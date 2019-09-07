Politics
Ohanaeze vs IPOB: Endless father, son faceoff
KENNETH OFOMA, in this report, looks at the raging controversies between the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.
The recent attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg Germany, by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has triggered a renewed wave of brickbat between the proscribed organisation and the pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.
With the Ekweremadu treatment, it now appears that the fear of IPOB by Igbo political leaders is the beginning of wisdom. The former Deputy Senate President was in Germany to honour invitation by organisers of Igbo cultural festival in that country, but the visit turned sour, as he was assaulted by IPOB members who had earlier been directed by their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to deal with Ekweremadu and the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who was also supposed to grace the occasion but eventually couldn’t make it due to visa challenges.
The group admitted responsibility for the attack on Ekweremadu and gave its reasons. The spokesperson for IPOB, Emma Powerful, said the former Deputy Senate President was “disgraced by the IPOB Nuremberg Family as an Operation Python Dance Instigator”. The spokesperson of IPOB also accused Ekweremadu of being a traitor, who worked clandestinely for the government against the group and got IPOB proscribed, alongside the South East governors got IPOB proscribed.
Not done with the assault on Ekweremadu, with all the wide condemnation the attack attracted, the IPOB leader, again directed members of his group in over 100 countries across the world to handout a similar treatment to other Igbo leaders. He specifically listed those that should receive a similar treatment to; governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Willie Obiano (Anambra), David Umahi (Ebonyi) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu. The group also listed other Igbo leaders such as Nwodo, who was accused of supporting the Operation Python Dance 2 of 2017, in the South East.
IPOB’s grouse
The IPOB mouthpiece had said: the Nuremberg IPOB family in Germany, in keeping with the long-standing directive from our leader to hound all instigators of the Operation Python Dance, is glad to report that Ekweremadu was confronted and duly hounded out of a so-called New Yam Festival event in Germany.
“Despite repeated warnings to the organisers of this jamboree that Enugu, Ebonyi and other parts of ‘Biafra-land’ is under siege by the Fulani caliphate and their collaborators within, they went ahead to invite a known traitor, co-conspirator and one of those who worked with Igbo governors to proscribe and tag IPOB a terror organisation while they never raised any voice against the murderous Fulani herdsmen”.
The alerted that “this is to serve as a warning to Nwodo, Umahi, Ikpeazu, Obiano and others that any day we find them in a public event abroad, they will be humiliated. IPOB is strategically located in over 100 countries around the world. Anywhere we find them, they will be dealt with.”
Worried by the threat by IPOB to humiliate him and other Igbo leaders abroad, Chief Nwodo wrote an open letter to Ndigbo where he dismissed all the allegations against him and other Igbo leaders by Kanu. Nwodo said he saw a video clip apparently made by Kanu in Germany before his group assaulted former Deputy Senate President, where he accused him and other Igbo leaders of supporting the military invasion of the IPOB leader’s home at Umuahia, as well as the proscription and labelling of the group as a “terrorist organisation” by the Federal Government.
Ohanaeze’s defence
The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo recounted numerous interventions he made alongside other Igbo leaders, including the condemnation of the invasion of Kanu’s home and tackling of the Federal Government and Attorney General of the Federation on the proscription of IPOB. Nwodo wrote: “Ahead of a visit, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu and I were scheduled to go to Germany for a meeting of Ndigbo, Nnamdi peddled unprintable lies about me and rebuked Igbos in Germany for inviting me and threatened that I will not leave Germany alive. I would have ignored this speech as I have ignored many of his previous abuses and deliberate falsehood against me.
“I had ignored them in the past not only because the distortions and falsehood were indirectly countered by the robust publicity of my activities and utterances which negated his representations but also because I thought it was indecent for a father and his son to be engaged in public disputations, especially when such disputations in our present circumstances would weaken our solidarity and portray us as a divided and unserious lot. “It has however become necessary now to rebut his persistent falsehood because, not to do so will make them credible among those who may not have heard my side of the story.
“The IPOB leader first of all accuses me of being an accomplice to the invasion of his homestead in Umuahia by the Nigerian Army in Operation Python Dance. “He holds me and our South-East governors and legislators responsible for the marginalisation of the South-East. He accuses me of being against the realisation of Biafra and a saboteur to the Igbo cause.
“First of all, I am neither the Commanderin Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces nor a member of the Nigerian Armed Forces. Secondly, I never participated in any meeting where Operation Python Dance was ever recommended or ordered.
Truth is that when the second Operation Python Dance was ordered, I wrote against it and advised against it in the media. I saw no need for it. “I condemned the mayhem that followed it. I wrote to the GOC 82 Division N.A on the violation of the UN rules of engagement by his troops.
I listened to the brief of the Abia State Government on the clashes between the Nigeria Police and Nnamdi Kanu on the establishment of the Biafra Security Service without legislative approval or knowledge of the Nigeria Police. I called for caution. “I confronted the Attorney General of the Federation on his move to obtain an interlocutory order to enable him to classify IPOB as a terrorist organisation. When the Federal Government finally proscribed IPOB, I criticized it.” Nwodo, also stated that he wrote to the UN Secretary General, telling the world body that; “it is a verifiable fact that, other than recourse to the use of intemperate language, IPOB and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) campaigns had been generally peaceful, nonviolent and in conformity with the relevant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria…”
Nwodo’s magnanimity
The Ohanaeze boss however went memory lane narrating how he forgave members of IPOB when those allegedly working for the group attacked his home and caused damages. Noting that he also took the IPOB matter to the British Institute on International Affairs in Chatham House London, Nwodo explained that notwithstanding abundant evidence of his championing IPOB cause, the proscribed group ordered an invasion of his telephone with numerous insulting calls and threats to life.
“My home in Ukehe was bombed. Police investigations of these incidences linked some of them to IPOB members. Their lawyers approached me and I thought that a father taking his son to court and subsequently to jail would be un-Igbo. Notwithstanding their confessional statements, I withdrew my complaint against them and they pledged to be of good behaviour.”
While noting that a father would always forgive an errant child, Nwodo said that Kanu does not understand nor appreciate how the system worked in Nigeria, and maintained that no amount of insulting, provocative and incendiary speeches couldget Ndigbo Biafra or restructuring.
He said that he was instrumental to the formation of Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum, a strong pressure group, stressing that it champions restructuring of Nigeria which will give the South-East sovereign independence in the control of her national resources and political control of her government structures. “Short of a war you can’t force Nigeria to grant us Biafra. I believe that working together we can achieve a referendum/constitutional amendment or a plebiscite,” he said.
Igbo governors deny IPOB’s allegation
Also in similar fashion, the South-East governors denied involvement in the Python Dance 2. The governors under the platform of the South-East Governor’s Forum just few days ago, categorically stated that they had no hands in the military operation and eventual proscription of IPOB as a terrorist organisation by the Federal Government. Chairman of the forum and the governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, in a communique at the end of the governor’s forum’s meeting, explained that the expanded meeting in Enugu deliberated extensively on the issue before coming out with the communique. “South-East governors never invited the army nor were South East governors informed of any of their operations on Python Dance until the operations were already started in the states. But reacting to the denial by the governors, Kanu said such denial was “too little, too late”.
In a statement, the IPOB leader alleged that when the northern leaders were instigating them (governors) to fight and kill IPOB members, they were busy negotiating with their fellow Fulani bandits. “If you knew nothing about Operation Python Dance 2, why did you proscribe IPOB in its wake? The same northern leaders instigating you to fight peaceful IPOB is busy negotiating with & financing their fellow Fulani bandits. Who is fooling who? Too little, too late.”
As the war of words continue, Chief Emeka Attamah, who is the Special Adviser on Media to President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has stated that his boss has no plans to scale down his foreign engagements as a result of the attack on Ike Ekweremadu or further threat to attack him and other Igbo leaders by IPOB. Reacting to the development in a chat with our correspondent, Attamah said that Nwodo was not at war with IPOB and therefore would not scale down his foreign engagements on account of such threat.
“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo, is not at war or has no conflict with IPOB. They are his children and he has always been protective of their interests as a father. He therefore has no reason to scale down his foreign trips,” Attamah said.
However, many well-meaning Igbo sons and daughters and other Nigerians, including Senate Minority Leader, Sen Enyinnaya Abaribe, have called on Kanu and his group to have a rethink, warning that should they continue to act in the same manner as they did against Ekweremadu, they would be unwittingly helping the Federal Government to justify the proscription of the group and its labelling as a terrorist group.
Politics
Buhari should intervene in crisis rocking Bayelsa APC – Kpodoh
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Perekeme Kpodoh has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the crisis rocking the party in the state following the emergence of David Lyon as the flag bearer of the party for the November 16 governorship election.
He, however, said a meeting of all the aspirants should be convened where he said all those who contested in the primary, the flag bearer, Lyon, Chief Timipre Sylva, who is the Minister of State (Petroleum) and the National Leadership of the party will meet to discuss and resolve the crisis if the APC was still interested in winning the state.
In a statement released in Yenagoa at the weekend and made available to New Telegraph, Kpodoh described as ‘a mockery’ the figure allegedly given as votes cast for Chief Lyon.
According to Kpodoh, the less than 49,000 votes recorded during the controversial primaries is questionable considering that about 200,000 voted for Buhari during the last Presidential primary of the party.
Politics
The North will produce another President in 2023 if… –Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District during the 8th National Assembly. The renowned civil rights activists and public affairs analyst recently spoke on the state of the nation, among several other issues. PHILIP NYAM brings excerpts:
It is 20 years since the return to democratic rule. What do you make of the happenings in our country today?
Can we still say our democracy is a nascent one? Yes, it is 20 years since the restoration of democracy in our nation. We fought hard to disengage the military from governance; and when I say we, I’m referring to those who sacrificed their lives and liberty in the struggle for the return of democracy to the country. Who are those? Civil rights activists, the intelligentsia, labour unionists, the media, students, youths and the progressive arm of the political class. We fought the military to a standstill to restore democracy in Nigeria. In the first two to three years, we refer to our democracy as nascent but 20 years after now, we cannot call this democracy nascent again. If there is any single achievement that could not be disputed in the current dispensation, it is that, for the first time in the history of our country, democracy has been able to last for 20 years.
But what is the content of the period between 1999 to date?
We cannot say with our right senses that this democracy we are seeing today was the wishes and aspirations and the dreams of Nigerians, when you consider the fact that some people laid their lives and sacrificed their liberty, went to jail and exile to restore democracy. It is repugnant and unfortunate that two decades since the restoration of democracy, the people in the position of power are still intolerant to criticisms and dissent. We have always nagged at the 16 years rule of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP), but it is enough time now to probe and interrogate the democratic credentials of the ruling political establishment of today. Lest we forget, that this democracy was a product of protest and sometimes open rebellion and dissent against the military dictatorship. So, we can properly say that this democracy is a product of that conscientious objection and denunciation of the system that held us to ransom as a nation for decades under a military junta. Fast forward to 2015, the people in the position of political power today were vanguards in the protest for justice, freedom, good governance and for respect for fundamental rights and rule of law.
Could we then say that the present regime is an offspring of mass protests?
We can rightly, appropriately and adequately say that the ruling political establishment were beneficiaries of the culture of protests and objections in Nigeria. On several occasions, we saw the leaders of the ruling party; people occupying positions as senators, ministers and President today, leading the people on the streets to protest and challenge an order that was strangulating us as a nation. But this is a betrayal of the history that led to where we are today. Nigerians were promised freedom of speech and right to fundamental human rights, but we have seen a growing objection, refusal and allergy on the side of the people in the position of power to opinions that are contrary to theirs. We can say that there is a growing climate of fear that people would be arrested, intimidated and dealt with, if they express their opinions, which is at variance with the people in power. Now, I must say that inasmuch as the ruling political establishment, particularly the President is desirous of leaving a legacy for posterity and for his personal history, the most important legacy he should leave is to uphold the rule of law and fundamental human rights and preserve the democratic values that he benefitted from and inherited. If those in the position of power desire only to force people to do their biddings, then we will be dealing with a bigger problem.
What do you make of the attack on former Senate President Ike Ekweremade in Germany?
I condemn the attack outrightly and the lynching of my brother and friend, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Germany. But it should also be a wakeup call to each and every one of us, that if the state makes it impossible for people to express themselves peacefully, legitimately and legally, it is pushing people to be hunters rather than protesters; to be monsters rather than people criticising. In order to protect our constitution and democracy, there is that very important need for the government to protect our constitution and democracy. There is that need for the government to respect the rule of law. State apparatus must not engage in indiscriminate arrest of people for expressing their opinions; and using force to crush peaceful dissenters without inspiring people to take the vigilante option in terms of defending their rights and getting at people in the position of authority. Those who took to thuggery outside the country were inspired by the way protesters and dissenters were treated by the state. There is no difference between the way my brother Ekweremadu was treated in Germany, with the way protesters were treated in Lagos and Abuja each and every day by the government. So, the state is the main culprit in inspiring people to take the road other than the one that is legitimate, legal and lawful.
Some have argued that the government is trying to protect an indivisible nation. Don’t you agree?
No matter how we try to portray ourselves as a united and indivisible nation, the government of the day and the political establishment must demonstrate that they are for all. If we treat one part of the country with so much, and then treat another part of the country with so little, then, certainly the pillars on which the brim of the nation stand will continue to shatter. So, I have said it repeatedly that if people are desirous of protecting and defending their human rights through peaceful protests, the state has the constitutional responsibility to respect their rights and protect them to express their rights. If you crush dissent and jail dissenters, you are forcing people to take the road of violence. And other than that, I will say that it is always important for us to realise that Nigeria is a fragile state and our history tells much about that. Over a century after amalgamation, and close to six decades since the independence that was granted to us by the British, we all accept that we are still struggling to be one, struggling to be united and to be seen as a nation. The nation’s flag cannot unite the nation, when you don’t have justice; the national anthem and the creed cannot unite the nation if we don’t have justice. The coat of arms cannot unite the nation if we are divided psychologically and mentally. The president and the present government should not think that uniting the nation is just about building the second Niger Bridge.
After leaving the senate, you established a non-governmental organisation; what is it all about?
The African Centre for Peace and Development is my Centre. I set it up to fight for the fundamental rights and defend people who do not have access to justice. Our activities will take off in the next few weeks.
While you were in the Senate, you disclosed publicly what was your remuneration and most of your colleagues including those in the lower house felt very uncomfortable. Why did you do that?
It was part of my campaign promise before I became a senator that I will demystify the culture of secrecy and unveil the senate for the electorate to see. But it was not something, which I wanted to do alone. I tried as much as possible to consult some of my colleagues discreetly that we need to open up the parliament to bring an end to almost 20 years of secrecy about the earnings of our legislators. But I consulted some of my colleagues who agreed with me but later recant that it was dangerous. However, I took the risk of disclosing it; and when I disclosed it, there was a serious uproar against me and there were attempts to penalise me for making that disclosure. But the then Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in his wisdom sensed the possible public outcry and anger that may result if anything was done to me based on the fact that I revealed to Nigerians how much we were being paid. And when some of my colleagues confronted me, I said I did not tell anybody how much they were earning but I disclosed how much I was earning. So, is there anything wrong in disclosing what I earn to the public? Therefore, tell them how much you are being paid because I have opened up my own. My position was that there had been a lot of speculations and insinuations about the actual money senators were given; some exaggerated and some underquoted. So, I simply stated the reality and I have not seen anybody who has called me. Secondly, I don’t think in the near future you may have someone like me who will take the risk. It is not going to be easy for that person. About leading the protest, I have laid the foundation, let others build on it. If the 8th Senate was able to have a senator that revealed our earnings, then the 9th Senate should produce someone that can takeover from where I stopped.
There is a raging debate concerning where power would shift to in 2023. While some say it should return to the South East, others say it should be South West; yet some are of the opinion that the North should retain the Presidency. What is your position on this?
My position is that in a nation like ours that has come through a civil war, coup, ethnic violence and religious crisis, we should be careful about what we do. We have always accepted that we are not all the same, but we are members of a union and not a nation. And we differ from each other from our ethnic identities, religious and cultural affiliations. So rotation of power is what I prescribed and I stand for. Whether that power should shift to the East or West, it is dependent on the people of Southern Nigeria and what I will say is that there is a possibility of the North producing another President in 2023 if the South remains divided.
Do you mean that the North will continue to rule beyond 2015?
It may sound alarmist but it is true, because the direction of the power is not dependent on an individual like me. The North had been in power from 2015 and would be there till 2023 and it would be unfair for it to hold onto power after 2023 based on the fact that other sections of the country also have to be taken into cognisance. Now, the reason is this, if the All Progressives Congress (APC) shifts power to the South West, then it has compensated the zone for supporting the North. And if power moves to the South East, it would be another defeat of the secessionists and a formal end to the Nigerian Civil War. So, it is something which Nigerians will look at from their own perspective; but my own is advocacy for the return to the principle of rotation of power. But we must understand that my own advocacy will come to nothing if we have a divided South and also if one major political party supports the rotation of power and another refuse to support the rotation of power, there will still be a problem. So, realising the respect for the rotation of power will be dependent on three factors. First, is the common resolve from the people of the South that power should move to their zone; secondly, it is the common resolve of the people of the East and West that this is where it should move to when it comes to the South and the third is, the major political parties must accept this as a reality. These three things are inevitable; if any one of them that is not considered, we will still end up with the northern person as the President.
How do you see the detention of Omoyele Sowore?
I contributed a lot in the emergence of the present government and I want to confirm that many people in positions of power in this government went to New York and met Sowore to help them to fight the PDP some years ago. Now, how do you turn and say the same person who spoke about justice and freedom with you five to six years ago is now the enemy. The enemies of the president are today pretending to be his friends. I have always reminded those in the position of authority even before I became a senator that power is ephemeral; it is a phase in the life of a man. The life after power is longer than when you are in power. I want to be quoted on a marble that when President Muhammadu Buhari finishes his tenure, those he considers friends today, will be those that will be abusing and rubbishing him; destroying and assassinating his character and even calling for his prosecution. And those that he thinks that are his enemies today, will be the one he would rely on. President Buhari is not a product of 2015; he contested for president in 2003. The media, the civil society stood for him; they stood for him in 2007, in 2011 and 2015. Most of those calling themselves Buharists today are simply Buharist because he is the president. They were not calling themselves Buharists before he became the president and will not call themselves Buharists after he leaves office. This, I believe, will happen. Where are those who say they could die for former President Olusegun Obasanjo when he was in power? Where are those who were ready to kill for Obasanjo? Today, they cannot raise a voice when Obasanjo is attacked or criticised. If you are in a position or office, you should be able to differentiate between friends of the king and friends of the throne. The friends of the throne will continue to be with whoever is on the throne. So, I always want to bring our attention to the fact that this country is a multi-religious and multi-ethnic nation and we must always balance our differences to reflect in politics, governance and economy.
Some people see the actions of this government as marginalisation…
Marginalising or penalising a people because they did not vote for you is not good for the peace, stability and growth of this nation. Nigeria’s political leaders, when they take oath of office always swear to be fair to all Nigerians; not Nigerians who voted for them or Nigerians from their political party. Not Nigerians from their own ethnic group. If we want to preserve this union and this country, we must say what we say to our people in our languages as we say it in English; because Nigerian political leaders, when they speak in their mother tongues and dialect, they are chauvinists and tribalists, but when they speak in English, they are nationalists and patriots. I am using this opportunity to call on all of us that in the interest of peace and stability of the nation, a democratic government must subject itself to the constitution of the country and must respect fundamental rights. Those protesters you maim and kill are the ones to defend you when you are out of power. The press you intimidate and gag is the one to stand for you when all the politicians would have left you. When President Buhari was going to court in 2003, 2007 and 2011, where were the people calling themselves Buharists today? When he was detained after the 1985 coup, how many spoke for him? None!
Is it true that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has appointed you as his coordinator in the North for the 2023 presidential election?
I am not aware of Tinubu’s presidential ambition and I have also never spoken about that with him. So, I believe that was couched by mischief makers who wants to get at Asiwaju himself, but I can tell you that that is a false, fake. It can never happen.
Insecurity is ravaging the nation today; kidnapping, insurgency and killings everywhere. What do you think is going on?
On the issue of insecurity, I have said it repeatedly that this government has failed in securing the lives of Nigerians; and for every blood that had been shed; it is an indication of the failure of government. The insurgency in the North East and other parts of the country should be tackled not only from the security point of view but by first addressing some of the fundamental problems facing the nation. For the North East, the first step is to fund the North East Development Commission very well. It should be well funded to address the issues of poverty, neglect that have ravaged the region for decades. Secondly, the government should listen more and explore the possibility of a dialogue to end this insurgency. But dialogue would have been easier seven or eight years ago, when our local terrorists were yet to be affiliated to international terrorists organisations. On the issue of kidnapping and killings in the North-West part of the country, we should commend the governor of Zamfara State for the efforts he has put in to end the killings. But Niger State and parts of Kaduna are still under siege; and we cannot achieve peace without the use of technology. It is commendable that the President has deployed troops in most of the states, but first of all, he must boost morale of the soldiers and pay them adequately and equip them with sophisticated fire power to take on the bandits and insurgents without retreat. Thirdly, the use of technology is indispensable. Again, traditional rulers and governors in the North need to come together and address the issues of poverty and insecurity in the region. For the President, he should target three key areas and leave a mark and legacy for the North; the first is education by bringing an end to street children moving about, two is investment in agriculture so that the north will also be able to contribute to the national treasury rather than going to Abuja every month to share from the oil money. Again, I also support the South-East Development Commission to address issues of marginalisation in the region.
With your experience in the Senate, what would you say are the factors militating against the passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB)?
The present Minister of state for Labour was the chairman of the senate committee that worked tirelessly for the passage of the PIGB. But it appears there are entrenched interests who have relentlessly worked to undermine the Bill. Another thing that has worked against the Bill was the frosty relationship that existed between the leadership of the 8th National Assembly led by Senator Bukola Saraki and the presidency or executive.
Don’t you think the president’s decision to appoint only people he knows as ministers would affect the performance of his administration?
In view of the fact that the buck stops at the table of the president, he is right to say he is appointing only the people he knows. If he succeeds, the credit goes to him and if he fails, the criticisms and condemnations also are his. But my position is that if we are going to have or do things differently from what has been the norm in the past, the new set of appointees should have a template of what to work with. If you are a minister of work, you should be handed over a document from the ruling party; detailing for example, we want you to complete a million low cost houses in four years, may be 250,000 each year. If you are the minister for agriculture, you are giving a template of what they want you to achieve in terms of food production, export of cash crops and so on. So, let him appoint the people he knows, but they should deliver good governance to Nigerians.
Politics
There’s semblance of fraud in P&ID contract – Aondoakaa
Mr. Michael Aondoakaa (SAN) served as Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) during late President Umar Yar’Adua’s administration. In this interview monitored on Channels Television, he speaks on the controversy over the failed gas agreement Nigeria reached with an Irish Firm – Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) – that has plunged the country into a $9.9 billion judgement debt. TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports
You said recently in a media interview that you know something about the P&ID contract and there was no way we could have signed a contract of this magnitude without it passing through the Federal Executive Council. How did we get here? They did claim that the conversation started under the Umar Yar’Adua’s government, when you were its Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF)?
A conversation is not a contract and a contract of this nature is a concession and talking about concession, we have laws in this country. We have Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC). That is a starting point of a contract of this nature. It must go through it and from what I have seen it is unsolicited proposal because it is the P&IG that brought the proposal. It is not the government that gave a tender. So, the proposal should first go to the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission for a concession.
The act came through in 2005 and it means that if you bring a proposal for a concession, it must first go to them. They have to go through due processes and then they give approval and advise the council. And section 2 of the act clearly says that council not president must approve the concession. So, if this did not come to the council, it means it did not ab initio go to Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission. Therefore, I don’t see the basis in which the contract was funding.
Is it in any way possible that government could have been having a conversation with a company that we are not been told never really exist?
People can come to make conversations and make proposals. But we have laws in this country and this conversation here is situated on two principal elements. One, which requires sovereign responsibility; that is the laying of gas pipeline is a sovereign responsibility. It requires budgetary provision. I have looked through the 2009 budget; I have not seen anything like that. So, if I am having a conversation and there is no law to make a conversation consummate into contract relationship and people sit somewhere and do a contract, which violates all the laws of the country, I don’t see how that contract could stand on the basis of law.
We understood that the conversation started in 2010 and the contract was actually signed in 2012. Did you hear that such contract was signed anywhere?
I left government in 2010. The contract was purported to be signed in January 11, 2010. Then I was Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, so I ought to have known but I did not know. The law did not say the president should approve, the law says the Federal Executive Council should approve. The Concession Commission Act clearly says that Federal Executive Council should approve the concession because there are under laying things that have to be considered.
First is the issue of budgetary provision for it. Second is return on investment. People are doing commercial transaction, our responsibility is a sovereign responsibility, which has competing rights. Provision of gas pipeline, which was the basis of the contract, is a sovereign responsibility of government and government has to budget for it. It has to be approved by government. Of course, if I coming here to say I have a proposal, it does not mean the proposal cannot go to competitive valuation because we are still going to make you get what you have invested.
So, we have to evaluate and know that the thing has value and it has to go to Ministry of Finance. It has to go to the office of Budget Management, and if there is an aspect of it that requires funding like in this case, the aspect of laying gas pipeline, has to go to the National Assembly for budgetary provision. Then, it will come to the Federal Executive Council. It has to go through proper procurement processes and I think this is where we need to look at the budget very well. And this is where I think we have to look at this contract from its main beginning.
Did it pass through these laws because no country will accept a situation, where a contract is consummated in breach of its laws? In the United States and United Kingdom, you cannot spend anything unless Parliament approves.
Shouldn’t the Nigerian government present to the public facts that would exonerate it and show that it seems we are dealing with international conspiracy or an international body bent on scamming the country?
I think the government is going in the right direction. First, we must know what transpired because fraud vitiates all judgement. If the judgment has been made and an allegation of fraud is established, the person the judgement favours has to return the money. That is the position of the law because it does not foreclose. Fraud can be discovered anytime and once information and evidence is concrete enough to prove fraud, then it vitiates the judgement. That is where the Federal Government is going and that is where I am alluding.
Fundamentally, you can’t do a contract that is affront to your law; that contract should not exist. First, a contract that is outside what the law stipulates to my own opinion, do not exist as a contract. Even if I am a minister and I decide to bring a foreign company into my office and sign a contract; that does not make it binding on the country because there is a procedure for award of contract.
A contract that undermined the legislature; that is the budgetary provision and undermined two key critical legal status; that is Public Procurement Act and Infrastructural Regulatory Commission Act is a contract that really touches clearly on the boarder of fraud. And if evidence is established that there was fraud and that people connived, then the judgement can be impugned because a contract founded on fraud is contrary to law and public policy in Nigeria, United Kingdom and any civilized nation.
Is there any element of fraud you are seeing in this particular case?
Yes, because if you are to submit a proposal for a concession, the first place is the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission. I have seen many newspapers publication on the issue and I did not see anywhere Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission was mentioned. So, who is going to regulate the concession because they are the only people statutory vested in Nigeria with the power to regulate and monitor concessions? I do not see anywhere one of them is mentioned.
Section 2 to 3 of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission Act stipulates that such concession must be approved by the Federal Executive Council. It is a fundamental issue that can be raised anywhere that touches on fraud. If it was not brought to the Federal Executive Council, why was it not brought? These are the germane questions to ask to impugn on the foundation of a contract and if the foundation of a contract is founded on fraud, it cannot stand.
Tell us how arbitration works; is there room for appealing at arbitration?
There are two options. You can commence a fresh action if you discover fraud. The law is there and I think that the Attorney-General of the Federation is my friend and the Vice President is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. The law is clear.
When fraud is discovered, you either go on appeal to seek additional evidence or you commence a fresh action and allude to the fact that the judgement is founded on fraud. This contract is fraud because it violates the constitution.
The constitution of Nigeria stipulates that before you spend public fund, it must be appropriated. The contract violates the Public Procurement Act; there must be competitive evaluation. Even when you have a right of first refusal, it must be competitively evaluated. The contract violates Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission law, therefore, how would you stand a contract that violates all known laws in Nigeria and you want the country to cough out $9.9 billion? I am concerned because I am a Nigerian. This not time for blaming anybody; it is time for every Nigerian to support the Federal Government to fight the judgement because it can affect people.
You said this is not the time to blame, but the Federal Government is saying heads will roll. That means some people must take responsibility…
Don’t get me wrong with a wrong concept. I said anybody should not say this government did not take action; that is what I meant. Of course people who got involved in this mess including the foreigners have to face Nigeria’s law. This will demonstrate to the whole world that we are not a banana republic because you cannot do this type of thing in the United States or United Kingdom.
The Federal Government is saying that it is not going to negotiate with P&ID. Was that a right decision?
If you are alluding criminal investigation against people, how can you at the same time be investigated as a criminal?
How did we get into a conversation with a “criminal” in the first instance?
It is not the country that got into conversation with a criminal; it is individuals who were part of the alleged criminal group. Don’t misquote Nigeria, the country has its laws and the laws are the basis for which contracts are entered into in Nigeria. But, if people go in their own wisdom, sit somewhere, connive and do a contract that violates our laws, you cannot say Nigeria entered into conversation with those people.
If you said the contract has not fulfilled the procedures required of us in Nigeria and they cannot assumed we have entered into a contract with them. Are they supposed to be the ones to ensure that we follow through with our process? And if we have representations, shouldn’t we have known that all these things didn’t meet up with requirement before we got to this point of N9.6 billion?
If something happened in secrecy, it is very difficult. I was a member of Federal Executive Council; I was the Attorney-General of the Federation and I did not know. Nobody is mentioning the Director-General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, so this thing happened in secrecy. It is just coming up. I saw it on the pages of newspapers. The DG of the Infrastructural Concession Regulatory Commission and one of the member of the commission, who I contacted, was also was shocked. He was deputy like the vice chairman of that concession board. He was also shocked.
So, everything that is coming to us now is shocking. And I believe that investigation should be thoroughly done to ascertain if people who signed the contract have the authority to do so. Mind you, ignorance of law is not an excuse. If you are a foreign company coming to enter into a contract, you are also supposed to know the law. You ought to know the law because you must also have done your work. So, you must know whether the elements that relate to your contract is appropriated in the budget. That should be 2009 Budget. If it is not there, how would you want to enter into a contract that the element that is very critical to your contract is not in the budget? That is one aspect that if you don’t check, is not an excuse.
You did say ignorance of the law is not an excuse, but there are many who will say it applies both ways. You have highlighted some errors and things that were not properly done here regarding this contract. Are you saying that because we didn’t get it right, we should not take responsibility of what has happened even though there was a judgement?
I am not saying that. I am saying that if the investigation goes on and it is clearly established that fraud or fraudulent elements existed, fraud can vitiate a valid judgement because one issue is this; that area they said Addax was supposed to supply gas pipeline. When we handed over, Bakassi was no longer part of Cross River State. In 2009, Bakassi was handed over to Cameroon. So, I wonder how it would have been possible to depend on another sovereign state to supply gas pipeline.
I am not saying there is fraud at this moment, but if fraud is established, then fraud vitiates a judgement. Even when the judgement fine is paid, but fraud is established, that judgement was obtained by fraud, then the judgement will be nullified and they we will return the money.
Who has the responsibility to do the due process? Is it the government or the contractor?
The contractor also has a duty. When you are to invest in any country, you must ensure that what you do is transparent and it complies with the laws of that country. And if you circumvent the laws of that country and enter into a contract in breach of its laws, then it would be a serious issue. For instance, you cannot do contract to violate a fundamental law of the country or to violate the constitution of that country.
You cannot just say that you will enter into a transaction but the attribute of that transaction will breach the laws of that country. And I am saying that if a concession contract agreement was entered into and the Infrastructure Concession Regulation Commission, which ought to process and send it to Federal Executive Council did not do so, that contract has fundamentally breached section 5 of the constitution.
It has also fundamentally breached the provision relating to the budgetary provision, which gives the National Assembly the power to legislate and make budgetary provision for execution of that contract because one aspect of the contract deals with the National Assembly as the laying of gas pipeline must be budgeted for. If these elements were not done and a contract was purportedly signed, it is a serious concern that if the evidence in the cause of investigation shows fraud assuming investigation revealed that Infrastructural Concession Regulatory Commission clearly wrote that this country is not viable or it was not brought to them as required by law, then there is a serious allegation that can be likelihood of fraud if established. It can vitiate a judgement no matter how it is.
P&ID said they offered to settle the dispute with the Nigerian government in May 2015 with $850 million, but then President Goodluck Jonathan indicated that he was handing over the consultation to the incoming Muhammadu Buhari administration, but it went to May 27, 2016, when the Arbitration Court wrote the Nigerian government and there was further communication that indicated that the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami was also notified. What do you think about all these?
First, that position is very absurd because Clause 20 of the agreement says Nigeria’s law should govern that transaction; it was very explicit. In fact, they wrote law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should govern the transaction. Therefore, it look very strange for that piece of agreement, which was very specific and direct should be ignored to say that a mere supervisory role of the commercial court in England will exclude parties that have agreed that laws of Nigeria should apply. It is very strange that the seat of arbitration court should be in London.
They also said that as at April 28, 2017, after the 60 days had expired, the Attorney-General wrote P&ID lawyers and said the delay was due to the bureaucracy of the Federal Government and that it now has the authority of the Vice President of Nigeria to meet with the claimants to negotiate the terms of the arbitral award. What do you make of this?
That is what they are claiming because there is a lot of manipulation in this process. Somebody who died is the one claiming all those fact. So, we need to be extremely careful. Let me just draw you back, the fact that we are investment friendly as a country does not mean that people, who come to invest should disregard the laws of this Nigeria.
If the contract was signed in 2010, would you be willing to accept any responsibility for the fact that such thing happened, considering that the circumstances at that period could have led to the situation. Then President Yar’Adua was in hospital in Saudi Arabia and there was a huge controversy at the Federal Executive Council over whether the then vice president could be acting president?
I will not accept. Yes, they said the contract was signed on January 11, 2010 and if it was done at that time; honestly I will tell you the contract was illegal and void on two grounds. First, the president was not dead; there was no capacity to authorise the signing of that contract except if that was jointly done in the Federal Executive Council.
We have not seen the details of the contract and we don’t know who signed the contract. We don’t know if it was more than one person who signed the contract. We do not know the officers involved but looking at the circumstances that prevailed in 2010 and the fact that you at that point in time said the president could rule from anywhere, people could have claimed anything and got authority from wherever they got authority from. Will you be willing to take responsibility for it?
I am saying the president even under concession law has no power. If I said the president could rule from anywhere, it is a different thing as the power to sign the contract is a different thing. The law that regulates this contract said it has to be approved by the Federal Executive Council. It was not done and the issue of whether it was signed by anybody is an immaterial thing.
How do we vet people who come to do business with the Federal Government? Do we have a process in place to vet the kinds of company that comes to do business with the Federal Government of Nigeria?
That was why there is the Infrastructure Regulatory Commission to vet them. I said that fundamentally, we have a process and law establishing an organisation that can vet this kind of people who will want to participate or enter into contract under these circumstances. They didn’t even go there. Even from what they have been saying they have not even said for one day that they went to the Infrastructure Regulatory Commission office and that they submitted their proposal. They have not alluded to the fact. They have not said they got obstruction from Infrastructure Regulatory Commission. They were in the country in 2008 and Infrastructure Regulatory Commission Act was enacted in 2005, so ignorance of law is not an excuse.
Politics
Kogi, Bayelsa guber: Nomination of candidates has closed, INEC tells parties
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has told political parties wishing to field candidates in the November 16, 2019 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States that nomination of candidates for the elections has closed.
The commission had on May 16 this year, released the revised timetable and schedule of activities for the elections.
In a statement Thursday by the National Commissioner in Charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, INEC reminded the parties that September 5, 2019 was the last day for the conduct of party primaries while September 9, is the last day for the submission of the list of nominated candidates.
Okoye said the Commission’s media centre at its headquarters in Abuja would open to receive the list of nominated candidates on or before next Monday.
“Political parties that conducted party primaries shall submit to the commission on or before September 8, 2019, the name of their liaison officers and who must be introduced through a letter jointly signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Party.
“The Commission shall publish the names and votes scored by all the candidates that participated in the primaries monitored by our officials in the two states.
“We enjoin all the political parties participating in the election to strictly comply with the timelines earlier released by the commission and will not entertain any late submission under any circumstances,” Okoye said.
Politics
Abia North District: Tribunal dismisses petition against Orji Kalu’s election
The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, on Thursday, dismissed a petition filed against the election of Senator Orji Kalu as the Senator representing Abia North.
The petitioner, Anagha Anagha, the candidate of All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) had filed the petition on grounds that he was unlawfully excluded from the February 23 Abia North Senatorial election.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anagha urged the tribunal to annul the election of the former Abia governor and order a fresh one.
Delivering a unanimous judgment, Justice Cornelius Akintayo, the Chairman of the three-member panel, held that the first petitioner, Anagha has failed to prove his allegation of exclusion by the first respondent, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Akintayo said that all records at the panel’s disposal indicated that the second petitioner, AGA, party did not present any candidate for the senatorial election.
He held that the first petitioner, having not been a candidate of any party, lacked legal standing to present his case before the tribunal, and therefore dismissed his petition.
The panel had earlier granted the application of the AGA, seeking to strike out its name from the petition on grounds that the first petitioner was never nominated by it.
Meanwhile, the panel had on Tuesday fixed September 9 for judgment in the matter between Mr Mao Ohabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Sen. Kalu of the APC over the same Abia North Senatorial District.
Politics
Anti-graft war not political – Radda
Prof. Sadiq Isah Radda is the Executive Secretary of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC). In this interview with Emmanuel Onani, he speaks on the ongoing fight against corruption, repatriation of stolen funds, and other sundry issues
The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) was established four years ago, how much impact can you say it has made on the ongoing anti-corruption war?
PACAC was established in August 2015. Being the first committee established by the president, the committee was given powers to intervene comprehensively in the fight against corruption, and to also coordinate the fight against corruption. Based on this, the committee did a lot of work. First and foremost, we realised that in the fight against corruption, the anti-corruption agencies were not working in synergy. So, the first thing we did was to go round on advocacy visit to the anti- corruption agencies to access their level of preparedness to work in conjunction with others because, together, you can achieve more than you can achieve individually. So, we were able to, from the very beginning, establish were there was little or no working relationship within the anti-corruption agencies.
Then, we realised that going to court was a problem. The problems then could be classified into two. One, there were problems with the investigations. Investigators were not having the full capacity to do a thorough investigation that will stand as evidence in the court. And there were problems with the prosecution itself. Based on that, we felt, the government needed to intervene to ensure that investigation and prosecution are done properly to get conviction. A lot has been done in that regard. We also realised that many of the judges needed training to make them understand that apart from what we have now, there are other ways of tackling corruption.
You can use what is called non-conviction base asset forfeiture regimes. These are laws that allow you to take action on the property and not the individual because we realised that by the time anti-corruption agencies arrest people, the human rights community starts shouting, but if a civil servant has a lot of property that he or she cannot explain, a lot of money that he or she cannot explain, then the anti-corruption agency will go after the property, seize it, so that the individual who claims ownership should come and explain the source. We also realised that fighting corruption will require international collaboration, so we have reached out mainly to civil society organisations (CSOs) around the world and we have also reached out to anti-corruption around the world, so that when it comes to asset tracing, asset confiscation, recovery and return, Nigeria will have it a little bit easier and we can say that a lot has been returned to the country and a lot is been taken from looters within the country. Going forward, we want to ensure that we have an agency that will manage assets because it is not enough to recover or to confiscate; it is very important to manage assets.
Don’t we have that agency in place?
Well, there is a law that will establish it. What we have now is different anti-corruption agencies confiscating and maintaining assets and some of them are doing poorly in terms of management of the assets. But, if you have an agency empowered by law, then whatever is confiscated by anybody will be handed over to that agency, so that we can maintain the value of what has been recovered even if it is in interim, the agency can take care of it so that it doesn’t dissipate, it doesn’t waste and you can maintain the value and over time, if the case is decided, and if the alleged looter is right, it is returned to him with good value and if it is government, government will take it over with good value.
Has a bill been sent to the National Assembly to that effect, or it is going to be by way of executive order?
There is what is called Proceeds of Crime Bill. The bill was sent to the Eight National Assembly and it took a lot of time without being passed, then just when it was going to wind its activities, it passed it with a lot of mistakes. It has been taken back to the Ninth National Assembly with improvements and amendments. So, I think that it is in the process of being passed, and we hope that once it gets to the president, it will be assented to.
You said that when PACAC came on board, it reached out to some countries. What is the level of cooperation you got given how difficult it has been for the UK government to extradite the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke?
To be frank with you, many countries are cooperating, but some of the existing laws make it very difficult for them to swiftly help Nigeria. But, we are discussing to see how the laws can be made flexible to ensure that we get back looted funds. In this regards, we should give kudos to Switzerland. Even though it took a very long time, at least, they have been able to return a lot of looted funds and more is going to come back. So, when it comes to tracing and confiscation, they help a lot. But, when it comes to return, that is where the problem is. However, we are appealing to countries of the world that this money is badly needed in Nigeria for developmental efforts.
What new policy plan does PACAC have in place to advance the anti-corruption war?
Everybody who is involved in the anti-corruption war should play his or her role within the framework of the national anti-corruption strategy. The national anti-corruption strategy has been utilized by the government, the government has given it a lot of recognition and the Ministry of Justice is driving the process. Therefore, the ministry of Justice has been given leadership in this fight and we will continue to work with it to ensure that we streamline the various efforts.
Secondly, we have realized that a lot of activities are taking place at the national level in the fight against corruption, little or nothing is taking place at the state and local government levels. Therefore, PACAC feels that focus should also be at those levels because 47.4 percent of the nation’s resources go to the states and local governments as monthly allocations.
Fighting corruption is quite expensive. Can you give us an estimate of how much the Federal Government may have expended in the last four years to sustain this anti-corruption war?
You cannot have an accurate statistics regarding what has been spent in the fight against corruption. Remember, the anti-corruption agencies are regulatory bodies and law enforcement agencies are in the wage bill of the Federal Government. The government pays their salaries, pensions, gratuities and entitlements. When they embark on operations such as investigations, they have to be thorough if they are to stand the test of time in court. So, a lot of money is spent on investigators in terms of their allowances and it takes a lot of time, but we should be happy because it is time and money well spent.
Some people hold the view that the anti-corruption war is more political than real. In PACAC’s view, has this government inspired enough confidence in the ongoing crusade?
I beg to disagree that it is political. In a complex country like Nigeria, whatever you are going to do will attract different interpretations. So, fighting corruption is one of those issues. Because you are depriving some people certain undeserved privileges as they have been used to, they will shout out justifiably and unjustifiably. My thinking is that, if you are arrested and charged to court, you should not see it as political, religious, ethnic or regional. Your excuse should be that ‘I did not do it.’ In solving this problem, we have to accept the facts as they are. Nobody in this country has been arrested and prosecuted without evidence or quite a number of pieces of evidence against them.
What happened to the whistleblower policy of the administration?
The whistleblower policy suffered some setbacks simply because some people who want to report feel there is no protection for them or some people feel that after reporting, the reward they are supposed to get they are not getting. Others feel the policy is just a policy and not a law, but now, the government is re-examining it under the Ministry of Finance to give it a comprehensive look, so that the people who want to blow the whistle can feel protected; they can have the confidence, trust in the system then the policy can turn into a law so that it can eve outlive the government .Those are the approaches but whistle blowing is very important for the task to be done in such a manner that there is no danger for the people who are blowing the whistle.
Politics
Buhari’s cabinet and Shittu’s lamentations
The immediate past Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, stunned many Nigerians recently, when he expressed shock over his omission from President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list. WALE ELEGBEDE reports
Adebayo Shittu, the immediate past Minister of Communication, represents different things to different people. When he was picked in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari as a ministerial nominee for Oyo State, not a few from his state raised objections, given his running battle with the then incumbent, Abiola Ajimobi, for the soul of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.
While some perceived Shittu’s selection and subsequent appointment as Minister of Communication as a round peg in a square hole, others gave adulation to President Buhari for sticking to a man, who has been part of his (Buhari) dream to preside over Nigeria since 2003.
Not too long after becoming a cabinet member, Shittu started making headlines for both good and bad reasons. In January, 2018, Shittu raised eyebrows even in the presidency, when he wore a campaign cap for Buhari’s second term to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) even when the President had not made his intention known then. He was, however, stopped from distributing it to other FEC members by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.
Also, Shittu, who announced himself as the chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Muhammadu Buhari/Yemi Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group to drive the re-election campaign of the president, also vied for the for the governorship seat of his state, but was disqualified by his party. But, not ready to take his disqualification in good faith, Shittu took his party to court. However, the ruling was not in his favour.
With the dissolution of the Federal Executive Council and the re-election of President Buhari, the waiting game for the new cabinet ended few weeks after the president’s inauguration.
For his second tenure, Buhari forwarded 43 names to the Senate for confirmation as ministers. From the list, the President retained 14 ministers from his previous cabinet, while 18 were dropped. Incidentally, Shittu was one of the ministers who did not return despite the belief in some quarters that he is “one of Buhari’s sons.”
Speaking on his exclusion from the federal cabinet, Shittu in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said he was shocked that his name was not included in President Buhari’s ministerial list.
The former minister said although he did not expect that he would not be reappointed, but as a Muslim, he said: “I took it the way it came.”
He further said: “Of course, I expected that I will be reappointed (as a minister), but when it didn’t happen, as a Muslim, it didn’t take me five minutes before I accepted that what has come is the will of God.
“And I have also found comfort in a Quranic verse when God promised that what is to come later is better than what is with you now. So, for me, it says we must accept that there is always something better with God, which he gives to his beloved. I see myself as a beloved of God.
“I have come a long way and I have served at the state and national levels and the experience that I have garnered over the last three and half years cannot be purchased from the stores or from the market,” he said.
He said as a public officer, one must always have it in one’s mind that “whatever has a beginning will necessarily have an end. And it is not how long one stays in public office, but how well you are able to distinguish yourself,” he said.
Shittu, who is a legal practitioner, said he had decided to fall back to his profession.
His words: “I want to thank God that I am one politician, who has a second address in the sense that if I am not a minister, I will be doing some other productive things, which will also contribute to national development.
“Of course, I would have wished that I have other opportunities to serve. I believe the chapter of my public service is not closed. By the grace of God, I will continue to be relevant in national development. As a lawyer of about 40 years, I now have my chambers opened in Abuja. So now, I am back in practice.”
The ex-minister, who thanked God for the opportunity to serve as minister, also appreciated the President for the appointment.
“I have been a local politician for almost 40 years before the opportunity to serve at the national level. I really appreciate it and I want to say that I am eternally grateful to Mr. President. So, for me to have been in office for three and a half years, I think it is a rare privilege for which I will continue to thank God and to continue to thank Mr. President,” he said.
For many analysts, the chest-beating attitude of Shittu to a ministerial position is tantamount to “entitlement mentality,” which unfortunately has become the mode of exchange between haves and haves not.
The analysts reckoned that rather for the ex-minister to be on Cloud Nine for being selected against all permutations in the first place to become a minister and left to serve for four years despite a handful of scandals and opposition that trailed his stewardship, he was still crying over spilled milk.
Ab initio, for some stakeholders in the communication sector, especially the ICT sub-sector, the former minister had a slim chance of being reappointed as a member of the cabinet talk more as Minister of Communication for another four years.
In a tweet done before the ministerial announcement for his second term, Bosun Tijani, co-founder of Co-Creation Hub, on his Twitter handle, @bosuntijani, said: “It is probably the only way to guarantee any sort of future for the continent. This is why the DNA of the ecosystem matters. It is why it is a disservice to appoint Shittu as Minister in 2019.”
For those who felt that Shittu’s appointment was a misfit, they based his choice on the notion that he got the position more as a compensation for his role in the 2015 election as against what he brings to the table.
They even averred that after four years in the sector, the ex-minister did little or nothing to change the perception about him, but rather used the position to fight political battle in his home state, got into controversies with his ex-aides over non-payment of their entitlements and also exposed for not participating in the one-year compulsory service and getting his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.
Regardless of the negative coloration in certain quarters, the ICT ministry under Adebayo saw a few positive developments. Investment into the telecommunications sector also increased under his watch, among other innovations.
Born into the famous Shittu family of Shaki in the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State, the young Adebayo began his educational sojourn in the Local Authority Primary School, Volta Region, Ghana for both his primary and middle school from 1960 to 1969 and proceeded to the Baptist High School, Saki in Oyo State from 1970 to 1973.
He came out as the only candidate with the First Division in the whole of Oyo Division in the West Africa School Certificate (WASC). He secured admission to the University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Osun State, with Law as his discipline in 1974.
Upon the successful completion of his undergraduate programme, he enrolled in the Nigeria Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos, and was called to Bar in July 1979.
His interest in politics started in his days in Ghana. As a young man, he was a member of the Action Group (AG) formed by the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.
It was his contributions at one of such meetings attended by Chief Awolowo in Oke-Ogun that the late sage discovered him and directed that he should be nominated to contest election.
With his intense passion for service, Shittu contested and won election into the Oyo State House of Assembly at the age of 26 and became the youngest lawmaker to be so elected in the history of Oyo State. He was in the Assembly under the platform of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), with the father of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Late Alhaji Ganiyu Ajimobi, prior to his election.
He was a member of the committee of friends established by Chief Awolowo that formulated and wrote a policy paper on the provision of free education at all levels.
As a lawmaker in the state House of Assembly, he was instrumental to the establishment of the Television Service of Oyo State now Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) and also facilitated the readmission of students of Oyo State origins who were expelled from Kwara State Polytechnics during the Adamu Altah’s administration back into The Polytechnic, Ibadan.
Shittu was also nominated Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ministry of Home Affairs in 1983. He was Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Oyo State between January to May, 2007.
On the national front, Shittu was a member of the National Hajj Committee between 1999 and 2000 and a delegate to the National Political Reform Conference from Oyo State from March to July 2005.
In 2011, he was popularly nominated as the Governorship candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Congress (CPC) and member of the party’s national renewal committee between 2011 and 2012. Prior to the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013, Shittu was an active member of the multi-party merger committee which gave birth to the formation of the party. He was also a member of the Constitution Review Committee of the party in 2014 as well as a governorship aspirant of the APC in 2014.
Politics
100 days: How we’re restoring the glory of Oyo
About 100 days ago, when I took the oath of office as the governor of Oyo State, I set a goal. I shared that goal in my inaugural speech. The major thrust of that goal is to restore Oyo State to a place of pride.
I did not dwell on the negatives then, I remain positive even now. I spoke about my campaign trail and what the people had told me. I continue to pay on-the-spot assessment visits and to take targeted actions based on my findings.
For example, one of my assessment visits has resulted in the ongoing renovation of Adeoyo Hospital, Yemetu, including an upgrade of the Radiography/Radiology facilities.
Promises made, promises kept
Hope is a great value to have. But hope is about things you have not seen and as one writer said, ‘hope is better served as breakfast’. When promises are made, it is so that people might believe something good will come in the future.
So, campaign season is always a period of making promises, of feeding hope. But as our people say, “dry smoked fish is delicious, but what is one to eat before the fish is smoked?” Yes, it is good to have hope, but it is better to see promises fulfilled.
I have chosen to document our accomplishments not because I intend to boast. Rather, I am going on record so the good people of my state can place my campaign promises alongside my actions, and so they can reference the documentation and judge for themselves whether they are true or not. While at the same time, answering the all-important question they must keep asking at regular intervals over the next four years: did we make the right choice?
Indeed, the bedrock of all my engagements has been transparency, accountability and inclusivity. I have come forward with clean hands. This is why within two months of my becoming governor, I published my declaration of assets. I have also looked beyond party lines, age, gender and other considerations to find the best crop of individuals to implement my vision for Oyo State. These appointments are not to score political points, they are a clear demonstration of my commitment to excellence.
I appointed the first-ever female Secretary to the State Government (SSG), a woman of class and distinction, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun. In the same vein, my Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede, at 27, has the versatility and charisma to turn around the fortunes of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), and move us from the relegation zone to making a mark in the professional league. Other members of my cabinet are technocrats who have proved their mettle in various fields.
Permit me, therefore, to put on record some of the promises my administration has kept in the last 100 days in the areas of education, transparency and accountability, security, and agricultural investment and development.
In the area of education, which is the foundation for sustainable development, we have ensured an upward review of the education budgetary allocation from about three per cent by my predecessor to 10 per cent in the 2019 budget cycle; donated my salary for the next four years to the Oyo State Teachers’ Pension Fund in fulfillment of my campaign promise; payment of N1.4 billion as gratuity to about 1,000 teachers who retired between 2010 and 2012; cancellation of the N3,000 school fees for senior secondary school students, to encourage the enrolment of some of the 400,000 out-of-school children in Oyo State; abolishment of entrance examination fees from Primary School to Junior Secondary School 1, which led to an unprecedented large turnout of pupils to write the entrance examinations; procurement of over two million exercise books for over 450,000 pupils in Oyo State public primary and secondary schools; inauguration of panels to look into the issues affecting the smooth running of Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa, and Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki; and provision of the law school students’ bursary to the unprecedented amount of N500,000 – the bursary payment had been suspended since 2012.
In the area of transparency and accountability, which remain the bedrock of a stable economy for Oyo State, we set up a Due Process Office within two weeks in office and appointed a Director-General, Ms Tara Adefope, to signify our administration’s readiness to run a transparent and accountable government; transmitted an Executive Bill, the second in less than 60 days named, the Oyo State Financial Crimes Commission Bill, to the Oyo State House of Assembly. The bill is to establish a state financial crimes commission to ensure transparency and accountability in both the public and private sectors in the state; and the inauguration of a 10-man committee to review contracts awarded by Oyo State Government between 2017 and 2019 to ensure public funds are being allocated and utilised judiciously.
In the area of security, the strategic fulcrum for growth, we hosted the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission Security Summit to advocate for a regional approach to security challenges in South West Nigeria; procurement of 100 vehicles for use by the security agencies in Oyo State; took firm and decisive action to forestall the escalation of the leadership tussle in the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers, Oyo State, which threatened the transport architecture of the state, by proscribing the union and preventing a breakdown of law and order while working for a quick resolution between factions; provided a resolution of the butchers’ crisis at Ibadan Abattoir; hosted the South West Geopolitical Zone Security Summit, convened by the Inspector General of Police, to discuss measures the Nigeria Police Force, in partnership with other security agencies, are putting in place to address insecurity in the region.
A key factor in maintaining security in the state is giving people a sense of belonging through inclusion. To this end I granted amnesty to 35 prisoners on June 12 to mark Democracy Day; set up a committee to look into cases of wrongful dismissal of civil servants in fulfilment of a campaign promise; inaugurated a State Advisory Council made up of members across party lines to advise the government on the implementation of its development programmes and policies; and reopened and renamed “Freedom Bridge,” the overhead bridge linking the state secretariat to signify a new dawn in Oyo State.
In terms of investment and development that would be made to count for the good people of Oyo State, I transmitted the first Executive Bill, Oyo State Investment Promotion Agency Bill to the Oyo State House of Assembly. The bill is to initiate, promote and facilitate investments in the state; held strategic meetings with World Bank representatives to fast track developmental projects which the bank is assisting with, and with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) where we promised to assist with improving the infrastructure and security at the airport thereby opening up Oyo State for investment and trade; inaugurated and received an economic and investment report from Oyo Ile Investors’ Forum, a non-governmental organisation; held strategic engagement with agri-sector stakeholders during the Oyo State Agribusiness Strategic Planning Retreat which included a tour of the renowned Songhai farms to replicate the model in Oyo State; entered a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement with agritech company, Farmcrowdy, to commence a three-year plan working with 50,000 farmers to boost agribusiness in Oyo State.
Fully aware of the role cash flow plays in economic development, I ensured that salary payment is done on 25th day of every month; made a payment of N280 million for pensions and gratuity to 100 civil servants on Grade Level 1 to 17 who retired in 2012.
Another 100 days, a greater future
I restate my commitment to increasing and improving the fortunes of Oyo State. Our state is blessed with an abundance of human and natural resources. My job is to harness these resources for the growth and development of Oyo State people. I have chosen a team to work with and I am confident that together, we can accomplish the task of building Oyo State. As usual, I ask for your support and prayers.
In the coming weeks, we will be implementing more of our plans in the various areas of governance. As I said during the campaigns, model schools are good but having a few model schools isn’t enough. We will upgrade facilities in all public primary and secondary schools in Oyo State as promised in our manifesto. We will also embark on training of teachers and recruiting more qualified teachers who can provide quality and effective learning to equip our children with the tools they need to become productive members of society.
The new security architecture I promised is now in place and will be implemented to ensure everyone that lives and works within Oyo State will be safe and their investment will be protected.
We will continue to run a transparent and accountable government. I will hold quarterly media chats to give account of what our administration has done and what we plan to do. We promised to be accessible to our people and we will do this through periodic Town Hall meetings. We have provided phone numbers which people can contact to report any governance issues. I can also be reached on social media.
We will work towards implementing the eight recommendations advised by the Oyo Ile Investors’ Forum; aggregate investment potential over 4-8 years, job creation, increased access to healthcare, efficient waste disposal, cooking gas (LPG) penetration, integration of women into the real sector, increasing tax revenue and identification of potential investors. Additionally, we will work on digitizing governance in the state for more effective service delivery. We also commit to the ambitious plan of re-positioning Oyo State as the center of innovation and technology within the West African continent.
We are in talks for a partnership with farmers from Botswana who are not only coming with modern farming expertise but will also be willing and ready to assist in training our people on a sustainable basis. I already visited the 10,000 metric tonnes silo in Awe. The facility will be made functional to provide good storage for farmers as this will help reduce waste and moderate prices of farm produce.
I cannot conclude this piece without extending a hand of fellowship to all well-meaning people of Oyo State. I have demonstrated that I am more interested in the things that bind us together than in the things that separate us. The time for political acrimony is over. It is now time to unite for development. The nexus between commitment to good governance by government and the sincere and honest discharge of basic civic responsibilties by the populace, enthrone a society where there is a return on investment.
Good health or wellbeing and an educated polity invariably leads to the exploration of economic opportunities that abound and all these can thrive immensely in an environment of peace and stability for the general good of allNow is the time to identify with development and prosperity. I, therefore, call on all investors in Nigeria and in the diaspora to come and stamp their footprints in the Pacesetter State. Oyo State is ready for business; Oyo State is set for progress. Oyo State is on the move.
•Makinde is the governor of Oyo State
Politics
Bayelsa guber: David Lyon wins APC ticket
David Lyon will fly the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State after winning the party’s primary election.
Lyon, who won through direct option A4 method, defeated his opponents with a total of 42,138 votes.
Ebitimi Amgbare scored 354 votes, Desiye Nsirim got 1533 votes, Maureen Etebu won 564 votes while Heineken Lokpobiri scored 571 votes.
Speaking after announcing the result at Aridulf Hotel and Spar, the Chief Collation Officer, Senator Emmanuel Dangana Ocheja said he declared the scores on behalf of the Yobe State Governor Mai Buni who he said was unavoidably absent.
Politics
Kogi guber: Wada floors Melaye picks PDP ticket
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has declared Engineer Musa Wada as it candidate for the November 16 gubernatorial election in Kogi State after he won the party’s primary.
The returning officer for the election and Adamawa State Governor, Alhaji Umar Fintiri, while making the declaration, said Engineer Musa Wada polled 748, while Abubakar Ibrahim Idris came second with 710 votes.
According to him, Captain Idris Wada (rtd) polled 345 while Senator Dino Melaye finished fourth with 70 votes.
Speaking after his victory, Engr. Musa Wada commended delegates for making the right choice in him and promised to reciprocate the gesture by changing the negative narrative in the state.
Trending
-
News20 hours ago
Xenophobia: ‘Buhari’s order saved many Nigerians from Zulus’ attack’
-
News18 hours ago
2020: Obaseki may defect to PDP
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Why I withdrew policemen from Imo recovery c’ttee –CP
-
News18 hours ago
Omo-Agege knows fate today as tribunal sacks PDP Reps
-
News18 hours ago
Nnamdi Kanu: We’ll catch govs owing salaries if they come abroad
-
Investigation18 hours ago
INSIDE STORY OF SOUTH AFRICA DRUG CARTELS
-
News19 hours ago
Nigeria asks pilot trainees in S’Africa to return home
-
News19 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu: I will employ 15,000 school teachers