Ondo assures LG workers of job security
Ondo State Government yesterday allayed fears of job loss at the local government following insinuations that the just concluded verification exercised embark upon across the 18 council areas was aimed at relieving workers of their job.
But the government assured the workers that it had no plans to relieve them of their job as the exercise was to enable the government have accurate data of workers on its payroll.
Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi gave the assurance yesterday at a retreat organized by the Local Government Service Commission for Caretaker Chairmen, Directors of Local Government Administration (DLGAs) as well as other top officials of the commission.
Speaking at Igbara Oke, headquarters of Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, venue of the retreat, the deputy governor emphasized that the exercise was to enable the government to have accurate data of workers on its payroll.
With the retreat theme of entitled “Developing a Revolutionary Model for Enhancing Local Government Administration and Management, Ajayi urged participants to brainstorm on the best solutions that would help solve some perceived challenges confronting the administration of local government.
He said: “Permit me to use this opportunity to allay the fears of some of our Local Government workers and primary school teachers who are misinformed regarding the recent Staff Verification Exercise being carried out by the state government.”
“I want to assure you that the government is not planning to retrench or sack any legitimate worker but rather the exercise will allow the government to have accurate data regarding workers on its payroll and at the same time be able to have adequate plans that will benefit all the workers.
“Without mincing words, the administration at the Local Government level is characterized by various challenges viz-a-viz inadequate funding, lackadaisical attitude of government agents, inefficiency on the part of change agents and unnecessary bureaucracy etc.
“It is ,therefore, my candid opinion that this retreat which I am told is aimed at bringing about improved relationship among all practitioners with a view to enhancing greater service delivery at the‘ grassroots will allow participants to rub minds and cross-fertilize ideas on how to help in resolving most if not all of the problems militating against the growth and development of the Local Government administration in our country.
In her remarks, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Lola Fagbemi stated that the retreat was an avenue for top officials in the local government to interact and x-ray best practices in providing good governance to the people at the grassroots through effective implementation of government’s policies and programmes.
Femi Idris, the State Chairman, Local Government Service Commission noted that the commission was poised at seizing available opportunity to enhance operations of the local government system, stressing that over 2,000 workers had so far been trained across the 18 council areas.
APPOEMN set to raise the bar with 3-day transformational network
The Association of Professional Party Organizers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN), is set to convene TEIC 2019, a 3-day transformational network of learning and cutting edge exponential conference for members of the association from September 18 to 22 2019.
Addressing the press in Lagos on Sunday September 8, Vice President of the association, Mrs Adefunke Kuyoro disclosed that the theme of this year’s conference, the third in a series, being ‘Stepping Up’; presented an opportunity for event industry practitioners to put their brands ahead if not at par with industry leaders and players in the event space.
“We call all eventprenuers/practitioners to ‘step up’ their game in the industry, because the more excellent our brands become, the better our event industry in Nigeria; be you a vendor, planner, venue owner, service provider in the event industry. It is time to step it up for good.” Kuyoro posited.
Speaking further about the 3-day conference, Mrs Kuyoro said what informed TEIC (The Event Industry Conference), expected to assemble key professionals from across the country and a spectrum of events service providers, to share experiences, perspectives, insights and latest developments in the events industry, was the desire to mix international growing trends with existing traditions.
According to her, “events have always been a part of our culture, but in the recent past it has received a sudden boost, apparent by the increase in coverage received from the print and social media.”
“The 3-day conference is drawn up to provide technical sessions and poster sessions on cutting edge issues related to the event industry, and will also provide ample opportunities for networking and socializing with colleagues.” Kuyoro averred.
TEIC 2019 is expected to kick off on the 18th of September with a Masterclass scheduled for 250 participants, where evolving issues and trends in the industry will be learnt, culminating in a bonding after-party in what can best be called “Senior Lit of a lifetime”
Day 2 of the event will be devoted to Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR by way of easing motorists’ driveway through Lagos Island and mainland in a give back approach to law-abiding Lagosians.
To that extent the association has partnered with the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) to coordinate traffic in heavy-traffic-prone areas in super hyper traffic time between the hours of 7am-9am, with 350 members of the association expected to take part in the exercise. Next on Day 2 agenda will be a yardsale (a kind of compensation plan) to the industry where various valuable items will be circulated especially to new entrants, to boost their brand equity in the trendy event market space at giveaway rates.
The icing on the cake in regard to TEIC 2019, is its culmination on the last day of the event with a dinner and award night, where up to 500 guests are expected to attend the TEIC Award for the year, as the best practitioners in diverse categories of the industry will be appreciated.
Speaking to SMILE on the criteria adopted for the award, Mrs Kuyoro said nominations were done by members of the association on the different categories with 5 to 6 nominees in each category, while voting was done online to produce the list of recipients for the final awards, all in strict compliance to the best ethos.
With respect to some challenges in the industry cutting across relevant training, optimum service delivery, trust and abuse issues etc., Mrs Kuyoro told SMILE that APPOEMN has over the years been able to set the standard for operation in the industry which has made the association a credible force, saying the association is not just an all-comers affair, as prospective members are observed for up to two years before being registered in the organisation, while penalties which include suspension or dismissal, depending on the degree of rules infringement are also meted to erring members, all in a bid to make the industry attain and maintain standard global practices, assuring that such erring members would at the end of their penalty also have to reapply again, if qualified to. Training opportunities she added were also being constantly offered to members to ensure best practices.
APPOEMN is an association with a mix of seasoned events professionals that have been at the forefront of event planning and coordination in Nigeria, for the past 15 years. The association has risen to become a major player in the socio-economic space in the Nigerian polity contributing 55bn to the country’s GDP in budgets, appreciatively deflating the country’s unemployment balloon.
The Event Industry Conference (TEIC) is an annual event of APPOEMN and this year’s would be the third edition of the event.
NAF destroys ISIS training camp in Borno
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Friday said a training camp for suspected Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists had been attacked and destroyed during an air operation within Mallam Fatori in Borno State.
The NAF said the operation conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) component of Operation Lafiya Dole, was conducted upon intelligence reports of activities of the suspected terrorists within the fringes of Lake Chad, confirmed during Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission.
It added that scores of the fighters were killed, with others fleeing with varying degrees of injuries, were “mopped-up”.
The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the operation was conducted on September 10.
“The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has recorded another major feat with the destruction of an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) training camp near Mallam Fatori on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno Sate,” Daramola said.
According to him: “The operation was executed on 10 September 2019, based on credible intelligence reports and confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that identified a building on one of the Lake Chad islands that was being used by the terrorists as a facility to indoctrinate and train new fighters.
“The ATF therefore dispatched its aircraft to attack the location, which upon arrival over the target area observed significant activity of the terrorists.
“The attack aircraft scored devastating hits on the building completely destroying it and neutralizing the ISWAP occupants. The few other fighters seen fleeing the location were mopped-up by follow-on attacks.
“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations against the terrorists in the Northeast.”
Kenya becomes third African nation to introduce world’s first malaria vaccine
Kenya on Friday added the world’s first malaria vaccine to the routine immunization schedule for children under two, becoming the third country in Africa to roll out the vaccine for the disease that kills one child globally every two minutes.
Malaria is a top killer of children under five in the East African nation, and the vaccine is critically important to its efforts to combat the disease because other measures such as mosquito nets have not proven adequate, the director general of Kenya’s health ministry, Wekesa Masasabi, told Reuters.
“We still have an incidence of 27% (malaria infection) for children under five,” Masasabi said before Friday’s launch of the vaccine in the western county of Homa Bay.
The Homa Bay program was the government’s first step toward creating awareness of the new vaccine, he said.
African nations Ghana and Malawi launched their pilot programs of the vaccine earlier this year. Kenya plans to roll out the vaccine to eight of its 47 counties over the next two years, Masasabi said.
Malaria can be eradicated within a generation, global health experts said in a major report last weekend that was commissioned by The Lancet medical journal. The Lancet report contradicted the conclusions last month of a malaria review by the World Health Organisation , and its experts urged the WHO not to shy away from this “goal of epic proportions”.
Malaria infected about 219 million people in 2017, killing around 435,000 of them, the vast majority babies and children in the poorest parts of Africa.
Due to ongoing transmission, half the world’s population is still at risk of contracting malaria.
32-year-old man pretends to be 81 to get into US
A 32-year-old man has been arrested at an Indian airport for pretending to be 81 in order to get into the USA.
Jayesh Patel was stopped as he was trying to board a flight to New York at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi by the Central Industrial Security Force. Disguised in glasses, make-up, a turban and a dyed beard, he made it through initial security checks and past immigration officials, a spokesperson for the Central Industrial Security Force told news agency IANS.
“He was planning to go to the U.S. for a job. But his profile was such that he would not have gotten a visa easily,” a senior police officer told local media. “With a fake name – Amrik Singh, a fake address, he managed to get a passport and a U.S. visa. We’ve never seen a similar case at the Delhi airport before,” he added.
Riding through the airport in a wheelchair, Patel aroused suspicion at a second security check when he refused to get up saying he was too old. He reportedly refused to make eye contact during the exchange.
“[The Security Force] was suspicious about him as his voice didn’t match his age. Despite grey hair, his skin seemed to be quite young as there were hardly any wrinkles on his face,” a spokesperson told local news outlets.
Patel reportedly hired an agent who got him the documents and arranged for him to be made-up to look like an 81-year-old in a hotel in Delhi, according tolocal media. Patel agreed to pay the agent once he had arrived in the U.S.
The security force tweeted that they had arrested the man for impersonation and carrying dual passports, before handing him over to the Delhi police, reports abcnews.
Paris commuters hit by transport strike
Parisian commuters faced travel chaos on Friday as transport workers went on strike over plans to reduce their retirement privileges in a challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform plans.
Ten out of Paris 16 subway lines and two major regional train lines were totally shut as the morning rush hour got underway, leaving commuters scrambling to find alternatives to get to work.
“I am walking to work today and will be on the streets for at least four hours,” Anthony, 21, who works in a restaurant in West Paris told Reuters.
Unions want the strike, expected to be the largest since 2007 in Paris, to send a warning to Macron’s government as it launches one of the most perilous reforms of his presidency — to merge France’s 42 different pension systems into a single points-based system.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe promised on Thursday to take the time to carefully sound out unions and take account of broader public opinion after having faced criticism in the past for turning a deaf ear.
“The prime minister’s announcements will not have any impact. The strike has been launched and participation will be massive,” Frederic Ruiz, who heads the CFE-CGC union at the RATP Paris public transport company, told Reuters.
The government did not waver in the face of rolling strikes last year over a reform of the state rail company, but Macron has since been weakened politically by a series of anti-government protests at the end of 2018 and early this year.
Those protests, which shocked the nation with some of the worst street violence in decades, were triggered by concerns over falling living standards and also concerns Macron was pushing his reform agenda too hard.
While promising to be open to external input on the pension reform, Philippe said that he is determined to carry out the pension reform plan.
The pension regime specific to RATP workers allows train drivers and other staff that work underground to retire at 52, a decade earlier than the normal legal retirement age for a full public pension.
Previous reforms have already rolled back some of RATP workers rights and increased how long they have to pay into the system, but workers are worried they will have to make further sacrifices.
An Odoxa-Dentsu poll found that nearly three out of four people surveyed did not think that Macron’s government would come up with a good reform.
FG, Atiku, PDP fight over tribunal judgment
The Federal Government has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar not to appeal against the Wednesday’s judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.
Instead, the government said PDP and Atiku should apologize to Nigerians for distracting President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration with a frivolous election petition.
The PDP, however, counselled the presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be cautious in celebrating the judgement as such would be short-lived.
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement yesterday, said although PDP and its candidate reserve the right to pursue their petition to the highest level, “there is a limit to tomfoolery.”
“Nigerians are tired of this orchestrated distraction, and will rather wish that the opposition, having lost at the polls and in court, will now join hands with the government to move Nigeria to the next level.
“This is more so that the judgement validating the re-election of President Buhari was unanimous that the petition lacked merit, that the petitioners failed to prove any of the grounds upon which their case was anchored and that President Buhari is eminently qualified to contest the poll.”
The minister said PDP and Atiku should thank their stars that they were not being prosecuted for coming to court with fraudulently-obtained evidence.
”It is intriguing that a party that trumpets the rule of law at every turn will present, in open court, evidence it claimed to have obtained by hacking into a supposed INEC server.
“Don’t they realise this is a criminal act for which they are liable?
“Instead of threatening to head to the Supreme Court, driven more by ego than commonsense, they should be sorry for allowing desperation to overwhelm their sense of reasoning. Enough is enough,” he warned.
Mohammed commended the tribunal for not only doing justice to the case, but for explaining, in painstaking details that lasted hours, how it arrived at its judgement.
“We also thank Nigerians who voted massively to re-elect President Buhari, for their continued support,” he said.
PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, maintained that the judgement cannot stand at the Supreme Court, given the weight of evidence against President Buhari and the APC.
The party said those celebrating the judgement were directly telling Nigerians something about their conscience and character.
“Our party is not surprised that Lai Mohammed, speaking for the Buhari administration, came short of calling for the arrest and prosecution of opposition members for coming before the Appeal Court, a situation which exposed their belief that they own the court and can determine the position of the judiciary on any matter.
“Notwithstanding, the PDP holds that Nigerians have seen the ‘several errors’ in the judgement delivered by the Appeal Court and have turned the verdict to a butt of jokes in public space.
“We invite Lai Mohammed to tell Nigerians if his Law Degree was awarded to him on the basis of a sworn affidavit and pictures of his classmates; or was his Call to Bar at the Nigerian Law School also based on presentation of pictures and affidavit?” the party asked.
It added that the unguarded outburst of the minister has heightened apprehension among Nigerians about recurrent manipulations of process by the APC.
The party said that was the reason it is challenging the judgement at the Supreme Court to salvage the nation from the drift towards impunity, anarchy and lawlessness.
It advised Mohammed to redeem his image by offering explanations to Nigerians on his alleged role in the N2.5 billion National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) fraud before casting aspersion on others.
Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, however, accused Mohammed of being on drug.
Ibe on his twitter handle wrote: “Lai: Atiku should apologise to Nigerians. Me: For real? What type of weed are you smoking? It can only be #CertifiedWeed.”
Xenophobic attacks: We went through hell in S’Africa –Returnees
- Obiora: I came back with nothing
- Michael: I was robbed because of phone
- Returnee: South Africans burnt my shop, beat me up
Emotions ran riot as 187 Nigerians returned from South Africa to Nigeria at the Hajj Camp section of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at 10.38p.m. on Wednesday.
Some of the returnees told New Telegraph that they went through hell in the hands of South Africans.
Both the returnees and those waiting to receive them wept freely as the victims of xenophobic attacks in the former apartheid enclave recounted their horrific experiences.
The wait for the evacuation of the returnees was long, but at the end, it was worth all the trouble.
Nigerians patiently waited for the arrival of the 187 Nigerians, who arrived aboard Air Peace B777 aircraft, christened Anuli Peggy Onyema, landing at the Hajj Camp section of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at 10.38p.m. on Wednesday.
Nigeria began repatriating more than 600 of its citizens from South Africa following a wave of deadly xenophobic attacks that frayed diplomatic relations with neighbouring nations.
Air Peace volunteered to fly people for free back to the commercial city of Lagos. The returnees, who expressed mixed emotions on their return, burst into tears as they alighted from the aircraft that flew them into Lagos.
They expressed their bitter experiences in the hands of South Africans.
One of them, who gave his name as Mr. Bethel Midos, a mechanic for German cars, in an interview with New Telegraph, recounted how his shop was destroyed and almost lost his life while trying to escape.
Another returnee, Goodluck Obiora, said: “Those guys in South Africa have no conscience. The only thing I need now is help.”
Obiora sold telephone accessories, stressing that last week, over 10 arsonists attacked his shop and razed it down. He disclosed that it was God that saved him from death as the attackers clubbed him until he lost consciousness.
Obiora added that they took him for dead, which enabled him to run for his life after regaining consciousness.
“I left Nigeria for South Africa in 2014. This nonsense started two or three months ago. I need help. I don’t have a mother, I don’t have a father. I am looking for anybody who can help me,” he said amid tears.
“On Monday morning, they beat me up. They collected my passport, my phone, my wallet, everything I had with me. I did not come back with anything, just my little bag that had four clothes inside. That is the only thing inside this place. What I experienced there was very terrible.
“They will never allow you to pass freely on the road. They are so wicked to Nigerians. If they find just a cheap phone in your hand, they will try to stab you in a way that you can hardly survive it just because of a phone,” he added.
Obiora described their attackers as beasts without conscience.
He added: “They keep asking for papers, but when you go to their embassy, they will frustrate you. When you walk on the road, they will go all out to arrest you for your resident permit.
“If you don’t present the papers, they will arrest you. When you apply for the papers, they will not give it to you and refuse to refund you. I was trading in Johannesburg. I had a shop there. They burnt my shop. I never knew I would be coming to Nigeria today. It was my brother who came to the hospital to pick me. I ran to the hospital for treatment after my nose was broken. I was vomiting blood.
“A few months ago, as I was going to my shop, taxi drivers grabbed me and beat me mercilessly. They have sticks with big heads they use to hack people down. I asked them the offence I committed. They are very greedy people. How can people do such thing?”
Asked if Nigerians were the only ones selected for attacks, Obiora said: “Nigerians and other nationals from African countries are the targets of these criminals. One of my sisters, who had her shop very close to mine, Echi, sells stock fish in bags; her shop was completely razed. The lady watched in utter disbelief as her shop was completely burnt. She lay there, crying.”
On what the South African government is doing to put an end to xenophobia, he carpeted South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, describing him as “wicked,” stressing that the rainbow nation turned for the worse since he assumed office.
The returnee said there were thousands of Nigerians in South African prisons with no hope of getting their freedom now or in the near future.
He said: “They will never be released unless the Federal Government intervenes. They undergo excruciating pains in jail. My first plan has been achieved; arriving my country safely. The other plan is to sit and think of what to do in Nigeria to sustain myself. I will never go to that country again. Never.”
The gory tale of Obiora in the hands of South Africans was not different from that of Uchendu Michael, who described South Africans as racists, saying the hoodlums go unchallenged by the police, who look the other way when they attack other people from Nigeria, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Tanzania.
He said: “If you fight them, they will lock you up even when the attackers are caught with guns. The police will ask you why you decide to fight your attackers when it is obvious that you are the one attacked.
“Let us take this scenario for instance. After catching an armed robber, you are hoping that the armed robber will spend some times in jail, but you will be surprised that after two weeks, the armed robber will come out more emboldened and tell you that he was enjoying his life in jail watching DSTV. Sometimes, they commit crime to go to jail and rest.
“They are not like the Nigerian police who immediately get you arrested when they see you with gun. They will shoot you because you are a criminal if you are not licensed to carry a gun. Over there in South Africa, guns are like toys to those people. If they can rob me because of Nokia phone, that means they can kill. They are mean. They can kill just for R10.”
Asked if he would go back if the problem subsides, Michael said: “I am not planning to go back to South Africa or any other country again. I don’t want to pass through that route again because I don’t want to pass through that stress of seeking asylum procedure. One thing is that when they give you asylum, they will cancel it.”
Another returnee, who pleaded anonymity, added a bit of drama to the situation, saying hard drinks frequently taken by South African men has seriously affected their libido; a situation he reiterated makes South African ladies to prefer Nigerian men to their men.
He said: “When they find out that their women go for Nigerian men, they become very envious and they will set you up. Before you know it, you are deported. I don’t see this problem coming to an end.
“The Zulu King said they must claim their land. I don’t know who is fighting with them over land matters. Most of the houses in South Africa are owned by banks, FMB, Capitec, Standard Chartered and NedBank. To own a house, you will pay till you go to your grave.”
The man pleaded with government to empower the returnees and faulted people who declined to come back, saying whatever happened to them should not be put on the door step of anybody.
One of the returnees, who gave his name as Salami, said so many Nigerians had been killed in South Africa, noting that the extra judicial killing by South African police was alarming.
“They throw corpses around without care. They will stop Nigerians on the road; take their money without any offence committed. Why are Africans wicked to fellow Africans? Why are they doing these things?” Salami asked.
NBS: Nigeria’s export hits N4.6trn in Q2
- Import rises to N4trn
- Crude oil accounts for 85%
Total value of goods exported from the country rose marginally to N4.596 trillion in the second quarter of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed.
The figure showed 1.3 per cent growth when compared to first quarter’s export value of N4.535 trillion.
According to the NBS data, the value of Nigeria’s total trade between April and June stood at N8.603 trillion.
Breakdown of the figure showed that goods valued at N4.007 trillion were imported within the period, representing 46.6 per cent of the total trade value, while the export figure was 53.4 per cent of the total trade.
NBS noted that with the performance, the country’s trade balance remained favourable, valued at N588.8 billion.
“In Q2, 2019, the value of Nigeria’s total trade stood at N8.6 trillion, comprising 46.6 per cent imports and 53.4 per cent exports. The value of total trade in Q2, 2019 was higher by 4.4 per cent when compared to Q1 2019, but 24.2 per cent higher when compared with Q2, 2018.
“The trade balance remained favourable, valued at N588.8 billion. Combined with the Q1, 2019 performance, however, the trade balance declined by 63.14 per cent relative to the same period in 2018, while the value of total trade was 15.43 per cent higher at half year 2019 than for the same period in 2018,” NBS stated.
However, the Q2 trade balance figure was a 12 per cent decline when compared to N831.6 billion recorded in Q1. When the two quarters are combined, the trade balance also declined by 63.14 per cent relative to half year 2018 record.
“This performance was largely as a result of stronger growth in the value of imports far outpacing growth in the value of exports which rose only marginally. The value of total exports has remained relatively stable since 2018, but the value of imports has maintained its steady rise, hence the decline in trade balance since mid-2018,” the Bureau explained.
The slower growth in exports was also attributed to a combination of slower growth in the value of crude oil exports occurring at the same time as a decline in the value of non-crude oil exports.
The NBS data showed that crude oil remained the major export good for the country as it accounted for 85.6 per cent of total exports value in the second quarter, while non-crude oil exports accounted for 14.4 per cent.
In the period under review, the country exported crude oil valued at N3.9 trillion, while value of non-crude exports stood at N661.6 billion.
“On a year-on-year basis, the value of crude oil exports was 4.4 per cent higher in Q2 2019 than in Q2 2018, and 16.52 per cent higher than in Q1 2019. At half year 2019, the value of crude oil exports declined only slightly by 0.5 per cent relative to half year 2018.
“On the other hand, the value of non-crude oil exports declined by almost three per cent as at half year 2019, by 10 per cent relative to Q2 2018 and by 43 per cent relative to Q1 2019,” NBS said.
In the period under review, NBS said Nigeria exported mostly to Europe, valued at N2.105 trillion, representing 45.8 per cent of total export, followed by Asia at N1.270 trillion (27.6 per cent); America N638.5 billion (13.9 per cent); Africa N508.95 billion (11 per cent) and Oceania N72.5 billion (1.58 per cent).
Within the continent of Africa, ECOWAS accounted for N200.3 billion (40 per cent) of total Africa exports.
By country of destination, Nigeria’s exports went mainly to India with export valued at N793.9 billion, which was 17.2 per cent of total export, Spain N550.1 billion (11.9 per cent), the Netherlands N478.32 billion (10.4 per cent), the United States N353.17 billion (7.6 per cent) and France N279.9 billion (6 per cent).
Aside crude oil, major non-oil exports from the country are agriculture produce.
During the quarter, Nigeria imported goods mainly from Asia, valued at N1.777 trillion, which is 44.3 per cent of total imports. Other imports originated from Europe valued at N1.422 trillion (35.5 per cent), America N544.3 billion (13.58 per cent), Africa N241.7 billion (6.03 per cent) and Oceania N20.7 billion (0.52 per cent).
Within Africa, import trade with ECOWAS was valued at N146.1 billion, representing 60 per cent of total imports from Africa.
By country of origin, Nigeria imported goods worth N1.020 trillion, representing 25.4 per cent of total imports from China and N422.1 billion worth of goods (10.53 per cent) from the United States. Other major trading partners were the Netherlands, India and Belgium which respectively accounted for imports valued at N374.1 billion (9.33 per cent), N299.8 billion (7.48 per cent) and N248.9 billion (6.2 per cent).
According to NBS, major goods imported were machineries, chemicals, food and live animals, manufactured goods, beverages and tobacco, among others.
VAT: NLC, MAN, others knock FG over planned increase
- Senate to summon Finance Minister, FIRS chair
- I won’t inflict more hardship on Nigerians – Buhari
Less than 48 hours after the Federal Government restated its move to increase Value Added Tax (VAT) from the current five per cent to 7.2 per cent, members of organised labour, private sector operators, civil society organizations, as well as individuals from the corporate world have kicked against it.
They said the raise is coming at a very wrong time.
Members of the various organizations, who reacted separately to the development, said effecting the increase would further impoverish ordinary Nigerians as well as make the N30,000 minimum wage meaningless.
The Federal Government, during the week, said that consultations would begin at all levels on the review of VAT from five per cent to 7.2 per cent, just as it is ready to begin deductions to recover bailout funds given to states.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said consultations would be at various levels in the country, including states, local governments, parliament as well as with the Nigerian public.
Reacting, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) rejected the move, describing it as insensitive to workers’ welfare.
The General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, said it would not only have a negative impact on workers’ welfare, but would also affect job creation and retention in the country.
NLC said: “We reject the increase as it clearly seeks to erode whatever purchasing power the minimum wage may bring. We see it as a move not well thought through with the welfare of Nigeria wage earners in mind. Its impact on Nigeria manufacturers and job creation and retention will be nightmarish.
“It is clearly insensitive to the plight of the ordinary Nigerian. What the government needs to do is to widen the tax net and get people to pay tax and not to overtax those that are in the net as of now.”
On its part, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) raised concerns that with the increase, the benefits of the new minimum wage would be neutralised, saying businesses were at risk of shutting down due to high inventories while the massive rate of unemployment would shoot up.
Director-General of NECA, Mr. Timothy Olawale, who urged the Federal Government to have a rethink on the increase, cautioned that the timing was insensitive to the nation’s dwindling economy as it would reduce sales of goods and services and the purchasing power of citizens even as business inventories are expected to skyrocket.
According to him, “The benefits of the recently signed national minimum wage of N30,000 would be neutralized by the proposed increase in the VAT, further reduce the purchasing power of the citizens, leading to increase in prices of goods and services, resulting in upward movement of the inflation rate, and further contraction of the economy”.
“Since the purchasing power of the citizens would have been reduced, sales of goods and services will reduce and inventories for business will be high and could lead to closure of businesses that ought to be supported by government in reducing unemployment rate that is currently alarming.”
Olawale, who explained that in the event that government must increase VAT against the will of the people, it should have been limited to luxury or ostentatious goods only.
He advised government to double its efforts at expanding the tax net, reduce the income gap and improve the economy through more friendly fiscal policies and promote the ease of doing business in Nigeria.
“Federal Government should bring up machinery in order to further increase the tax bracket, widen the tax net as the country is presently achieving less than 10 per cent of its VAT potentials,” Olawale added.
For the OPS, they passed a vote of no confidence in government, saying that Nigerians were still passing through hard times in their daily lives.
The private sector operators also said that the proposed VAT increase appeared not to have taken into cognizance the prevailing times and ongoing efforts by government to reinvigorate the economy.
They, however, advised the National Assembly to ensure a public hearing on the proposal as the private sector and Nigerians
