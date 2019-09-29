One dead, 11 injured in Ogun auto crash

At least, one man has been confirmed dead, while 11 others sustained serious injuries in a fatal accident on Saturday.

The accident, involving a Mazda 626 car with registration number ‘EKY 75 EA’ and a Toyota Sienna car with number plate ‘SMK 191 DM’, occurred around the Day Waterman College axis, along Abeokuta-Sagamu Interchange.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps said the auto crash occurred at about 1:45pm .

According to TRACE Spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Sienna vehicle had a burst tyre and lost control.

Akinbiyi maintained that the vehicle, thereafter, veered off its lane and somersaulted to the other lane, having a head-on collision with the on coming Mazda car.

The injured victims have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi Aba and State Hospital Ijaye, Abeokuta for treatment.

“The remains of the dead victim has been deposited at the State Hospital Ijaye mortuary, while the vehicles have been towed to Obafemi Owode Egba police station,” Akinbiyi said.

Explaining the possible cause of the crash, the Spokesperson said that: “I learnt the Sienna vehicle was coming from Ibadan, going towards Lagos, but chose to go through the old Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in order to avoid the traffic build-up along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, when it suddenly experienced a tyre burst, then somersaulted into the other lane, colliding in the process with the incoming Mazda car from Abeokuta.

“The driver of the Mazda bus had a broken leg and has been referred to a private hospital.

“TRACE Corps is once again using this opportunity to appeal to the motoring public to avoid overspeeding and the use of ‘tokunbo’ (fairly used) tyres because of the attendant consequences.”



