Nigerians, not Atiku, are losers –CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) said Nigerians, and not the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, were losers of yesterday’s judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

The coalition said the judgement has robbed the people quality and purposeful leadership, which Atiku would have provided.

It, however, hoped that the error would be corrected at the Supreme Court.

The CUPP, in a statement by its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, noted that the judgement had proved that the judiciary has been hijacked by the presidency.

“All credible observer groups, both local and international, were unanimous in their verdict that the election was below the standard of the 2015 and was massively rigged in favour of the president.

“The Court of Appeal wasted the opportunity and have, by so doing, endorsed the insecurity in the land, mismanagement of national resources, electoral fraud, forgery of documents and certificates submitted to INEC and, indeed, threatened the very foundations of our democracy.

“The judgement is a manipulation of the law and the brazen use of technicality to stamp injustice, rob the people of justice and deny the nation the chance to have a leader that they truly elected in the person of Atiku Abubakar.

“The nation weeps today, West Africa is crying and the international community is in shock,” the CUPP added.

It accused the PEPT of playing “a dangerous mind game,” which it said, was capable of causing chaos in the country.

“However, as lawful citizens and apostles of the rule of law, we wish to announce to Nigerians not to lose hope because our consensus candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is heading to the Supreme Court for a final appeal to reclaim the people’s mandate given to him.

“We cannot take the law into our hands, hence we shall approach the Supreme Court, diligently present our case and believe that the Justices of the Supreme Court will find solace in the fact that their names will be etched in gold and in the sands of time when they do right and do justice by bringing the Buhari reign of impunity, incompetence and stolen mandate to an end,” the coalition further added.

