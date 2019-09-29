Oil firms should respect MoU, Wike tells Sylva, Kyari

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stressed the need for oil companies to respect the Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) they signed with host communities to ensure peaceful and productive operations.

The Governor spoke yesterday at the Government House Port Harcourt, when the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Silva, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mele Kyari paid him a courtesy visit. At the visit, which included the Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Osagie Okunbo, Wike declared that his administration will continue to develop the right environment for investors to operate.

“The oil companies should also respect the Memoranda of Understanding signed with the host communities.

“As the SPDC goes in, whatever they have agreed with the communities should be implemented. If they implement it, they will do their work. If they don’t implement, there will be another round of crisis.

And then, they will call Government to come in. “Ours is to make sure that people carry out their businesses in a very conducive environment. This is the role the Rivers State Government will always play”. He said that the fundamental focus of the Rivers State Government is for the OML 25 to be operational and productive, and regretted that for over two years, the Oil Facility was shutdown and nobody acted.

Wike noted that during the days of pipeline vandalism, Rivers State witnessed the least cases of vandalism because of the security investment of the State Government. In his remarks, Silva expressed happiness that they are in the state to celebrate the return of peace to the OML 25 and the host communities.

“This is a good signal and we should deepen it. The Niger Delta has struggled for peace. We have lost more than we have gained,” he said. He said that some people are deliberately fuelling problems for business opportunities to leave Rivers State.

He said that this is the right time for all stakeholders to work for more investors in the state. Silva said that the successful resolution of the OML 25 conflict is a right starting point to change the narrative in Rivers State. He charged leaders to work to resolve all the emerging challenges to enhance development.

Also speaking, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari said that overall peace has returned to the communities.

