Nightmare on Federal roads!

Some federal roads in Delta State have become a nightmare to commuters and other road users. DOMINIC ADEWOLE, reports

Are these roads? Where are they leading to- cities, towns, villages, camps, kidnappers’ den or mortuary? Whose responsibility is it to construct, rehabilitate, reconstruct or repair them, state or Federal Government?

These are the questions agitating the minds of commuters, who travel along Benin-Sapele-Warri, Agbor-Eku and Benin-Agbor-Asaba-Onitsha federal roads that have become nightmare to the ordinary people.

On Wednesday, September 4, over 2,000 commuters were trapped along the Benin-Sapele-Warri road, following the total collapse of the road at Okuvo town in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

Those that slept on the road were left at the mercy of dangerous reptiles such as, scorpions and snakes, and rodents like mosquitoes, spiders, lizards, ants and bees..

A truck driver, Sony Omoruyi, lamented that he spent three nights with passengers and their goods on the failed portion of the Benin-Sapele-Warri road, and wondered why the plight of the masses was inconsequential to political leaders.

He was categorical that the Federal Government neglected the road for kidnappers and armed robbers to operate, and for dangerous reptiles to sting.

Besides, men of the Nigeria Police are at hand to line their pockets. Instead of helping to control the logjam, they are there extorting motorists of N50 to N200, depending on the kind of vehicle one is driving.

Motorists suffer the worst on the Asaba end of the River Niger bridge.

“Year in, year out, several billions of naira is being earmarked for road and rail construction and rehabilitation across the country by successive administration. Yet, nothing to show for it. Greater percentage of the money goes into private pockets and bank accounts. It is unfortunate that it is in Nigeria that network of roads to major cities, geo-political zones and regions are in shambles, that power and energy have failed to work; no portable water, no electricity, affordable housing and accommodation is in disarray, standard of education has fallen beyond measure, employment opportunity is not based on quota system and true federalism but on fraud, irregularities, godfatherism and nepotism. What has not failed the people? Is it the health sector that is dilapidated? Above all, no hope for the future amidst their avowed ‘future assured”, Omoruyi said.

The situation on the road assumed a dangerous dimension between Sunday, September 15 and Wednesday, September 19, following the rain that fell repeatedly for three days.

Trucks, numbering 200, were trapped on the road, even as efforts had been made by the Delta State government to ameliorate the hardship.

Area-Boys swiftly hijacked the situation as they became helpers. What they become at night is a story for another day. They were the ones helping travellers to push out their vehicles that were trapped in the muddy failed portion for a fee.

Also, because the portions have become a ‘no go area’, especially, for small cars, the Area-Boys turned the portions to toll-gates. Those that cannot pull their shoes, socks and roll-up their trousers to walk through the mud with their bags and luggage, must be ready to pay a token to them to be carried on the back across the stretch of the failed portions.

The bad portions have equally become a blessing to some persons. Some women, who described themselves as widows, said they were able to do brisk businesses and made some money to meet few pressing needs.

A plantain chips seller on Benin-Sapele-Warri road, who identified herself as Isioma, said the failed portion was a blessing in disguise for indigenes and residents of Okuvo town.

“Most of the hawkers here are widows. With the little gains we have made here, we have been able to pay our children’s school fees, house rent and put food on the table. We sell day and night here in the last three months”, she said, She confirmed that thieves do come at night, either to steal from the goods the stationary trucks are carrying or to rob stranded commuters.

On what is damaging the roads, a truck driver, who identified himself as Obieze, at the defunct Toll-Gate on the bridge blamed it on economic sabotage.

He said the policemen on the bridge head do pour acid on the expressway to cause a colossal damage that would make motorists to always slow down for them to catch and extort under the disguise of stop and search routine.

An indigene of Okwe area in Asaba, however heaped the blame on hawkers on the bridge head.

“The hawkers are the ones damaging the road. It is the same portion every year and it is usually when the ember months are setting in. Although, policemen and soldiers usually take advantage of the gridlock that ensued thereafter to extort motorists, investigations have revealed that hawkers do the damage at midnight to sell and make money for Christmas celebration”, Obieze said.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who had paid several scheduled and unscheduled visits to the bad portions, ranging from one kilometre to three, lamented what the people of the state are going through.

The governor, represented on several occasions by his Commissioner for Works, Olorogun James Aguoye, supported by his counterpart in Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, and construction consultants, lamented that the Federal Government was yet to offset the backlog of debts on the federal roads they had rehabilitated, reconstructed and patched.

Aniagwu specifically decried the lackadaisical attitude of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to road repair and charged the Federal Ministry of Works to be alive to its responsibility of boosting economic growth through quality road construction.

He said: “Currently, we are intervening in total dualization of Asaba-Ughelli-Warri federal road. We have also rehabilitated and reconstructed some others across the state. A lot of federal roads are in bad shape across the state. We are appealing to the Federal Government to help us fix these roads as we cannot financially intervene.”

The Commissioner recalled how the Federal Government between 2016 and 2017 barred the state from rehabilitating the failed portion of Asaba-Onitsha Expressway, which was causing gridlock at the defunct toll-gate of the Asaba end of the River Niger bridge, maintaining that the section and others along the expressway (referring to the failed portion at Ekwuoma axis of the highway) have collapsed again.

He listed other affected roads to include, Benin-Warri, Agbor-Eku and Asaba-Illah-Ebu-Uromi to Abuja federal roads.

He lamented that trucks that were conveying raw materials, manufactured products and other perishable goods, and inter-states commercial vehicles that were shuttling the roads wait for hours and days before escaping from the gridlock.

Aniagwu however said Delta State government would require over N1 billion to rehabilitate the failed portions of Benin-Sapele-Warri, Agbor-Eku, Agbor-Asaba-Onitsha federal roads.

“The Federal Government has written us to repair the roads. We will write for refund thereafter. It is going to cost us over N1 billion. Work has commenced on the failed portions of Benin-Sapele-Warri road and others. About 500 to 800 meter depth excavation must be done, putting some levels of stones and sharp sand to get it right. Raw materials and manpower worth millions of naira have been lost as a result of this collapse”, he said.

He announced the re-opening of the roads thus, “As earlier promised, the Okowa led administration has continued to show concern for the pains road users had to go through on account of the deplorable condition of the road. It is to the glory of God that we announce the re-opening of the road today Friday September 20 as against the Saturday we earlier promised.”

He continued, “This is in fulfilment of our avowed commitment to ameliorate the sufferings of road users that have been stuck there for almost two weeks.”

He hinted that Okowa has directed the Ministry of Work during the state’s executive council meeting to embark on regular inspection and supervision of the rehabilitation work to free trapped vehicles and commuters from gridlock.

