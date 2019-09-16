Oil prices surge after attack on Saudi facilities

Oil prices surged on Monday after two attacks on Saudi Arabian facilities on Saturday knocked out more than 5% of global supply.

Brent crude jumped 10% to $66.28 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose 8.9% to $59.75 in Asian trading.

Prices pulled back slightly after US President Donald Trump authorised the release of US reserves.

The strike, which the US blames on Iran, has sparked fears of increased risk to energy supplies in the region.

The drone attacks on plants in the heartland of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry included hitting the world’s biggest petroleum-processing facility.

It could take weeks before the facilities are fully back on line. State oil giant Saudi Aramco said the attacks cut output by 5.7 million barrels per day.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda said the price spike across oil markets was a reaction to the “political and geopolitical implications” of the attacks.

“The bigger issue is just how secure is Saudi’s infrastructure from attacks?,” Mr Halley said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tehran was behind the attacks. Iran accused the US of “deceit.”

Later Mr Trump said in a tweet the US knew who the culprit was and was “locked and loaded” but waiting to hear from the Saudis about how they wanted to proceed.

The Saudis have not gone into any detail about the attacks, barring saying there were no casualties, but have given a few more indications about oil production.

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said some of the fall in production would be made up by tapping huge storage facilities, reports the BBC.



