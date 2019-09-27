Opinions
OML 25, Shell, Belema, Rivers communities and Wike
One of the greatest advantages of the truth, is that it withstands all manner of pressure, propaganda and falsehood. When on June 22, 2019 Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike took the courageous step to re-open the Oil Mining License (OML) 25, an interested party engaged commercial mischief makers to heap insults on the governor.
Radio programmes were sponsored, planned tours paid for and television shows anchored for the purpose of casting aspersions on the Rivers State Governor. His patriotic intervention to resolve the contrived seizure of that facility was lampooned by the interested party and their cohorts.
On September 17, I watched on television the culmination of the entire episode. It boiled down to the resolution of the meeting that Wike held with all the stakeholders of OML 25 at the Government House Port Harcourt on June 22. Apart from the fact that Timipre Sylva superintended over this particular meeting, every other detail remains as Wike resolved.
But quite importantly, the Abuja meeting aimed at placating the interested party excluded the stakeholder communities. They were visibly absent. It was strictly a business discussion between Shell and Belema Oil. A discussion of who gets what. In the coming days, public relations experts would be engaged to offer explanations.
But on June 22, Wike involved all the stakeholder communities, sampled their opinion and drew out the working document that has succeeded. This was a selfless service to Rivers people and the state. It was also a defining economic decision that has benefited everyone: Shell, Belema Oil, the host communities, Rivers State and Nigeria. Otherwise, that facility would have remained shut with the interested party lying every minute about the planned revocation of Shell operational licence of OML 25.
Wike created a negotiating table. He would have shied away, but he stood his ground to defend the rights of all concerned within the law. That is that mark of true leadership. He took the bullets and ensured a solution was reached.
Following the resolution of the matter, Shell is still the owner of the operating license as the meeting convened by Wike brought to the fore on June 22, 2019.
The Abuja meeting did not change this fact. It only provided a soft landing and exit for those holding the nation’s economy hostage.
After the Abuja meeting, Chairman of Belema Oil, Tein Jackrich said: “They (Shell) remain the operator (of OML 25) we provide the operation maintenance contract.”
Speaking at the meeting, Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Mr. Osagie Okunbor, said that the company operates the OML 25, with the operating license renewed by the Federal Government for another 20 years.
On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, .the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, explained: “At the back of it, you are aware that there is a complete stoppage of petroleum operations around the OML 25 and adjoining blocks. What this means is shut down of production of over 35,000 barrel of oil every day in the last two years and that is an enormous economic loss for all stakeholders, Nigeria and the communities.
“This is why we engaged all stakeholders and we are happy to announce today that the closure has been obtained.”
This was fundamentally the reason behind Wike’s engagement with all the stakeholders. It was for the benefit of all. Nobody was left out.
This entire saga was never about the stakeholder communities until Wike delved into the matter. It was strictly an economic struggle with the women and elderly used as pawns to occupy that facility.
The governor got involved and created a platform for the stakeholder communities to be on a negotiating table with SPDC to eke out a profitable deal. For the Rivers State Governor, it is always about the people.
Wike initiated the process of resolution, community development and the maximum execution of community projects by Shell Petroleum Development Company for the stakeholder communities.
The process initiated by Wike was managed by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo. He is an indigene of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area. All stakeholders of the facility participated in the process to ensure that the concerns of the stakeholder communities are duly addressed.
Stakeholder xommunities of OML 25 and SPDC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the re-opening of the closed flow station and the payment of outstanding funds owed stakeholder communities under the extant Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOU). The MOU signed between Shell and the stakeholder communities also mandated Shell to pay into a dedicated account, the sum of N1.36 billion.
It is gratifying to note that the leadership of Shell further committed to implementing the terms of GMOU. Though the process of re-opening OML 25 lasted a little longer than necessary, the entire episode has exposed to the world the commitment of Wike to the welfare and development of communities of Rivers State. It has also emphasised the dedication of the governor to the growth of the nation’s economy.
This is one of the reasons Rivers people elected and re-elected Governor Wike. His capacity to stand strong on their behalf in the face of blackmail, propaganda and personal attacks is legendary. This sad onslaught got to a point that his former commissioner was hired to circulate malicious falsehood on the issue of OML 25. For the avoidance of doubt, the agreement of the two groups in Abuja simply confirmed the agreement signed by the Stakeholder Communities of OML 25 with Shell at the Government House Port Harcourt. In other words, Shell has the operational licence for OML 25. Belema Oil will continue to play the role it has always played regarding that oil facility.
The truth always wins. It may suffer knocks, but it surely wins. The victory of truth is always to the benefit of the vast majority. In Governor Wike, Rivers people has a courageous leader who stakes everything to empower his people.
Nwakaudu is a media aide to the Governor of Rivers State.
‘Kashmir crisis: A debate with leaders’
A discussion on Kashmir issue and Human Rights crisis in Kashmir arranged by Rao jawwad Khalil. Participants in this discussion were politicians activists and social workers from the United States, United Kingdom and Pakistan. They droped their wise opinion for the possible peaceful solution of Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan, and discussed how to stop Human Rights violation in Kashmir?
Participants: Sajid Tarar (advisor to Trump for election campaign 2020, US), Mr Mushtaq Minhas (Minister for Information and tourism of Kashmir), Javed Rathod (Kashmiri activist in the United States), Shafqat Nazeer (journalist United Kingdom)
Opinion of experts:
Mr Mushtaq Minhas and Shafqat nazir while discussing on the Peaceful solution of Kashmir gave their opinion, “Peaceful solution of Kashmir is possible only according to United Nations Security Council resolution 47 and by giving right of self determination to Kashmiri people”.
Further more Mr. Mushtaq spoke on question about the lockdown and blackout of communication since almost one and a half months, he replied “more than half a million military personnel are deployed there, human rights violation is at large scale. All big organisations working for human rights have raised and continuously raising their voice against the violations. And he said that almost one month ago, The United Nation accused India for human rights violation in Kashmir mentioned in his recent report released by OHCHR.
He also endorsed/supported the recommendation by OHCHR report which was for the formation of a commission of inquiry to conduct a “comprehensive, independent, international investigation” into allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir. And said that India should allow all human rights related organisations to visit Indian occupied Kashmir”.
Mr Sajid Tarar and Mr Javed Rathore from United States said in answer to a question “pakistani community is very much active for the solution of Kashmir conflict and other communities in the United States have also very clear stance in favour of rights for Kashmiri people.” Mr Javed said that world should be involve in this matter to make South Asia a peaceful region. It is no more bilateral issue the involvement of third party is necessary to solve this conflict.
Furthermore Mr Sajid said that he discussed Kashmir crisis with international lawmakers in the United States, White House public relation office and the US State Department for the Peaceful solution of Kashmir.
Khalil writes in from Pakistan
Insurgency: Where do we actually stand?
Last weekend a national newspaper published an earthshattering expose, which highlighted the plight of our soldiers fighting the Boko Haram insurgency, which has now gone on for more than a decade. In the piece titled: “We need better arms to fight Boko Haram –Military commanders”, the weekend paper spoke to a number of military officials, who for obvious reasons had to remain anonymous. Those spoken too painted a very sad and bleak picture of what they said was the true situation of things in the on-going fight to eradicate insurgency in the land. Of course what they said was in stark contrast to what the government and military officers willing to go on record have been telling us.
According to the report, many of our troops are still using outdated weapons and equipment, including failing Shilka guns procured during the administration of late Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who was President between 1979 and 1983.
“This development, according to top military officers who spoke to Sunday PUNCH on condition of anonymity, has exposed Nigerian troops at the battlefront to attacks by the terrorists, especially ISWAP fighters, who are said to have more sophisticated weapons. They noted that it was also responsible for the heavy casualties the country had suffered in the anti-insurgency war in recent times, noting that there were times the Shagari-era weapons failed during operations.
“The top military officers explained that Shilka, an artillery gun mounted on fighting vehicles, being used by the Nigerian troops at the battlefront are outdated but that they were refurbished and deployed for the operation. They noted that such refurbished arms could not withstand the modern ones used by the insurgents and that there were times they packed up during operations. One of the officers told the paper: “The Shilka guns were acquired under Shagari’s government. We have many of them but they are outdated, so they were refurbished, even though a lot of their components are missing.
East for the anti-insurgency war like that, hence they fail during battles. “Recently, Boko Haram even stole one from the troops. So, while we are battling with the refurbished Shilka, ISWAP fighters deploy the latest technology to attack us, and you know the President said a week ago at an ECOWAS meeting that how the terrorists deploy more sophisticated weapons is a matter of concern.”
The report also quoted another officer as saying that superior weapons and equipment, like Armoured Personnel Carrier and Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, popularly known as MRAP, which is both bullet- and bomb-proof, were urgently needed by the troops. The sources explained further that beyond using drones, the insurgents were now using night vision goggles, thermal detectors and other modern equipment to attack the Nigerian troops. Incidentally the Nigerian Army had last November acknowledged that the modus operandi attacks of the insurgents on them clearly indicated that the Boko Haram were no using drones and foreign fighters to enhance their fighting capabilities.
Also, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State said in July while welcoming the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, that Boko Haram had higher expertise and better technological weapons than the military. He said: “The capacity of the military has to be re-examined in terms of technological warfare. Otherwise, this thing will never end. Boko Haram now uses drones to monitor the operations of the military. Without providing the proper and up-to-date technological capacity to the military, this thing will never end.”
Sadly these weighty allegations fly in the face of what the both the military brass and even government itself have been telling the populace. On Tuesday the service chief appeared before the House of Representatives who had invited them over to hear from them first-hand the situation of the war on insurgency. None of them (at least publically maybe they did when they went into a closed door session) painted a gloomy picture of the state of the insurgency fight; rather Gen Gabriel Olonisakin pointed out that “military and operational strategize are not usually discussed in open forums such as this, because we may inadvertently be giving valuable information to the adversary through such discussions.”
But in June, at the opening of a “Transformational leadership workshop”, organised by the Army Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation at the Army Resource Centre, Asokoro, Abuja, the Chief of Army Staff laid into his men for the resent reversals being suffered by the men in uniform. Buratai said: “It is unfortunate, but the truth is that almost every setback the Nigerian Army has had in our operations in recent times can be traced to insufficient willingness to perform assigned tasks or simply insufficient commitment to a common national/military course by those at the frontlines.
“Many of those on whom the responsibility for physical actions against the adversary squarely falls are yet to fully take ownership of our common national or service cause. “I, therefore, believe that the transformational leadership workshops will again remind and clarify to participants what our President and Commander-in-Chief meant by ‘this generation and indeed, future generations of Nigerians have no other country but Nigeria, we must remain here and salvage it together”.
Before then, the military brass had consistently thanked President Muhammadu Buhari profusely for supporting them in their insurgency fight in every way possible. Our military brass had also consistently brushed aside damning reports carried by the international media which often painted the sorry state of the war against the militant group. Even when one of such reports presented first-hand information after speaking to those directly affected by the war and who also claimed that things were not rosy and accused the commanders on the field not giving the political leadership the correct situation of things, the military again waved aside the report as being “sensational”. On Thursday, Islamic State said via its Amaq news agency that it killed 14 soldiers in Borno State in attacks on Wednesday.
According to Reuters, which broke the news, Nigerian army spokesman did not immediately respond to phone calls requesting comment. And this has been the pattern for the bulk of the duration of the fight with the military claiming success only for the insurgents to show that they are still very much around by carrying out further attacks. A couple of years ago, it was also claimed without provide any concrete proof that Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau had been killed only for the “dead” man to appear on numerous videos since the announcement of his demise. The waters have been further muddled by the repeated claims in the highest levels of government that the terrorists group has been “technically defeated”. This I believe will go a long way in enhancing the peoples’ patriotic support towards riding the nation of insurgency; because at the end of the day everyone knows that development and their own enhancement can only be achieved when there is peace and tranquillity across the land.
Things God cannot do in your marriage (Part 1)
Today, many people facing marital challenges re ignorantly blaming God for their plight without complying with the provisions of the marriage operating manual. Marriage is not man’s idea. It was a creation of God in Genesis chapter 2. After originating marriage, God provided the rules of engagement in the Holy Bible, the word of God. Every brand new car comes with a manufacturer’s manual. Any attempt to operate the car outside the guidelines of the manual can create problems.
In the same vein, any attempt to operate marriage outside the provisions of the word of God leaves you with a marital crisis to contend with. God is God and remains God forever. There are certain things he can never do in your marriage.
1. GOD CANNOT LIE: “God is not a man that he should lie; neither the son of man that he should repent; hath he said and shall he not do it? Or hath he spoken and shall he not make it good?” (Numbers 23:19). “God judgeth the righteous and God is angry with the wicked everyday” (Psalm 7:11).
If you are living in the sin of deceiving people that you will marry them without any plans to do so, you are God’s enemy because God says he is angry with such wickedness and cannot lie. If you are an expert in rape or taking sexual advantage of vulnerable people of the opposite sex in the name of relationship, get ready for God’s wrath because God says he is angry with the such wickedness and cannot lie. God said: “Observe and hear these words which I command thee that it may go well with thee and with thy children after thee forever, when thou doest that which is good and right in the sight of the Lord thy God” (Deuteronomy 12:28). This means that everything you do in marital relationship has trans-generational implications.
If you are an expert in getting ladies pregnant all over the place, without any marital commitment and follow-up plans, you have a future of crisis. The abandoned children will later look for their father in anger to deal with him for living a reckless life that lacked self control. They may want to punish him for his irresponsibility. They may later come jostling for properties you might have toiled for all through the years to sell them off overnight.
They may turn out to be criminals, bearing your name and at old age, instead of a peaceful work retirement, police cases, court cases and different forms of crisis may emerge. May this not be your portion in Jesus name.
You can only claim this prayer if you observe, hear and obey the commandments of God “that it may go well with thee and with thy children after thee forever.” This equally applies to you if you are a lady that is getting pregnant for men and abandoning the children. God cannot lie. He will always do what he says he will do, which is judging the righteous and venting anger on the wicked everyday. God cannot lie.
He said: “So shall my word be that goeth out of my mouth; it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereunto I sent it” (Isaiah 55:11). As many that violate God’s instructions concerning premarital sex, concerning adultery, concerning love and forgiveness, concerning deceit and cheating of your spouse, concerning children’s upbringing and other marital issues, they are enemies of God and are bound to have marital problems because God cannot lie. 2. GOD CANNOT CHANGE: “For I am the Lord. I changeth not…” (Malachi 3:6). God can never change because of anybody’s marriage, personality or opinion. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).
Are you dying secretly in your marital relationship because you are not willing to share that challenge with anyone? Do you avoid pastors, counsellor and priests in this matter because you feel all they have to offer you is what God says in the Bible? “The words of the Lord are pure words; as silver tried in a furnace of the earth, purified seven times” (Psalm 12:6). Do you have a marital challenge and you are running away from anyone that will tell you the Biblical truth you are not willing to hear? My dear! There is no other way your problem can be solved sustainably than the way of Christ. Jesus says: “I am THE WAY, THE TRUTH and THE LIFE” (John 14:6). You are facing a marital crisis. Someone is trying to bring in Biblical intervention and you are saying: “Please, keep Bible out of this.” My goodness! For your information, God and his standard can never change because of you.
Jesus Christ and his standard can never change because of you. God the Holy Spirit can never change because of you. When Saul disobeyed God’s instructions about Amalek, God took away the kingdom of Israel from him despite God’s love. When Ananias and Saphira conspired to lie at the altar of God, they dropped dead, despite God’s love for them. When Moses who spoke with God face to face violated God’s instructions, he was denied access to the land of Canaan that he had worked for all through the years. Their God is the same God that owns you and he cannot change. God is no respecter of persons and cannot change because of you.
He remains the same from generation to generation and his word remains the governing authority. God can never LIE or CHANGE over your marital relationship. Invite him to rule over your life and marriage and your marriage shall be a blessing and a testimony in Jesus name.
Dismissed policemen, military men as criminals
Stories abound about dismissed soldiers and policemen who joined robbery and kidnapping gangs to torment and turn the guns against men and women who contributed money through payment of taxes to train them before their dangerous voyage into the world of crime. When such men chose to be on the wrong side of the law and turned to a life of violent crimes, they did it with uncanny precision. Having received formal training on how to handle arms and ammunition, their dexterity in handling guns coupled with the sophistication of their ammunition fortified them against attacks from the legitimate security agents. Some policemen and military men still in service, actively participate in crimes, some rent out arms and ammunition from the armoury to criminals.
Yet some provide information to such deadly gangs that help them evade arrest and even make policemen detailed to arrest members of such gangs vulnerable and prone to attacks. It is not in doubt that robbery and kidnapping gangs that have in their midst either dismissed, serving or retired military personnel and policemen are usually a hard nut to crack for security agents. In recent time, quite a number of such criminal groups have met their Waterloo. In 2017, the Oyo State Police Command arrested a police inspector and a soldier attached to the 2nd Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army and seven others for alleged various robbery operations in Ibadan and other major towns in the state. The two uniformed men were identified as Inspector Herbert and Corporal Sikiru (surnames withheld). The policeman was said to have deserted for about a year, having served for over 34 years.
Apart from robbing people of their cash and valuables, the gang also hijacked six trucks laden with petrol at different times before the bubble burst and they were arrested. In their last operation on April 4, 2017, they hijacked a fuel tanker and even abducted the driver of the tanker whom they later dropped off. Also some time in 2017, the Ondo State Police Command arrested two serving soldiers and four other suspects for alleged involvement in a robbery on the Akure/ Owo Expressway in Emure Ile in Owo Local Government Area of the state. Although the identities of the alleged soldier- robbers were concealed, they were arrested following a tip-off. A similar arrest was made by the Kano State Police Command. Two former soldiers – Magaji and Jaduwa- were arrested in the Nigerian Army uniforms in 2017.
They were ambushed following a tip-off after allegedly trying to cross the border to Niger Republic with a brand new vehicle suspected to have been stolen. According to the police, the suspects in their confessional statements snatched the car in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during a robbery operation. The suspects took to crime after they were allegedly dismissed for deserting their post when they were posted to Baga, Borno State, on ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ in the fight against insurgents. Even the infamous kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeje Onwuamadike, alias Evans, had military personnel in his notorious gang. The suspect, Lance Corporal Victor Chukwunonso, a soldier in the Nigerian Army, allegedly “confessed to have gone with Evans for kidnapping in Lagos State three times where he got N2 million, N1.5 million and N3 million respectively as his share.” In January this year, the police command in Osun State arrested six suspected highway robbers all dressed in military camouflage uniforms operating along Ife- Ilesa Expressway in the state.
04Mr Fimihan Adeoye, the State Commissioner of Police while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Osogbo said they were arrested at the scene of a robbery operation by his men with the aid of a local vigilance group. On Monday, the Lagos State Police Command paraded seven men arrested and accused them of carrying out robbery operations in military uniforms in Ijegun area of the state. The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, said three of them were former soldiers, while two others were also dismissed from the Navy. 12 pairs of military camouflage uniforms, military ID cards, two cutlasses, ATM cards, jack knives, female pants and a local ring were recovered from the suspects. Muazu said they were responsible for the robbery of a Lexus RX330 car from a man who was travelling from Ibadan to Ijegun on February 18. The suspects have reportedly confessed to being responsible for a string of robberies in the Ijegun area where there have been multiple distress calls before they finally met their Waterloo. One of the soldiers said he was dismissed from the Army in 2015 after he took leave of absence and took too long to return.
Another suspect, who was dismissed from the Navy, said the Army uniforms they used to operate were given to him by a commander. On Sunday, September 22, the Nigerian Army dismissed three soldiers after they were arrested with a criminal gang on the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State. The soldiers were accused of participating in kidnapping, armed robbery, killings and cultism. Although the trends appear to be common in recent times, the unholy alliance between robbery kingpins and men in uniforms either serving or retired seemed to have started way back in 1973 when Isiaka Busari, otherwise known as ‘Mighty Joe’ was arrested. Shortly after the celebrated execution of Ishola Oyenusi, perhaps, the most dangerous and deadliest Nigerian armed robber in 70s, Mighty Joe, who was Oyenusi’s second in command, took over the crime scene as the king of the underworld. His reign of terror shook Lagos, which was the then capital of Nigeria, to its foundation. Mushin, where Mighty Joe resided, was a territory on its own, and the notorious executed robber ruled the area with impunity until he had his back to the wall when he robbed a hotel bar attendant, Michael Osayunana of N10.
This was at a time when naira was stronger than most currencies of the world. It was a period when N10 was enough to start a good business. The man Mighty Joe had robbed repeatedly recognised him and pointed him to the police. Mighty Joe, who dubbed himself as ‘Strong man of Idi Oro’, an area in Mushin, was arrested with ease contrary to his claim that no man born of woman could arrest him. On the day he had a date with the executioner at the famous Bar Beach after he was found guilty and sentenced to death by a court, Mighty Joe was executed alongside his sidekick, Basiru Fatola, a former soldier. His execution was of course the banner headline of Nigeria’s most famous newspaper then, Daily Times, with the headline: ‘As mighty bullets silence Mighty Joe, it is…THE END’, with his picture when he was tied to the stake as the cover photo of the newspaper. Nigerians will also not forget so soon the role played by the police in the Lawrence Anini saga in the 80s. The daredevil armed robber who held the old Bendel State by its jugular in 1986 before he was smoked out of his hole by a 10- man police team led by Kayode Uanneroro. Anini, otherwise known as ‘The Law’, patronised herbalists who fortified him with charms and amulets and there was a mystery surrounding him as many believed he possessed magical power, which made him to disappear whenever he came across the police.
But the so-called magical power was a lie from the pit of hell as the complicity of the policemen, particularly DSP George Iyamu, made it extremely difficult to get Anini on time. Iyamu did not only give Anini and his gang intelligence report that placed him ahead of the police, he also provided arms and ammunition to the robbers that took delight in killing policemen at every given opportunity. While many had thought, his assorted charms imbued him with the power to disappear whenever the police closed in on him, Anini, who chickened out immediately he was arrested, squealed like a stuck pig and sang like a parrot and revealed how Iyamu would reveal police secret, their plans, provided logistics and later joined the gang to share in the booty after each operation. And in the insurgency war, there are plenty stories of how serving, retired and dismissed soldiers have joined forces with Boko Haram terrorists to unleash mayhem on military men, military formations and even innocent civilians. In the Offa bank robbery in which nine policemen and many civilians were gruesomely murdered, the arrest of a dismissed policeman and a serving police sergeant was another sad reminder of involvement of policemen and military men in crimes. As a policeman is doing an atom of good somewhere, there are many others either aiding or abetting crimes or are actively taking part in crimes elsewhere. The major breakthrough by the police in arresting the perpetrators of the Offa bank robbery thus confirmed that given the right support, the Nigeria Police can break any criminal gang no matter how sophisticated the gang is.
The arrest of Alhaji Amisu aka Wadume, also confirmed that our security agents are capable of getting to the root of any crime. But this can only be if the welfare of the men who risk their lives to enable Nigerians to sleep with their eyes closed is guaranteed. This is aside provisions of modern equipment and consistent training in line with modern policing. The case of the rank and file who actually confront criminals should not be a case of ‘monkey dey work, baboon dey chop’ as is often the case. While taking to crimes should not be an option, aggrieved men in the police and military will always find a way to release their pent-up emotion and unleash their anger on innocent citizens.
A visit to some police barracks across the country, will give one the impression that some of those apartments are meant for pigs. It is a national disgrace that men saddled with responsibility of securing the lives and property of the citizens live in a filthy environments. While excessive greed is a factor that drives some policemen and soldiers to crimes, it is also not right for policemen to be poorly remunerated while the senior officers live ostentatious lifestyle that is not commensurate with their legitimate earnings. It should be the concern of the police and military authorities to find out why some of their serving men take to crimes and how such practice can be stopped.
Beyond greed, it could be a psychological problem that requires a continuous orientation as a solution. It could also be a problem associated with faulty recruitment exercise that allows criminals to infiltrate the police and army during recruitment. It is even worse when policemen and military men are dismissed without finding a way to monitor their activities when they are no longer in service. Such men are usually aggrieved even if they deserved being pushed out of service for going against the rules of their engagement. The fact that they have been well trained to handle arms makes them potential danger when they take to crimes. Even when they are eventually caught, they would have done a lot of damages before the bubble burst.
Typhoid fever
1. Typhoid, typhoid, typhoid,
Much maligned, much abused,
A source of easy wad for the quack,
He rejoices at thy epithet
2. Via victuals you invade the body,
One with the contagion you glide,
Down the gut you reside for
7-21 days,
You then take leave for the
bloodstream
3. Your devastation is usually
overlooked,
Visceral you could perforate,
Intestines could bleed,
Go gaga you could make!
Your ruination is indeed trivialized!!
Scene one Doctor; Good day, Mr 123, why are you here today? Mr 123; I have typhoid, the feelings are all over Doctor; You have typhoid? What are these things you feel?
Mr 123; Internal heat, something walking all over my body, burning sensation all over, heaviness of the head……….I just know it’s Typhoid, these are what I usually feel and they correspond to what the drug vendor in a bus listed! Doctor; Mr 123, do you mind if we have some tests done, I’m afraid you may have something else Mr 123; I’m not teaching you your job but I know I have typhoid! (Much later) Mr 123 with mouth agape after result of one of the tests (fasting blood glucose) is out. Doctor; My word Mr 123, you’re diabetic, so all the while you’re bring wrongly managed for Typhoid fever, over and over, again and again! The above typifies the story of an aver- age client presenting to a hospital in this environment; most of what they diagnose as ‘’Typhoid’’ is not it! What it is Typhoid fever (aka Enteric fever) is an infection caused by the bacteria Salmonella typhimurium. It is spread between individuals by direct contact with the feces of an infected person.
It gains access into the body through contaminated food, water/ beverages, thriving in conditions of poor sanitation, crowding, and social chaos. The disease genesis S. typhi enters through the mouth (through contaminated food, water and other drinks) and spend 1-3 weeks in the intestine. Thereafter,, it makes its way through the intestinal wall and into the bloodstream. From the bloodstream, it travels to the lymph nodes (a component of the body’s immune system), gallbladder, liver, spleen, and other parts of the body. The immune system of the host can do little to fight back because S. typhi can live within the host’s cells, safe from the immune system. Chronic (long term) carriers are responsible for much of the transmission of the organism. While asymptomatic, they may continue to shed bacteria in their stool for decades. Modes of transmission 1. Oral transmission via food or water or beverages handled by an often asymptomatic individual—a carrier—who chronically sheds the bacteria through stool or, less commonly, urine
2. Hand-to-mouth transmission after using a contaminated toilet and neglecting hand hygiene 3. Oral transmission via sewage-contaminated water (especially in environments with poor hygiene). What may give it away Symptoms are often non-specific and clinically non-distinguishable from other illnesses that cause fever. Symptoms occur 6-30 days after exposure to the bacteria.
They may include; prolonged fever, (the major feature of this fever is that it usually rises in the afternoon up to the first and second week) headache, abdominal pain, nausea, body weakness, loss of appetite, and constipation or sometimes diarrhoea.
Some develop a rash (rose spot) in their abdomen and chest. Some individuals are asymptomatic carriers of typhoid, meaning that they harbor the bacteria but suffer no ill effects. As many as 1 in 6 people have the capacity to be a silent carrier.
These individuals are particularly dangerous within high-risk populations. Mary Mallon, better known as “Typhoid Mary” (1869-1938), was the first documented asymptomatic typhoid carrier in the U.S. During her career as a cook, Mary was thought to have infected at least 51 people, three of whom died. Mary, an Irish immigrant, worked as a cook for a string of families, infecting numerous members of each household before moving on to work elsewhere. The Catch After a comprehensive history is taken and examination done, the following may be requested for; Full blood count (FBC); will show a high number of white blood cells. Platelet count; (platelet count may be low).
Blood culture during the first week of the fever can show S. typhi bacteria. ELISA urine test to look for the bacteria that cause Typhoid fever Fluorescent antibody study to look for substances that are specific to Typhoid bacteria. Stool culture is a reliable method of diagnosis. A bone marrow culture is the most sensitive for S.typhi. Widal; a major limitation of Widal test is that it is reactive only after 7-10 days of enteric fever and it has false positives and false negatives.
The Widal test causes misdiagnosis and wrong treatment and in essence not reliable. Negative Outcomes Intestinal perforation (leading to peritonitis), Intestinal bleeding, Encephalitis, Neuropsychiatric symptoms (delirium), Pneumonia, Acute bronchitis, reduced platelet count and severe dehydration. How is it treated? The only effective treatment for typhoid is antibiotics. Aside from antibiotics, other supportive treatment are also given. In more severe cases, where the bowel has become perforated, surgery may be required. Preventive measures Sanitation and hygiene are important to prevent typhoid. Typhoid can only spread in environments where human feces are able to come into contact with food or drinking water. Careful food preparation and washing of hands are crucial to prevent typhoid. To help decrease rates of typhoid fever in developing nations, the World Health Organization (WHO) endorsed the use of a vaccination program that commenced in 1999. Vaccinations have proven to be a great way at controlling outbreaks in high incidence areas.
The worship of an unknown ‘god’
It was the Emeritus Professor of Political Science at the Premier University – Ibadan – John Ayoade, as far back as 10th February, 1982 at a special seminar held at the Institute of African Studies, who described Federalism in Nigeria as worshipping an unknown ‘god’.
This is quite akin to the attitudes of both the Epicurean and Stoic philosophers including men of the ancient Athens, that Apostle Paul noted that they were very religious. In the words of Paul ‘as I was walking along I saw your many altars; and one of them had this inscription on it – ‘to an Unknown God’ (Acts 17:22,23). Paul observed that they were worshipping ‘god’ they never knew! What a replica of contemporary federalism in Nigeria. Though, federalism was introduced by the 1954 Lyttleton constitution which laid the foundation of classical federation for the country ever since the polity keep on observing the tenets and canons of the system in breach. While the choice of federalism was almost automatic in 1954 but it was clear that the choice was based on a wrong premise. In the words of Ayoade, in that old perceptive seminar paper, the choice has always been determined by a unitarist concept of federalism in two ways. Firstly, and quite erroneously, federalism is thought of as a univalent term and secondly, Nigerian federalists are known to suffer from a mismatching of goals and means to the extent that what are normally unitary goals are expected from federal means.
The bone of contention rather than boon of contentment is the Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) polemic of recent. The idea of RUGA by federal government simply put was acquisition of massive expanse of land primarily for cattle grazing in all the states of the federation including the federal capital territory (FCT), to checkmate the frequent clashes between the Fulani Herdsmen and Farmers across the country. On paper most especially going by the volume of money to be committed to the project, the policy look quite good but far from being pragmatic. Going by the Land Use Decree signed by the Olusegun Obasanjo military junta, federal government has no inch of land not even plot(s) of land anywhere in the federation.
The decree vested land ownership in State Governors who hold same in trust for the citizenry. It is incumbent on the federal government to make request for land in fact for whatever purpose and subject to the approval of the state governor. Where a governor decline for whatever reason(s) federal government has no legal right or power to lord it over the number one citizen of that state. It is absurd that in some states, sign posts were erected showing land acquisition for RUGA! This is indeed ludicrous.
The reality of the situation is that they (federating states) are ‘concurrent regimes with overlapping jurisdictions’. It is, therefore, a non-hierarchical political system. Whereas, the disposition of our leaders most especially governors is the mentality of hierarchy. The relationship between a governor and Mr. President is not superior/ subordinate one. The likes of Ambrose Alli (of blessed memory) of the old Bendel State Governor and Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Lagos State Governor then typify ideal governors in a federal state. While we desire cooperative federalism for development governors don’t need to kow-tow and operate like a subordinate to Mr. President.
Despite the fact that federal government has been having the commanding height of socioeconomic policies like the ill-fated RUGA, the truth is that federal arrangement makes is imperative for governors to assert their power within their areas of competence. Nevertheless, the idea of RUGA is a misnomer in a federal state. You don’t go all out to acquire land to promote the economic interest of an ethnic group all over the country and make it a condition for peace.
The perception of an average Nigerian which is correct anyway is that such policy must have been intended to achieve local colonialism by the ‘Fulanis’. Some assume that it is nothing but land grabbing agenda cum territorial expansion by disguise if not ‘Islamisation’. All these fears were aggravated by the position of President Muhammadu Buhari asking the citizens of Benue state to tolerate their brothers who massacred them in thousands! Perhaps the height of insensitivity is the rationalisation of the Fulani onslaught on hapless Nigerians by the spokesman of the President, Femi Adesina, that people should surrender their lands instead of dying.
This is nothing but hypocrisy as land is a natural resource that nowhere in the world are people ready to easily forego their property. People are even more passionate about landed property usually an inheritance in Africa than other parts of the world. It is high time we enlightened ourselves that the genesis of Fulani Herdsmen/Farmers conflict is not unconnected with the fact that Nigeria is a ‘weak state’ where laws are made but either not enforced or selectively enforced. In most cases the state is too weak to enforce laws. Since the time herdsmen became a nuisance not many have been arrested, prosecuted and convicted. Even where arrests were made the punishments are not usually commensurate with the heinous crime committed by them. Rather than RUGA which is not the way to go, all tiers of government should take it upon themselves first to strengthen the law enforcement machineries irrespective of whose horse is gored.
A Fulani man, Tiv, Ibo, Yoruba or Hausa that commits crime must be punished. It is not about criminalising an ethnic stock. This is where Nigerians expect Mr. President who is a Fulani man to come out and decry the nefarious activities of the rampaging herdsmen who may even not be Nigerians anyway. The recent call for state police makes sense in contemporary Nigeria.
The over centralized police establishment cannot be efficient in fighting crime. The police needs to be decentralized while state governors should see themselves as the chief security officer of their respective states.
Not only that it is high time too that we take adequate cognizance of the techno-economic structure of the country. A country that is technologically deficient cannot fight crime successfully. It is ludicrous that in this century soldiers could be ambushed, trapped and killed by insurgents. It means our soldiers don’t have the required gadgets to see few kilometres away to know whether enemies are lucking around or not! The strength of an army is not about the number of soldiers but rather the weapon and technology available to them. This is where the issue of brazen corruption that has eaten deep into the marrows of an average Nigerian comes in. With fat budgetary allocations to both the Military and Police establishments every year how do we know whether such monies are released to them, in what magnitude or released in good time or not. The story of an officer who deserted the military and went away with hundreds of millions is a sad tale.
Finally, to get the federal arrangement working is to inject the spirit of justice and equity into the system. Nigerians desire that the system works but the governing elite are too hypocritical.
They have been making mess of the whole essence of national integration. You found a northerner selling ‘suya’ in every nooks and crannies of the country without any harassment or intimidation. But top elite foment trouble with their inciting statements putting on the toga of ethnic jingoism. RUGA is not the way to go, but pragmatic federal arrangement. Nigerians should stop worshipping ‘an unknown god’. •Dr. Ojo is an Associate Professor of Comparative Politics, UNILORIN and a one-time Chief of Staff to the immediate past Governor of Oyo State.
Taking politics too far
Recent happenings in the polity have reminded us that there seems to be a mix-up when it comes to playing politics and public service. They are not the same thing. Naturally, one should not be too surprised about the confusion because it is on the platform of political parties that candidates get elected into public offices in Nigeria. It is for this reason that most positions of authority in government are occupied by politicians at the exclusion of technocrats and non-politicians.
Recall that the Co-founder of BudgIT announced his resignation shortly after being appointed as Technical Adviser to the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba. BudgIT is a social enterprise that is dedicated to the call for accountability and transparency in governance and a leading fiscal transparency group for building civic awareness on the right of Nigerians to be knowledgeable on public resource management. Onigbinde is well-known as a critic of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
Spearheading the rejection of Onigbinde is the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), which lambasted Onigbinde for taking up the offer in the same administration he had seriously criticised, saying that his nomination was a travesty that desecrates the honour and integrity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government. The Chairman of BMO, Niyi Akinsiju stated further that Onigbinde lacked the decency to reject the appointment if indeed he believed the insults he had hurled at the government. Akinsiju added that those who criticise government constructively can take up appointments unlike Onigbinde, who was accused of engaging in name-calling and insulting the President and his supporters.
“If you don’t like a person, you cannot relate with such a person and it is illogical to say you want to work for that same person,” Akinsiju said. He noted that the debate was not about party affiliation but ideology, saying that a critic should only puncture government policy and avoid raining insults on people. BMO later congratulated the BudgIT co-founder for resigning the position and that he took the honourable path by that singular action after the outburst.
Earlier in the year, Dr. Festus Adedayo was also appointed as Special Adviser to the Senate President (Media and Publicity), but the appointment was rescinded even though his selection was said to have been based on merit, experience, track record, and competence. Adedayo is a versatile political communicator and member, the editorial board of Nigerian Tribune. The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, claimed that he wanted him, but eventually bowed to pressure and reversed the appointment. Just like Onigbinde’s, the appointment of Adedayo had generated heated debate mostly on social media. Supporters of APC had described Adedayo as unfit for the job simply for the offence of being a fierce critic of Buhari.
Adedayo’s response that he had no apologies over his actions, as a fearless professional journalist, was apt. Onigbinde said that he neither deleted nor deactivated his Twitter account as alleged. Criticisms also mounted for his appointment to be reversed while others applauded the offer such as the likes of social commentators and public affairs analysts; former minister of education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili; and political economist, Dr. Joe Abbah, who had served the nation in various capacities, by encouraging him (Onigbide) to prove his mettle by accepting the offer.
From the scenarios that played out, it can be seen that there is confusion when it comes to what is constructive criticism and having disdain for a particular leadership. Criticism is not hatred. That is where we are getting it wrong in this country. The fact that someone is your regular critic does not mean that he cannot be instrumental or meaningfully engaged by offering useful pieces of advice that could spur national development. We should get it right that those who serve in government must only be politicians. This is wrong. Yes, eligible party supporters and politicians should be rewarded for their commitment and dedication. There are still many people out there that can transform this country if given the opportunity without belonging to any party. At times, the views of critics are the needed tonic to make the desired change.
Governance is a serious business that should be all-encompassing, robust, broad and open to diverse shades of opinions and input for better results and outcomes. Hence, the services of Onigbinde and Adedayo should have been retained for their brilliance and experience. However, a social commentator and public affairs analyst should never have it in mind that he must be in government before making a difference. The Consent of the Governed political theory argues that the government’s legitimacy and moral right to use state power is only justified and lawful when consented to by the same people over which the political power is exercised.
This reasoning is strengthened by Article 21 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights that states that the will of the people form the basis for the authority of government. Many public affairs analysts that are inspired by the Consent of the Governed theory in evoking literal consent on the logic that valid consent means that final authority, which is the essence of democracy, belongs to the people, rather than the few privileged and elected officials. Therefore, public policies should always be geared towards satisfying the majority of the people.
Society should always appreciate its social commentators and public affairs analysts for what they are contributing to national development in their little way. From personal experience, the so-called ‘enemies’ of the government are true friends in the sense that they are always thinking of how to improve the lives of the people and build the nation. They are constantly ruminating over several key issues at the same time, researching and putting down their thoughts for possible consideration by relevant authorities. They do this, not because they want any political appointment or cheap popularity, but are simply showing their genuine passion towards society.
The least that can be done in appreciation of such doggedness and nationalism is to pause and listen to what they have to offer. At times, some people simply criticise any government in power to get attention, such people are never consistent in what they preach. Onigbinde, Adedayo, and others should continue doing what they are naturally committed to doing; they should not be portrayed in bad light or seen as disgruntled elements. I remembered that I had an encounter with Adedayo after the whole brouhaha and I could feel the pressure that he went through when he never lobbied for the rescinded appointment.
On a final note, political leaders should be firm and consult widely while soliciting the support of whomever they feel can genuinely help them provide good governance to the people. They should ever be conscious and wary of sycophants that usually flock around them and could becloud their objective sense of reasoning and judgement. They should endeavour to be tolerant, broad-minded and mature. That is what true leadership entails and how not to take politics too far.
Kupoluyi writes from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) via adewalekupoluyi@yahoo.co.uk
Notorious tyrants in African history
History has revealed that some leaders, who were privileged to find their ways into governance, however piloted themselves into the status of deft tyrants in contemporary times. In fact, it is on record that such tyrants murdered their citizens or subjects in cold blood, whereas, these rulers were supposed to protect the lives and properties of their citizenry. Of these tyrants, I intend to dwell on about 10 of them, starting with General Idi Amin Dada of Uganda. In 1981, a movie entitled; “The Rise and fall of Idi Amin’ and ‘the 1976 Entebee Raid’ were launched.
The two movies rekindled the memory of the wickedness of the brutal military dictator who perpetuated evil during his tenure. Idi Amin may not need much introduction. He was one of the worst dictators of the 20th century, Idi Amin was also known as the Butcher of Uganda. He was 6 feet 4 inches tall. It is believed that he murdered about 300,000 Ugandans. The victims included his perceived political enemies, military officers and others.
Another tyrant was Hissene Habre. His rise to power was his military invasion of Chad Republic. In 1981, Habre defeated Libyan troops and sent them packing from his country and in the process, thousands of soldiers and civilians were killed. The massacres were mostly against Hadjerai and Zaqhawa.
Siad Barre seized power on October 21, 1969. His tenure lasted up till January 26, 1991. In terms of ideological construct, he adopted socialism in Somalia. His influences came from countries such as China and Russia. Within the period, he committed a lot of human rights abuses such as sending dissidents to prisons without due process of the law. He stamped out all opposition or his perceived enemies. Barre went into political exile in 1995 but was returned for trial to Somalia in his home region, and later died.
Macias Nguema was first president of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, he was the son of a witch doctor. He was not known to be as cruel as some of his contemporary tyrants. Some of his crimes included the stalking of his mistresses “former lovers”. He also committed intellectual murders by wiping out the entire intellectuals class of his country. According to reports, more than a third of Equatorial Guinea’s population fled to other countries in order to avoid his brutal regime. He also ordered the execution of an entire families and villages during his regime. He converted State’s money for his own private use and nobody could question him. Nguema trusted nobody in the country and spent most of his time in his ancestral village, Mongomo, where he kept the country’s national treasury right under his bed or in suite cases. On August 18, 1979, his own nephew Teodoro Obiang Nguema, sentenced him to death. Today Obiang Nguema is still in power as president. It is likely that the Nguemas are lovers of power.
Sekou Toure was president for decades and he was able to govern for three decades (1958-1984). He declared Guinea as a one-party state; initially Guineans saw him as their messiah but later became a pain to them. The aborigines of Guinea fled the country to avoid his brutal regime, while many of his political opponents were executed in military camps.
General Sani Abacha was a military Head of State who seized power from Ernest Shonekan, a civilian head of Interim National Government. Political pundits described him as the most brutal dictator of the West African sub-region. He will be remembered for the murder of Ken Saro Wiwa and five Ogoni chiefs. Some prominent Nigerians who opposed his hold on power were equally eliminated.
Robert Mugabe was the quintessential hero turned a tyrant in Zimbabwe. Initially, he was regarded as the modern day messiah of Zimbabwe who helped to bring freedom to Zimbabweans only to get himself power drunk. He was in power for decades until his sack from power in a military coup. He was the president of Zimbabwe from 1987 to 2017. Mugabe has been viewed as being racist towards white people, targeting white citizens in various ways. Mugabe committed many crimes against human rights. His worst crimes was wielding authoritarian power to strip white people of their wealth and property. On the international scene, he was regarded by many, especially the white folks as one of the worst dictators of the African continent. Mugabe died in the Gleneagles Hospital in Singapore on September 6, 2019.
Paul Biya hails from Cameroon and was born on February 13, 1933. Politics was always in Biya’s blood and he managed to be president for several terms. He has been the president of Cameroon since 6th November 1982. Biya has many critics for his lack of public appearances, but Biya wields his sweeping powers like a tyrant. He rules with his authoritarian fist that lets him essentially push any policies that he deems necessary. Though not the worst of the worst, Biya is one of the best-known examples of authoritarianism.
Charles Taylor was the 22nd president of Liberia. Charles ruled for eight years from 1997 to 2003. He was a leader of a rebel group known as the National Patriotic Front of Liberia. Taylor was accused of being a war-time criminal who committed several atrocities and crimes against humanity. This was due to his involvement in Sierra Leone Civil War that occurred between 1991 and 2002. He was eventually found guilty at the International Criminal Court of Justice in the Hague. His charges ranged from terror, conscripting or enlisting children under the age of 15 years into armed forces or groups, or using them to participate actively in hostilities, violence of life, health and physical or mental well-being of persons, in particular cruel treatment and in May of that year, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison. He is regarded as one of the worst dictators of Africa of the 21st century.
The truth, the myth about Nigerians in the American Diaspora
I
have lived in the United States for approximately five years. During this period, I make it a point of duty to visit Nigeria once or twice a year to keep in touch. One question I get asked often is how well Nigerians are doing in America. With the occasional negative stories about Nigerian fraudsters such as the recent media report about the arrest of 80 Nigerians by the FBI, many find such stories about Nigerians in diaspora extremely distressing. Given the Western media’s tendency to emphasize a few negative stories about black people, while downplaying their numerous achievements, the news has caught fire as if to suggest that Nigerians are more criminal-minded than other people on earth. But nothing can be further from the truth.
The truth is that Nigerians in the diaspora in the United States and other parts of the world are some of the most successful migrants in the world. In the U.S., they are supplanting native-born Americans as well as Asians who used to occupy the apex position among migrants in the areas of higher education, income and highly skilled occupations. It is an open secret that Nigerians have the highest graduation rates in American universities among immigrants and Nigerian kids are known for their excellent academic performance at every level of the American educational system. More than 61 per cent of Nigerians residing in the United States have a bachelor’s degree, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Not less than 17 per cent of Nigerians resident in the United States have a master’s degree, while four per cent of Nigerians have a doctorate degree.
The thirst for college education has translated positively for Nigerians in the American labour market and most Nigerians are either in skilled work or in post-high school institutions to acquire some skills. Gone are the days of menial jobs except for new arrivals struggling to find their feet, illegal immigrants who often have to engage in below the table jobs and a few lazy ones who cannot account for their long stay in the United States. The average income of Nigerians, according to a 2018 article in Houston Chronicle, is $50,992 for Nigerian men and $44,894 for Nigerian women. This is higher than the average incomes among Americans which stands at $48,629 for men and $37,842 for women. It is also significant to note that the poverty rate for Nigerians in the American diaspora is 12.8 per cent which is slightly lower than the national rate of 14.9 per cent.
While a few Nigerians engaged in fraud, particularly mail fraud, have soiled their country’s image, the truth is that their nefarious activities are extremely minimal compared to the scale of white-collar crimes committed by native-born Americans and other immigrants in the United States. According to Edward Maggio in his 2009 seminal book titled, Private Security in the 21st Century, white-collar crimes in the United States largely committed by native-born cost the country not less than $415 billion annually which is even more than street crimes estimated at $13 billion annually. Trade violation accounts for about $250 billion yearly. The annual cost of fraud in the healthcare industry is in the region of $100 billion annually, while identity thieves have stolen more than $107 billion from unsuspecting individuals in the past six years, according to a 2017 Identity Fraud Study.
The objective here is not to condone or minimize criminality by Nigerians abroad. Rather, the aim is to demonstrate that Nigerians are more known for their positive contribution to the American society than the iniquities of an insignificant few looking for easy money. Beyond making the black race proud, Nigerian migrants in the United States lead the way in keeping the Nigerian economy afloat through remittances they send to Nigeria. In 2017 alone, they remitted $6.19 billion to Nigeria, followed by migrants in other parts of the world such as the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Canada, Spain and Ireland.
Oil revenue is increasingly becoming less relevant as Nigerian migrants worldwide are the new economic powerhouse of the Nigerian economy, rivalling the much talked about crude oil revenue. Remittances from Nigerian migrants to Nigeria has grown from $18 billion in 2009 to more than $25.5 billion in the outgoing year. The inflow of fund is certainly much higher by at least 25 per cent if money remitted to Nigeria through informal means in the forms of goods sent to Nigeria and cash brought by travelling migrant Nigerians are considered. Migrants’ remittances are estimated to rise to $29.8 billion and $34.8 billion in 2021 and 2023 respectively and outpace oil revenue in the coming years.
The remittances are keeping thousands of families afloat in Nigeria and providing the bulk of the foreign currencies upon which the country’s import-dependent economy relies. Without the migrants’ efforts, the hardship Nigerians currently face will be a child’s play.
Good day sir and compliments of the season. I am writing to commend you for your writings in the New Telegraph newspaper. I came about your writings firstly with the article which you titled “Trump and the fear of American whites” which was published on Wednesday August 14, 2019 in New Telegraph and the recent publication about xenophobic attack’s on black foreigners by South Africans. I must commend you for the insightful and knowledgeable writings. More grease to your elbow.
Saheed Olawale Ogunsakin.
saheedwall@gmail.com
- Dr. Raufu, a former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of National Mirror Newspapers, is of the Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas, United States.
Opinions
Hacking as a monster in computer technology
M
y last telephone conversation with a bosom childhood friend currently residing in Germany revealed that the ongoing monster called Internet hacking is not peculiar to Nigeria, but a ubiquitous one that’s seriously constituting catastrophic situations to the global computer technology.
In his strong words, the fellow who’s equally a tech expert, stated that the tech-driven menace had become a nightmare to everyone who uses the cyberspace; and had seemingly remained a ‘lucrative’ business to the Information Technology (IT) criminals.
He further lamented that the worse aspect of the unfortunate situation was the fact that, despite the alarming nature and occurrence, the people continued to fall victim unabated on a daily basis.
He concluded by opining that contrary to people’s belief that Internet hacking was only prevalence in Nigeria or on the African continent, the movement of the cankerworm was on a high speed across the global community.
Internet hacking constitutes the most recent cybercrimes. Prior to the invention of the Internet, criminals had to dig through people’s trash or intercept their mails to steal their personal information. Now that all the required information is available online, criminals presently use the Internet to steal people’s identities, either via trick or infecting their devices with malware.
Most cybercrimes are committed by individuals or small groups, though large organized criminal groups also take advantage of the Internet. These so-called professional criminals find new ways to commit old or ancient crimes. They treat cybercrimes like a business and form global criminal communities.
Criminal communities share strategies and tools and can combine forces to launch coordinated attacks. They even have an underground marketplace where cyber criminals can purchase and sell stolen information or identities.
It’s very difficult to track cyber criminals down, because the Internet makes it easier for people to do things anonymously and from any location on the globe. Needless to say that, many computers used in various destinations have actually been hacked and are being controlled by someone far away.
For hackers who want to come clean and turn away from crime out of pretence, one option is to work for the people they used to torment by becoming their security consultants or employees. These set of hackers are referred to as “Grey Hat Hackers”.
In the past, they were addressed as “Black Hat Hackers” who used their computer expertise to break into systems and steal information illegally while posing as a friend or dedicated employee/consultant. But presently, some of them are acting as “White Hat Hackers” who specialize in testing the security strength of their clients’ information systems.
If the interest of the White Hat Hackers is to be paid, they will attempt to hack into a company’s network and then present the affected company with a report detailing the existing security loopholes of the company and how those anomalies could be tackled.
The advantage of the above is that, they can use their skills for a good cause and help stop other cyber criminals, since keeping up with security and cyber criminals is a fulltime job and many companies can’t afford financially to have someone totally dedicated to it.
Another recent devastating aspect of Internet hacking is the “Social Engineering” routine. Social engineering is a tactic used by cyber criminals that use lies and manipulations to trick people into revealing their personal information. Social engineering attackers frequently involve very convincing fake stories to lure victims into their trap.
Some of these tricks include: sending victims an email that claims there’s problem with their account and has a link to a fake website, trying to convince victims to open email attachments that contain malware, pretending to be a network/account administrator and asking for the victim’s password to perform maintenance activity, as well as claiming that the victim has won a prize but must give their credit card information or bank account details in order to receive it, just to mention but a few.
The recent antics of cyber criminals, which are barbaric and inhumane, call for constant and consistent update of advanced anti-hacking computer software by software producers, and the adequate dissemination of the said software to the apt quarters.
Presently such most developing countries as Nigeria and what have you, are less-privileged in regard to advanced anti-hacking or anti-malware software; hence they need to act fast in this regard.
Nigeria could presently boast of world class experts on software programming. This set of persons especially the young ones need to be encouraged by the government by setting up an industry that would enable them commercialize their expertise.
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is supposed to have a thoroughly equipped Internet-based communication unit comprising well experienced experts and consultants. Such unit, which would function as a spy, would help to checkmate activities being carried out by every Internet user at all nooks and crannies of the country on a daily basis.
Inter alia, the bill regarding Cybercrimes that was recently passed by the 7th National Assembly needs to be reviewed by the 8thassembly with a view to ensuring that every required clause regarding Internet hacking is included, or towards making amends where need be.
There would be need to set up special court to be made up of uncompromising judicial custodians that would prosecute anyone accused of any form of cybercrime, particularly internet hacking which has caused the Nigerian society a colossal economic loss.
Most importantly, every computer/Internet firm owner should endeavour to engage an expert on Ethical Hacking. Our various schools at all levels, the tertiary institutions in particular, ought to on their part take teachings on Internet hacking more seriously in the ongoing general studies on Computer Literacy.
The fact remains that, if we commence from the foundation level to educate our young ones on the needful as regards the lingering IT menace, when they eventually be in charge of any enterprise in the future, they wouldn’t be taken unawares.
Most importantly, people either as individuals or corporate bodies, are severely advised to set strict passwords, change them regularly as well as never endeavour to share them with anyone. It is your personal identity or code, hence mustn’t on any condition be disclosed to anybody irrespective of your relationship with him or her.
The merits of computer technology cannot be overemphasized, but we are invariably required to be mindful of how we make use of it with a view to averting colossal loss in our respective businesses and/or possessions. Think about it!
