Nut consumption cuts obesity risk

Scientists in the United States (U.S.) yesterday said that increasing nut consumption by just half-a-serving (14g) a day may help to reduce gradual weight gain common during adulthood and beneficially contribute to the prevention of obesity.

These are the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health.’

Increasing nut consumption by half a serving a day has been associated with a lower risk of putting on 2 kg or more over any four year period. And a daily half serving increase in walnut consumption was also associated with a 15 per cent lower risk of obesity.

According to the study lead Dr. Deirdre Tobias of the Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health, findings of the study support food-based dietary recommendations and support the incorporation of nuts as an effective strategy for making attainable dietary modifications for the primary prevention of obesity.

The research team aimed to evaluate the association between changes in total consumption of nuts and intakes of different nuts (including peanuts) and long-term weight change, in three independent cohort studies.

The study however found that increasing consumption of any type of nut was associated with less long-term weight gain and a lower risk of becoming obese (Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or more kg/m2), overall.

According to the team, substituting processed meats, refined grains, or desserts, including chocolates, pastries, pies and doghnuts, for half a serving of nuts was associated with staving off weight gain of between 0.41 and 0.70 kg in any four year period.

Within any four year period, upping daily nut consumption from none to at least half a serving was associated with staving off 0.74 kg in weight, a lower risk of moderate weight gain, and a 16 per cent lower risk of obesity, compared with not eating any nuts.

And a consistently higher nut intake of at least half a serving a day was associated with a 23 per cent lower risk of putting on 5 kg or more and of becoming obese over the same timeframe. No such associations were observed for increases in peanut butter intake.

The SCI NEWS reported that the team analysed information on weight, diet and physical activity in 51,529 male health professionals (40-75 years old), from the Health Professionals Follow Up Study; 121,700 nurses (35-55 years old) from the Nurses Health Study (NHS); and 116,686 nurses (24-44 years old) from the Nurses Health Study II (NHS II).

Over more than 20 years of monitoring, participants were asked every four years to state their weight, and how often, over the preceding year they had eaten a serving (28 g) of nuts, including peanuts and peanut butter. Their average weekly exercise — walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, racquet sports and gardening — was similarly assessed every two years by questionnaire. It was measured in metabolic equivalent of task hours, which express how much energy (calories) is expended per hour of physical activity. Average annual weight gain across all three groups was 0.32 kg.

