Onwubiko: We should ascertain if the judges were under pressure
Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko is the National Coordinator of Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA)
We are not surprised that the tribunal wrongly confirmed the overwhelming perception of most critical minded Nigerians that nothing good will ever come from the current contraption we call the Nigerian judicial system.
The Nigerian judicial system as it is currently constituted is dysfunctional, compromised, tainted politically, populated and driven physically by the people with wrong mindset who are not patriotic, who are not committed to the real essence of justice as it should be.
The hierarchical structure of both the Court of Appeal that produced the panelists and the Supreme Court of Nigeria is pre-arranged and pre-established to service the litigation interests of All Progressives Congress (APC) as it concerns the 2019 election that remains substantially manipulated and the real results stolen and diverted by the compromised Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and awarded to the incumbent President.
First and foremost, it is inconceivable that the judiciary would close its eyes to the fact that there is a lingering debate and argument strong enough to disqualify one of the candidates, which is the exact whereabouts of his secondary school certificate. If the constitution says you need at least a (secondary) school certificate, what the constitution means is that the secondary school certificate is the minimum benchmark.
Secondly, we are highly disappointed in the first instance by the dismissal of the application that was filled by the petitioner seeking to get the Supreme Court’s nod to compel INEC to allow the petitioners to supervise the server. INEC clearly told Nigerians that they have a server before the disputed poll. Why did the court not allow the petitioner to at least have access to the server?
Maybe, we have to ask questions if these judges were subjected to some kind of pressure or some kind of threat from any quarters? Because Nigerians don’t understand the reason why a clear case of “show us your certificate” was not resolved. So, this is a very terrible case and is a case that is attempting to institutionalize lack of respect for competence and merit.
If our constitution which is supreme law is saying that for a person to run for a specific political office, the person must have been educated up to secondary school level and the judges are here saying it doesn’t matter whether the person shows you his certificate it is a fallacy. The essence of certificate is a proof to make a claim credible otherwise everybody can just go to school without bothering to go back for the certificate.
Even if Atiku is not so sure of getting justice at the Supreme Court, which we think he will not get, he needs to go further to test that angle concerning the certificate issue because it is important for Nigerians to know except if he decides to leave it like that.
Northern govs dump RUGA for livestock transformation plan
…to engage experts on Almajiri system
- Benue gives conditions for implementation
The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) rose from its meeting in Kaduna yesterday and adopted the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) instead of the RUGA initiative.
The forum hopes that the plan will assist in tackling the farmers/herders crisis in the region and across the country.
The meeting was convened to find a lasting solution to the series problems bedeviling the North.
This is as the Benue State government gave conditions for the implementation or otherwise of the agreed Livestock Transformation Plan.
In a communique issued at the end of the emergency meeting of the Forum. The communiqué was signed by the chairman of the Forum and governor Plateau State, Simon Lalong.
The communiqué read in part: “The current challenges of insecurity, which seems to be persisting despite concerted efforts by all ties of government was also deliberated based on insightful analyses and the best possible ways to address the menace, which is currently bedeviling the region.
“Consequently the Forum resolved to continue to adopt a sustainable and holistic approach towards tackling this challenge in the region, it is the Forum’s unwavering determination to rescue the region and reposition it to meet the yearnings and aspirations of our people, especially in the areas of security economic and social development.”
“On agriculture, the Forum was well informed about the National Livestock Transformation Plan and its disparities with the RUGA plan.
“It is expected that the plan will ensure resettling and addressing the dislocated populations in the key conflict zones to enable them become part of the agricultural modernization process.
In the same vein, it would provide a mechanism for peaceful dialogue and reconciliation in the affected communities towards a harmonious mutually beneficial future. The Forum therefore adopted the National Livestock Transformation Plan, which lays out clear path for modernizing pastoral activities.
“It further encouraged other states not included as pilot states to endevour to join the plan/programme.”
On Almajiri phenomena, the communiqué said: “The Forum received brief on the Almajiri phenomenon in Northern Nigeria which is not only endemic but pandemic. It noted the challenges of the system despite its conception on high religious and moral importance.
“Currently, many children are increasingly exposed to vulnerability and resultant exploitation, thereby making them susceptible to criminal activities.
“The Forum after in-depth discussions, resolved to collaborate further with experts in this field with a view to finding implementable recommendations to solve the Almajiri phenomenon and take children out of the streets.”
However, in a swift reaction, the Benue State government has given condition for implementation of the livestock plan.
Benue State deputy governor, Engr. Benson Abuonu, said Benue will only implement the plan if its conforms with the state’s laws on ranching of animals and the anti-open grazing law.
According to Abuonu, “one thing is fundamental, as far as the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation plan is concerned, whichever state that has keyed into the programme will have it as its own programme, in other words it is going to be owned by the state even if some help regarding the funding is going to come from the Federal Government.
“And of course, it depends on whichever state is willing to key into it. But at this initial stage, there are seven states at the pilot stage, but with regards to Benue, whatever is going to happen in this area of animal husbandry, that thing has to be in conformity with the local laws of Benue that is in existence.
“Principally that law says there should be no open grazing and there should be ranching of animals that anybody is going to rear. Therefore as long as the programme is in conformity with our laws then it would be acceptable to us.”
Lalong, who addressed the opening session of the gathering disclosed that issues to be discussed include insecurity, the misconception surrounding RUGA and the Almajiri system in the North.
Lalong who recently took over the mantle of the forum also said the emergency meeting became necessary because of the urgent nature of the issues at hand.
He said: “This emergency meeting has been summoned to enable us address some matters of urgent importance in the survival of our region and the well-being of our people.
“During our last meeting, we deliberated extensively on many issues, particularly the nature of the insecurity currently bedeviling our region and how to deal with the situation.
“We consequently set up a coommittee under the chairmanship of His Excellency, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, to inter-alia develop a comprehensive regional plan of action that could bring lasting solutions to the lingering crises.
“At this meeting, we shall receive briefing from this committee and also deliberate on their findings and recommendations. Another major issue we shall also deliberate on is the issue of livestock management in the country and in particular our region, which has continued to generate discourse, controversy, misinformation and even politicisation.
“You are aware of the many attempts to find lasting solutions to the incessant farmer/herder clashes, cattle rustling and associated criminalities such as banditry, kidnapping among others.
“At this meeting, we shall deliberate on the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), which was commissioned by the National Economic Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and seeks to support and strengthen the development of market-driven ranches in the livestock ecosystem for improved productivity through breed improvement, pasture production, efficient land and water utilization.
“As a region that holds the comparative advantage in livestock management as an economic and socio-cultural vocation, we need to come up with a common front on how to synergize and draw from the funds available for the programme and ensure that we derive maximum benefits for our people.
“Hopefully, we shall develop strategies on how best to deal with the misinformation about the NLTF, which is sometimes confused with the Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) project.
This is important because of the urgent need to cultivate the buy-in of all stakeholders and provide a conducive environment for nomadic herders and those who rear livestock using the private/public partnership model to key into the National Livestock Transformation Plan of the Federal Government.
“We also have to continue our discourse on how to solve the Almajiri phenomenon which continues to be a social and security challenge that we cannot, but find solutions to.
“I therefore urge us all to engage in robust, open and frank discussions that will assist us come up with practical and effective resolutions that will move our region to the next level. We cannot afford to do otherwise because our people have entrusted us with their mandate and look up to us in dealing with their day-to-day challenges, which include poverty, illiteracy, insecurity, and economic opportunities.”
Edo crisis: Oshiomhole, Obaseki return to the trenches
The peace of the graveyard in the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to have ruptured as the gladiators in the fierce battle for the soul of the Big Heart State are back to the trenches. WALE ELEGBEDE reports
For the uninitiated, the frenzy pictures of the immediate past governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his successor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, that went viral on Sallah Day, when the latter visited his predecessor at his Iyamho country home, should have forestalled any premonition of a rift between the two political allies.
Of course, the assumption may be pardonable owing to the glittering smiles, the wining and dining, passionate hugs and emphatic statements made by both leaders that all was well even in the presence of the highly revered Hajia Aishetu Oshiomhole, the ex-governor’s mother.
But what is not pardonable is to infer that politicians can bury their interest on the altar of make-belief reconciliation. If anything, the show of hugs and smiles before the camera, is only a pointer that they are ready to go back to the negotiation table. But if it fails again, it is back to the trenches then.
Perhaps, this is the turn of event in the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). For all it counts, the APC, which is the ruling party in the state, has a nearly full plate as against its closest rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Aside from controlling the state with Obaseki serving as governor, the state produced the party’s National Chairman in Oshiomhole, had all 24 members of the state Assembly coming from its fold and lately got two ministerial seats in the Federal Executive Council.
Curiously, with both the traditional and online media already screaming about the titanic battle for the soul of the Edo APC, the two gladiators in the fray kept keeping a straight face on the crisis, stating repeatedly that there is no animosity between them.
Curiously, before the fire started to rage in the state chapter of the party, the two leading leaders, Oshiomhole and Obaseki, feigned ignorance even when the statistics of cordiality between them is not just adding up.
Expectedly, the two allies who combined efforts and influence to decimate the raging PDP at the 2016 governorship election in the state don’t want to be seen or heard around such fight for relevance. They tactically made it a proxy war with the composition of the leadership of the 7th state House of Assembly as the tug of war.
In fact, the two camps had to externalise the basis of the crisis and they found the media as the scapegoat by accusing of it of promoting what never existed in the first place. Interestingly, not a few analysts asked when it has become a practice for the National Assembly to intervene in a matter that was only a media creation?
The Edo Assembly crisis started at the commencement of the Seventh Assembly in June, when the inauguration of the principal officers of the state legislature became the heart of crisis between a supposed godfather and his godson.
Obaseki was said to have wanted Frank Okiye representing Esan North East I as speaker, while Oshiomhole was disposed to Victor Edoro, representing Esan Central constituency. Incidentally, the APC-led Assembly produced 12 members for Oshiomhole and 12 for Obaseki.
When the lawmakers-elect loyal to Oshimhole saw the handwriting on the wall with the emergence of Okiye, they cried blue murder and took their fight to the National Assembly and insisted on a fresh proclamation from the governor.
Aligning with their position, the Senate ordered Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation and allow a new election to be conducted or risk the state legislature being taken over by the federal lawmakers.
Not satisfied with the posture of the National Assembly on the matter, some lawmakers in the troubled state Assembly approached the judiciary and they got a favourable response against the moves of the Senate.
Just after that, there was lull in the political atmosphere of APC in the state and when the governor paid a courtesy visit to his political benefactor, the intermittent heartbeat of political crisis came down and tensions got doused.
But out of the blues the feud resumed last Sunday and hell has since been let loose again. This time, it was Oshiomhole, who reignited the fire by insisting that it was not within the discretion of the governor to decide on who becomes the speaker of the state Assembly.
The former governor stated categorically that Okiye is not the speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, adding that he would not close his eyes to illegal decisions and actions capable of derailing the nation’s democracy.
Oshiomhole in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Simon Ebegbulem, described as arrant nonsense, the allegation by Okiye that he (Oshiomhole) plans to impeach the governor, adding that he had no personal quarrel with Obaseki.
“What offence did the governor commit that he was to be impeached?” he queried.
While describing the allegation by Okiye as arrant nonsense, the former Edo governor said: “First of all, Okiye is not the speaker, he is member-elect.”
He added: “I watched the governor say those things, but the truth of the matter is that he knows better than that. The question I will put to you is, is it within the discretion of a state governor to decide who becomes the speaker?
“The only option for him is to lobby and if he lobbies and in the end he is unable to get everybody to toe his line, he has to concede that these are not his commissioners or special assistants for which he has absolute monopoly to appoint.
“But even at that, if they are commissioners, they must be screened by the House of Assembly; that is the law. So, if he chooses to put it in the manner that he has unfortunately put it, giving the impression that as the governor he can do everything, is there anything in the constitution that you know, that empowers a governor to decide who becomes a speaker?
“But like every other person in a democracy, you get what you are able to negotiate; the operative word is negotiation and persuasion; that was what we did in Abuja. But in spite of all the efforts, we invested at the federal level, incidentally as the chairman, I was active on that, we conceded in the end, when Senator Ndume said he would not go the way the party wanted.
“We could not deny him that right to contest and he went and contested and he got 24 votes. So, that is the way to go. It was not within the power of the President and Commander-in-Chief to use state instrument to prevent Ndume from contesting because it is his right to do.
“All the President could do, which he did, was to deploy his influence both through the party and other channels to persuade people to ensure that this time around, APC has a national leadership that we believe can work in harmony with the President.
“When I was governor, I went through the same process. We persuaded the members. We called all of them, first explained to them the need to ensure geo-political balance. Sometimes we suggest who we think is better equipped to handle legislative matters. That is how far we can go.
“Sometimes we succeeded, some other times we did not. But the bottom line is that it is the responsibility and absolute prerogative of members of the House to do it. Secondly, Okiye being the beneficiary of the purported inauguration said the agenda is to impeach Obaseki. Did he tell you what offence Obaseki has committed? Is he known to have committed any impeachable offence?
“Is it true that somebody, who has just been elected, he has not even been inaugurated, his first agenda is to disturb the system by seeking to impeach a governor who is not known to have committed any offence? Is impeachment a tea party? It does not make sense. By the way, who is Okiye? Does he know what was invested in the making of the governor?
“Can he possibly lay claim to loving the governor more than those of us who went round the state and stake our reputation and invest our energy and persuasive skill to market the governor to the people? If there is one man that wants Governor Obaseki to succeed, so that everything I said on his behalf comes to pass, I think it will be me.
“I have absolutely nothing to gain if someone I told the people will do well end up not doing well or I make a statement that contradicts my earlier position. All that I have that I brought to this job called politics is integrity. And integrity is about being consistent and sometimes being predictable.
“So, Godwin knows that I have no quarrel whatsoever with him. But I do not think that it is right to inaugurate the House of Assembly at night.”
Not ready with another verbal war with his former boss, the governor ordered officials of the state not to join issues with Oshiomhole, over comments credited to him.
But, in a statement jointly signed by Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu and the Special Adviser, Media and Communication Strategy to the governor, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the governor said he is pursuing the path of peace for the sake of Edo people.
The statement read in part: “The Edo State government observed over the weekend, leading to this week, very hostile statements credited to our revered National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, across the various media platforms, including radio, television, newspapers and social media.
“This onslaught against the governor and government of Edo State, widely publicised, has also been trailed by inquiries about the state government’s response to these attacks, from various stakeholders, both within and outside the country.”
“Consequently, the Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has instructed that no state actor, within Edo State government, should make any comment whatsoever or join issues on the ensuing hostile comments and discussions.
“Obaseki said he has chosen to pursue the path of peace and reconciliation in dealing with these issues in the interest of the good people of Edo State and our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).”
Clearly, the last may not have been seen and heard about the raging crisis for the soul of Edo APC, but how that would positively impact on the lives of the citizens of the state is what is left to be seen.
Okorie: PDP only succeeded in distracting attention
Chief Chekwas Okorie is the National Chairman of United Progressive Party (UPP)
We at United Progressive Party (UPP) felicitate heartily with President Muhammadu Buhari on the resounding landmark verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld his election in February. Justice has been served just as this victory is essentially victory for democracy.
It is with joy that we recall that on August 17, 2018, when the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party resolved unequivocally to support President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 presidential election, we unambiguously stated in our address immediately after our NEC meeting of the same date that we would contribute our quota to ensure that the victory of President in the 2019 presidential election would be so resounding in a manner that would make any petition against the outcome of the election to be a mere and unnecessary national distraction.
On November 20, 2018, leaders of our party were granted audience at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to meet with the President, where the party conveyed its resolution not to present a presidential candidate on the platform of the UPP in order to focus our attention and energy in campaigning for him.
He won the election with a margin of nearly four million votes to his closest rival. We sincerely advised the PeoplesDemocratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to accept the outcome of the election in the spirit of sportsmanship. Unfortunately, they opted to proceed to the Tribunal with their petition against the election of President Buhari.
True to our prediction, the PDP has only succeeded in distracting the attention of the Nigerian people unnecessarily. We hope that their misadventure will be allowed to rest at this point and save the nation of further distraction.
In congratulating President Buhari, we urge him to accept his victory with the magnanimity of a forgiving father. He should remain focused in carrying out the onerous responsibilities of his office. The UPP and its leadership are committed to remain constructively engaged with the President until the successful completion of his second and final tenure as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Rivers APC: Abe faction recognizes Ameachi as leader
… Says Rivers State missed S/S ministerial slot over feud
A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Senator Magnus Abe in Rivers State has recognised the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi as the leader of the party in the state.
The former Rivers APC factional Chairman, Prince Peter Odike gave the recognition on Thursday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, where he visited the party’s Acting National Secretary, Hon. Victor Giadom.
According to him, the crisis of APC in Rivers State has cost the people a lot. He explained that the zonal Ministerial slot for the South South would have come to Rivers State but for crisis.
Odike, who was once Deputy Chairman Rivers State APC, called on all interest group to come together to build the party, stating that he wants total peace in Rivers State APC, stressing that all the party stakeholders are no longer fighting, and that as a father he didn’t want a repeat of what happened before.
He also expressed concerns that APC members in Rivers State are suffering.
Election Tribunal: Senator Akpabio loses Petition to Senator Christopher Ekpenyong
In what appeared to be tbe climax of all the Judgements given by the National and State House of Assembly Election Tribunal, sitting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, today, September 11, 2019, The court upheld the victory of Senator Christopher Ekpenyong as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the February 23 elections as the Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District at the Senate of the National Assembly.
Senator Akpabio, the 1st Petitoner had challenged the elections on the ground that;
a) that Senator Christopher Ekpenyong was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the February 23, 2019 elections for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District;
b) That the election that produced Senator Christopher Ekpeyong as winner was invalid owing to non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act in the conduct of the elections.
The court dismissed the petition of Senator Akpabio wherein the senator had claimed a declaration, inter alia:
1) That the return of the 1st Respondent was not duly returned or elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the February elections at the February 23,2019 elections;
2) that the result of the election held on the February 23, 2019 elections be nullified same being held, not in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act and a re-run ordered thereto;
3) an order of court declaring the 1st Petitioner, Senator Godswill Akpabio as the winner of the elections having polled the highest number of valid, lawful votes at the elections.
The court dismissed all the preliminary objections filed by all the Respondents in the petition and resolved to settle the case on the merits, to wit:
a) Did the Petitioner prove by admissible evidence that the election was invalid?
b) Did the 1st Petitioner establish that he, Senator Godswill Akpabio won the elections by polling the highest number of votes cast at the elections against Senator Christopher Ekpenyong who was declared winner by the INEC?
The court ruling on the burden of proof held that burden of proof for proving substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act to ground a nullification of the election is on the petitioner and relying on the case of ANDREW v. INEC. The court thereupon held that the Petitioner’s evidence was too weak in all ramifications to prove non-compliance, not to mention substantial non-compliance, which is the only ground for nullification of the elections.
The court further stated that the petition failed to bring any witness from the polling units and thus could not prove substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act.
The court in the end, in a majority Judgement of two justices dismissed the petition and upheld the declaration of Senator Christopher Ekpenyong as the winner of the February 23, 2019 elections.
There was however a dissenting Judgement by 1 out of the 3 judges of the Tribunal.
Kogi, Bayelsa guber poll: 22 parties fail to meet INEC deadline
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said only 101 out of 123 political parties it monitored their primaries for the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States, met the September 9 deadline for the submission of their list of candidates.
Out of this number, however, the Commission disclosed that a preliminary review of the list showed that some political parties submitted governorship and deputy governorship candidates below the minimum age prescribed by the constitution.
INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement Thursday, said the Commission would publish the personal particulars of nominated candidates on Friday in accordance with the Electoral Act and in line with the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Bayelsa and Kogi states’ governorship elections.
“The personal particulars of the nominees will be published on the notice boards of our offices in Yenagoa and Lokoja.
“As required by law, the Commission monitored the primaries of the political parties and the list of aspirants who emerged has since been published on our website and other platforms,” he added.
According to him, out of the 64 political parties that conducted primaries in Bayelsa State, only 52 submitted the list of their candidates while in Kogi State, 49 out of 59 parties met the 6 pm deadline of September 9.
Days of criminal elements over in S’West –Gani Adams
The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, speaks in this interview on the partnership between Nigeria Police Force and Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in finding a lasting solution to the insecurity in the South-West and other issues of national interest. WALE ELEGBEDE reports
What is your assessment of the steps taken so far on the security challenges in the South-West, especially given the recent Security Summit held in Oyo State, where the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, promised to partner with the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC)?
I believe this is the beginning of breakthrough on the issue of insecurity in the South-West. I do not have the knowledge that our name will be written on the basis of partnership with the Nigeria Police, but when the six governors of the South-West agreed with the IGP, which is what we have been demanding since the security challenges started about two years ago because there was a lot of pressure on me from the Yoruba people at home and in the Diaspora. I usually inform them that the Aare Ona Kakanfo of today is a modern one unlike the Aare that existed during the time of Oyo Empire. The Aare Ona Kakanfo of today has to follow due process because of the sovereignty of Nigeria in 1914 onward to Independence of having security institutions controlled by the Federal Government.
Even though I have the structure of OPC at hand, if the institution does not agree with me, it will boomerang if I dabble into the issue of security without the approval. I thank God that the police and the governors have agreed on the need to partner with the OPC. We must realise that the issue of security does not lie with the police alone. The chief security officer of the various states have more influence on the issue of security and we are lucky that three governors and two deputy governors present at the summit as well as royal fathers, who include the Ooni of Ife, representative of Alaafin of Oyo, Deji of Akure, Oba of Ugboland, Oba Aromolaran of Ijeshaland, Alake of Egbaland, Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos and Olubadan of Ibadanland, all agreed that they are ready to complement the efforts of the police. So, the crux of the summit is that the OPC is ready to partner with the police in tackling insecurity in the South-West.
Are there plans to incorporate members of other relevant agencies, who are not members of OPC in this new arrangement?
As the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, I have decided that it will not only be the OPC that will be involved in this. All the relevant groups will also work with the police. I have been doing it even before this summit. I have been meeting with South-West vigilantes and the Agbekoyas. Now, we want to extend the invitation to the hunters. By next week, we will meet with all stakeholders involved on how to build a structure that will liaise with the police. My duty as Aare Ona Kakanfo goes beyond the issue of security.
The unity of the Yoruba race is very paramount on my agenda. I am also interested in assisting our governors on the issue of economy of Yorubaland. The third aspect is the issue of cultural evangelism, which we believe is one of the things giving us problems in Yorubaland. We want to encourage our royal fathers to continue in the promotion and propagation of the Yoruba race. We are fast losing our identity because of education and civilisation and one of my duties as Aare Ona Kakanfo is to ensure that our culture is preserved and respected.
Will this partnership with the police signal the end to the killings, banditry and other criminal vices we are seeing in the South-West?
The partnership with the police will solve a lot of problems, especially on the issue of insecurity. In security, there is something they call ‘show of force.’ This show of force alone can solve criminal activities by 40 per cent. What happened at the summit can be described as a psychological show of force. With the partnership with the Nigeria Police, most of OPC members in the South-West, who have been depressed about the issue of insecurity in the zone, will now wake up from their slumber.
At the same time, those who refused to work with OPC members before because we are not in good terms, will now work together, using OPC members for intelligence gathering and seeing them as partners in the fight against criminal activities. The current IGP is a very clever man who is sincere about putting an end to insecurity in the South-West region. He was Vice-President for INTERPOL for 11 years. He believes that for you to succeed as a police officer there is the need for you to partner with your host community and other relevant groups.
That is what he is doing now and he is achieving results without talking much. He is a man that can be described as a silent operator. The partnership between OPC and the police is a signal to the entire South-West that an end is in sight to criminal activities in the region. For example, when Bakassi boys came out in the South-East, criminal activities were reduced to the barest minimum. But what happened? The police refused to cooperate with the Bakassi boys and frustrated them and before you know it, criminal activities crept back into the South-East.
Since these boys are fighting crime, they are assisting the police in doing its job and what the police is expected to do is to show them support and tell them not to take laws into their hand by carrying out jungle justice on criminals. When they arrest any criminals, they should hand them over to the police. That was one of the appeals I made at the summit. I told members of the OPC that they must not take advantage of the partnership with the police to take laws into their hands.
So, I believe that the partnership with the police has already sent a lot of fears into criminals in the South-West region. Before now, some of these criminals always hide under some police officers for cover when they are arrested by OPC members, but now, they know they don’t have anywhere to run to. There is no hiding place for criminals in South-West again.
Have there been previous partnerships between OPC and the police? If yes, what are the results of the collaboration?
In some parts of Lagos like Epe and Ibeju-Lekki, kidnapping is still taking place. They kidnap some wealthy people and collect ransom ranging from N50 million to N100 miilion from them. Now, with the OPC-Police partnership, a lot of things will change. Take for instance, before we partnered with the Lagos State Police command on the criminal activities of Badoo cultists in Ikorodu area of Lagos, we had information on the kingpins behind Badoo in Ikorodu and Ogun State. We had all their names; we knew where they lived; how they operated and the people behind it, but we refused to divulge it to the police because we didn’t want to put ourselves into trouble. It was until when the police asked us to partner with them that we swung into action and within a period of two months, Badoo became a thing of the past and peace has returned to the affected communities.
Another example is the issue of banditry in FESTAC and Ojo cantonment areas. They were kidnapping people and collecting as low as N50,000. Immediately they realised that I have moved out from my house in Abule Ado, they started their criminal activities. The matter became worse that they kidnapped a lieutenant in the Army. The Nigerian Army became furious about it and instructed the officer in charge of Ojo Cantonment to do everything possible to get rid of the criminal elements and rescue the lieutenant.
The head of the Ojo cantonment now called some of our leaders in Amuwo-Odofin. He also called me, but I said it is an issue that can be handled by the OPC coordinators in the area. On the day of the operation, I drove to Abule-Ado to witness what happened. The officers of the Nigerian Army and OPC members went to the creeks and within three hours, they flushed out the bandits. These criminals have about 30 buildings, shrines and other things in the creeks. After the operation, there has been no incident of kidnapping in the area and residents can now sleep with their two eyes closed.
So, I think the IGP should be commended for this because if you have a difficult task at hand and you have somebody that can assist you to get the job done faster, it will be unwise to ignore such a person and try to do it alone. United Kingdom with all its police and sophisticated equipment still makes use of civilians to give them information about strange people. The same also happen in many European countries. If advanced countries can do this, why can’t we replicate the same here?
Some are calling for investments in technology such as drones. What is your take on that?
I listened to many of the speakers at the summit, who spoke on investment in technology. To me, I believe it is not about the use of technology alone. If you have all the technologies in this world and there is no sincerity and trust, you won’t achieve any meaningful result. Those who monitor CCTV cameras for instance, if they have been compromised and they see certain things, they will not inform the relevant authorities because they are wining and dining with the criminals. But when there is sincerity, even somebody without a gun can perform wonders than the person with the most sophisticated weapon, when it comes to security matters.
It is not as if OPC is eager to partner with the police on security for personal gains. To me, it is a call to service to defend my ancestral land. I am not a security person from the beginning; I am one of the freedom fighters in this country, who fought for the restoration of democracy. I have been in this struggle since 1993. I have a lot of experience psychologically and also have a lot of native intelligence. I know how we can assist the security agencies in this country to reduce crime to the barest minimum, both physically and spiritually. However, we won’t expose our strategies to the media.
As the Aare Ona Kakanfo, I will ensure all relevant groups in the South-West are incorporated in this project; it will not be an OPC thing alone. On my part, I have been partnering with our elders in Afenifere, Yoruba Council of Elders and Yoruba Unity Forum. I will coordinate them to be security stakeholders, so that we can achieve a common goal in the fight against insecurity by liaising with not just the police but the Department of State Services (DSS), Army and other security agencies.
The governors are the Chief Security Officers in their respective states. What are their roles in this new arrangement?
The governors have their own plans too to checkmate the excesses of criminals in the South-West. We have two phases. First is the arrangement of the IGP. The IGP is bringing a special squad that relevant groups will liaise with in addressing the security challenges. The governors are also making local arrangements. All the six governors in the South-West have purchased patrol vehicles, which have been shared to all the local securities.
We used to have Forest Guards, but today, they are no more in existence because the local governments refused to pay their salaries as all the monies have been collected by the governors. The Forest Guards would have given us enough intelligence on the activities of killer herdsmen and the criminals among them. The rural securities coordinated by the governors will go into the rural and urban and complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police with information. They don’t need to carry guns, but will work with the police so as to achieve a common goal.
What is your take on the response of the Federal Government on the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa?
There has been a pressure on me to issue a statement on this matter and I can confirm that as at this moment, no life has been lost. The videos being circulated are old videos. That is why you can’t see pictures of killings in traditional media because they have the facts. Most of the gory pictures being circulated are on social media. In this era of social media, anybody that has data is a journalist.
On the issue of the xenophobic attack in South Africa, I am a regular traveller to South Africa. The issue is from both sides. I condemn the action of some criminal elements in South Africa. South Africans are lovely people, very hospitable and accommodating in their own level. I am speaking with facts. Most of the professionals in South Africa are Nigerians. The last time I travelled to South Africa, I went to see a dentist who is from Congo. During our conversation, he mentioned about 50 Nigerian medical doctors whose establishments are in South Africa.
If we bring 20 of these doctors to Nigeria, they will turn around our health sector. He said the best black neurosurgeon in South Africa is a Nigerian. Also, majority of the best lecturers in South Africa today are Nigerians. So, I think we should manage this xenophobic crisis carefully. I agree with the Federal Government because when you don’t express your displeasure over what happened, the other country will not know your worth.
The attacks are condemnable and I implore the South African government to go back to history and think of what Nigeria did for their liberation during the apartheid era. All the universities in Nigeria contributed to their struggle for independence against the whites. When they refused to release Nelson Mandela, our musicians waxed albums, calling for his release. So, we have done a lot for them and any shortcoming from Nigerians has to be forgiven by South Africans.
On the side of Nigerians, parents who have children in South Africa should talk to them on the need for proper behaviour. Some Nigerians are involved in drug business in South Africa and they encourage South Africans to also get involved in drug dealings. Also, some Nigerians will go to parties and clubs to oppress these South Africans. They buy champagne worth millions of naira and pour it on their heads while the citizens of South Africa are struggling to buy a bottle of beer.
When you are in a foreign country and God has blessed you, you need to be moderate in your dealings. South Africans too should be careful because they have lots of investments here such as MTN, Multichoice, Stanbic Bank. In as much as they have investments here and our government is protecting them, they too should protect the interests of Nigerians living in South Africa. Look at what happened here when Nigerians wanted to carry out reprisal attacks, our security forces still protected South African businesses despite the fact that our citizens are being humiliated in South Africa.
Tribunal judgement: Nigerians, not Atiku, are losers – CUPP
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) said Nigerians, and not the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, were losers of Wednesday’s judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.
The coalition said the judgement has robbed the people quality and purposeful leadership, which Atiku would have provided.
It, however, hoped that the error would be corrected at the Supreme Court.
The CUPP in a statement by its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, noted that the judgement had proved that the judicial has been hijacked by the presidency.
“All credible observer groups, both local and international, were unanimous in their verdict that the election was below the standard of the 2015 and was massively rigged in favour of the president.
“The Court of Appeal wasted the opportunity and have by so doing, endorsed the insecurity in the land, mismanagement of national resources, electoral fraud, forgery of documents and certificates submitted to INEC and indeed threatened the very foundations of our democracy.
“Today’s judgment is a manipulation of the law and the brazen use of technicality to stamp injustice, rob the people of justice and deny the nation the chance to have a leader that they truly elected in the person of Atiku Abubakar.
“The nation weeps today, West Africa is crying and the international community is in shock,” the CUPP added.
Tribunal dismisses Akume’s petition against Senator Orker Jev
The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by former Senator representing Benue North West George Akume against Senator Emmanuel Orker Jev.
Delivering judgement in the petition, Chairman of the Tribunal Justice R.O. Odugu held that the petitioners failed to prove in ground two of their petition that the election was marred by irregularities and non compliance with the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.
Justice Odugu stated that the law is clear that where there are allegations against persons not joined, this would be a breach of their fundamental human right.
He added that it is unnecessary to join such persons once a political party had already been joined.
One ground one of the petition which hinged on whether Senator Jev was duly elected by lawful votes cast during the election, the tribunal chairman accused Akume of failure to lead evidence polling unit by polling unit, ward by ward to show that non compliance affected result of the election.
Justice Odugu also faulted the use of smart card reader which according to him is not acceptable in law, positing that manual voter register will continue to play a vital role in determining election processes.
Timi Alaibe: I’m still a PDP member
The former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe has disassociated himself from the claims by some politicians in Bayelsa State that he has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Alliance for Democracy (AD) over the alleged poor outcome of the last governorship primaries of the party.
Alaibe said he has not joined any political party as being bandied in the media as he was still a loyal member of the PDP despite being bombarded by requests and offers of opportunity by other political parties.
Chief Alaibe, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Yenagoa by his campaign organisation and signed by the Administrative Secretary, Professor Seiyefa Brisibe, said no decision have been taken on his next move, “decision has not been taken. Any speculation to the contrary remains what it is—mere speculation”.
