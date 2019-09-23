Onyekepere: Nigeria’s N7.6trn 2020 proposed revenue unrealistic

Lead Director, Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), Barrister Eze Onyekpere, in this interview with Abdulwahab Isa, speaks on diverse issues on the Nigerian economy; including recently unveiled MTEF for 2020- 2022 budget, insisting that the N7.6 trillion projected revenue isn’t feasible. Excerpts

Let’s begin with MTEF 2020 budget, which was presented recently by Minister of finance, Budget and National planning. What is your take on the key parameters that underpinned the draft?

It’s a run-of-the-mill, the usual. Cluster projections that have not much to do with the realities of the Nigerian situation. We are in a fiscal crisis where we are using 68 percent of all our earned revenue to pay back the debts we borrowed. The borrowed funds, we can’t exactly say what we did with it.

We are in a fiscal crisis to an extent that the projection of raising about N7 trillion in 2018, we only got about N3.885 trillion which means we missed the mark by about 45 percent going by variance analysis of 2, 3, and 5 per cent. It shows the forecast was simply a wish-wash exercise. If you use the approach and methodology of forecasting you used in previous years, which failed; to continue doing that for the next four year in medium term, then we are in crisis. That’s why I asked the minister the basis for the forecast. Why is she repeating that same methodology?

We are in a fiscal crisis to the extent that the debt repayment is now going to be about N2. 7 trillion, while capital expenditure will be under N 2 trillion. So everything is wrong, everything is heading south.

We are in a crisis to the extent that our population is growing at about 2.7 to 3 percent, our economy growing at about 1.92 per cent. Our next-door neighbor economy is growing at about 8.3 percent and we are growing less than 2 percent, so everything is wrong.

Look at stamp duty. We have been shouting ourselves about stamp duty collection, which is collected from us each time you do a transaction. They deduct N50, where is it? For the first time they are saying N200 billion, I don’t believe them. We should get more than a trillion every year. What happens to the accumulated one – over six, seven years that they have been collecting it?

The price of oil benchmark for MTEF 2020-2022 has been reviewed. It was lowered to $55 from $60 benchmark used for 2019 budget. One of the reasons cited by the Minister was likelihood of oversupply of product in 2020. What is your take?

We should have how left this level. Can we still be making our budget based on the crude oil price that we don’t even determine what it cost? We don’t even add any value. How many years have we been talking about diversification, we can’t even refine our petroleum. We should have grown above this by now.

The federal government estimated revenue projection of N7.6 trillion for 2020 compared to N7.5 trillion 2019. Is this feasible?

It’s not realistic, we can’t realise it. But if the leakages are blocked, the figure can be surpassed. If we do tax properly; curb leakages, and MDAs who collect tax payers money and never remit turn to a new leaf by remitting, we are going to recover not less than another trillion. You have N1 trillion from petroleum subsidy, another trillion from stamp duties, and you have another trillion from leakages, we will be on our way to meeting up. I can name not less than 10 other sources that we can use to make other 10 trillions. We started compulsory universal health insurance; it will get money just as we have the social security, so there is so much that can be done.

You also do Public Private Partnerships (PPP), get the private sector through signaling to know parts of the economy you want them to invest in and give them incentives. We have not explored PPP. The few PPPs we have are another problem because government officials are greedy. Take the case of Bi-courtney as example. They didn’t allow him to enjoy the airport he built. The hotel he wanted to build in Ikeja, they stopped him from building it. He was supposed to dualise or build 10 lanes on Lagos- Ibadan, and put facilities along the road for less than a N100bilion. The former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan cancelled it. They contracted it to RCC for over N150 billion. This administration came and continued with it. What happened? That time Lagos state and Oyo/ Ogun state were in opposition.

The federal government is experimenting January/ December budget calendar with 2020 budget. Do you believe it’s achievable given the bottlenecks that usually stall budget exercise?

It’s not possible; they don’t have the capacity to do it. They are saying the right things for the media to make the right noises and give them kudos. The Saraki Senate amended section 81 of the constitution so that budgets will be brought to the National Assembly in September with a mandate on National Assembly. They didn’t just give the executive a mission; they also said they must finish before December so that the president will sign it. This is to ensure they finish before they go on their New Year and legislative leave, which they start around middle of December. The president has one month to the middle of January and latest ending of January the budget is ready. But the President refused to sign.

I wrote a letter to the former Minis ter of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma asking him that, as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) who was also a chairman of appropriation committee of the senate, pointing out that the president was being misadvised. That he, Udoma should advise the president, I didn’t get a response. They cannot achieve January to December budget. I dare them, if they are men and women, let me see how they will do it. What they are saying is for the people who don’t know them. Under what law will they be doing that? Under the law, the president can bring the budget to the national Assembly if they agree to sit by quarter to 12 on December 31st and allow him to present by 11:59 am. It’s still within time under the constitution. Saraki senate amended it, got approval of over 24 states of the federation. The executive does not understand what a reform is all about neither the Advisers.

Am ready to bet a million, let them do it. From a Minister to the DG, that won’t happen.

The National Assembly wrote in appropriation that this budget would run from 12 consecutive months from the date of assent. The date of assent is not in June or thereabout. Which month are we now? Tell them what they are saying is not possible, and I am ready to cast a bet on it.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its recently released second quarter 2019 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) confirmed real growth dipped. How can the trend be addressed?

How can you have growth when the major key growth driver this year was agriculture; the herdsmen are waging war against farmers, doing all kinds of mischief, there are bandits in the northwest, there are terrorists in the north east, so how do you want the economy to grow?

Key officials of state frown their faces; all they are doing is harassing people, talking about corruption. If you are a foreign investor and you have your money, won’t you hold onto your money? You don’t know if the man who is frowning face will seize your money and their courts don’t work, you can be in the courts until Jesus Christ is about to come back.

We (Nigeria) are not looking friendly; our policies are not looking friendly. There are different exchange rates. N305 to a $ for people who are well connected, there is another one for ordinary mortals. Investors are not fools. The court gives a judgment and your Attorney General disobeys it. As an investor, if you come to that kind of country, if tomorrow you have a problem, how will you get your money out?

What is your assessment of 2018 and 2019 budgets implementation?

The 2018 budget was so poorly implemented, we didn’t have enough revenue and by their own confessions they have not released a kobo for capital implementation in 2019. So what manner of budget implementation? By first half of September you’ve not realized any kobo, you’ve only been paying salaries and paying debt, is that the way to implement a budget? When you say you are starting budget year by January, by the time you bring the budget to the National Assembly, legislators certainly will demand status report of 2019

Majority of Nigerians believe emoluments earned by members of the National Assembly are on a high side. Given the current economic realities, what is your view?

It’s not just about the emolument of National Assembly members, it is about the emolument of public service holders, and everything should be reviewed downwards. But then, it is not even their salaries. If it’s the salaries of these public office holders, it’s not a problem, if they can agree to take the salaries and nothing else I will even suggest that we double their salary if each of them swears and keeps that oath that they will take only the salary, then I will say double all the salaries. The real problem we have is this stealing and looting.

Yes, I agree it is not only them, all the other public service holders – the ministers, the SA’s to the President, the Governors they are earning big money but they are doing it quietly. Where there are too many people, it’s difficult to keep a secret and most members of the national Assembly don’t know how to keep table manners; but in the executive they will finish ‘chopping’ all the money and tell you they haven’t even seen the money.

The picture you paint of economy is scary; you don’t see light at end of the tunnel given reforms undertaken?

There is no hope; there obviously s no light at the end of the tunnel.

What is the way out?

The way out is, we put the round pegs in the round hole. Where is Prof. Pat Utomi, is he not a card carrying member of the APC? Who says that he cannot run this economy? So they cannot find any of the professors of intellect to allow them run finance, budget and planning. How come Akpabio is the only person that can be minister from Akwa Ibom, so there is no other person? There are great Nigerians, look for them. Some of them who already have clout in the international community, who when they come out even the international banks – World Bank, IMF investors will want to relate with because they have a track record. The names are not bought over the counter; they are products of many years of hard work, honesty and patience, which are the cardinal virtues. There is what is called being a man or woman of presence. Do you see how Professor Akinwunmi Adeshina went from here to be the President of African Development Bank, AfDB? All attempts to rubbish Prof. Okonjo Iweala by dragging her into investigations, has any of them stuck? Were they able to find anything against her?

Sir, you were one of the persons fiercely criticizing prof, Okonjo- Iweala at the time, rubbishing reforms of the administration, which she headed as Coordinating Minister for the economy. Why the sudden change after the regime exited?

I kicked against her imperialistic policy but even at that, when a man marries two wives you will know, which is better.

No government is perfect but I am not saying they should bring her back. I am just giving an instance. Akinwunmi was a star in that team. Who is this man or woman in this team that can go outside the country or go with a team of economists or policy analysts and they say, yes, this man or woman has got it?

Who, among the persons in this team can you remember the theories they have propounded about econoic growth or about fiscal governance; or fiscal management. Where are you coming from? You don’t lead from a position of comic to learn, or from a position of pseudo ignorance. You lead from a position of strength, you lead from wisdom; a position of knowledge you have acquired over the years and then everybody can say come and lead you, have got what it takes; we’ve heard your postulations, we’ve read your ideas, we think you can domesticate these ideas within this sector. You don’t just come out and say anybody can be minister. Show me, which ministry that inspires you, show me which minister that inspires you to say this man is really a round peg in a round hole. Maybe you can count a few but they may not be in the key ministries. Show me, which minister makes you feel excited because of his ideas.

Our population is projected to hit 400 million people by 2050, what are your fears?

You have a country where a sizeable part of population doesn’t want to go to school, they are illiterates, and they tell you western education is a sin. You are in a country where authorities are not investing in health. If we continue the way we are going till 2050, there will be an explosion; I don’t even think we will get there before we get an implosion.

What should be done between now and that time?

If we continue this way, we will be in the neighborhood of Chad, Sudan, Iraq, Afghanistan or the republic of Congo. By then oil would have finished, its no longer going to be a big deal. We don’t have factories, we don’t have schools; and people may not even go to the farms again because herders will kill anyone who does.

There is no future. If we continue the way we are going, and since the ballot may not be counted without shortchanging government, the only way left is when people are so angry, they could possible revolt. The revolt could be in a bloody manner and unfortunately, such a revolution will touch everybody including those in government because young men and women are so angry they have been out of job or no job since graduation. They see no future; they see no hope, so if they start attacking they will attack almost everyone because they can’t distinguish who is and who is not a senator.

Like this: Like Loading...