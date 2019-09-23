One-chance robber arrested in Ogun

…gang rapes, steals victim’s pants

olice in Ogun State have arrested a suspected member of “one chance” robbery syndicate allegedly terrorising commuters on the Sango-Owode-Idiroko Road.

The suspect, Abiodun Makinde, along with others still at large, had allegedly robbed two women of N517,000 and mobile phones in a commercial vehicle.

The criminals were said to have brought out knives and other dangerous weapons with which they forced their victims to surrender their belongings.

The women, Gloria Edoh and Saidat Akinola, were later pushed out of the moving vehicle consequent upon which they sustained injuries.

But while returning from a nearby hospital where they had gone for treatment, the women sighted and identified Makinde as one of the hoodlums who robbed them.

The victims raised the alarm and policemen promptly responded and arrested the suspect.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident yesterday.

He said the suspect confessed to participating in two robbery incidents.

The robbery incidents occurred on September 12 and 13 in Atan Ota area.

Oyeyemi added that on getting to the police station, another woman, who had earlier complained of similar robbery, identified Makinde as one of the hoodlums who robbed and raped her and also made away with her pants.

He said: “The suspect was arrested following a distress call made by the duo of Gloria Edoh and Saidat Akinola who complained that they both boarded a cab from Owode to Sango, but on getting to Olokopupo area of Atan-Ota, two men they met in the car suddenly brought out knives and other dangerous weapons with which they forced them to surrender their belongings.

“The sum of N37,000 and N480,000 was collected from each of them as well as their Techno phones after which they were pushed out of the moving vehicle consequent upon which they sustained various degrees of injury.

“They subsequently found their way to a nearby hospital for treatment but while coming from the hospital, they sighted and identified Abiodun Makinde as one of the hoodlums who robbed them, hence they raised the alarm.

“The alarm they raised attracted the DPO, Atan-Ota, SP Abiodun Salau, who was on routine patrol of the area with his men and they raced to the scene where the suspect was arrested with the help of members of the public.

“On getting to the station, one woman (name withheld) who had earlier complained of similar incident also identified the suspect as one of the hoodlums who robbed and raped her on the 12th of September and made away with her pants. The suspect has confessed participating in the two robbery incidents.”

Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for discreet investigation.

