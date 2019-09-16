BREAKING NEWS
Oil prices surge after attack on Saudi facilities
Oil prices surged on Monday after two attacks on Saudi Arabian facilities on Saturday knocked out more than 5% of global supply.
Brent crude jumped 10% to $66.28 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose 8.9% to $59.75 in Asian trading.
Prices pulled back slightly after US President Donald Trump authorised the release of US reserves.
The strike, which the US blames on Iran, has sparked fears of increased risk to energy supplies in the region.
The drone attacks on plants in the heartland of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry included hitting the world’s biggest petroleum-processing facility.
It could take weeks before the facilities are fully back on line. State oil giant Saudi Aramco said the attacks cut output by 5.7 million barrels per day.
Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda said the price spike across oil markets was a reaction to the “political and geopolitical implications” of the attacks.
“The bigger issue is just how secure is Saudi’s infrastructure from attacks?,” Mr Halley said.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tehran was behind the attacks. Iran accused the US of “deceit.”
Later Mr Trump said in a tweet the US knew who the culprit was and was “locked and loaded” but waiting to hear from the Saudis about how they wanted to proceed.
The Saudis have not gone into any detail about the attacks, barring saying there were no casualties, but have given a few more indications about oil production.
Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said some of the fall in production would be made up by tapping huge storage facilities, reports the BBC.
BREAKING NEWS
Tribunal concludes, dismisses Atiku’s petition
Tribunal holds that INEC and APC did not abandon their pleadings by not calling witnesses.
Tribunal dismisses Atiku’s petition in its entirety.
It also holds that parties will bear their costs.
Other members of the five-man panel, currently pronouncing their own decisions on the petition.
BREAKING NEWS
Tribunal faults Atiku’s witnesses
Tribunal holds that witnesses called by Atiku to testify on alleged violence are not eyewitnesses.
The former Vice President had called over 60 witness to plead his case.
BREAKING NEWS
Tribunal now ruling on whether Buhari was duly elected president
The tribunal is now ruling on the prayer to determine whether Buhari was duly elected president.
Earlier the lead judge said: “I am of the strong view that the petitioner did not prove that the second respondent does not possess the necessary qualification to contest for president. I am also of the firm view that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent (Buhari) submitted false information.”
BREAKING NEWS
Buhari qualified to contest for president, tribunal rules
Buhari qualified to contest for president, tribunal rules.
‘BUHARI’S CV IMPRESSIVE’
Mohammed Garba, the lead judge, said: “The CV contains impressive credentials that enables the second respondent (Buhari) to contest for the presidential election.”
BREAKING NEWS
Presidential Election Tribunal resumes
Tribunal has commenced the delivery of judgement in the petition challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Umar has begun reading the lead judgement after the tribunal resumed from a short break..
