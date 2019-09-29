Nwodo: Nigeria’s economy can’t survive beyond 2023

…says creditors may recolonise nation

President General of the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, at the weekend raised the alarm over the nation’s gloomy economic outlook, saying that unless urgent steps are taken to stop the dwindling fortunes, the country’s economy may not survive beyond 2023.

Speaking at the National Convention of World Igbo Assembly (WIA), the worldwide umbrella organisation of Ndigbo in the Diaspora, in Enugu, Nwodo expressed concern over the inability of the Federal Government to evolve the right economic policies, including diversification of the economy, reduction of over dependence on oil revenue and halting the increasing domestic and foreign debt. He predicted that oil will become low priced asset before the next 10 years.

While asserting that Nigeria will soon be re-colonised by her creditors, Nwodo stated that the recent appreciation in the price of oil, which he attributed to the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities by Yemen and Iran, will soon crash as America is targeting to push four million barrels of oil per day into the market before December 2019 through shale oil technology, while Nigeria is still struggling with 1.8 million barrels a day. Nwodo spoke on the need for Nigerians and Ndigbo in particular to look beyond oil and embrace knowledgebased computer technology, which he said is the future.

“Nigeria’s main source of foreign exchange is oil. But oil has lost value. Why it appears to be on the high side now is because Iran and Yemen bombed Saudi Arabia’s refinery, so the volume of oil in the international market is low. “But America decided to make sure that they supply it.

Why, because America has discovered a new way of producing oil, which is called shale oil petroleum. Now America, by December this year, will be producing four million barrels of crude oil every day. We produce 1.8 million of oil.

The law of supply and demand shows that when the supply is greater than the demand, the price will drop. So in the next one year, the price of oil will fall. “In our country, Nigeria, all our national revenue we are spending 70 per cent of it every year to service our existing debts and IMF has said that it will hit 80 per cent in 2023. So very soon, we will be re-colonised by our creditors in the same way they are doing in Africa. China is running some African countries, running their industries, running even their police in order to make money and recover the loans that they gave them.

“So our economy is going down, the new industries which are being built by Europe and America in Africa, none is being sited in Nigeria. Nobody comes here to invest,” he lamented.

In his message to Ndigbo, the President IWA, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, who spoke on the theme: “Way Forward for Ndigbo (Ojemba Chetakwa Ala Igbo)”, stated that WIA has very clear goals such as working for Ndigbo to speak with one voice and one accord on national issues; seek to do and be done equitably, by all means expedient or warranted; wage struggles as necessary; conclude peace as always necessary; and establish and prosper her economies. On his part, the Director, Youth Wing of WIA, Hon. Emeka Onuma, explained that they decided to hold the Convention yearly in Igbo land as against the earlier practice of holding same in the Diaspora.

“We took a decision that we cannot be spending our money holding conventions in the Diaspora; simply because we need to share with the people at home. We need to know what is happening at home, we need to live together as brothers, we need to bring our own ideas from the Diaspora and then receive from the people at home so that we can always work together as one family,” he said.

