire. During the BBNaija evection nights, Ebuka is usually the cynosure of all eyes and the most talked-about celebrity on social media not just as the host but what he’s wearing for that week’s show. Every week, he makes sure he turns up in an entirely new look that depicts his personality and rich African culture.
Sunday Extra
Nigeria now like Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen, says AVM Ararile, (rtd)
His Royal Majesty, Lucky Ararile, the Ovie of Umiaghwa in Abraka Kingdom, is a retired Air Vice Marshal and a first class royal father in Delta State. In this interview with OLA JAMES, the monarch takes a critical look at the state of the Nigerian nation, especially the Fulani herdsmen menace and other issues
Your Majesty, what is your assessment of the state of the nation, Nigeria, today?
Let me give you the opinion of some international organisations first before mine. We are now ranked number 14 out of the 178 countries of the world in the order of what they called tendency to become a failed state or fragile state index. Our position in the world in the other global indexes is equally bad. So, if you look at those states that are below us, you could easily observe that most of them are either at war or near so. So, we are in the company of such countries like Yemen, Afghanistan, Somalia, South Sudan, you name it. Those are the companies we now keep. Some may argue that we are a failed state; some say we are a failing state. We all feel the pain. As Nigerians, there is not much difference to us between a failed state and a failing state.
So, if you agree with the opinions of international organisations as you have enumerated, what then what would you consider as the elements of a failing state?
According to the United Nations rapporteur on extra-judicial killings and other matters, she summarised it basically to be injustice, injustice and the compounding of injustice. So, when you grumble or complain that the system is unjust to you, instead of the system addressing the injustice, it compounds it.
So, whether we are talking about the injustice of the Niger Delta, or we are talking about the mishandling of the injustice that was meted out to the original founder of Boko Haram that snowballed into what they have now; or the injustice of land grabbing by people who are not Nigerians to the extent that as we speak, almost every square kilometer of Nigerian land is under contest between the indigenes and some foreigners, injustice underlines the character of a failing state.
So, whether you want to talk about Delta State, with the influx of the so-called Fulani herdsmen; whether it is in the South-East, whether it is in the South-West, whether it is in the Middle Belt or in the North-West, the invading Fulani are there. You do not hear so much of the problem of the Fulani herdsmen in the North-East because that is already a battle zone. But you now have it in the North-West.
The entry of the foreign Fulani has been justified by the provision of the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement. The question to ask is what is the stake of these foreign Fulani in Nigeria? How did Nigeria become a party to a Protocol that allows foreigners to invade our country?
The categorisation was made by the Governor of Kano State. He categorised Fulani herdsmen into three – the foreign Fulani, the local Fulani and Fulani that are now indigenes in other states. In other words, they were born and bred in those states and they have been living their lives unmolested. Now, those that are settlers in places other than their own, we have no problems with them.
We have not had problem with the local Fulani that have been herding their cattle through these centuries. Even in my kingdom here, I can tell you where their camp is, and they have been there since time immemorial. They come and go.
Now, enters the third category of Fulani – those that are from other African countries, mainly from Guinea, Mali and some that have been dislodged from Central African Republic. And given the availability of illicit weapons, they come into the country armed. Before they leave Mali, Guinea to Nigeria, they would have passed through Senegal, Cote d’Voire, Ghana, Togo, Benin Republic before Nigeria; then from the North, through Niger Republic. How come everybody is heading to Nigeria? Why don’t these countries have the same problems? They tried it in Ghana but the Ghanaian President decisively solved the issue. Here, definitely they are succeeding to the extent that almost every square kilometer of land in Nigeria is under contention between the indigenes and foreign Fulani herdsmen.
Now, let me make a distinction. Although we say foreign Fulani herdsmen, the truth is that those people have certain physical similarities with the local Fulani but they do not speak Fufude. And they have sympathy too from the local Fulani. So, it is the sympathy of the local Fulani that has emboldened the foreign Fulani. And these foreign Fulani have no sympathy; they have no value for life; they have no attachment to anybody or any land. They are just there to maim, to kill and to take possession of the land they are able to grab. So, this essentially is a land-grabbing issue. And we must look at it from that perspective and isolate the indigenous/local Fulani from those foreign Fulani.
With or without ECOWAS, we have our own local laws that govern our interactions. You cannot say because the ECOWAS protocol guarantees free movement then you bring your cattle and because you have an AK47 rifle, you will go and take over somebody’s house. They even invaded the National Assembly at one point in time; they attempted incursions to some Nigerian universities at a time. Schools in Edo State at a time were almost closed down because of Fulani. If they are actually grazing, do they have grasses in classrooms?
So, the whole idea is another form of terrorism, and this time, it is to terrorise the indigenes so that they can run away from their land and they will settle there. This is the issue. And they have their sympathisers in Nigeria, otherwise it wouldn’t have been possible. There are the sponsors and people who are sympathising with them. And this sympathy may be by bending local rules and laws and by supplying them with comfort, one way or the other, or financial support.
If you juxtapose this analysis of yours on land grabbing tendency by the foreign Fulani with the Federal Government’s recent RUGA settlement policy, though now suspended?
The issue to consider is that this phenomenon has been in ascendancy only recently. So, why is it that all of a sudden Fulani are everywhere and are fighting everyone? The economy is collapsing, insecurity everywhere; people are being kidnapped everywhere, but the only policy which the Federal Government can sit down and think about was RUGA.
Why the immediacy, why the urgency, with all the plethora of problems that we have that the government doesn’t seem to care about or address? Why the urgency with RUGA? And in any case, RUGA is a private business. With all the number of cows we claim to have, we are not a major producer or exporter of cattle. If this is how other countries grow their cattle, then in New Zealand, Australia, Botswana, etc, cows will be attending classes with students. But seriously, the issue of cattle rearing is a private matter.
And I take it beyond the general analysis that is being done in Nigeria. For me, cattle rearing in Nigeria should be declared as equal to slavery. Any elite that has a few cattle gives them to the son of the poor to who is expected to take them hundred and thousands of kilometers to rear those cattle for him for his own benefit, while his own children are in Dubai. It is a wicked system; it is an unfair system. So, for me, the issue is beyond cattle rearing, it is a question of humanity. It is immoral, it is unfair, it is unjustifiable that somebody, because he is materially better off at a point in time, wants to increase his wealth, buys cattle for another human being that is less privileged to rear for him. For me, it is the height of human exploitation akin to or even beyond slavery. So, this is an issue we have to promote with the United Nations to declare the type of cattle rearing as is being practiced in Nigeria as inhuman.
Prior to President Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence in 2015, you granted an interview where you expressed optimism about his ability to offer good leadership that will lift the country out of the woods. From what is happening in the country today, how would you assess his leadership?
Let me tell you this, the security issues in Nigeria are so many and they are mutating. So, we have security issues in the Niger Delta caused by injustice; you have security issues in the middle belt caused by injustice; you have security issues in the North-East, Boko Haram.
I remember in that interview I granted, I asked a rhetorical question: the way we are going after Boko Haram, is it actually a religious uprising or an attempt at land grabbing? At the time I asked that question, the Fulani herdsmen were not in the equation. So, you can see how the security issues are mutating. The strategy in the North-East, I equally said then, was basically to contain the crisis within the North-East states of Yobe, Gombe and Borno. Those were the areas they were concentrating on. But I asked the question: even if we are successful in containing the uprising in the North-East, what about the areas bordering the North East that we are not focusing on? Are you going to build a wall to contain them? They are from the North and they claim they are all Muslims, so they can migrate elsewhere; they can go beyond the boundaries of the area where there was crisis already, into those other states outside the North-East. And that exactly was what happened.
They have gone beyond that area now because if you are successful in the North-East and you left the other places unattended to, you can be sure that they will relocate there; if not all of them, then some elements of them. So, we are faced with security variables that are mutating. And the sad point to note is that we have always been reactive. So, when you say you have degraded them in the North-East, another variant or version of it appears in Zamfara. You now call the army, you call the Navy, you call the Air Force and the police to go there.
Before you know it, another element of it has migrated to the South-West. This is because, in the North-East they were able to mobilise and they came out of their hiding. Initially, they were doing suicide bombings and things like that, but by the time they got sufficient funding and capacity, they moved out of their bases in the Sambisa Forest to come and capture local governments and even set up some quasi governance. That is the point that I was happy about, that the army now have people they can deal with once and for all because they are now out of hiding. They are now holding ground; you know where they are. So, you can then take them at once. But what did we do? We were able to harass them, as it were, out of those local governments and we said we have decimated them, but they were not conquered. So they are back. Now, in the success of that decimation, from my own readings, we have been able to actually destroy some of their logistics in terms of weapons and even in terms of sustenance on the field and also in terms of funding. I think we have been able to dislocate that. But when you have done that, the elements of those whom you said you have degraded will be heating up the land.
So, if they cannot get funding from abroad, from their usual source, they must get it internally. And how do they get it? They have to kidnap people of means. So, they live off the land. I have said it before that Nigeria is a copycat environment. When they now see that elements of decimated Boko Haram are now kidnapping people, even kidnapping girls and government is now negotiating with them and giving them money, it became a business. So, everybody is now affected. It is either you are kidnapping or you are kidnapped.
Are you in support of government dialoguing with Boko Haram?
You see, in any conflict situation, you don’t use one approach. You use all the options available to you, as a country, to solve that conflict. You can dialogue with them, you can use military power, you can use your political power and you can use your diplomatic power. All these elements of power of the state must be brought to bear. So, if you think that you are going to solve this problem with the military option alone, you have a long thing coming.
It is being peddled in some quarters that the inability of the military to actually contain and deal decisively with the Boko Haram is due to poor funding and ill-equipping of the military. It is even claimed by some that Boko Haram has more sophisticated equipment more than the Nigerian military. What is your take on that?
Well, I’m one of the people who believe that, given the resources available to Nigeria, the military gets more than a fair share. You cannot fund the military with more than what you have. And their share of the national budget is significant. Now, it is the use to which these monies are put that is the issue. If, as in the case of the former National Security Adviser that is under incarceration, Col. Sambo Dasuki, (rtd) who could have a discretionary right over $2.1 billion that was voted for arms and disbursing same the way he wants, then it is incredible.
So, it is not the quantum of the money allocated to the military that is the issue, it is the use to which it is put to. And once it is not effectively used, then of course, your military can only perform as much. That is why at a time, Nigerian soldiers were running on foot across to Cameroun. They have stopped running to Cameroun now not because of anything but because Boko Haram are now in Cameroun and therefore they cannot be running away from Boko Haram in Nigeria only to run into them in Cameroun. So, Boko Haram is actually helping to prevent our soldiers from running away.
They have been saying so. If they are provided with adequate equipment would they be saying that they are ill-equipped? If they are provided with adequate equipment and they are not performing, then we can say it was due to poor morale, poor welfare and poor motivation. But when they themselves are telling you that they don’t have adequate equipment, you have to believe them. But let me tell you. The overall problem I see with the Nigerian security architecture, I can disintegrate each component and deal with it. But let me start with the overall. When you set up a defence system, the Army, the Navy and the Air Force – you can task each of these services directly to a specific job that is part of their own.
For example, during the administration of Ronald Regan of the US, you heard of the Airforce going to Libya to bomb some targets. Those operations were not for all the services. It is mission specific operation. You can give it to the Air Force, you can give it to the Navy and you can even give it to the Army. There are those which even though they are mission specific, you still need the support of other services. So, you have what we called the leading and the supportive services. If the Airforce is the leader as has been tasked in a particular assignment, the other services are to provide support. Then of course, we have the joint operation.
But what do we have in Nigeria? We have militarised the police and civilianised the military. In a situation where you see at the lowest level, a pick-up truck with soldiers, the police and the National Security and Civil Defence Corps – all of them in one pick-up going for an operation, that speaks volumes of the confusion and lack of professionalism.
What is impression about the composition of President Buhari’s cabinet and your suggestions on how to lift Nigeria from the woods?
Well, as to the appointment of the ministers, first of all I congratulate them. Most of them, I would say, have some precedents that are enviable and some not so enviable. But I would have to wait for their performance. My comment would have to be ex-post facto, that is, after the fact; this one performed, that one didn’t perform. I don’t know the basis on which they were appointed. As for the president, I have been praying for him as a Nigerian. I will continue to pray for him. I also enjoin Nigerians to pray for him.
Certainly, he is not the President we thought he would be; maybe on account of his ill-health. But be that as it may, I would say what I had said before, I think we are now on auto-pilot. We are supposed to be running, not walking. We are going back now in the economy. From 2.3 per cent of GDP, and by this last release by the National Bureau of Statistics, we are now 1.94 per cent of GDP; which is slower. Take note that 2.3 per cent GDP was poor in any case. Anything less than five per cent GDP, then we are creating more poverty. Today, it is being said that Nigeria is the leading capital of poor people in the world, that is 46 per cent of the total population of 200 million people. In the next 10 years, probably 99 per cent of the population of Nigeria will be poor if we continue in this trajectory.
Only recently, Nigerians were taken aback by a British court judgment that awarded a fine of $9.6 billion against Nigeria following a purported breach of contract between the Federal Government and an Irish company, P&ID which, by the terms of the contract, was supposed to build and operate a gas facility in Calabar to energise our power sector. Analysts are of the view that if that fine comes to stay without appeal, then the economy of the country will nose-dive. What are your thoughts on this issue?
Well, as at now our reserve is about $44 billion. If we pay $9.6 billion out of that, it will come down to about $34.4 billion. And you know at a time when we were at $33 billion, panic was all over the place because we didn’t have sufficient foreign exchange. The immediate consequence of that is that we will have the naira devalued whether we like it or not. You remember that the President was against the devaluation but the naira was devalued in spite of him. That devaluation occurred as a result of market forces. You don’t have dollars, you don’t have it. It is not wishful thinking. So, that will be the immediate consequence. But I want to take it on the general level. When I sit and think about Nigeria, I think that there is a conspiracy for Nigeria to go backward to 14th century. There is a conspiracy among the elites because of the choices we make. The elites who control the levers of power do not want Nigeria to develop. So, the issue of development you are hearing is nothing but lip-service. Some people really want Nigeria to go backward to the 14th century. Else, the simplest thing to do if you want Nigeria to develop even without government commitment, is to make power available.
The question is why have all our efforts to develop power so far failed? Olusegun Obasanjo spent $16 billion on power. For some reasons, he actually built some plants, like the Niger Delta Power Holding Company built about 10 power plants that are gas-based. Do you know that it takes about four years to build an average 200 or 300 MW plant? Obasanjo was there for eight years. Do you know that it was when Obasanjo left that we now realised that all those power plants had no gas, and that we needed gas to power them? It was Buhari that started the infrastructure to provide gas supply to the plants. By doing that, do you think Obasanjo actually meant to solve the power problem? Now, this gas company, P&ID, would have solved our gas problem to the tune of about 2000 megawatts that it would have supplied us. That would have made a lot of difference. Okay, there were issues as to the character of the persons and as to the agreement in the contract. But the contract was entered into since 2010. What are the alternatives since the project was a good one? The fact remains that we still need the project.
So, what have they done since 2010? They didn’t do anything. The man goes to court. It is not the first court case he was having with Nigeria, if you can access Bloomberg and find out. That is even just one court case. There are more court cases that will come up as a result of this. Even Shell and one other company went to the United States court to want to reactivate an existing judgment debt of $1.8 billion that Nigeria refused to pay. Just recently a judge in the United States threw it out. More of that are going to come because of our disdain for rule of law and impunity, for not following procedures.
Even locally here, the amount of judgment debt that the Federal Government is sitting on is enough to kill the economy. Local contractors that were given legitimate contracts used their money from the banks to execute the contracts but the government refused to pay them, and they cannot do anything. That is at the local level. So, they extend this impunity to the international arena. For me, this is just a tip of the iceberg.
How successful has the war against corruption been your own estimation?
As for corruption, let me use that word again, ex-post facto. When they hear that you have stolen, they will arrest you. But corruption is endemic in Nigeria – from top to bottom, to the last person. It must be a holistic approach; it must be systematic. There must be strategy in place to prevent it from happening. I know they introduced this thing they called whistleblower, that one is dead now. So, it must be a holistic approach where we can stop people before they become corrupt.
Body & Soul
Halter neck asymmetrical dress
When it comes to finding a dress to wear on a night out, the options are endless. Certain outfits flatter certain body types, weather and occasions, so it can be overwhelming to try and tackle the choices alone.
A halter neck asymmetrical dress is a sexy way to look semi-formal and still fit in to any kind of party. It’s an excellent option for those who aren’t sure of the formality of an event or party. You can also find asymmetrical dresses that are sleeveless on one side and with a long sleeve on the other side. There are so many variations of asymmetrical dresses that flatter any body shape!
Body & Soul
Bisoye Fagade over the moon as he’s decorated
Call dandy city player, Abisoye Fagade, a leading light among young men who are doing great for themselves as well as making the nation proud and you won’t be mistaking as his noble courses are clear to the blind and audible to the deaf. Bisoye, a former Oyo State governorship hopeful is notable on the social scene while his influence in the corporate world as a marketing communication guru can’t be underestimated.
Celeb Lounge can inform that Fagade’s image is on the rise even as the amiable dude is over the moon for a worthy feat as he recently won the Peace Achievers Award. He was deemed worthy of the honour due to his efforts in peace building and leadership skills.
The award was conferred on him, as well as other distinguished Nigerians, who have done commendably well in areas of peace building and social justice, during the 8th Peace Achievers International Conference and Awards ceremony. The event took place at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Saturday 21 September 2019.
Fagade was hailed for his huge commitment and immense contribution to nation building, through peace related programmes and advocacy, inclusively, job creation and entrepreneurship.
The award ceremony, which also featured fashion runway and exhibition, was the highlight of the commemoration of the International Day of Peace, a United Nations sanctioned holiday, which is observed annually on the 21st of September.
Fagade is the founder and Managing Director of Abisoye Fagade Foundation and Sodium Group, a consortium that specializes in marketing communications, media, consumer goods, hospitality, land the oil and gas sector.
Body & Soul
Joyce Anumudu celebrates at 30
Not long ago, name of a Lagos based family, Anumudu, whose patriarch, Willie is a frontline business man as well as a notable socialite was on the lips of high society that made the wedding ceremony of their son, Eyinna and his lover, Joyce a grand societal event. Echoes of the glamourous wedding ceremony are still traceable. The name of the noble family is up again but in a rather low key manner. This time it is about the birthday anniversary of the new addition to the family, Joyce, Eyinna’s newly married wife.
Joyce some days ago added another year to become 30 and expectedly, the day which called for celebration did not pass by without making a mark as a low key celebration was held to celebrate their daughter in-law.
Joyce runs a top makeup outfit, Joyce Jacob Beauty. Her brand started making major waves since its launch in 2009. Some of her notable clientele include: Tiwa Savage, Angela Simmons, Alek Wek, Angelique Kidjo, Alexandra Burke, Malika Bongo, Millen Magese, Dolapo Oni Sijuwade, Abisola Kola-Daisi, Waje, Omawumi, Lloyd Banks, Wiz Khalifah, Wizkid. She has worked on the set of many local and international music videos, editorial spreads, fashion shoots, and TV commercials
Body & Soul
Ogbono soup delicacy
Ogbono Soup also known as Draw Soup is delicious with fufu or eba, but feel free to try it with any other swallow of your choice.
Some people like their Ogbono soup plain, with no added vegetables; others would not touch it unless there is some kind of vegetable in it. A third group loves their Ogbono Soup with Okra.
• 1 cup ogbono seed
• Assorted meat, beef
• Dry/roasted fish
• Stockfish
• Pomo (cow skin)
• Cameroon/dry pepper
• Crayfish
• Palm oil
• Ugu (pumpkin leaves) or bitter leaf or uziza leaves
• Seasoning
• Salt, to taste
METHOD:
Step 1: Pour the palm oil into a pot. Set on the stove and melt the oil at low heat. Once melted, turn off the heat and add the ground Ogbono. Use your cooking spoon to dissolve the Ogbono in the oil.
Step 2: When all the Ogbono powder has completely mixed with the oil, add the meat/fish stock (water from cooking the assorted meat and fish). The Ogbono start to thicken and draw.
Step 3: Keep stirring till the Ogbono has completely absorbed the meat stock.
Add a small quantity of the hot water and stir till the Ogbono has absorbed all the water.
Step 4: Making sure that your heat is set to low, cover the pot and start cooking. Once it starts to simmer, stir every 2-3 minutes for 20 minutes.
After 20 minutes, the Ogbono should be well cooked and you will begin to perceive its aroma.
Step 5: Add the assorted meat and fish, ground crayfish, salt and pepper to taste. The Ogbono may have become thicker from the cooking. If so, add a little bit more water and stir very well. Cover and cook till the contents of the pot are well heated up. Then add your vegetables, hit for few minutes and your soup is ready!
Body & Soul
Tiwa Savage’s outfit serving us some green goals!
There’s no doubt that ace music star, Tiwa Savage, is a fashion icon. She always dares to be different at every occasion. She wore this green outfit made by popular fashion designer, Lovefromjulez and we are simply loving it!
They style was captioned, ‘Break protocols because we are prototypes’ by the designer and that is exactly what this outfit signifies because Tiwa always dares to be different.
Her new song, ‘49-99’ is currently receiving massive play on both radio, online and television.
On ‘49-99,’ Savage says, “The song encourages the young to put down the sense of inheritance and work for what they desire in life, for a better tomorrow. We can’t sit on our old glories and expect things to change for the better. ‘49-99’ also addresses some political leaders who, instead of focusing on the growth of a nation, are there just for the money and having affairs with underage girls – while the citizenry is hustling hard to make a daily living.”
Body & Soul
BBNaija: Tacha is a low budget CeeC –Mercy
With less than two weeks left till the end of Big Brother Naija, the stakes are higher than ever and housemates are definitely feeling the pressure as we’ve seen in the latest episode of Extra View on Showmax.
Earlier in the week, housemates were tasked with leaving their mark in the house by painting their unique individual graffiti on the wall. As part of his graffiti, Omashola chose to paint his fellow housemates. However, Tacha wasn’t pleased by this and proceeded to clean off her image after Big Brother’s ninjas led Omashola and Mike away from the house for a Showmax movie treat.
While Omashola wasn’t happy about Tacha’s move, Mercy found her actions wanting and shared her thoughts with her love interest, Ike. Describing Tacha’s actions as unnecessary, Mercy revealed that the move “weighed Omashola down a lot”.
Ike, however, suggested that Tacha’s actions sprung from the fact that the show was coming to an end “and she wants to be CeeC”.
“He [Omashola] told me he’s angry but he already knows that she’s doing this thing because we’re reaching the end and she wants to be CeeC.”
Fans of Big Brother Naija will recall that CeeC, who was the second runner up of the Double Wahala set, had several heated run-ins with her fellow housemates, which led fans to dub her ‘the real double wahala’, in keeping with the season’s theme.
Agreeing with Ike, Mercy shared that she was glad Omashola didn’t give Tacha the attention she seemingly sought, and went on to describe her as a low-budget version of the ex-Big Brother Naija housemate. “She can’t be CeeC; she no even hard. She’s forming to be hard, but that is how CeeC is. This one [Tacha] is a wannabe, low-budget CeeC.”
Meanwhile, Owerri based king of night life; Cubanna Chief Priest has revealed that five endorsement deals await curvy Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy.
Cubanna Chief Priest, who is one of mercy’s major sponsors at the show, disclosed this on Instagram.
Recall that Mercy made the first and only Immunity purchase in the Pepper Dem House and this makes her the first Housemate to automatically make it to the final week without the fear of Eviction.
Trending
-
News23 hours ago
Xenophobia: Ozubulu Bishop’s whereabouts uncertain
-
Top Stories23 hours ago
S’East, S’South excluded in Nigeria’s security architecture –Report
-
News24 hours ago
Trouble in Bayelsa APC over guber candidate
-
News23 hours ago
Bayelsa: Why we want APC guber candidate disqualified –PDP lawyer
-
News23 hours ago
Nwodo: Nigeria’s economy can’t survive beyond 2023
-
Faith24 hours ago
Drop your differences, Kumuyi tells denominations
-
AutoBeat / Auto Trends23 hours ago
Auto policy reversal will turn Nigeria to dumping ground for pre-owned vehicles
-
Sunday Extra23 hours ago
Nigeria now like Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen, says AVM Ararile, (rtd)