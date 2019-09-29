Omo-Agege tasks pharmacists on increasing rate of diabetes in Nigeria

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has called on pharmacists in Nigeria to intensify research that could lead to the development of local drugs to fight diabetes and other forms of endocrine and metabolic disorders.

Omo-Agege who gave the charge at the 2019 Annual Conference of the Endocrine and Metabolism Society of Nigeria (EMSON) held in Abuja, said the development of local drugs will not only save Nigeria huge foreign exchange spent on importing foreign drugs but will create jobs for citizens and boost the economy.

In a paper titled, ‘The Role of Education in Preventing Diabetes Complications’, Omo-Agege, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, expressed concern over the frightening statistics that over four million Nigerians were currently suffering from the disease.

According to him, it has become pertinent for EMSON to come up with revolutionary reforms that will change the narrative and reduce the menace of the disease to the barest minimum.

He stressed the need for strong diabetic education advocacy by individuals, institutions, public and private sectors to stem the tide of the ailment in the country. Omo-Agege, who drew the attention of the pharmacists to the rising incidence of the disease in the country to pandemic levels with its attendant negative impact, said it was a deep source of concern to the National Assembly.

The lawmaker expressed the willingness of the 9th Senate to look at requisite laws that will help the people on the need for healthy life habits. According to him, education programmes must inculcate in patients the opportunities which the 2017- 2020 Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) holds towards better health management.

He therefore called on Nigerian pharmacists to make the best use of the abundance of natural plants that nature has bestowed on the nation and come up with medicinal brands that can compete favourably with imported ones. He noted that such enlightenment “will help cover the most mileage in the war against diabetes mellitus.

This is so because, most of the essentials in life-style issues have to do with body mass control; the latter which is a highly implicit cause of type-2 diabetes. “For juvenile or type-1 diabetes, which is more or less hereditary, your organisation needs to do more work in terms of research and education, to counsel parents with diabetes-genetic history on how to better manage the lifestyle habits of their offspring. It is a matter of education.

Omo -Agege expressed concern that the menace of chronic ailments have further compounded the short life expectancy of Africans. He said the healthcare component of the ERGP is expected to raise primary healthcare delivery coverage from 12.6percent which the present administration met in 2015 to 45percent in 2023.

Chairman of the occasion, Professor James Otubu decried the changing lifestyle of Nigerians which, I said, had contributed to the emergence of strange illnesses in the country. He enjoined Nigerians to stick to African indigenous food and refrain from the consumption of foreign processed food to engender a healthy population in the country.

The keynote speaker and globally acclaimed medical practitioner, Dr. Kamaiya Kaushik submitted that the rate at which the disease is spreading globally was frightening. Kaushik put the figure of global victims of the disease at over 425million people of more than 16 million sufferers of the disease in sub- Saharan Africa, with Nigeria accounting for over 4million, the highest in the region.

On the way out, he advocated strict lifestyle monitoring, diet control, physical exercise, regular medical check-up amongst others. Women Affairs Minister, Dame Pauline Tallen; Chairman Senate Committee on Health, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe and other dignitaries who graced the occasion were unanimous in enjoining Nigerians to adopt a healthy lifestyle in order to halt the diabetes pandemic ravaging the Nigerian population.

Like this: Like Loading...