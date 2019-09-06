Obaseki: Kidnap of CMD, a setback

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday described as a setback the kidnap of the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Prof. Sylvanus Okogbenin by gunmen in Benin, the state capital.

Obaseki stated this during a closed-door meeting with security chiefs at the Government House, Benin.

This was as the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. DanMallam Mohammed, yesterday assured the people that operatives of the command would track down perpetrators behind the abduction of the CMD and killing of two police men during the kidnap, three days ago.

According to the police chief, there was still no established contact with the abductors three day after.

Meanwhile, the governor said that all security agencies in the state were working hard to rescue Prof. Sylvanus Okogbeni, stressing that all units of the state security architecture are on top of their game to ensure that the abducted CMD regains his freedom.

The governor lamented: “We have stepped up surveillance in the past weeks across the state with our new security architecture as citizens have been going about their daily activities peacefully. But the kidnap of the CMD three days ago is a setback.

“Edo people should be assured that security agencies will certainly trail the kidnappers and rescue Prof. Okogbeni. I have just held a closed-door meeting with security chiefs. I have been assured of his rescue as we have useful information and the security agencies are working on it. I pray we get in touch with the victim soon.

“We cannot disclose more than that at this moment as security service is working hard. You know we made significant investment in our security architecture and hopefully we shall contact him soon.”

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police said the police were on the trail of the kidnappers, whose action resulted to the death of two policemen.

Like this: Like Loading...