Nigeria seeks domestication of maritime conventions in W’ Africa
he Federal Government has urged governments of West and Central African countries to domesticate Convention on the Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic (FAL Convention) in order to address corruption and delays in the ports.
It noted that the implementation of international treaties and conventions would facilitate trade in the region.
According to Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), the main objectives of the FAL convention are to prevent unnecessary delays in maritime traffic in the region.
Its Executive Secretary of the council, Barr.Hassan Bello, said in Abuja at a forum organised by the council that the FAL convention would ensure the highest practicable degree of uniformity in formalities and other procedures in the region.
In addition, he added that it would reduce the number of declarations, which could be required by different agencies at the ports.
The executive secretary said that the sub-region should pay attention to measures that will make the ports in the region to be more user friendly and attractive to international trade.
Bello added that for the FAL Convention to be effectively implemented, it was imperative to domesticate legislation to give effect to the convention.
In his presentation titled; “Overview of the Convention on the Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic (FAL Convention),” the Director of Trade Facilitation and Transport Observatory, Cameroon National Shippers Council, Mr Nkondje Ekenglo Alex, said that the ratification of the FAL convention by member states would promote trade in the region.
Identifying corruption and delays in documentation in the system in his country, which is also applicable to other countries as testified by participants, Ekenglo called for the establishment of a FAL National Committee with the aim to simplify procedures and ruling on certain issues related to the implementation of the convention.
The President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr B. Ruwase, also explained that it was essential for member countries to brace up on the FAL convention to be able to have an efficient system.
He noted that without efficiency, so much money would be lost to corrupt practices.
Bank stocks: Shareholders lose N93bn in August
PARADOX
Impressive earnings results and dividends being released by most lenders in the sector fail to impact positively on shares
nvestors of banks quoted on the main board and premium board of the nation’s stock market reported a cumulative loss of about N93 billion during the month of August 2019 following sustained sell off.
The stocks recorded the loss despite impressive earnings and dividends being released by most lenders in the sector.
Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the stocks recorded a loss of N93 billion or 3.93 per cent to close at N2.273 trillion in market capitalisation on the last trading day of August 30, as against opening figure of N2.366 trillion at the beginning of trading on August 1.
Market analysts believe bargain hunters especially foreign portfolio investors, who dominate the equity market, have continued to trade cautiously in the short to medium term, as selloffs persist, amidst growing political and security tension that arose from the delay in constitution of new cabinet by the Federal Government.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had said that the major contributory factor to the current downward trend of the market was the outflow of foreign investment.
Acting Director General of SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, while responding to questions from journalists recently, said the outflow had led to sell pressure accumulating into depressed prices.
This, she said, was one of the reasons the Commission is mapping out strategies to build confidence in the market and encourage more retail investors.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) also said that there are currently about three million retail investors in the Nigerian capital market, representing only three per cent of the total adult populace in the country.
The Divisional Head, Trading Business, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, disclosed this recently at the maiden edition of Retail Investor Workshop tagged ‘Investment Masterclass; Making your money work’ organised by the NSE.
According to Chiemeka, “Nigeria has a population of over 190 million people and is the second largest economy in Africa.
“However, the current Financial Inclusion indices of 48 per cent leave much to be desired. Financial Inclusion is a priority of stakeholders in the capital market, and the Nigerian Stock Exchange makes it a primary concern to contribute towards the achievement of Nigeria’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy of reducing the proportion of adult Nigerians that are financially excluded to 20 per cent in the year 2020.”
Chiemeka noted that the exchange recognised the need to improve investor participation, and is leveraging recent initiatives such as the Tiered KYC requirements for capital market investments, as well as promoting the introduction of globally competitive investment products with low entry thresholds, to achieve financial inclusion goals.
“These initiatives have begun to yield positive results as the market had in recent times witnessed an upturn in retail investor participation.
Market data from 2019 shows that retail investors outperformed institutional investors by eight per cent in January, and again by two per cent in March 2019.
“The Retail Coverage Department of NSE will be rolling out measures directed at encouraging retail investor involvement in the capital markets.
“Over the next few years, various investment workshops will be held across the country, starting with this one here in Lagos. Investors can look forward to regular engagements targeted at promoting financial literacy, building investor confidence, as well as the introduction of innovative and technology driven solutions to stimulate investor participation,” he said.
N127.4bn liquefied gas shipped from Onne Port
INCREASE
Global liquefied natural gas demand has risen by 35 million tonnes
No fewer than 398,000 metric tonnes of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) valued at N127.4 billion ($349.04 million) have been ferried out of Onne Port to various destinations.
The gas was lifted from the LNG’s Bonny Island liquefaction plants, Rivers State, in August 2019.
The country’s major buyers are Spain, France, Portugal, Italy, Turkey, Mexico and the United States.
Since January this year, gas export from Nigeria to Europe and Asia has been on the increase.
The latest shipment is 42.03 per cent of gas exported from the port between June and July.
In the last eight months, the price of LNG in Asia has reached $877 per metric tonne following stiff competition among gas producers.
Global liquefied natural gas demand has risen by 35 million tonnes as Nigeria accounts for over 50 per cent of the current LNG production capacity in Africa, following the $12 billion expansion of the country’s liquefaction plant at Bonny Island in Rivers State.
Statistics by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that LNG Abuja II led the August shipment of the product with 77,000 tonnes.
Other vessels are LNG Cabtillo De with 70,000 tonnes; LNG Oyo, 68,000 tonnes; LNG Maran Gas Chios, 70,000 tonnes; LNG Hoech Gannet, 70,000 tonnes; LPG Continental, 30,000 tonnes and LPG Navigator, 13,000 tonnes.
Record of the shipment indicates that a total of 1.35 million tonnes of the gas were exported between June and August 2019.
Findings revealed that between June and July, 2019, 14 vessels left the port with 947,000 metric tonnes of the product.
It was learnt that the surge in export of the product was as a result of high demand driven by rising Chinese imports.
China’s imports of liquefied natural gas increased in March, 2019, as demand remained robust, according to data released by China General Administration of Customs.
Between January and July, 2019, the country exported some 2.85 million tonnes of the natural gas to various countries.
The NPA data indicated that nine vessels left the port in July with 585,000 tonnes of the gas.
The figure was 38.12 per cent higher than the June export.
Of the 585,000 tonnes, LNG Lagos II lifted 77,000 tonnes; LNG Bonny II, 77,000 tonnes; LNG Lokoja, 68,000 tonnes; LNG Borno, 68,000 tonnes; LNG Maran Gas, 70,000 tonnes; LPG Navigator, 13,000 tonnes; LNG Rivers, 65,000 tonnes; LNG Adamawa, 65,000 tonnes and LNG Abalamabie, 77,000 tonnes.
Also in June, five vessels left the country with 362,000 tonnes.
Within the period, LNG Mag Dala ferried out 70,000 tonnes; LNG Finima II also lifted 77,000 tonnes; LNG Abuja II, 77,000 tonnes; LNG Borno, 68,000 tonnes and LNG Sevilla, 70,000 tonnes.
Q2 GDP data puts pressure on FG to fight poverty
atest gross domestic product (GDP) released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that Nigeria’s economic growth slowed for the third consecutive quarter, and further pressure on the Federal Government to fight rising poverty, according to Bloomberg.
Citing United Nations’ estimates that Nigeria’s population will double to 410 million by 2050 at the current pace of growth, the news agency pointed out that the main cause of Nigeria’s rising poverty is that the country was recording sluggish growth even as its population continues to surge.
It noted that President Muhammadu Buhari, who was re-elected in February, had promised to lift 100 million people out of poverty over the next 10 years.
It further pointed out that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stepped in to support expansion, first with an interest-rate cut in March and, thereafter, by compelling deposit money banks through regulations and penalties to extend more credit, especially to small- and medium-sized businesses and households.
The report, however, pointed out that after a few years of massive spending to boost the economy, following a recession in 2016, the Senate approved a reduced budget for 2019 as the government struggles to meet revenue targets.
It quoted Chief Economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank, Razia Khan, as saying that “firmer GDP recovery will require stronger, largely fiscal and reform stimulus. Monetary easing alone is unlikely to be sufficient.”
The Standard Chartered official noted that although the latest GDP data showed that the oil sector expanded by 5.15per cent, the quickest pace since the third quarter of 2018, softening oil prices may make this pace of growth unsustainable.
She said: “The recovery in oil GDP looks promising. However, given softer oil prices in subsequent quarters, this pace of growth may not be sustained.”
Agriculture Summit Africa starts tomorrow
ver 2000 participants drawn from across Africa will attend Agriculture Summit Africa powered by Sterling Bank in Abuja this week.
The top-level summit, which brings together agriculture value chains players, policy makers, investors, development agencies, international finance institutions to unlock Africa’s huge agriculture potential holds from September 5th – 6th.
With 25 confirmed speakers and 200 decision makers on the line up, the summit themed ““Agriculture – Your Piece of The Trillion-Dollar Economy”, is the largest gathering of leading minds in agriculture, policy and regulation, international trade, finance and infrastructure development on the continent.
Addressing the media on the Summit, Yemi Odubiyi, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Sterling Bank, said it will address the issues preventing the very important sector from attaining its potential because food security on the continent has become a critical issue.
Odubiyi disclosed agrarian land are becoming increasingly desolate in the face of climate change and rapid population growth making food security a big challenge. Referencing Nigeria’s population estimated at 200 million and growing at an annual rate of 3 percent, the bank chief stated that ensuring food security will be a challenge with annual economic growth rate at less than 3 percent.
According to Odubiyi, the adoption of technology, quality seedlings, and improved soil fertility will lead to agricultural productivity and Nigerians can export farm produce to other African countries, not just Europe; which is what getting a piece of Africa’s $1 trillion agribusiness economy is all about.
“Working with all other stakeholders, Sterling Bank can help build farming businesses from small land holders to very large, sophisticated operations that help enhance food security in Nigeria and on the continent,” he remarked.
Following a hugely successful agriculture summit last year, the bank decided to raise the bar this year by making this year’s summit a continental affair. The 2018 edition brought together smallholder farmers, input suppliers, agro-processing entrepreneurs, development finance agencies, policy makers and captains of industry in Abuja. It focused on co-creating a sustainable Nigerian economy through rural agricultural enterprise.
Sterling Bank has played a significant role in developing the country’s agriculture value chain. It is a thought leader and the lender of choice for smallholder farmers, agribusinesses, input suppliers and other players in the value chain in Nigeria.
Chams unveils strategy to boost ROI
hams Plc has unfolded four strategic focus to enhance shareholder value and sustain global competitiveness.
The company’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Femi Williams, who unfolded the new strategic direction while addressing the shareholders in Lagos, said the company had moved upwardly from loss to profit due to the success of its restructuring, which placed premium on internal efficiency.
Williams noted that the company redefined its strategic focus in the areas of solutions, product portfolios, operations, marketing and sales, raising of capital and effective and efficient allocation of resources.
According to him, the review of the key parameters largely accounted for the significant growth in the company’s profitability as it posted a revenue of N3.01 billon as against N 1.9 billion in the previous year, an increase of 54 per cent.
“The group strategy for 2018-2022 sets the following strategic objectives; Increase in the company’s customer base, efficient management of household customers, personnel’s capacity renewal and maintenance of good solvency.
“The needs and behaviour of our customers are changing wth the development of technology, demography and changes in the companies’ operations and their internationalisation.
“Responding to this challenges is a precondition for our continued operations. In this strategy period, Chams main goal will be to increase the volume of business and improve the expense ratio to secure the company’s price competitiveness now and in the future,” Williams said.
Williams explained that the company would launch its digitalisation of operations and commence new web services to meet customer demand for online transactions.
Analysis of the company’s performance indicates that its profit after tax jumped by a whopping 130 per cent from N1.27 billion loss after tax in 2017 to N 380 million in the review period.
Its total liabilities dropped by 14 per cent from N4. 2 billion to N3.6 billion while the group’s total assets rose by 10 per cent from N4.77 billion to NN5.25 billion.
Commenting on the performance, the Chief Executive Officer of Network Capital, Mr Oluropo Dada, explained that the company’s current financial performance was heartwarming and there had been rally on the stock shortly after the result was announced.
Dada noted that Chams’ performance metrics made it a stock to watch as the current information about the company indicates a strong potential for superior performance.
He, however, stated that macroeconomic uncertainties affecting every sector of the economy was impacting negatively on the stock market.
“Chams had enjoyed rally on its Stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange recently and as investors had demonstrated expectation of superior performance by board and management.
“But at the moment, the market is generally experiencing lull as most stocks are trading below their intrinsic values. On charms, the fundamentals are improving and it remains a good stock for investors who desire to beef up their portfolios with value stocks,” Dada said.
UAC, UPDC announce recapitalisation, restructuring plans
he Boards of Directors of UAC of Nigeria Plc (UAC) and UACN Property Development Company Plc (UPDC) have announced plans to carry out some strategic initiatives involving recapitalisation and restructuring of UPDC.
These initiatives are subject to the review and approval of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), and shareholders of both companies.
According to a statement obtained from NSE, the board and management at UPDC have focused on developing strategies to stabilise UPDC’s capital structure and unlock value for shareholders.
Two significant strategic initiatives are currently proposed, a recapitalisation and a concurrent restructuring.
The recapitalisation involves an equity capital raise of N15.96 billion by way of rights issue to repay its short-term debt obligations.
For UPDC to attain sustainability, the focus is on reducing outstanding debt to a level at which it is serviceable from recurring cash flows. This will require a significant cash injection, which is to be raised through the rights issue.
Post the rights issue, UPDC’s only interest-bearing obligation will be its long-term bond with total outstanding balance of N4.3 billion.
This, according to the management, was listed at N10 per unit in July 2013 and traded at N5.40 per unit as at September 2, 2019, a 46 per cent decline in value.
Despite a track record of dividend payments, the diminution in unit price has resulted in an erosion of unit-holders value.
In addition to investor concerns around operations and management of the REIT, an often-cited challenge has been limited liquidity with UPDC owning more than 60 per cent of the units in the REIT.
The restructuring is expected to materially increase free float and liquidity in REIT units.
A second component of the restructuring is the immediate release of value to UPDC shareholders, who will benefit from a direct interest in the UPDC REIT, which is profitable and has a track record of dividend payments.
Since 2016, UPDC has received about N3 billion in aggregate dividends from its investment in the REIT.
However, on account of the company’s challenges, it has paid no dividends to its own shareholders over the same period. Post the proposed restructuring, any future dividends from the REIT will flow directly to UPDC shareholders.
As a consequence of the UPDC unbundling, UPDC shareholders will be allocated an asset with a current market value of N8.9 billion i.e. value of UPDC’s units in the REIT based on current market prices on The NSE.
UPDC’s share of the REIT’s 2018 dividends amounted to N936 million and similar dividends will flow directly to shareholders of UPDC.
UPDC carries its interest in the REIT at N20.6 billion, which is its share of the REIT’s Net Asset Value.
The N11.7 billion difference between the carrying and listed values of UPDC’s interest in the REIT will be passed through UPDC’s accounts as a non-cash charge.
On the other hand, the board and management of UAC are in the process of a strategic review, evaluating the performance of UAC and its subsidiaries.
The objective is to achieve sustainable positive financial performance from its existing operations and enable management focus on businesses that align with its strategy.
In reviewing UPDC, the board looked at the long-term opportunities in the Nigerian real estate sector as against the fundamental differences between the cashflow profile and capital needs of UPDC versus other entities in UAC’s portfolio.
Following its review, the board concluded that it would be in the best interest of respective stakeholders of UAC and UPDC if UAC’s equity interest in UPDC is ‘unbundled’ such that UAC no longer holds any shares in UPDC (UAC Unbundling), and UPDC operates as a standalone legal entity, free to source appropriately structured capital.
Pursuant to the UAC unbundling, the ordinary shares that UAC holds in UPDC post-rights issue will be transferred pro-rata to all UAC shareholders, who will hold such UPDC shares in addition to their existing equity interests in UAC.
UAC will cease to be a shareholder in UPDC, and UPDC will cease to be consolidated UAC’s financial statements.
BudgIT: Nigeria faces financial crisis over failing revenues
igeria might be facing another financial crisis as a result of government failing revenues, BudgIT has warned.
In an analysis of the Federal Government 2018 budget performance, released on Monday, the civic-tech organization pointed out that the government spent a sum of N7.51 trillion based on total revenue of N3.86 trillion, creating a deficit of N3.64 trillion. It also noted that while the FG planned to earn N7.16 trillion in 2018, it was only able to rake in N3.85 trillion, which represents 54 per cent revenue performance.
According to the BudgIT report, government is also spending more on debt servicing even as its debt profile is growing astronomically. Although the government recorded a revenue of N3.86 trillion, it spent N5.86 trillion on recurrent expenditure, meaning that N2 trillion was borrowed to fund recurrent expenses.
“In 2018, FG spent N2.09 trillion on servicing public debts, a figure that grew from N1.63 trillion in 2017. As it is, FG is spending so much on servicing debt while it plans to even borrow more. The government borrowed a total of N1.74 trillion in 2018, yet, the sources for additional deficit (borrowing) of N1.90 trillion was not stated in its report,” BudgIT stated.
It however, noted that oil accounted for 51 per cent of 2018 public revenues, independent revenue from government agencies grew from N295 billion to N395 billion, while CIT also had an impressive 21 per cent growth, reaching N660 billion.
“We have seen the growth in oil revenue (due to higher prices and more stable production) that shot up from N1.12 trillion in 2017 to N1.96 trillion in 2018, FG’s revenue grew from N2.66 trillion in 2017 to N3.86 trillion in 2018. Worthy of note, however, is the fact that the federal government did not record any earned income from recovered assets or sales of oil and gas assets in this year.
“According to the document released by the Federal Government, the revenue breakdown goes thusly: Oil Revenue: N1.96 trillion; Non-Oil Revenue: N1.12 trillion; FG Independent Revenues: N395 billion; Other Financing Sources: N385 billion; Special Accounts: N306 billion; and Exchange Rate Differential: N79 billion,” the organisation stated.
Other highlights of the BudgIT report include that the government’s total recurrent expenditure shot up to N5.39 trillion in 2018, a N800 billion growth in one year without new minimum wage implementation; the government spent N5.86 trillion on recurrent expenditure and statutory transfers (78% of the total expenditure), while 22 per cent of total expenditure was spent on capital expenditure.
Furthermore, the analysis shows that “FG’s personnel costs rose from N1.8 trillion in 2017 to N2.1 trillion in 2018, without the full implementation of the new minimum wage plan.”
Commenting on the report, BudgIT Principal Lead, Gabriel Okeowo, said that the organisation would ask for details of these expenditures for proper verification and public accountability.
“While we wonder why other financing sources are not explained by the government, it is clear that Nigeria has a huge revenue problem and the current pace of recurrent expenditure growth (mainly salaries and debt servicing) is not sustainable,” Okeowo said.
Stock market opens Sept positive
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday opened the first trading day of September with a gain of N19 billion as investors responded positively to UBA’s half year results.
UBA Plc. had delivered double digit growth in its profit before tax as it rose by 21 per cent to N70.3 billion for the half year to June 2019, up from N58.1 billion recorded in the similar period of 2018.
The bank opened trading on Monday at N5.85 per share and closed at N6.20 per share when the closing bell rang on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, hence recording a growth of 35 kobo or six per cent to be among the top three gainers that lifted the equity market.
Further analysis of the bank’s share showed that investors staked 13.95 million shares valued at N86.04 billion in 266 deals to close at N6.20 per share.
Meanwhile, the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation grew marginally by 0.14 per cent.
Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by 39.28 basis points or 0.14 per cent to close at 27,565.09 index points as against 27.525.81 recorded last Friday, while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N19 billion or 0.14 per cent to close higher at N13.410 trillion from N13.391 trillion as market sentiment returned to green territory.
A turnover of 111.5 million shares in 3,122 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
Premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 52.8 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,158 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc. and UBA Plc.
Also, banking sub-sector boosted by the activities in the shares of GTB Plc. and Fidelity Bank Plc. followed with a turnover of 11.2 million shares in 391 deals.
The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 22, while decliners closed at 17.
Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that CCNN Plc. topped the gainers’ table with 9.78 per cent to close at N17.40 per share, while Cornerstone Insurance Plc. followed with 9.52 per cent to close at 36 kobo per share and UBA Plc. with a gain of 5.98 per cent closed at N6.20 per share.
On the flip side, UACN Plc. led the losers’ chart with a drop of 10 per cent to close at N4.50 per share. Champion Breweries Plc. followed with a loss of 9.80 per cent to close at N1.38 per share while Africa Prudential Plc. dropped by 9.25 per cent to close at N3.63 per share.
Bridging practical construction skill gap among graduates
Efforts to promote quality housing construction and halt building collapse have compelled Nigeria’s housing corporations to commence practical training for young graduates in construction methodology. Dayo Ayeyemi reports
It has become a common experience in the construction industry to hire university or polytechnic graduates after youth service and later discover they know little or nothing about the practical aspect of building construction.
Despite their high grades from universities and polytechnics, stakeholders and employers in built environment are finding it difficult to employ some of the graduates.
It has been discovered that their practical experience while on campus and after the mandatory one-year National Youth Corp Service is not enough to deliver quality and durable housing projects.
Some of them, according to industry stakeholders, are not employable, and in some cases can’t simple site report.
To correct the irregularity and save the construction sector from future building collapse, professionals, under the auspices of the Association of Housing Corporation of Nigeria (AHCN), during a workshop at the weekend, took it upon themselves to take these young graduates through practical construction methodology to bridge the gap.
Themed: “Practical Construction Methodology,” apart from indoor technical session, participants, including 200 graduates, were takem through on-site practical demonstration on how to do the job.
Executive Secretary of AHCN, Mr. Toye Eniola, said the exercise was designed to arrest incessant building collapse that has characterised the building sector by closing up the notable vacuum in training of building and construction methodology.
Participants
Many of the participants were taken to the construction sites of Mixta Nigeria, the developers of Parafark Estate and Golf Estate in Lakwe, Lekki-Ajah axis for the practical exercise.
Some of the trainees were happy about the exercise, saying it expanded their scope on building construction.
One of the participants from CentreBase Consulting, Lynda Amoko, described the training as a ‘good learning experience,’ explaining that they were taken through professional conducts that will impact their life.
On the outdoor training, she said participants were taught how to do different house setting out and laying of blocks on sites.
Experts’ views
At the opening session of the programme, which held in Lagos, Founding Director, Centre for Housing and Sustainable Development, University of Lagos, Professor Olugbenga Nubi, said the fact that students could not write site report was an indictment on lecturers.
While challenging the industry stakeholders on the importance of the practical trainings and the need to work with universities, he said most of the time when students were sent on compulsory six months industrial training, they don’t find space in construction companies.
According to him, “we found out that in the past, we worked alone; it is time to work together for the good of the industry.
“We don’t value research, that is where the country is losing focus.”
While tasking the students on the need to take advantage of the training for their prosperity, he pointed out that there was need to reconfigure the country in order to make progress.
He said: “We are in a nation that does not value practical things. Everybody wants their children to study courses with big names that give them no jobs after the schools, whereas there are polytechnics with practical trainings that guarantee jobs.”
He bemoaned the nation’s orientation, saying that China, which has advanced in technologies, turned 700 universities into polytechnics last year.
“Great universities in England started as trade centres where they produced almost 70 per cent of the world’s guns they used during the Second World War. Some of them moved from trade centres to polytechnics and then to universities,” professor Nubi said.
Explaining the rationale behind the training, President of AHCN, an umbrella body of all housing corporations in the country, Baba Mohammed Baba Adamu, said the whole essence was to develop decent and affordable housing for the growing population.
He said it had been found out that most of the new graduates from universities did not know about practical aspect of the job, which is housing construction, hence the need for the training.
He said: “Over time, we realise that a lot of challenges are coming up with our new graduates. They come to site they don’t know anything, whereas they are supposed to supervise the artisans, but they don’t know anything. How can you correct anybody when you don’t know it yourself.”
The AHCN president said the participants would be taught practical aspect of housing development, starting from the setting out to finishing, including laying of blocks, using different methods, home plastering, ceiling and roofing.
Permanent Secretary in the Lagos Ministry of Housing, Wasiu Akewusola, noted that Nigerian construction industry had problems of artisans, supervisors and detailers.
However, he expressed optimism that the training programme would address practical construction methodology for professionals within the built environment with the aim to deliberate on series of neglects on the construction on sites.
Last line
The training programme should be a continuous exercise and must be widened to accommodate lecturers in all Nigerian universities.
NDPHC: A leap beyond integrated power plants
About 3,000 megawatts of electricity are stranded in Nigeria, a country that grossly under supplies millions of its citizens. Adeola Yusuf looks at the impact of 100 transmission and distribution projects executed by Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) across the country and many other power challenges
All the 36 states in Nigeria were, last Friday, plunged into nationwide blackout caused by another total collapse of the national grid.
The collapse, which is the ninth in the last eight months, rocked the country a few weeks after the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, lamented in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun state, that about 3, 000megawatt of electricity is stranded in the country.
Nigeria, a country of about 180 million people, has been caught in the web of under-supply of power to its citizens.
So, when Ugbo, the NDPHC boss, announced in August that his company had completed 100 transmission and distribution projects across the country in the last four years, many Nigerians were as surprised as excited.
This is because the company known by majority of people for its intervention in the National Integrated Power Plants (NIPPs) was not originally founded for the construction of transmission and distribution infrastructure.
At the inauguration of a 2x60MVA, 132/33kV sub-station and associated 132kV transmission lines constructed by the company in Abeokuta, Ugbo said that the project was part of intervention projects by the company to boost power supply across the country.
For the umpteenth time, the Federal Government has said that all is not well with the electricity supply chain in Nigeria.
While in Abeokuta for the project launch, the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, capped this belief with a declaration of plans to recapitalise assets in the distribution stratum of the power industry.
Osinbajo, who acknowledge efforts by NDPHC to change this narrative, maintained that lack of infrastructure for distribution was hampering successes so far recorded in generation and transmission strata of the power industry.
Memory lane
Stating that eight of the 10 power plants in the National Integrated Power Project portfolio had been connected to the national grid, the NDPHC boss said, “between May 2015 and now, under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, about 30 NIPP transmission projects inherited by the administration have been completed while over 70 distribution projects have also been completed across the six geo political zones of the country.”
The NDPHC boss announced that the Awka 2X60MVA 132/33kV Sub-station in Anambra State and Adiabo 2X60MVA 132/33kV Sub-station in Cross River State would be inaugurated in the next few months.
Ugbo said: “We shall also in the same period be commissioning major distribution injection substations at Misau and Darazu in Bauchi State, Kumo in Gombe State and Agaye in Niger State.”
According to him, the projects are in fulfillment of President Buhari’s commitment to improved access to electricity by Nigerians.
Grid collapse
These efforts by the NDPHC, it was gathered, are seriously being undermined by a lot of factors including shortage of gas and the incessant collapse of the national grid.
While the company had also begun intervention in gas supply, the national grid experienced another collapse at the weekend, which showed that the NDPHC intervention in transmission was not wrongly placed.
The National Electricity Transmission System also known as power grid suffered a major collapse on Friday, plunging the country into blackout.
The collapse, which is the ninth system failure between January and August, 2019, was, according to checks by New Telegraph, first confirmed on Twitter by distribution companies (Discos), whose coverage areas were rocked by the blackout.
Ikeja Electric said on its Twitter page on Friday that the collapse resulted to outage in all its network coverage areas.
While appealing to customers in a tweet, the Disco said “there is presently power outage due to system collapse from the grid affecting all areas. Thank you for your understanding.”
This position was also corroborated by Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on its Twitter page, saying “the present power outage is due to system collapse from the grid affecting all areas. Supply to be restored soon. Please bear with us.”
Although the grid was later partly restored, Lagos and major cities in the country suffered blackout for more than six hours.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirmed the collapse through its spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, at the weekend.
Although she, as usual, stated that investigation had begun by the company on the real cause of the collapse, Mbah maintained that TCN engineers worked round the clock to fix the problem.
History of grid collapse in 2019
Before last Friday’s incident, the nation’s power grid, it would be recalled, recorded its eighth total collapse in July, plunging consumers across the country into blackout for some hours.
Government-owned TCN, which manages the grid, blamed electricity distribution companies for the system failure, which it said occurred in the morning.
The grid suffered four total collapses in January and one each in February, April and May, according to the system operator.
Announcing the eight collapse, which occurred last July, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc had stated on its Twitter handle in July, “the present loss of supply in the entire South-East is as a result of a system collapse, which occurred at 09.21 am of today, June 30, 2019.”
“This is as a result of a fire outbreak on Benin 330KV transmission line reactor. As a result of this unfortunate development, there is zero supply to all customers in our franchise areas as all our injection substations are affected,” it added.
Another Disco, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Plc, also informed its customers about the system failure from the national grid.
“We are currently experiencing a system collapse from the national grid, hence the power outage in our franchise states. Normal supply to our customers will resume as soon as the national grid is back up and stable,” it said on Twitter.
The TCN, in a statement, said that the system collapsed due to high voltage following a massive drop of load by the electricity distribution companies.
Reaction to infrastructural decay
The Federal Government had, through the NDPHC, earlier raised its power distribution system target to 7, 000mw.
A document by the company stated that the agency was working in collaboration with other stakeholders in the power sector to ensure that the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) has a distribution system capable of taking all the over 7, 000 mega watts of electricity currently being generated to consumers.
The greatest challenge of the industry at present, the document quoted the NDPHC boss to have said, is how to ensure that the distribution sub-sector becomes infrastructurally upgraded and capable of clearing virtually all that is generated, thus corroborating the earlier remarks by the former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, that the major problem now is the capacity to locate and deliver all generated power to consumers in need.
Geregu Power Plant, according to Engr Ugbo, is made up of three units with an installed generation capacity of 450 mega watts, of which two are currently running as permitted due to gas and distribution constraints.
“You can’t fire the units at full capacity if they are not picking load. You have to either ramp down or shut down some units to ensure equilibrium.
“So the problem is not with TCN or GenCos; it is the under-demand for what is generated for distribution. The quantity of gas one gets determines how much you can fire. So we now do between 170 and 200mw, depending on whether it is peak or off-peak period,” he said.
The NDPHC boss added: “And that is the focus of the meeting here today. NDPHC as an intervention agency of the government, and the other stakeholders are focusing on the DisCos’ ability to take the load. As I speak, we have seven distribution projects in Kogi State here, which we hope will be completed and commissioned latest by the end of the first quarter of next year.
“This is aimed at helping the DisCos to get the generated power to consumers, and that is what is important.”
Emergence of NIPP/NDPHC
Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) was formed in 2005 as the legal vehicle to implement the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) using private sector-orientated best business practices.
NDPHC is funded from the Excess Crude Account of government.
Shareholding structure is naturally in accordance with Section 162(3) of the 1999 Constitution and Allocation of Revenue (Federation Account, etc.) Act. Cap A15, LFN 2004.
NIPP was originally designed around seven medium-sized gas fired power stations in the gas producing states of the Niger Delta.
The number of power plants later expanded to 10 with the addition of three others in Ogun, Ondo and Kogi states.
The critical transmission infrastructure needed to evacuate the added power into the national grid gave rise to the transmission projects.
To enable provision of adequate gas to fire the power plants, gas infrastructural projects were equally embarked upon and included within the framework of the NIPP.
A commitment to electrify host communities in the vicinity of the power stations and major sub-stations as well as ease power flow to the end –users across the country made it imperative to expand distribution capacity and infrastructure in the Disco zones.
Subjecting scope to review
The NDPHC has invested huge amount in thermal plants, which include Olorunsogo II Power Plant – Olorunsogo, Ogun State; Ogorode Power Plant – Sapele, Delta State; Omotosho II Power Plant – Ore, Ondo State; Geregu II Power Plant – Ajaokuta, Kogi State; Ihovbor Power Plant – Benin City, Edo State; Alaoji Power Plant – Aba, Abia State; Calabar Power Plant – Odukpani, Cross River State; Gbarain Power Plant – Yenagoa, Bayelsa State; Omoku II Power Plant – Omoku, Rivers State; and the Egbema Power Plant – Egbema, Imo State.
Determined to ensure that its interventions in the power generation have the desired result, the company ventured into intervention programmes in the transmission and distribution strata of the power value chain.
The owner of 10 Thermal Power Plants in the country had, according to a document, intervened in the transmission with upgrade of Ajah/Lekki/Alagbon from 132kV to 330kV DC Line– completed & energized; Turn-In-Turn-Out of Ajah/Lekki/Alagbon 330kV DC Line – completed & energized; Turn-in/Turn-out at Asaba on 330kV SC 3rd Benin/Onitsha transmission line – completed & energized; Installation of 75MVAR Shunt Reactor at Gwagwalada 330/132/33kV substation.
Others include the completion of TCN 2x60MVA, 132/33kV Kukwaba substation; 1X150 MVA, 330/132kV and 2X60MVA 132/33kV Lafia as well as 132kV DC Abakaliki – Ikom – Obudu Transmission Line.
The gas infrastructure by NDPHC also includes Gas Pipeline and Metering Station in Ihovbor, Gbarain, Egbema, Calabar, Oron, Sapele, Alaoji, Geregu and Omotoso. All are 100 per cent completed by the company.
Last line
Government and other stakeholders should join hands with NDPHC particularly on the issue of stranded power in Nigeria and other efforts to boost power supply in the country.
