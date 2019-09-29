News
Nwodo: Nigeria’s economy can’t survive beyond 2023
…says creditors may recolonise nation
President General of the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, at the weekend raised the alarm over the nation’s gloomy economic outlook, saying that unless urgent steps are taken to stop the dwindling fortunes, the country’s economy may not survive beyond 2023.
Speaking at the National Convention of World Igbo Assembly (WIA), the worldwide umbrella organisation of Ndigbo in the Diaspora, in Enugu, Nwodo expressed concern over the inability of the Federal Government to evolve the right economic policies, including diversification of the economy, reduction of over dependence on oil revenue and halting the increasing domestic and foreign debt. He predicted that oil will become low priced asset before the next 10 years.
While asserting that Nigeria will soon be re-colonised by her creditors, Nwodo stated that the recent appreciation in the price of oil, which he attributed to the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities by Yemen and Iran, will soon crash as America is targeting to push four million barrels of oil per day into the market before December 2019 through shale oil technology, while Nigeria is still struggling with 1.8 million barrels a day. Nwodo spoke on the need for Nigerians and Ndigbo in particular to look beyond oil and embrace knowledgebased computer technology, which he said is the future.
“Nigeria’s main source of foreign exchange is oil. But oil has lost value. Why it appears to be on the high side now is because Iran and Yemen bombed Saudi Arabia’s refinery, so the volume of oil in the international market is low. “But America decided to make sure that they supply it.
Why, because America has discovered a new way of producing oil, which is called shale oil petroleum. Now America, by December this year, will be producing four million barrels of crude oil every day. We produce 1.8 million of oil.
The law of supply and demand shows that when the supply is greater than the demand, the price will drop. So in the next one year, the price of oil will fall. “In our country, Nigeria, all our national revenue we are spending 70 per cent of it every year to service our existing debts and IMF has said that it will hit 80 per cent in 2023. So very soon, we will be re-colonised by our creditors in the same way they are doing in Africa. China is running some African countries, running their industries, running even their police in order to make money and recover the loans that they gave them.
“So our economy is going down, the new industries which are being built by Europe and America in Africa, none is being sited in Nigeria. Nobody comes here to invest,” he lamented.
In his message to Ndigbo, the President IWA, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, who spoke on the theme: “Way Forward for Ndigbo (Ojemba Chetakwa Ala Igbo)”, stated that WIA has very clear goals such as working for Ndigbo to speak with one voice and one accord on national issues; seek to do and be done equitably, by all means expedient or warranted; wage struggles as necessary; conclude peace as always necessary; and establish and prosper her economies. On his part, the Director, Youth Wing of WIA, Hon. Emeka Onuma, explained that they decided to hold the Convention yearly in Igbo land as against the earlier practice of holding same in the Diaspora.
“We took a decision that we cannot be spending our money holding conventions in the Diaspora; simply because we need to share with the people at home. We need to know what is happening at home, we need to live together as brothers, we need to bring our own ideas from the Diaspora and then receive from the people at home so that we can always work together as one family,” he said.
PPA, PPP’ll strengthen Nigeria’s economic development – Nnachi
S
enator Ama Nnachi has tasked the Senate to strengthen the Procurement Act and Public-Private Partnership through legislations as a necessary step towards strengthening the nation’s economy.
Nnachi, who is representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the apex legislative chamber, made the call while commenting on the legislative agenda of the Ninth Senate, which was comprehensively debated and adopted Thursday, last week.
He said that the need to strengthen these two areas of the economy became necessary in view of the pivotal role they would play in facilitating rapid socio-economic development of the country under President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
Nnachi observed that the present Public Procurement Act was defective and needed immediate amendment to reposition the law towards achieving its fundamental objectives.
According to the lawmaker, the law as presently structured would give room for capital flight as the investors doing business in the country would keep taking money out to their own countries to the detriment of the economy and the citizenry.
He said: “The Public Procurement Act we are using today is all comers’ affair; so we need to amend it. We need to amend it because if we continue with it, the foreign companies we are patronizing will keep taking our money away.
“We don’t have local content aspect of that procurement but we can do something about it. I will want the relevant committee of the hallowed chamber to come up with a bill so that we can strengthen the procurement Act.
“Another thing is that everywhere in the world, the practice has shifted from government providing everything for the people to partnership; public-private partnership.
“We need to come up with a law in that area, so that the little money we have as a nation, government can employ it into public-private partnership. In partnership agreement, the investors that are coming will recoup their money from what they have invested, not to look for profit in other places.
“Take for instance, the tollgate; it has paid off through public-private partnership. So, the relevant Senate committee in this area should do more work to make this sector more productive by putting up enabling legislation to make it more viable.
“We are here for the people we represent and we need to press forward so that the people can reap more dividends of democracy in this area. We need to examine ourselves on why we are here.
“I believe that the Ninth
Shift work raises risk of poor mental health
S
cientists in the United Kingdom (UK) said people who work night shifts or varied schedules that disrupt their sleep may be more likely to develop depression than individuals with 9-to-5 jobs.
According to the findings of a research review published in the ‘American Journal of Public Health,’ shift workers were 28 per cent more likely to experience mental health problems than people with consistent weekday work schedules.
Lead author of the study Luciana Torquati, a researcher at the University of Exeter in the UK, said, shift-work altered the circadian rhythm, which is a natural, internal process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and repeats roughly every 24 hours.
Torquati said, “We know that shift-work alters the circadian rhythm.
“This disruption can make people moody and irritable, and lead to social isolation as shift-workers time-off matches family and friend’s work and life commitments.”
Torquati said the results suggested that workers and employees should be aware of the potential for work schedules to impact mental health.
Consequently, Torquati advised people who suffer from symptoms of depression or other mood disorders to seek treatment.
Similarly, he urged such persons to exercise, get outside during daylight hours, and spend time with family and friends as these may help improve mood as well as limit social isolation that could worsen depression, according to Torquati.
“Your brain is programmed to sleep during night hours (absence of light) to recover from all the information it has processed during the day,” he said.
“Conversely, day light tells your brain it’s time to be awake and process information.
Torquati added, “With shift-work you turn this cycle upside down: process information and being awake at night, sleep during the day, and this means that body functions that follow such cycle are disrupted.”
According to him, “This disruption of functions could result in irritability, nervousness, depressed mood, and ultimately mental disorders.”
The study found that shift workers were 33 per cent more likely to have depression than people who didn’t work nights or irregular schedules.
Similarly, they had a higher chance of developing anxiety, but in this case the difference was too small to rule out the possibility that it was due to chance. Depression (major depressive disorder) is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how one feels, the way the fellow thinks and how the person acts. Depression, which is the leading cause of disability worldwide is a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease, causes feelings of sadness and/or a loss of interest in activities once enjoyed.
Women appeared particularly vulnerable to the negative mental health effects of shift work.
Compared to women who worked consistent weekday schedules, women who worked nights or split shifts were 78 per cent more likely to experience adverse mental health outcomes, the researchers said.
Men, however, didn’t appear to have an increased risk of mental health issues when they worked nights or irregular schedules.
To establish the link between shift work and poor mental health, the researchers examined data from seven previously published studies of work schedules and mental health involving a total of 28,438 participants
The WorkPlace Magazine debuts October 1
T
heWorkPlace Magazine, (TWP) a web-based magazine is set to debut tomorrow.
The digital magazine targeted at professionals globally is published with the objective of inspiring, informing and advocating issues that affect workers within Africa continent.
Speaking on the launch, TWP Editor, Tunde-Success Osideko, said “professionals are sure to derive value from reading and digesting the content as part of their professional development plan while organizations will find useful data and insights that can help to improve employee experience and ultimately business performance.”
Osideko went on: “The publication is aimed at providing access to homegrown data on Africa workplaces, promoting best practice sharing among African organisations, controlling the Africa narrative by Africa and most importantly promoting visibility of homegrown innovations.’’
The magazine has contents curated from over 50 successful Africa professionals including Jimi Tewe, Lanre Olusola, Tomini Oni, Funke Amobi, Jane Ergerton, Adeolu Akinyemi, Korede Asuni, Frank Banda, Niyi Adesanya, Tunde Usidame, Bayo Adekanmbi. Emmanuel Michael, Ogechi Adeola, Harry Akinola, Babatunde Afolabi and Tayo Bamiduro.
The magazine explores themes around the workplace, dissecting the different issues on the front burner of employee welfare. It includes sections such as Expert’s view, Professional Diaries, C- Suite Mentoring, HR Clinic, Personal Finance Column and Short Stories.
Osideko, is an alumnus of IMD Switzerland, Harvard Business School Executive Education, Anglian Ruskin University, United Kingdom, Gordon Institute of Business Science, South Africa and University of Ibadan, Nigeria.
INEC loses Taraba REC, Alhaji Baba Yusuf
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the death of its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Taraba, Alhaji Baba Yusuf.
A statement by Secretary to the Commission, Mrs Rose Oriarian-Anthony, on Sunday in Abuja said Yusuf died on Saturday at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Borno.
Oriarian-Anthony described the death as a great loss to the commission, adding that Yusuf would be buried on Sunday in Maiduguri.
She said the Commission would be represented at the funeral by a delegation of both the National and Resident Electoral Commissioners.
”Yusuf was one of the most experienced RECs in the Commission, having been appointed in 2010.
“He had served as REC in Benue and Adamawa States. His experience has been invaluable to the Commission over the years.”
Siasia’s mother regains freedom after 75 days in captivity
Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa
Madam Beauty Ogere, the abducted mother of a former coach of the Super Eagles, Samson Siasia, on Sunday regained her freedom after spending 75 days in captivity.
She was freed in the early hours of Sunday according to a family source, who pleaded anonymity.
The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Police Command, Bayelsa, Mr Asmini Butswait also confirmed her release in Yenagoa.
The police spokesman said some personnel of the command had been sent to visit the victim, adding that a statement would be issued afterward.
Some armed men had, around 2 a.m on July 19, taken away the septuagenarian with others from her home in Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa.
Samson’s elder brother, Dennis did not answer calls as at the time of filling in this report.
He had in the time past pleaded with relevant authorities to help secure the release of his mother as he said the last demand by the kidnappers for the release of his mother was N20 million.
Atiku mourns political activist, Stanley Nwabia
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday mourned late political activist, Stanley Nwabia.
In a tweet, he personally signed, Atiku said Nwabia’s death was sobering.
He tweeted: “It is a cause for sobering emotions to read about the sudden demise of @MrStanleyNwabia. A patriotic Nigerian and forthright supporter of our great party. God Almighty console his family and may his soul Rest In Peace – AA.”
Nwabia is one of the well known social activists on social media, especially Twitter, where the news of his death has been trending.
Friend shoots Saudi King Salman’s bodyguard dead
The bodyguard of Saudi King Salman has been killed by one of his friends after a “personal dispute”, authorities say.
Gen Abdel Aziz al-Fagham was visiting a friend when he had a row with Mamdouh bin Meshaal Al Ali on Saturday night.
A police statement said Ali left the house in Jeddah to return with a gun with which he opened fire.
He was shot dead after refusing to surrender to police, the statement said. Gen Fagham died of his wounds in hospital. Seven people were injured.
They include two people at the friend’s house Gen Fagham was visiting, as well as five security personnel involved in the shoot-out.
Gen Fagham was well known among Saudis reports the BBC.
He was close to King Salman and his long service included serving as the personal bodyguard of late King Abdullah, too.
Tributes on social media described him as a “hero” and “guardian angel”.
King Salman acceded to the throne in 2015 at the age of 79.
Many observers suggest that his son, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, wields real power in Saudi Arabia.
36 killed, 35 injured after bus collides with truck
At least 36 people have been killed and dozens of others wounded in eastern China after a collision between a packed bus and a truck, officials said.
The bus veered into the opposite lane of the Changchun-Shenzhen expressway on Sunday and crashed into the freight truck, which had three passengers, according to police from the city of Yixing in Jiangsu province.
A preliminary investigation determined that the accident was caused by a flat tyre on the left front wheel of the bus, the Yixing public security bureau said.
Nine people were seriously injured, 26 were slightly hurt and one has been discharged from hospital.
The Changchun-Shenzhen Expressway reopened after eight hours of rescue work.
Deadly road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced.
According to authorities, 58,000 people have been killed in accidents across the country in 2015 alone, the last available figures.
Violations of traffic laws were blamed for nearly 90 percent of accidents that caused deaths or injuries that year, The Associated Press news agency reported.
