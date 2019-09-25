Okowa swears-in Gbagi as special adviser

D

elta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged political office holders to be committed to his administration’s Stronger Delta agenda.

The governor made the call yesterday while swearing in Emuobo Gbagi as Special Adviser, and inauguration of five boards of different parastatals and agencies in Asaba, the state capital.

Okowa said: “All government functionaries should “sit up and get running, because there is a lot to be done. I see you, appointees as a vehicle for rendering selfless service to the people of Delta State and not as opportunity to enrich yourselves.

“Political appointees must hold the position in trust for the people; it is not about eye service to the governor, but about the impact that you will make in the life of the people. We are to render service to the people, work for the people, communicate with the grassroots, and bring development to them. It is only then that we would have performed as a government.”

The governor, therefore, congratulated Gbagi and others who were inaugurated at the ceremony and urged them to cooperate with civil servants towards ensuring seamless service to the people.

“There is a lot to be done and we will continue to do our best to meet the aspirations of the people.”

the governor added, saying: “I want to state that it is not possible to give appointment to all the people, who ensured my emergence as governor; what I will assure you is that as much as possible we will deliver the dividends of democracy and reposition our state to be prosperous for stronger Delta to be achieved.

He noted: “We will continue to stay focused on our goals; everybody should provide the enabling environment that will engender peace for investment to thrive, because the more resources we have, the more we engage in development programmes.”

The boards inaugurated are Delta State Library Board with Dr. Israel Abido as Chairman and Mrs. Ayo Ojeifoh, Mr. Donald Akpojohare, Mrs. Blessing Oghogho, as members; Delta State School of Health Technology has Dr. Chris Oharisi as Chairman, while Mr. Sunny Tatabuzogwu and Mrs. Osuobeni Ebikabo-Ere as members.

The Delta State Post Primary Education Board has Mr. Christiana Etaluku as Chairman and Mr. Anthony Nzugwuogwu, Mrs. Eunice Angozi and Mr. Venture Oyiborhoro as members.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Orugbo thanked the governor and assured the people that they would carry out their duties diligently to the benefits of the state and its people.