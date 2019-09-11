NWPL teams battle for Super 4, relegation

…photo finish anticipated in centres

T

he Week 6 of the Nigeria Women Premier League, which is the last games of the regular season for 16 clubs in the Premier League ends today in a photo finish.

The dynamics of the NWPL last league games, going by the standing on the table, indicate that all the eight teams at the top two of each of the groups have the opportunity of playing in the NWPL Super 4 to determine the true champion of the season.

In Group A, both Rivers Angels on 10 points and Delta Queens on 8 points, are faced with the opportunity of booking a place in the Super 4.

Delta Queens will host table toppers Rivers Angels at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba. A win for Delta Queens will take them to 11 points and a place in Super 4 while a win for Rivers Angels will give them 13 unassailable points and a clear lead to play in the Super 4. Osun Babes may also have to play for their lives, as a loss to FC Robo will relegate them to the lower division. So, all the games in Group A are like cup finals.

An elated Aisha Falode, Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League board, said: “This is the first time all the last games in the NWPL become a cup final going by the important and value of the results for teams. This is a confirmation of the improved standard of the Nigerian women’s football league.”

In Group B, Adamawa Queens are on top with 11 points, and Edo Queens second with 10 points. It’s a more dicey situation as Adamawa and Edo will be engaged in fierce battles respectively in Lagos against Dream Stars at the Agege Stadium, Lagos and Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri. Adamawa will target outright win against Dream Stars in Lagos which would take them to 14 points and a place in Super 4.

At the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Edo Queens must beat the recently motivated Heartland Queens to earn full points. A draw for Edo Queens would end their ambition of playing in the Super 4 and confirm Adamawa Queens for their first-ever appearance in the Super 4.

In Group C, table toppers Bayelsa Queens on 10 points, will host former champions, Nasarawa Amazon on 4 points at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa. A win for Bayelsa is important to wade off the threat from Sunshine Queens who are on seven points.

In Group D, Lokoja and Abia will be on fire, as Table toppers Ibom Angels on 9 points must defeat home team Abia Angels on their home ground to book a place in the Super 4.

