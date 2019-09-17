Nigeria’s leadership quagmire

After the infamous verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday, 11th September, 2019, there was palpable quiet and lull in the land. It was as if majority of Nigerians were bathed with cold water. No noise was heard. No playlets were rehearsed. No toasts were scripted. No celebrations were anchored nor were there any spontaneous jubilations in response to the judgement, which returned victory to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari as validly elected at the polls.

Before now, under the APC-led Federal Government, the country has sustained a leadership atrophy that has become lazy, unproductive, laid back, with visible signs of incompetence, incapacity and under-performance. The end result is a rising profile in kidnapping, armed banditry, killings, insurgency and armed robbery.

It has reached a crescendo, making some governors become regular visitors in the bramble forest in their domain, in search for Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and other agreements with armed bandits.

It beats my imagination trying to rationalise a scenario where a governor will wake up, assemble a team of Police personnel and other security details, hopped into his vehicle in a long convoy drive deep into the forest, to strike a deal with bandits. And the bandit at the other end is feeling on top of the world, waiting to receive the almighty governor and his coterie of aides in his rickety conclave, where sirens are forbidden under strict protocols.

The bandits, looking unkempt, armed with AK47, posed for reassuring photographs with the governor smiling away his folly, as if he has just won a visa lottery to God’s own country. And you see the security operatives in military and police fatigues, also smiling in ecstasy, to their collective follies in the forest of so many demons and bandits. The bandits called the shots in their jungle. There are boundaries not to cross.

There are limited number of persons permitted within the precinct of the bandits’ palatial conclave in the forest. Another industry has just been officially commissioned by Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, the President’s home state. It is the industry run by the bandits in a trade by barter system where abductors are exchanged from both the side of the government and the bandits.

When Governor Masari successfully returned to base from his journey to the forest, a few transactions were struck. It was reported that some persons who have been captured before now were released while the government also opened the prison doors to set free bandits who have earlier been arrested.

It is possible that after series of transactions by barter system, the parties to the MoU may choose a date for their Annual General Meeting (AGM), whether in the Government House or in the familiar forest, to re-assess the ‘growth’ and ‘performance’ of this ‘business enterprise’. But reports of other abductions may simply put spanners in the work. And that has already set the awful tone to this barbaric engagement.

When questions are asked at closed quarters, the information is that state governors have become helpless in the hands of bandits and kidnappers. As Chief Executives of their state, they have no power to give directive to the security agencies in their domain, but when the trip to the forest was consummated, operatives of the Nigeria Police and Military, accompanied the governor. Does any state governor have the capacity and freedom to initiate a security architecture that would be a response to the insecurity challenges confronting him in the state? Irrespective of what the narrative might be from the presidency down to the states, the indices of our national development are essentially in the negatives.

Growth rate is appalling, our GDP growth is becoming ridiculous, investment is rapidly dropping, the population of unemployed, able-bodied youths, is growing in geometric proportion, interest rate is still at two digits, inflation rate is alarming, while the gains earlier recorded in agriculture pre-APC era, has nosedived owing to kidnapping activities and farmers/herders clashes.

The farmlands have become endangered zones because of herders and farmers clashes, coupled with kidnapping activities. Added to this is the huge figures of returnees from South Africa and Libya, as a result of xenophobia and its associated virus. Nigeria has never been this troubled.

Nigeria has never been this agitated in contending with its developmental challenge. The hunger in the land is alarming. The deprivation is debilitating. The poverty of ideas in government circle has compounded the poverty in the homes of Nigerians. Education is in shambles, health sector is in comatose, road infrastructure is decayed, while the economy is awkwardly struggling to walk straight.

Insurgency has eaten deep into the fabric of the populace in the North-East, while the military formations appear overstretched because of the plethora of engagements they are compelled to undertake. Frustration has taken over enthusiasm, while despondency has overtaken patriotism that should fire the adrenaline of national development. Killings and hopelessness have become the operative nuance in a country with rudderless leadership and its pliant followership.

There is anger in the land. There is frustration in the land. There is poverty. There is hopelessness. There is hunger and street begging has dominated our streets more than ever before. The country is appearing to be a rudderless ship battling to remain afloat. All the visible indices of a failed state are becoming instructive on a daily basis in Nigeria.

While President Buhari talked about bailing out 100 million Nigerians from poverty in 10 years, the Vice President reduced the figure to 10 million Nigerians, contradictions that spoke volume of the internal disconnect of a presidency that runs in circles. Despite assurances of a bailout, job losses are on the increase amid a growing unemployment figures that should worry any serious government in a new world order.

It is in recognition of these ills and failings in this government that the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal should have quashed the victory of President Buhari for a breath of fresh air. Rather, the tribunal went forum shopping for evidences that do not exist to rationalise and ratify its unpopular verdict, ignoring very copious evidences that were tendered before it. Nigerians are becoming refugees in their own country.

The number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the country has never assumed this huge figure. Yet, the circus continues unabated with each geopolitical zone, finding meaning with self-help measures to combat crimes and criminalities. Nigeria needs urgent help.

The president needs help, urgently too. The easiest and only way to ease out this non-performing government is for the Supreme Court to speak to the issues of electoral fraud, the merit and not technicality that has taken the shine off the Court of Appeal verdict. Visuals of little kids holding plates in their hands in search for food only breeds emotional trauma and sense of nostalgia in the minds of the people. With Nigeria’s abundant resources coupled with our human capital development, we should have no reason to continue to agonise and lament in the face of plenty.

But when a leadership has acquired a feudal status, the courage to caution the leadership in the face of wanton demolition of the nation’s moral fibre, for the love of country, becomes a matter of self-judgement.

It is a statement of fact that Nigeria is bleeding on all fronts. The APC is lost in the middle of nowhere, trying to make meaning with its political power. Its chieftains are more interested in what happens in 2023 than getting its acts together presently to chart a road map. The contestation for 2023 election is more attractive to a party of supposed progressives than contestation of ideas that could generate the uncommon initiative to bail out the country. Just like I did tell a few friends last week after the PEPT verdict, this is the era of affidavit than certificate.

It is a verdict that has given me the leeway to acquire the title of a professor, backed up by an affidavit. Since the tribunal says there is no need to show evidence of certificates obtained, insofar there is an affidavit, it is as good as saying INEC should eradicate form CF001, to save taxpayers’ money in preparation for elections.

In a country of different tribes and tongues, it will be difficult to attain homogeneity of purpose, when different standards apply to different geopolitical zones in the leadership recruitment process. What is F9 in some zones, is a pass mark in others. That is what you get when ethnic emotions override national emotions. Indeed, “Affidavit Pass Certificate”, APC, such ingenious coinage that says it all.

