OPS lauds Buhari’s economic team, demands review of policies

Following the announcement of the formation of a new Economic Advisory Council (EAC) by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, members of the organised private sector (OPS) have commended the President’s bid to re-energise the management of the economy in his second term.

Director-General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, yesterday in Lagos, said the move was a clear demonstration of Mr. President’s determination to re-jig the economy with effective, knowledge-driven team that would lead on the economic front in his second time in office.

He explained that the private sector group was happy with the calibre of technocrats on the EAC team, especially private sector inputs, adding that re-positioning the ailing economy should be the main focus of the administration now.

Ajayi-Kadir said with the composition of the EAC team, OPS was ready to work hand-in-hand with the economic team in a bid to ensure a comprehensive review of the current policy initiatives of government to galvanise the economy into the right direction.

“The beauty of this team, apart from their pedigree, is its composition of private sector citizens who we believe will operate independently and effectively. The team we believe will not be shackled with the bureaucracy of government and hopefully the political interference and correctness of our clime. They are more likely to be receptive to a wide range of opinions and innovations, even if deferring from the norm.

“MAN, therefore, propose that the team in partnership with the private sector should carry out a critical and comprehensive review of the current policy initiatives that drive the actions of government and urgently harmonise the outcomes to craft an agenda that will guide the management of the economy going forward,” Ajayi-Kadir explained.

According to him, already on ground were policy initiatives such as the Nigerian Industrial Revolution Plan (NIRP), Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), the 2020-2022 Medium Term Fiscal Framework and Fiscal Strategy, among others.

“It behoves the council to recommend pragmatic programmes that will improve upon the achievements already made in some areas such as Ease of Doing Business in the country.

“The EAC is coming on the heels of the promised National Action Committee on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The AfCFTA is unarguably the most pressing preoccupation of continental economic actors in Africa today. The right composition of the committee will augur well for the needed synergy with the council to boost our chances of being net gainers in the continental free trade area. We eagerly look forward to this prospect.”

He continued; “Again, the fact that the EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President may guarantee the attention of government and implementation of their advice.

“The organised private sector, particularly MAN, is adequately prepared and eager to engage the advisory council in a bid to achieve the desired growth and development of the nation’s economy,” the MAN director-general stated.

