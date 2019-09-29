Metro and Crime
One dead, 11 injured in Ogun auto crash
At least, one man has been confirmed dead, while 11 others sustained serious injuries in a fatal accident on Saturday.
The accident, involving a Mazda 626 car with registration number ‘EKY 75 EA’ and a Toyota Sienna car with number plate ‘SMK 191 DM’, occurred around the Day Waterman College axis, along Abeokuta-Sagamu Interchange.
The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps said the auto crash occurred at about 1:45pm .
According to TRACE Spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Sienna vehicle had a burst tyre and lost control.
Akinbiyi maintained that the vehicle, thereafter, veered off its lane and somersaulted to the other lane, having a head-on collision with the on coming Mazda car.
The injured victims have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi Aba and State Hospital Ijaye, Abeokuta for treatment.
“The remains of the dead victim has been deposited at the State Hospital Ijaye mortuary, while the vehicles have been towed to Obafemi Owode Egba police station,” Akinbiyi said.
Explaining the possible cause of the crash, the Spokesperson said that: “I learnt the Sienna vehicle was coming from Ibadan, going towards Lagos, but chose to go through the old Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in order to avoid the traffic build-up along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, when it suddenly experienced a tyre burst, then somersaulted into the other lane, colliding in the process with the incoming Mazda car from Abeokuta.
“The driver of the Mazda bus had a broken leg and has been referred to a private hospital.
“TRACE Corps is once again using this opportunity to appeal to the motoring public to avoid overspeeding and the use of ‘tokunbo’ (fairly used) tyres because of the attendant consequences.”
3 injured as chopper crashes into cars
A sightseeing helicopter smashed into several parked cars outside a fairgrounds in Pennsylvania on Saturday night, injuring three people on board the aircraft.
The helicopter crashed at about 8 p.m. in a parking lot at the Bloomsburg Fair in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, about 90 minutes north of the state capital of Harrisburg.
All three people who were injured were on the helicopter, including the pilot and two passengers. The three were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Bloomsburg Police Chief William Gelgot said.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
“An Enstrom F28F sightseeing helicopter crashed south of the helipad at the Bloomsburg Fair in Bloomsburg, Pa, today at 8:15 p.m.,” the FAA said in a statement. “Contact local authorities for information on the pilot and persons on board the helicopter. The FAA will investigate and the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident.”
Photos from the fair’s Lot C showed the helicopter on its side with a bent rotor sticking up into the air and several damaged cars nearby.
It’s not clear if the helicopter was landing or taking off at the time of the incident.
The FAA is expected to arrive Sunday morning, Gelgot said.
There were over 64,000 attendees on Friday night, according to organisers. The fair’s website advertises the helicopter rides, operated by J & J Shop Heliair, for $20 per person.
A pilot of a helicopter was killed by a rotating blade at the Bloomsburg Fair in 2013, according to Scranton ABC affiliate WNEP.
Flood: NEMA serves quit notice on four Imo communities
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has issued a relocation notice to four communities in Imo over threats of flooding which it said may occur any moment.
The four communities are Eziorsu, Afiaofu, Orsuobodo and Ossemotto in Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta local government areas.
Head of Imo/Abia Operation Office of NEMA, Mr Evan Ugoh issued the notice on Sunday in a chat with newsmen.
Ugoh said communities within the Orashi bank of River Niger may also be affected by the likely flooding.
He said the early warning alert became necessary following the recent prediction by Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) that Imo was among the states in Nigeria likely to be affected by flooding in 2019.
The NEMA boss said that with the prediction, flood-prone communities must remain alert and also take proactive measures such as relocation to safer area.
He also cautioned against building houses on the water ways and urged government to muster the political will to demolish all houses built along such water ways.
35-year-old man commits suicide in Benue
A 35-year-old man identified as Ezekiel Odeh on Sunday allegedly committed suicide in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.
New Telegraph learnt that Odeh, who is from Igbeji Akpa, was said to have taken a substance known as “goodbye” believed to be a poisonous herb before he gave up the ghost.
A source within the community said the deceased had before now threatened to take his life but was prevented by family members and loved ones.
“He had been threatening to kill himself before now. He took the substance yesterday morning and locked himself in the room where he died,” said a source.
The source, who pleaded anonymity, described Odeh as “a gentle and easy-going man” who is connected to many politicians in the state.
Odeh did not leave any suicide note to give any reason for his action.
Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene said at press time that she was not aware of the incidence.
Mass graves: Angry mob kills three robbery suspects in Benue community
Barely five days after the Benue State Police Command arrested and paraded a seven-man kidnapped gang for killing and burying 11 people in mass graves in Gbatse village in Ushongo Local Government Area, three armed robbery suspects on Sunday received jungle justice in the hands of angry youths in the area for staging a robbery operation.
The robbery suspects, identified as Terkaa Jabi, alias Gajere, Terkimbir Iorbunde Ahungwaor and Paul Mbailuior Damsa, were said to have incurred the wrath of the community when they trailed a vehicle coming from Cross River and attacked the passengers in the early hours of Saturday close to the house of the District Head of Mbayegh, Chief Nathaniel Hoyo in Ushongo Local Government Area.
Witnesses told New Telegraph that when news about the robbery operation filtered in to the palace of the paramount ruler in the area, Chief Hoyo, he swifly called the police on phone and also mobilised youths to chase the attackers who ran into the hills in the surrounding area and hid in one of the caves.
Our correspondent learnt that what followed was the arrival of armed mobile police team and operatives of Operation Zenda who joined the youths to comb the hills and caves where they arrested the suspects.
New Telegraph gathered that there was spontaneous outrage from the community against the suspects as their attack came few days after the scandal of 11 exhumed bodies of kidnap and robbery victims from the area which attracted the visit of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.
The angry mob stoned the suspects and dragged them along the road before the police took their bodies and displayed them at the Ushongo Police Station.
36 killed, 35 injured after bus collides with truck
At least 36 people have been killed and dozens of others wounded in eastern China after a collision between a packed bus and a truck, officials said.
The bus veered into the opposite lane of the Changchun-Shenzhen expressway on Sunday and crashed into the freight truck, which had three passengers, according to police from the city of Yixing in Jiangsu province.
A preliminary investigation determined that the accident was caused by a flat tyre on the left front wheel of the bus, the Yixing public security bureau said.
Nine people were seriously injured, 26 were slightly hurt and one has been discharged from hospital.
The Changchun-Shenzhen Expressway reopened after eight hours of rescue work.
Deadly road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced.
According to authorities, 58,000 people have been killed in accidents across the country in 2015 alone, the last available figures.
Violations of traffic laws were blamed for nearly 90 percent of accidents that caused deaths or injuries that year, The Associated Press news agency reported.
