Arts & Entertainments
Nigerian author, Ipadeola, selected for International Writing Programme
A
ward-winning Nigerian poet, essayist, translator and author of short stories, Mr. Tade Ipadeola, has been selected to participate in the International Writing Program (IWP) Fall Residency at the University of Iowa, courtesy of the United States Department of State.
From September 1 to November 16, 2019, Ipadeola, the 2013 winner of the Nigeria Prize for Literature, joins 28 other accomplished writers from across the globe in the world’s oldest and largest multinational writing residency.
Over the course of 11 weeks, Ipadeola and the other participants will give readings and lectures that share their work and cultures, collaborate with artists from other genres and art forms, and travel to interact with audiences and literary communities across the United States.
In addition, the residency will provide the writers a one-of-a-kind inter-cultural opportunity to forge productive relationships with colleagues and translators, and take part in the vibrant social and academic life of the University of Iowa as well as the larger American literary scene.
United States Consulate Public Affairs Officer Russell Brooks congratulated the Nigerian writer on his acceptance into the residency program. According to him, the goal of the IWP Fall Residency is to provide outstanding writers with a platform for cultural exchange and collaboration.
“The International Writing Program Fall Residency is a unique experience for rising stars and established writers who have achieved literary distinction and have shown interest in contributing to the creative writing culture in their home countries.
“This program will enable Ipadeola to present his works and Nigeria’s literary culture to a wider audience. He will in turn learn more about U.S. society, culture, and the American people,” Brooks said.
Arts & Entertainments
Love as recipe for mental illness, Unbreakable screens at UNN
S
tudents of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in their numbers thronged the Princess Alexandria auditorium located at the centre of its Nsukka campus for the recent screening of a movie, titled Unbreakable.
Written by Sola Osofisan, an award-winning Nigerian writer and directed by Ben Chiadika, an M-NET multi award-winning soap Tinsel, the movie is a timely piece as it addresses the complexities, helplessness, pain, anguish and ignorance surrounding mental health issues, which in recent times has become prevalent in various parts of the country, despite it being a taboo in most Nigerian cultures. The movie explores in multiple layers, how the society perceive mental illness in Nigeria. The choice of University of Nigeria, Nsukka as one of the places the movie has been screened in recent times is due to the vulnerabilities of the population demographics of educational institutions such as UNN-one of the many communities that has witnessed incidents of suicide among students and young people in recent months. The successful screening of the movie happened through the efforts of the institution’s authority and partnering non-governmental organisations.
Chukwuemeka Akachi, a first-class final year student of English Language and Literary Studies of the University, took his life, after dropping a suicide note on Facebook. It was an incident that threw the academic community into mourning. In hindsight, there were arguments over how the deceased could have received some help and the tragedy prevented from occurring. It is against this background and similar cases of suicide in UNN and other tertiary institutions, that Unbreakable, was screened. The movie is an endearing love story of a new couple Ikepo and Chidi, who shortly after their marriage, went through a problem that left the young family distressed. Irekpo had a mental problem. It started hearing of strange sounds and voices in her head like she was hearing things from a different wavelength. Soon she started shifting dramatically between moods. First Chidi and later Irekpo’s relatives would have been more comfortable living in denial but the evidence of mental illness kept getting dangerously real to the point of self-harm and impossible to ignore. Hallucination and depression crept in from the dark labyrinths of what was later discovered, towards the end of the movie as a hereditary condition. What stands out in the movie is how irrespective of Ikekpo (played by A’rese Emokpae, the 2016 winner of the Voice Nigeria) and her condition, her husband and family provided her with a much-needed emotional and physical support throughout the movie, as she battled with her unique health challenges. Chidi, Irekpo’s husband (acted by the Nigerian award-winning actor, O.C. Ukeje), proved to be a responsible husband whose show of understanding and commitment in the support of his wife, to whom he had sworn a life of love, notwithstanding her mental health challenges. Apart from the lead roles, the movie also featured a cast of some of the most popular actors and actresses who broadly and resoundingly resonate with audiences of all shades in Nigeria. Some of the casts in the movie include: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Bimbo Manuel, Ebele Okaro, Uche Mac-Auley, John Dumelo and Wendy Lawal.
The production team of the movie is also made up of veterans in the Nigeria’s movie industry. The producer of the movie, Buky Campbell, is an actress of repute who has also worked in the broadcast industry for many years, was present at the screening. She led an interactive session which was a part of the movie screening. The students were led to make affirmative statements that uphold the importance of self-control and timely help-seeking. The students were provided with helplines which they can call to get counselling and help. Campbell led the students through the rite of renouncing the negative outcomes of struggling to deal with depression as a result of stresses of life due to relationship break-up, excessive social pressure, chronic pain and illness, family conflicts, abuses, acute sense of isolation and economic pressure. Although the economic undertone of mental health was not emphasised, it is one of the conditions that could people to the vulnerabilities that have become rampant, which predisposes people to resorting to all kinds of criminal behaviour in reaction to the pressure exerted on their socio-economic well-being.
The quality of the cast and crew as well as the message made the movie “Unbreakable,” a hit in the few venues where it has been screened. It is this factor, for example that inspired the collaborations that made its screening a reality for the UNN audience. The collaboration was between the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and several non-governmental organizations. Chief among the partnering organisations is Knowledge Exchange Centre, a corporate social Responsibility vehicle of the Excel Africa Group. According to its executive chairman, Charles Nwodo Jr., “as you may know, the problem of youth restiveness has assumed a dangerous dimension resulting in the rising cases of suicide among students.” Nwodo acknowledged that the UNN authority is understandably doing its best in stemming the tide of the pressures that result in mental issues among students. He further stated that some of the problems of the youth, are what they do not appear capable of dealing with on their own, hence his NGO’s partnership to assist them weather the storm facing them.”
The highlight of the occasion was a short talk about mental health by veteran Nollywood actress, Ebere Okaro, after which she had interactions with a cross section of students.
Literature
Beasts on Rampage, Something to Live For and other stories
Book title: Love Like A Woman and Other Stories
Author: Razinat T Mohammed
Pagination: 120
Publisher: Kraft Books Limited
Reviewer: Adeniyi Taiwo Kunnu
T
he human heart is as deep as complex, and when it comes to matters of the woman heart, the discourse takes a unique turn in need of careful attention. Razinat Mohammed in this work, “Love Like a Woman and other stories”, examines the multifarious fictional realities in the lives of different women, deftly navigating the planes of marriage, religion, culture and the vicissitudes that affect other lives.
Eleven stories in 120 gripping pages; and the reader could never be left the same way because the pieces contained in one piece gets one acquainted with the not-too-often examined daily or lifetime experiences of people. If only we knew the much we should, as someone once said, we would have done more to make the world better than we have it now. From the first story, Razinat simply conveys delicious incidences and at times unsavoury glitches in ‘fine’ vocabulary.
“Something to Live For” gives needed premonition which later comes to fore in the other stories. Afi, hungry and tired descended into another realm which reveals her experiences as a woman married off against her will. Failing in her bid to commit suicide and having been rescued by a stranger, her life continues for a brief moment in lonely forest. Razinat employs the stream of consciousness technique, demonstrating how often times we keep our fears at the subconscious, but present to the world the side which fits men’s acceptance.
Importantly, Afi chooses the real world where her torrid relationship with her spouse could not prevent her from getting back to the one person in her family where her only love still remains. She could leave every other thing and move on with her life, but in this instance; the propelling force of love keeps her in. Her memories of Efida can wait, while the painful face-off with Uduma must be shrugged off.
Sterile Water takes the reader on another fictional journey in realistic representation. Kulu’s life depicts one whose existence is enmeshed in destructive poverty. In a family of five children, jobless husband and offensive cultural practice which are obviously unfavourable to the plight of the mother who toils but gets incommensurate returns. This is a creative output which addresses, not only an area of general concern, but specific cultural distastes.
The third story, which also doubles as the title of the collection is “Love Like A Woman’s”, takes this narrative a notch higher. Dije bears the burden of love by giving her life to a man whose mental state defies immediate or remote remedy. The story describes the height of one’s love characterised by ‘ultimate sacrifice’, and in this wise it is a woman giving her life, having first lost the life of the unborn to the violence of a mentally unstable man.
In “Laila”, Razinat gives new perspective to the weighty concerns of an erstwhile divorcee. Overwhelmed by the stigma associated with being unmarried on the one side and the fear of being out of a second marriage of three months on the other, Laila contends with the disrespectful gateman in her new home, the pressured facilities, step-children rivalry, perceptions by the older wife and ultimately her sexual preferences.
The author keeps readers’ taste buds watered with “The U-Turn”. Here, a woman also finds herself on the receiving end of the pugilist. A husband-to-be; a beautiful prospect in a daughter in-law; a dotting mother-in-law and the Achilles Heels of being overweight all come together causing flurry of emotions. So, when England came to Nigeria in the hope of a damsel, Sam got a shocker in eve’s daughter who has indulged beyond measure in ‘fatteners’. In summary, Mary Rose does not have the Knight in any shining armour as hers. He, back to England, while the consolatory words of her mother in-law does nothing to change Sam’s mind.
“Beasts on Rampage” is another delicious read which queries the sanity of allowing the wild dwell amongst the urbane. There are circuses where wild animals are on display for fun, but having these carnivorous mammals in neighbourhoods gets a thumb down here. Mohammed weaves her words around the humanity in people, touching on the unjust treatment of the average in society and arrives its zenith with the distaste that under-lie her fictive presentation. She sure makes the reader wonder but in a maze of reading experiences.
One Good Turn is one of morality…, of a home gone apart…. of a child turned out and left on the streets…, of a father bereft of needful values and love and subsequent degeneration but eventual redemption of a dear life. This story x-rays parents and parenting, while also exploring peer influences and workings around it.
“Official Touts” rounds off this collection, and this story picks holes in the often mentioned fake police experiences. This piece regales readers with the stop and search on the roads by police and the check point experiences. A travelling family that parts with cash and kind; and then in turn receives some ‘change’ from the money stolen from them gets the reader’s needful attention. This is an eye opener to stepping up the game in terms of security so as to keep men of the underworld on their toes.
A Love Like A Woman and Other Stories is truly a fascinating collection. It is a work recommended for its unique perspectives and indeed a deserving applause as a beautiful piece of literature.
Arts & Entertainments
Point of View: Artists’ resale rights take centre stage in Lagos
How can Nigerian artists receive royalties for their eligible artworks sold in reciprocating countries (which have implemented Article 14 of the Berne Convention)? How can artists from reciprocating countries receive royalties for their eligible artworks sold in Nigeria? Are the same rules to be applied in the case of a derivative work? What should be the basis for its calculation; the sale or auction price?
The above are among questions that would form the kernel of intellectual discourse at the first edition of a new monthly series of talk tagged ‘Point of View’.
Themed ‘A Case for the Artist’s Resale Right’ in Nigeria, the event which will hold on Tuesday September 17, 2019, at Alliance Francaise/Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, is organised by the Ben Enwonwu Foundation in collaboration with the Society of Nigerian Artists and supported by Alliance Française Lagos and Nigerian Copyright Commission.
President, Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), Oliver Enwonwu, who is the Executive Director of Ben Enwonwu Foundation, and Neil Coventry, who is the Nigeria representative for Bonhams, the leading international auction house for modern and contemporary African art, will serve as presenters, while the panelists include Acting Director-General, National Gallery of Art, Dr Simon Ikpakronyi; Director General, Nigerian Copyright Commission, John Asein; Chairman, Securities & Exchange Commission, Nigeria Partner, Ukiri Lijadu, Femi Lijadu; and Sector Head, Technology, Media & Entertainment, Jackson, Etti & Edu, Ngozi Aderibigbe. Legal practitioner and arts consultant, Seun Alli, will serve as moderator. The event is sponsored by LADOL, Leadway Assurance Company and Zircon Marine.
Conceived as a collaborative platform, the series, according to Enwonwu, brings together a diverse line-up of artists, curators, writers, thinkers and policy makers, to share their perspectives on the role of the visual arts in shaping society.
“Also, drawing from other creative disciplines and experiences to take a broad helicopter view of the art scene in Nigeria and Africa, ‘Point of View’ proffers an innovative format, as well as a three-pronged approach that aims to encourage support and funding for the visual arts through public and private sector partnership while ensuring continuing professional development and empowerment for practitioners,” said Enwonwu.
He noted that unlike novelists and musicians, visuals artists do not benefit from secondary and downstream sales of their works.
“Indeed, their income pales in comparison to those other creatives, mainly because they do not earn significantly from the reproduction and communications rights provided to other creators under copyright law.
“The artist’s resale right seeks to correct this anomaly by ensuring artists receive a small percentage of the re-sale price of a work. Although this right is recognised in the Berne Convention for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works (Article 14ter), which sets minimum international copyright standards, it is optional, with only about 80 countries in adherence.
“Today, visual artists around the world argue for a mandatory and universal application of the right, to ensure there is an equitable balance between artists and traders in their works, improvement in the traceability and pedigree of artworks and consequently the transparency of the global art market. In addition, resale royalties in place would enable proper cataloging and authenticating of an artist’s work, which are time consuming and costly undertakings.
He added that ‘Point of View’ therefore aims to “establish an effective system for collecting resale royalties and remunerating artists alike by first providing answers to questions like: Is Nigeria a member of the Berne Convention? How in practical terms can we support the development of the institutions, systems and procedures that would ensure the easy, efficient and cost-effective application and management of a resale royalty scheme? How can Nigerian artists receive royalties for their eligible artworks sold in reciprocating countries (which have implemented Article 14 of the Berne Convention)? How can artists from reciprocating countries receive royalties for their eligible artworks sold in Nigeria? Are the same rules to be applied in the case of a derivative work? Who would be responsible for paying the resale royalty rate? What should be the basis for its calculation; the sale or auction price?”
Enwonwu who is also the founder/ director of Omenka Gallery, he holds a first degree in biochemistry, an advanced diploma in exploration geophysics (distinction), postgraduate diplomas in applied geophysics and visual art (distinction) and a Masters in art history, all from the University of Lagos. He has exhibited extensively and curated many shows around the world. He is a member of the boards of several other organisations including the National Gallery of Art, Nigeria and Reproduction Rights Society of Nigeria. He also serves as a member of the Advisory Group on Technology and Creativity in the Nigeria Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council, chaired by His Excellency, the Vice President of Nigeria. Enwonwu is also the founder and chief executive officer of Revilo, publishers of Network, the magazine of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce and Omenka, Africa’s first art, business and luxury-lifestyle magazine.
Arts & Entertainments
Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor, John Wesley, dies aged 72
Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor, John Wesley has died aged 72.
The actor, who played Dr Hoover on the sitcom, passed away following complications from multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, his family confirmed. His manager Gerry Pass paid tribute to his ‘dear friend’ in a statement: “John Wesley was a gift to the world, for his kindness and grace are immortalized in his works of theatre, TV and film.
“I am heartbroken to have lost a dear friend today.”
He is survived by his wife Jenny Houston, his two daughters Kimiko and Kinshasha and his stepson, Kyler, say The Hollywood Reporter.
Louisiana native, Wesley appeared on the Will Smith-starring 90s comedy in the episode The Mother Of All Battles.
His character was invited to dinner by the Banks family when their daughter Ashley was being bullied.
Their meeting famously descended into a row which ended with Uncle Phil (James Avery) punching Hoover.
His other film and television work – amounting to over 100 credits – included roles in Fraiser, The Jeffersons and The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
More recent roles included NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service last year, and a TV movie called Cursed Angel.
Wesley was no stranger to the stage, appearing in Toys In The Attic at the Old Globe Theatre in London, and Wild Oats at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles, reports metro.co.uk.
Arts & Entertainments
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers actor, Robert Axelrod, dies aged 70
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers actor Robert Axelrod has died at the age of 70, it has been confirmed.
The TV star, best known for voicing the villainous character Lord Zedd in Power Rangers, is said to have passed away in Los Angeles.
Announcing the sad news, Axelford’s agent said in a statement: ‘‘It is with a heavy heart that we write that client, Robert “Bob” Axelrod passed away yesterday in Los Angeles at the age of 70.
“Robert enjoyed meeting his fans and inspiring them to follow their passions.” They added: “His beautiful and kindred soul will never be forgotten and we take comfort in knowing his memory will live on in all those he inspired, met and knew.”
Axelford rose to prominence as the voice of Lord Zedd in the 1993 children’s series and also later appeared in spin-off shows. Contributing to the creation of over 150 characters, Axelford also lent his voice to shows like Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Digimon and Ghost in the Shell.
* Courtesy: metro.co.uk
Arts & Entertainments
iREP documentary film festival set to mark decade of accomplishments
The documentary film genre in Nigeria received a boost with the emergence of iREPRESENT International Documentary Film Festival into the scene.
The festival was conceptualised to create a platform of awareness and expression for aspiring and practising filmmakers who are creating socially relevant documentary films to positively impact our world, the festival
Since its maiden edition in March 2011 and, over the years, the festival has registered itself in the frontline of promotion of production and showcasing of documentary films in the country and, by extension, the continent.
Essentially, the parent body of the Festival, iREPRESENT Documentary Film Forum, a bona-fide member of the West African Documentary Film Forum (AWDFF), has proven to be a resourceful organisation in the discovering and nurturing of fresh talents, and training of young enthusiasts.
It has also helped to hone the skill of practising filmmakers (established and mid-career) through its regular manpower development programmes.
Ahead of its 10th anniversary in March 2020, the organiser of the festival recently unveiled activities for anniversary edition scheduled to hold from March 19 to 22, in Lagos.
“It will be a celebration of the achievements of the last 10 years and an appraisal of the direction the project and the organisation should head in the future.
“The decade-long journey has indeed been challenging, but also very rewarding for the parent body of the festival, and; essentially for the vocation of documentary film making,” said renowned Nigerian documentary filmmaker, screenwriter, cinematographer, director, and photographer, and co-founder of the Festival, Mr. Femi Odugbemi.
According to him, it has been a rough but fulfilling journey. He added that when the Festival started in 2011, the iREP Forum was clear about its vision to provoke change by engaging Africans in conversations that could help to shape the future of the continent and its people.
“Since then, the iREP Board of governance, directorate and the secretariat team have consistently curated conversations around identity, culture, governance and democracy, new media, and the power of documentary films to bring about change.
“The festival has over the last 10 years attracted some of the most brilliant minds in the global space of documentary filmmaking, and the plan for the year 2020 festival is to take this a nudge higher.”
A major highlight of the 10th year anniversary is the publication of a 200-page photobook documenting each year of the festival since 2011.
The photobook would be a collector delight and would be on sale at the festival. Other highlights of the festival, Odugbemi further stated, include an impressive list of international award-winning filmmakers from different parts of the world.
“The theme for the anniversary edition is ‘Africa In Self-Conversation’. It is drawn from the founding conceptual framework of the Forum and; and its festival project.
The theme is designed to promote awareness about the power of documentary format to serve as a means of deepening and sharing social and cultural education as well as encouraging participatory democracy in our societies.
“The anniversary edition will, thus, look back at the last 10 years and appraise the impacts of the festival in terms of the key value areas that are important to the conversation of change in Africa. The festival will bring back films and conversations from 2011 that touch on Democracy and Governance, Development, and the Politics of Identity.
Keynote speeches from the likes of Prof. Manthia Diawara, Jane Mote, Prof. Jean Paul Collyn, Jihan El-Tahri, Prof. Awam Amkpa, Paul Ugor, Emeka Mba, Afolabi Adesanya, Prof Femi Shaka and lately Prof. Jonathan Haynes, and other eminent media and culture scholars who have featured in editions these past years would also be revisited.
The festival would also be expanding its activities to more venues in Lagos State.
Odugbemi also said that the iREP directorate is already in talks with cinema houses and other art spaces in Lagos with a bid to spread the iREP experience across different locations of the state.
“The traditional venue of the iREP Film Festival, Freedom Park, however, remains the main festival base, and would host some of the key events of the festival, including the cocktail party and the open-air night screenings.
The iREP Festival Training for beginners and intermediate filmmakers will also get a boost. The festival directorate is liaising with a major camera company in the United States of America on terms of facilitating the iREP training for the 10th anniversary. This would be a major certification course for participants.”
Entries for submission is already open on the festival website:www.irepfilmfestival.com while filmmakers are invited to submit their best works for screening consideration with film entries closing on November 31, 2019.”
With the ongoing plans, the 10th year anniversary of iREPRESENT International Documentary Film Festival promises to be a landmark experience for documentary film lovers. Importantly, it would expand the popularity of the documentary genre and push the frontier of the power of documentary films to cause a change.
Show Biz
Seyi Awolowo vows to have Tacha disqualified from Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has promised to have controversial co-contestant, Tacha, disqualified from the ongoing reality TV show. Seyi, a grandson of late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, said this during a feud between the friends on Thursday. The exchange began after Tacha got angry at Seyi for shouting her name.
Tacha expressed displeasure at this and warning him not to try it again. She added that no housemate in the house is permitted to shout her name. In response, Seyi said: “I’m really disappointed with someone who does not know how to say the truth at first hand.
I’m very disappointed in you Tacha; last las na strike you go get because of this issue. I will make sure you get that third strike.” In August, Tacha, who already had one strike for hitting fellow housemate, Joe, was given a second strike for being rude and undermining Big Brother’s authorities on several occasions. Biggie further warned that one more strike would automatically lead to her disqualification from the house.
Show Biz
SLAY Festival preps for grand return to Lagos September 28
A digital media company, She Leads Africa, has announced that the popular innovation and culture event, SLAY Festival, will be returning to Lagos, Nigeria, on September 28 at the Lekki Events Centre.
Since launching in 2017, more than 4,000 women have come together to learn new skills, build network of friends and connect with their favourite brands at the fun and relaxing festival.
The 2019 edition will feature inspirational speakers, engaging brand activations, career and business mentorship, speed networking and shopping from exciting young entrepreneurs.
SLAY Festival 2019 will feature unique and interactive experiences that cut across business, career, technology, arts, beauty, fashion, food, wellness, community and music.
Some of the quintessential showbiz aficionados gracing the event are; Osas Ighodaro, Bukky Karibi-Whyte, Tosin Olaseinde and Steve Babaeko. At the redesigned stage powered by Google Nigeria, attendees will be able to enjoy engaging sessions in with subjects relating to how to get business investment ready and finding personal leadership style.
During the SLAY Festival master classes, attendees will be able to join small group classes on the hottest topics in lifestyle and career such as: Becoming a beauty boss powered by Maybelline NY, Wealth beyond your paycheck and Communicating your value & acing your next interview.
More to expect is the marketplace session. The SLAY Festival Marketplace has been curated with leading entrepreneurs from the ‘She Leads Africa’ community ready to showcase and retail their products in diverse industries.
Google Nigeria has joined the event as a Lead Partner and host of the Redesigned Stage to power discussions focused on the career and business needs for millennial African women. Google will also be hosting several ‘Grow with Google Master Classes’ and bringing favourite YouTube Creators for a meet and greet.
Show Biz
AY slams Nigerian leaders’ reactions to xenophobic attacks
Comedian and filmmaker, Ayo (AY) Makun, has knocked Nigerian leaders over their response to the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. The 48-year-old made the rebuke in an Instagram post on Thursday. “So many toothless barking dogs that will never bite….
you know why? Many of them are stakeholders in the South African businesses that they stole our money to be a part of in Nigeria. #sanctionsouthafrica,” he wrote. Meanwhile, the South Africa High Commission in Nigeria has shut down its offices and consulate for fear of reprisal by youths. Acting High Commissioner, Bobby Moroe, said on Thursday that he had directed the mission to suspend all consular activities until the situation improves. The Federal Government’s envoy was to arrive Pretoria on Thursday to speak with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the xenophobic attacks on foreigners in South Africa, especially Nigerians.
Show Biz
Joining politics made me know leadership is not Nigeria’s only problem – Yul Edochie
Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has said that he used to think Nigeria’s problem was the leadership until he joined politics.
The 37-year-old said this in a series of tweets on Thursday.
“I always thought our problem was our leaders till I joined politics and realized the people are also a big part of the problem. If you run for office and you don’t have money to share, even your village people will leave you and support a well known kidnapper who is sharing money,” he wrote in one tweet via his @YulEdochie handle.
In another tweet, he added that running out of Nigeria is not the solution.
“Yes our leaders have failed us for so long but running out of the country is not the best option. Who go fix am? Then we are treated as 3rd class citizens abroad. We need all hands on deck, all voices. The fewer the opposition, the easier it is for the oppressor to carry on,” he wrote further.
The younger Edochie was formerly an aide to Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, with the actor having announced his defection from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Trending
-
News20 hours ago
RUGA: Miyetti Allah’s President’s comment confirms plots to acquire S’East – COSEYL
-
News15 hours ago
RNDA threatens to resume bombing Niger Delta oil installations, if…
-
The Mega City / Life20 hours ago
A rain of cries, agonies in Ondo
-
News20 hours ago
Fashola: FG to introduce weigh bridges nationwide soon
-
News14 hours ago
US drops 40 tonnes of bombs to ‘wipe out’ ISIS-infested island
-
News21 hours ago
Ortom approves employment of 375 graduates into revenue agency
-
News4 hours ago
$4m internet fraud: EFCC arrests graduate in Lagos, ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Ibadan
-
Politics20 hours ago
Atiku vs Buhari: Judgement Day as tribunal rules