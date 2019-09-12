News
Nigerians, not Atiku, are losers –CUPP
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) said Nigerians, and not the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, were losers of yesterday’s judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.
The coalition said the judgement has robbed the people quality and purposeful leadership, which Atiku would have provided.
It, however, hoped that the error would be corrected at the Supreme Court.
The CUPP, in a statement by its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, noted that the judgement had proved that the judiciary has been hijacked by the presidency.
“All credible observer groups, both local and international, were unanimous in their verdict that the election was below the standard of the 2015 and was massively rigged in favour of the president.
“The Court of Appeal wasted the opportunity and have, by so doing, endorsed the insecurity in the land, mismanagement of national resources, electoral fraud, forgery of documents and certificates submitted to INEC and, indeed, threatened the very foundations of our democracy.
“The judgement is a manipulation of the law and the brazen use of technicality to stamp injustice, rob the people of justice and deny the nation the chance to have a leader that they truly elected in the person of Atiku Abubakar.
“The nation weeps today, West Africa is crying and the international community is in shock,” the CUPP added.
It accused the PEPT of playing “a dangerous mind game,” which it said, was capable of causing chaos in the country.
“However, as lawful citizens and apostles of the rule of law, we wish to announce to Nigerians not to lose hope because our consensus candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is heading to the Supreme Court for a final appeal to reclaim the people’s mandate given to him.
“We cannot take the law into our hands, hence we shall approach the Supreme Court, diligently present our case and believe that the Justices of the Supreme Court will find solace in the fact that their names will be etched in gold and in the sands of time when they do right and do justice by bringing the Buhari reign of impunity, incompetence and stolen mandate to an end,” the coalition further added.
Tribunal upholds Abiodun’s election, dismisses Akinlade’s petition
The Ogun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, on Saturday, upheld the March 9 election of the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.
Delivering judgement in the petition filed by the Allied People’s Movement (APM) governorship candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, against the election of Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the tribunal held that the petition was destined to fail.
“The petition is destined to fail, it failed and is hereby dismissed,” the chairman of the three-man tribunal, Justice Yusuf Halilu, stated.
Details later…
Buhari arrives Ouagadougou for ECOWAS Summit on Counter-Terrorism
- Summit
Abuja, Sept. 14, 2019 (NAN) President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, to attend the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on Counter Terrosism.
A statement from the Media office of the State House, Abuja, said the President was received on arrival at the Ouagadougou International Airport by President Roch Kabore of Burkina Faso, on Saturday.
”Also at the airport to receive the President were the Nigerian Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Ramatu Ahmed, Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, Defence Minister, Bashir Magashi and the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.
Others at the airport included the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Executive Secretary of Lake Chad Basin Commission, Ambassador Nuhu Mamman and members of the Nigerian Community in Burkina Faso.
According to the statement, the summit by ECOWAS leaders and leaders from Chad, Cameroon and Mauritania is expected to adopt an action plan to address the spread of terrorism and violent extremism in the region.
The Nigerian leader is expected to address the Summit where he will renew his call for West African leaders “to strive to provide the necessary resources and tools” for regional initiatives such as Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and the G5 Sahel Joint Force to lead the war on terrorism and trans-border crimes across the region.
President Buhari is expected back in Abuja at the end of the Summit.
Tribunal ruling: Presidency condemns media report
· Insists Buhari retracted nothing
The Presidency has condemned what it described as “a twisted story with malicious intent” which was published in a national daily on Saturday with the headline: “Tribunal: Buhari retracts, confesses he was under tension.”
The news story was derived from what the President said when he received All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, who had come to felicitate with him at State House, Abuja on Friday.
The President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said the newspaper was being mischievous by trying to link up what the president said in an earlier statement (on the judgment) with his remarks during the Friday visit.
The statement read part: ”Referring specifically to judgment day by the tribunal, which coincided with the maiden meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), President Buhari had said: “It was a fabulous coincidence that it came almost the same time the first FEC meeting of this government was taking place.
“It lasted about the same time with the judgment. I thank God for that because I think I would have gone into trauma or something. So, I was busy trying to concentrate on the memos.
”An elementary understanding of the English language shows that President Buhari was talking specifically of the day and time of the court ruling, not before.
“The paper went further to say that the President’s remarks amounted to a retraction of his earlier statement, in which he said he had been unperturbed about the judicial challenge to his electoral victory.
“Hear the statement personally approved earlier on Wednesday by the President: ‘Good conscience fears no evil report. I was unperturbed all along because I knew Nigerians freely gave us the mandate. We are now vindicated.’
“I was unperturbed all along… Was that referring to judgment day? A simple comprehension of English language indicates otherwise. It referred to the many months the case lasted in court.”
The presidential aide further frowned at the allegation by the newspaper that the President may not have been privy to the earlier statement that emanated from his media office.
He said: “To further show malice and evil intent, the newspaper indicated that the President may not have been privy to the earlier statement that emanated from his media office. Who does that, for such a landmark development, without the consent of the principal?
“As a piece of information, the President personally approved the statement for release, as the FEC meeting was winding to a close.
“If stories end up being dumped in Saturday Punch without the editor approving it, then the newspaper should not use such pedestrian standard in judging the media office of the President.”
Man beheads, removes internal organs of okada rider in Niger
A suspected ritual killer, Tunde Tayo of Ungwan Roka, Maitumbi, Minna in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State has been arrested by the Police after burying a headless body in his uncompleted building.
Tayo was caught after cutting off the head and removing the heart and intestines of the Okada at the Crystal FM area in Maitunbi.
The victim, 25-year-old Abdullahi Salle, our Correspondent learnt, was a bikeman popularly known as Okada.
The 30-year-old Tayo was reportedly apprehended by police operatives attached to the Maitumbi Division for killing his victim of Ungwan Rama for ritual purposes.
Upon interrogation, the suspect claimed to be clearing grasses grown in the building before he was apprehended.
Further investigation revealed that Salle’s body was buried by the suspect in a shallow grave near his house.
In an interview with our Correspondent on Saturday, the suspect said he lured his victim to his uncompleted building in Ungwan Roka, where he carried out the crime.
According to him: “I beheaded and removed Salle’s intestines and heart for ritual purposes. I even buried him in a shallow grave in my uncompleted house.
“It was when I tried to cover his body and the grave with grass that people around found out and noticed what I did. They held me, raised alarm and that was how I found myself in police net.”
According to Tayo, a father of five children and a welder in Sabon-Gari area of Minna, “I never knew that police can get at me, it was frustrations and inconsistence in life that made me to commit the crime. I am ruined.”
When asked whether his wife knew about his escapades, he said: “Nobody knows I am into ritual business, my wife does not know anything concerning the ritual business, she only knows me as a welder.”
Confirming the incident, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, said the suspect had confessed to the crime.
Accordingly, Abubakar said: “Upon exhumation of the victim’s body it was discovered that the head and other internal parts had been removed.”
Furthermore, he said the suspect would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.
S’Africa’s Deputy Mines Minister dies in car crash
South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Bavelile Hlongwa has died in a car accident, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday.
Hlongwa, 38, who was appointed in May, died on Friday in an accident that also claimed the lives of four other people, the presidency said.
Ramaphosa said in a statement that Hlongwa’s death “is a devastating, untimely loss of a talented young leader who, alongside (Mines) Minister Gwede Mantashe, was playing an important and dynamic role in an important sector of our economy.”
South Africa’s mining industry directly contributes more than 7% to the economy which has been struggling with anaemic growth over the last decade, reports Reuters.
Tears, tributes as leaders, supporters bid farewell to Mugabe
Zimbabwe’s founder Robert Mugabe was honoured as an icon, principled leader and African intellectual giant at a state funeral on Saturday, after a week of disputes over his burial threatened to embarrass President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Mugabe led Zimbabwe for 37 years, from independence until he was ousted by the army in November 2017, by which time he was viewed by many at home and abroad as a power-obsessed autocrat who unleashed death squads, rigged elections and ruined the economy to keep control.
He died in a Singapore hospital on September 6 aged 95, far away from a country he left polarised by a raging political rivalry between its two largest political parties, ZANU-PF and the opposition MDC.
His remains will be interred in a mausoleum at the National Heroes Acre in the capital Harare in about 30 days, his nephew said on Friday, contradicting earlier comments that a burial would be held on Sunday.
On Saturday, Mnangagwa walked behind the casket carrying Mugabe’s body as it was wheeled into the centre of Harare’s National Sports Stadium and placed on a podium decorated with flowers so that heads of state could say their farewells. Senior army generals and Mugabe’s wife and children followed, as a brass band played.
The 60,000-seater stadium was only half-filled.
In a tribute to his predecessor, Mnangagwa said Mugabe stood in defence of Africans. He urged the West to remove sanctions that were imposed during Mugabe’s rule.
“We who remain shall continue to hear his rich, brave, defiant and inspiring voice … encouraging and warning us to be vigilant and astute,” Mnangagwa said in a speech.
“A giant tree of Africa has fallen. Today Africa weeps.”
Mnangagwa and the ruling ZANU-PF party wanted Mugabe buried at the national shrine to heroes of the 15-year liberation war against white minority rule. But some relatives, expressing bitterness at the way former comrades ousted Mugabe, had pushed for him to be buried in his home village.
Walter Chidhakwa, who spoke on behalf of Mugabe’s family, said Mugabe was an icon who was determined and unflinching in pursuing policies like land reform and later the black economic empowerment programme.
Mugabe left behind a country wrecked by hyperinflation, dollarisation and deeply entrenched corruption.
But many Zimbabweans also remember Mugabe as their country’s liberator from white minority rule and for broadening people’s access to education and land.
RAMAPHOSA BOOED
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was booed by the crowd in the stadium after a wave of deadly riots and xenophobic attacks in South Africa earlier this month that triggered international anger. The attacks mainly targeted shops owned by African migrants.
The master of ceremony was forced to appeal to the crowd to give Ramaphosa a chance to speak.
“I stand before you as a fellow African to express my regret and to apologise for what has happened in our country,” Ramaphosa said, to cheering from the crowd.
Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta called Mugabe an intellectual giant, “a visionary leader and a relentless champion of African dignity.”
Other heads of state who attended Saturday’s funeral included long-ruling leaders from Equatorial Guinea and Congo while China, Russia and Cuba, which supported Zimbabwe’s liberation movements that fought white minority rule, were represented by officials.
Prominent officials from Western countries, which were critical of Mugabe’s rule, did not feature in the official funeral programme.
Mnangagwa led heads of state in viewing Mugabe’s body, which was followed by a military 21-gun salute to honour Mugabe.
Banners at the stadium where Mugabe’s body lay in state read “Hamba kahle, Gushungo,” (go well, Gushungo)”, a reference to his clan name, and “Go well our revolutionary icon”.
Cleo Mapuranga, a caterer, told Reuters that Mugabe fought to give land and economic freedom to blacks and provided non-racial education.
“Now, people are suffering. No one is controlling the prices in the shops. Our finance minister is trying to implement first-world policies which don’t work in third-world countries.”
Mugabe’s death has made some Zimbabweans question what Mnangagwa has achieved in his two years in power.
His government has taken steps to cut the budget deficit, remove subsidies on fuel and power and repeal laws curbing public and media freedoms, but those reforms and austerity measures have compounded ordinary people’s hardships.
US baby born on 9/11 at 9:11 weighs 9lb 11oz
A US mother says her newborn daughter is a “little miracle” after she was born on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at 9:11pm weighing 9lb 11oz.
Little Christina Brown came into the world at Methodist LeBonheur Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.
“She is a new life amongst the devastation and destruction,” said her mother Cametrione Moore-Brown.
Commemorations were held across the US to mark 18 years since the attack, on September 11, 2001.
Christina was born by Caesarean section and operating theatre staff were stunned when the baby’s time of birth and weight were recorded.
“We heard the doctor announce the time of birth 9/11 and then when they weighed Christina, we heard gasps of astonishment when everyone realized Christina weighed 9/11, was born at 9:11 and on 9/11,” said father Justin Brown.
“It was really exciting, especially to find some joy during a day of such tragedy.”
Rachel Laughlin, head of women’s services at the hospital said such a coincidence was extremely rare.
“I’ve worked in women’s services for over 35 years, and I’ve never seen a baby’s birthdate, time of birth, and weight all be matching numbers,” she said.
Christina’s parents say that when she is older they will share with her the significance of her birth, reports the BBC.
The 18th anniversary of the attack saw a moment’s silence take place at various locations, including the sites of the attack, “Ground Zero”, in New York, at the Pentagon, Virginia, and at Stonycreek Township in Pennsylvania.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attack and thousands more were injured.
Drone strikes set Saudi oil facilities ablaze
Drone attacks have set alight two major oil facilities run by the state-owned company Aramco in Saudi Arabia, state media say.
Footage showed flames and huge palls of smoke over Abqaiq, site of Aramco’s largest oil processing plant.
A second drone attack also started fires in the Khurais oilfield to the west. The fires are now under control at both facilities, state media said.
Iran-aligned Houthi fighters in Yemen have been blamed for previous attacks.
However, the Saudi media reports did not say who could be behind the latest attacks.
“At 04:00 (0100 GMT), the industrial security teams of Aramco started dealing with fires at two of its facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais as a result of… drones,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
“The two fires have been controlled.”
Abqaiq is about 60km (37 miles) south-west of Dhahran in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, while Khurais, some 200km further south-west, has the country’s second largest oilfield.
Houthi fighters were blamed for drone attacks on the Shaybah natural gas liquefaction facility last month and on other oil facilities in May.
The Iran-aligned rebel movement is fighting the Yemeni government and a Saudi-led coalition.
Yemen has been at war since 2015, when President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi was forced to flee the capital Sanaa by the Houthis. Saudi Arabia backs President Hadi, and has led a coalition of regional countries against the rebels, reports the BBC.
However, there are other sources of tension in the region, often stemming from the rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Saudi Arabia and the US both blamed Iran for attacks in the Gulf on two oil tankers in June and July, allegations Tehran denied.
