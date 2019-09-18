Ogun: Two killed as Customs chase smugglers

T

wo persons were killed yesterday on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway when operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Ogun State attempted to arrest smugglers.

The victims were said to have been crushed to death while the Customs men on patrol were allegedly chasing suspects.

The incident occurred at Akinale village in Ewekoro Local Government Area.

New Telegraph learnt that a bus driver, who carried cartons of poultry products, lost control of the vehicle while running away from the Customs operatives and somersaulted.

The vehicle was said to have rammed into two people, killing them on the spot.

The victims included a roadside vulcanizer, who was described as a popular person in the area.

A witness blamed the Customs men for the death of the victims.

The Customs spokesman in the state, Abdullahi Maiwada, said the incident was being investigated.

Maiwada, who stated that he did not have the facts of what transpired, promised to avail our correspondent with detailed information as soon as possible.

He said: “We have launched an investigation. You know there are different components working within the command and they are of different strata.

“We are trying to confirm what actually transpired. If we get the team involved, by the time we have the details, I’m sure we are going to avail you with the information. Now, we don’t have the facts of what transpired.”

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying two people were killed.

He said: “It’s true the Customs men were chasing the bus and it somersaulted and killed two people.”

Like this: Like Loading...