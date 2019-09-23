Nigeria, yet to be free from military apron strings – Olajide

Dr. Kunle Olajide is an elder statesman and Secretary of Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he speaks on Yoruba leadership, restructuring, 2023 presidency and insecurity, among other issues

How would you describe the recent emergence of a renowned professor of History and Second Republic member of the Senate, Prof. Banji Akintoye, as Yoruba leader?

Prof. Banji Akintoye is one of our leaders and we are running a democratic government in Nigeria, where people can decide to sit together and elect a leader. I don’t think there is anything in our constitution that says there must be a Yoruba leader, Igbo leader, Hausa leader or Fulani leader. We have leadership in all sectors. We have leaders in the professional bodies, academia and so on. So, for me, Prof. Akintoye is welcome as a leader in Yoruba land. He has always been a foremost leader and I am happy with his acceptance speech; where he acknowledged the existence of leaders in Yoruba land. In fact, he named few and there are others, who he didn’t mention. So, for me there is nothing wrong with it.

With the latest development, can Prof. Akintoye be regarded as the new Yoruba leader just like late sage and former Premier of Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Afenifere leader, Senator Abraham Adesanya, were regarded as Yoruba leaders during their lifetime?

No! We are getting few things wrong. Awolowo as Yoruba leader emerged during a moment of crisis. During the military regime, there was a counter coup and it was really the counter coup that made Colonel Adeyinka Adebayo to decide to convene a meeting of leaders of thoughts at that time and Chief Awolowo said it clearly in his acceptance speech that he was accepting the responsibility because there was a ban on politics. And he said as soon as the ban on politics was lifted, he will cease to hold that position because people will belong to different political thinking and so on. There is no ban on politics now, so I think we should welcome Prof. Akintoye and his gospel, which is unity. We are looking for unity and I sincerely believe that he will unite with other leaders that he has acknowledged to give us the necessary leadership we need.

But the argument and criticism in some quarters against Prof. Akintoye’s emergence as Yoruba leader is that past Yoruba leaders emerged naturally and not through election like in his case…

We have only had one Yoruba leader and it was during a period of crisis.

What about late Adekunle Ajasin and Abraham Adesanya?

They were leaders of a particular Afenifere organisation like Prof. Akintoye acknowledged himself that he is a leader of a Yoruba group. A group of people can sit down and elect a leader. When you have a democratic government in place, the only leader people will recognise are those elected through constitutional process.

Will the emergence of Prof. Akintoye as Yoruba leader not create division in Yoruba land, considering that the leading socio-cultural groups like Afenifere and Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) are divided at the moment?

We are making a mistake. Our degree of enlightenment and socio political development cannot bottle us up in one group. People express different opinions and ways to achieve them, but we are looking for the same goal; restructuring of this country that would give relative independence and autonomy to each of the groups that make up Nigeria. Is there any physical war we are fighting? We are not fighting any war. There is a decline in development because of the political system of this country. So, what the Yoruba leadership of different folds, call it Afenifere, Afenifere Renewal Group, Yoruba Council of Elders or whatever organization; the goal is that, allow the Yoruba to take their destiny in their hands and allow the Igbo, Tivs, Ijaw, Jukuns, Fulani and others to take their destiny in their hands. That is all.

You cannot keep us and say somebody is the leader. To me, it is a non-issue. I genuinely welcome Prof. Akintoye as one of our leaders and he has acknowledged it in his acceptance speech that he acknowledge and respect some leaders, which he mentioned their names. So, he will now come with his group and join hands with other leaders like Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, Justice Ademola Bakare and Wale Oshun and they will continue to work for the progress of the Yoruba nation. So, there is nothing mystical about it.

What is your take on the recent judgement by the Presidential Election Tribunal, which affirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s election?

I am not lettered in law and the constitution makes it abundantly clear that if you are dissatisfied, you can go to the Supreme Court, which will be the final. So, we are hoping they are approaching the Supreme Court to give the final ruling on the matter. I listened to the judges and they appeared logical in their arguments, but like you and I know, in law, there could be technicality or omission here and there. So, let us wait for the Supreme Court and whoever emerges as president should please move Nigeria forward. Let us build a nation. Let us start to build a nation. We haven’t built one.

Nigeria will soon celebrate her 59th Independence anniversary. What is your take on Nigeria at 59?

It has to be lowest because majority of Nigerians are hungry; very hungry. There is mass unemployment in the land. There is insecurity and infrastructure is a disaster. So, what are you celebrating?

So, you believe there is no cause for celebration?

No! We should just pray to God and thank Him that we still remained one. At least that we are one is enough for celebration, but not feasting. How can you be feasting with few people, when millions of people are languishing in poverty?

Don’t you think that the independence anniversary is worth celebrating considering that Nigeria is still united?

That is not for people who are exploiting us to go and be feasting on our money while we are languishing. They should sympatise with us, they should show empathy that they too feel the pains and we should not see them clicking Champagne classes and having sumptuous meals at our expense. No; that would be insensitive.

Fifty-nine years ago, many dreamt about what they wanted Nigeria to be. Would you say that dream and aspiration have been realised?

It has not been realised. If you read some of the newspapers at that time, they projected that within 25 years, Nigeria will join the leagues of the First World countries judging by our endowments. But we initially suffered a lot of coups and counter coups and to make it worse, we suffered what I regard as the twin evils that almost wreck the ship of state.

What are the twin evils?

Military intervention and oil boom; those were the twin evils that took us to where we are today.

How did they do that?

The military was never trained to be in government. By nature, they are trained to fight wars and when they are preparing to defend, they are ready to attack. And anywhere they go to, when they attack and win; they loot the place and destroy. They are not to organise and rule people. They were never trained to come and govern people. Then oil boom now came at the time military was in power. So, oil boom served as alcohol to intoxicate the military when they were in power and they ruled the way it pleased them. That was what affected us and we are yet to be freed from their apron string.

How can the nation be freed?

In the next election, we should ensure that we don’t elect a military man again. Secondly, if President Buhari is sincere about building a new Nigeria, where there would be equality; all round equality and egalitarian society, he must commence the process by first looking at the 2014 National Conference report as well as the report of the Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led All Progressives Congress (APC) on restructuring.

He should marry the two reports and ensure their implementation to move Nigeria forward. But the President has said he is not going to look at the confab report… He appears to have changed his mind because when he was looking at the report of the committee on state before he was sworn in on May 29 this year; I heard him say that at this stage of our democracy, what we need is true federalism, and that was what the 2014 National Conference report recommended. You said Nigeria should not elect a military man in 2023. Why did you say so? We want to be totally free from the apron string of the military.

The temperament of the military is such that they do not welcome diverse opinion.

They don’t believe anybody should criticise them and they take some criticisms as offence, whereas what waters the flowers of democracy is differences in opinion; freedom of speech, freedom of opinion and freedom to take a position. But we have had two civilian presidents between 2007 and 2015, who were not ex-military officers. What difference did the make? It was former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who laid the foundation for us to start demilitarizing the Nigerian political environment, but he did not follow it through. President Umaru Yar’Adua could have probably done something, but because of his health, he could not achieve anything. Goodluck Jonathan came and he was least prepared for that office, so there is nothing he could do than to continue to run the system the way it was and it was a pseudo-democratic system.

A military man came again, so for me, we have not truly had a civilian president. What is your take on the issue of ethnicity which seems to be dividing Nigerians at the moment? It depends on the leadership. We are more divided now in Nigeria than we were when we were young. My roommate in the University of Ibadan, Philip Okwute, was an Igbo man. We were so close to the extent that when he was leaving during the civil war, the two of us were shedding tears. But because of the leadership we have now, a lot of people feel inferior; very inferior.

And I have had course to say it several times that out of the leaders we have had, former President Obasanjo has been the only one who tried to at least, Nigerialise Nigeria. He was not ethnic oriented at all. He prefers to be a Nigerian first and till today, he still choruses the fact that he is a Nigerian first before being a Yoruba man. The North and South are presently agitating to produce President Buhari’s successor in 2023. How would you react to that? There is no question of contest; anybody who says there is a contest must be deceiving himself. Power has to come to the South in 2023; there is no doubt about that. The rotation is between the North and South. Then it is now left to the South and other part of Nigeria to choose whoever they want from the different parts of the South.

There is no argument about that. We haven’t reached that stage, where the president can come from one part of the country. We will get there ultimately, where you can have a president of Nigeria coming from a particular household like the Kennedys of United States and so on. But some Northern leaders are saying that their region should produce the next president to balance the equation on account that the South have governed for 14 years, while the North by the time President Buhari completes his term in 2023, would have served for only 10 years…

In terms of democratic freedom, anybody is free to say he is speaking for the North, but in reality, the political leaders of the North know that it is impossible and it cannot happen. They must allow others. In democracy, all flowers must blossom. Minority must have a say, but majority the way. That is the understanding and it should remain so. What about the tussle for the 2023 presidency between the South-East and South-West?

There is no tussle. Everybody wants something that is good and that would be left for other Nigerians to decide. South-West and South-East cannot decide that they want the presidency and they will produce the president if it is not backed up by other parts of the country. So, if there appears to be any difference between the South-West and South-East, other Nigerians will decide who to give it to. What I want is a true patriotic Nigerian, who is competent. Don’t you foresee the South losing the presidency to the North over the jostle for the position between the South-West and South-East?

I don’t. They cannot lose it to the North. The understanding is there that the next president must come from the South. So, there is no way the South will lose the president to the North. How about voting strength, which seems to be in favour of the North? It doesn’t matter. The North despite their population cannot be president without us.

There is a constitutional requirement for a presidential candidate to have 25 per cent votes in two-third of the states in Nigeria. So, for this country to move forward under any leadership, we must have the consensus of majority. You cannot do it alone. What is your take on the security challenges in South-West and do you think that the recent security summit convened by South-West governors is yielding any result? I am happy about that, and in any case in the last couple of weeks, there have been less of security crisis in the South-West.

So, I think our governors are doing well in that respect. We should just urge them to do more. We want to be protected to be able to go about our businesses, move around and travel to see our family members. But, the best solution to insecurity is provision of jobs and improvement in the economy. What is your advise to President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet members, especially the ministers? I want the ministers to realise that they are in the second and final term of President Muhammadu Buhari and therefore it is imperative of them to leave a legacy. The first thing they have to do is that they must give Mr. President quality advice to ensure that his promises to the electorate are realise within this four years.

The reputation of this administration in the first time was not the best because it appears that it was ethnic oriented; therefore they must ensure now that all parts of Nigeria are made to have a sense of belonging. That is very important. They must strive and muster the necessary courage to ensure that they commence the process of restructuring of this country to achieve true federalism; without that, we would merely be taken two steps forward and 10 steps backward. Everybody must live up to their responsibilities from Mr. President. They must really strive to improve the economy because the economy is at the root of insecurity. They must ensure that they improve power generation and power distribution. They must ensure that they lift a lot of people out of poverty and provide the necessary enabling environment for job creation by the private sector.

And consequently, they must ensure that we have security because insecurity is threatening everybody. So, the security architecture must be revisited to give every parts of this country a sense of belonging as well. This country must not be made to believe that it belongs to a particular ethnic group. So for me, I think if they take care of all that, then at the end of their term, they should be able to beat their chests that they have achieved.

As an elder statesman, what is your advice to politicians and public office holders?

My advice to politicians is that they must play the game according to the rules and they must appreciate the fact that politics is meant to serve the people. So, they should not see it as do or die affair. I am sure the moment we raise the awareness of the people, the quality of representatives we will have in the legislature and even in government will begin to improve. Because presently now, people buy votes and people who are less qualified to go to the National Assembly are going to Senate. You hear the names of some characters going into the Senate and you begin to wonder what they are going to do there. But they just bought their way through. But once awareness increases, people will collect their money and they won’t vote for them because they know they will have little or nothing to contribute to debate there or value to add.

