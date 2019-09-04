Sports
Osaka, Konta crash out of US Open
B
ritish number one Johanna Konta missed out on the US Open semi-finals after she was worn down by Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina.
Konta, 28, was unable to impose herself in a 6-4 6-4 defeat on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The 16th seed, aiming to complete the set of major semi-final appearances, was forced into errors by 24-year-old Svitolina’s impressive retrieving.
Konta saved two match points before Svitolina served out for a gutsy win.
Svitolina, the highest seed left in the draw, will play American 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams or China’s Wang Qiang in the last four.
Also, defending champion Naomi Osaka has been knocked out of the US Open, losing 7-5 6-4 to Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic in the last 16.
Osaka, 21, was broken late in the opening set and then again in the fifth game of the second under the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof at Flushing Meadows.
Japan’s Osaka will lose her world number one ranking, with Ashleigh Barty of Australia to return to the top spot. Bencic, the 13th seed, will play Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals.
Sports
Falcons pip Algeria
T
he Super Falcons secured passage to the next round of the Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers after defeating Algeria 1-0 at the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday.
The Super Falcons took a 2-0 first-leg lead in Bilda and they managed another goal to progress 3-0 on aggregate at the Agege Stadium.
Thomas Dennerby’s ladies changed half of his starters from the game in Algeria, and the Swede handed starting roles to the arriving six foreign players.
The hosts started on a high but the Asisat Oshoala-led attack could not break the Algerians’ defence in the opening 15 minutes.
However, the visitors made use of the home side’s poor cohesion to claim control but failed to profit from their few chances in front.
After the restart, the African champions made an inspiring return to the match as they piled pressure until they found a breakthrough through captain Oshoala in the 59th minute.
A few moments later, the Barcelona striker almost grabbed a brace but her brilliant loop from the edge of the penalty area was denied by the crossbar.
After that, the home side did not create much, with Betina Kamel’s unrelenting side holding out strongly to avoid conceding more in the later stages.
Sports
Tokyo 2020: Amuneke warns U-23 team
…says ‘beware of tricky Sudanese’
F
ormer Flying Eagles coach, Emmanuel Amuneke has cautioned the national U-23 squad, to beware of their Sudanese counterparts as both teams go to war in an Olympics Games qualifier in Omdurman, Sudan on Thursday.
Having spent one year in Sudan with Al Khartoum Football Club, Amuneke warned the Nigerian team to be active and match their opponents from set-pieces as it remains their biggest strength.
The former Tanzania national team coach posited that the Sudanese would come at the country’s U-23 team from the blast of the whistle to exploit them early enough to gain the upper hand.
“I believe that the game between Nigeria’s U-23 team and Sudan is not going to be easy. At this stage, both countries want to make it to the Olympics.
“So, the game in Sudan is going to be tough and our team needs to be in the position to withstand the early pressure in the first 10 to 20 minutes of the game,” Amuneke said.
“They must also learn to take their chances because it won’t come plenty and most importantly, they should avoid giving out easy and unnecessary corner kicks and free kicks,” Amuneke stressed.
The U-23 team delegation of 18 players and 12 officials departed the shores of Nigeria from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight on Tuesday afternoon.
The return leg is billed for the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Tuesday next week.
Sports
Ikeme, Ogu condemn xenophobic attacks in S’Africa
S
uper Eagles stars John Ogu and Carl Ikeme have joined millions across the world who have condemned xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals in South Africa.
There have been escalation of renewed attacks against non-indigenes including Nigerians in South Africa in the past days, with many victims losing their lives and businesses to hoodlums in that country.
Millions of people across the world have vehemently condemned the fresh xenophobic attacks with Ogu calling the dastardly act ‘totally unacceptable’.
The midfielder who was in the Super Eagles squad to the last African Cup of Nations in Egypt wrote on his Twitter handle that: “This is totally Unacceptable.. SAY NO TO XENOPHOBIA.”
Ikeme who retired from football due to leukaemia lent his voice against the shameful development in South Africa and called it shameful.
“This is crazy ! This has to stop !!” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.
There has always been a deep, intense rivalry between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa but it has always been one of mutual respect. Outside the pitch, however, the rivalry acquires a political undertone and takes an ugly, sometimes bloody dimension.
Pockets of attacks on innocent Nigerians have been recorded in the past. But these fresh attacks are not unconnected with inciting comments credited to the Deputy Minister of Police of South Africa, who accused foreigners of ‘dominating’ their host cities.
Sports
Dalung, Dare dialogue on progress of sports
T
he immediate past Minister of Youth and Sports Development Solomon Dalung has thrown his weight behind his successor Mr. Sunday Dare to assist him to succeed in his new assignment.
He made this known when the new Minister paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Abuja.
Dalung extolled the Minister’s humility and respect as exemplified in the visit, pledging that he will always be available for consultation.
He promised to support the new Minister in whatever manner and give advice where necessary to enable him to succeed.
“I am humbled to receive you at my residence today. It is a reflection of your humility, simplicity and sincerity. I will assist in anyway to ensure that you succeed because if you fail, it will reflect negatively on the capability of Nigerian youths especially in the eyes of elders. “
Dalung likened the Youth and Sports sub-sector to a complex war zone with divergent and deeply entrenched interests but with prayers and determination, he assured that his successor would triumph.
“In the sports sector, there are so many parties with different conflicting interests and they are always swarming around to try to influence any sitting minister to see and do things their own ways.
“The population of youths in Nigeria is on the increase daily and we must do all in our capacity to empower them. These are the complex interests you are going to face but with prayers and determination you will finish well,” Dalung said.
In his response the Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare said that he had planned the visit earlier but learnt his predecessor had traveled. He welcomed Dalung’s support and promised to consult with him as often as necessary.
Observers have commended the unique and exemplary understanding between the two Ministers, which they say underscores the notion that government is a continuum.
They are confident that such cooperation can only be a plus for youth and sports development in the country urging the new Minister to build on the far reaching reforms introduced in the sector by his predecessor.
Sports
Marathonbet treats fans to memorable Man City Trophy show
F
oremost global Sport betting company, Marathonbet, over the weekend treated its customers to a wonderful show as English champions, Manchester City rapped up the public display of trophies it won last season to soccer fans in Lagos.
The Manchester City trophy tour of Lagos was part of the global tour by the club to 15 countries including Nigeria and the intention was to bring the teeming fans of the club nearer to the trophies it achieved last season. Haven’t won all domestic titles with the Community Shield in its lasted installment.
According to the Marathonbet Country Manager, Tayo Atoloye, the aim of the brand is to ensure that Nigerian fans who by nature are passionate with football and other sports deserve wonderful treat which what Marathonbet has done with its involvement in the global tour.
“We are the best price in the market and our collaboration with Manchester City trophy tour was a unique way to bring teeming football enthusiasts and our customers closer to the Silverwares won by this great club last season.
“Our full operation in Nigeria will commence soon and we intend to operate on all channels with the hope to ensure that sports betting engagement would be more entertaining and rewarding and hopefully before the end of the year, our operation will take full shape,” Mr. Atoloye assured.
Later on Friday evening, Marathonbet treated fans and customers to a meet, greet and photo opportunity with the Trophy Ambassador and club legend, Micah Richards at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The event will allow many of them to take memorable pictures at close range with the iconic object.
Aside the EPL trophy, fans, courtesy of Marathonbet other five trophies won by Manchester City in 2018/19 season which is a record by English football standard included the FA Cup, the Women FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the WSL Cup and Community Shield which was won at the start of the ongoing football season.
Sports
NWFL: My girls will shame critics, says Izilein
A
s Edo Queens Football Club of Benin trade tackle with Dream Stars of Lagos today at the University of Benin Sports Complex in the second leg of the ongoing Nigerian Women Football League, Technical Director of the team, Godwin Izilein, has said the girls are in the right frame of mind to put their critics to shame.
Coach Izilien gave this hit while addressing the players after a hard sweating training session in Benin. He appealed passionately to the girls to go all out for goals, adding that a win in Wednesday match against will go a long way to usher good things to the entire team.
“I want to commend every player here for the rigorous training we have taking you through all this while, it is for the benefit and interest of everybody. You all know the importance of Wednesday’s match, it is a game we must very seriously, and we cannot afford to fumble with this match, so those of you that would be lucky to make the team list, know that every football fan in Edo State is looking onto you for victory. It is a decision making game for you and the entire team.”
“Today’s game is very crucial to me and all members of the team, so it is our collective responsibility to ensure that victory is ours. The only way to draw government attention is by winning our matches. I know that God Almighty will give us this match.
“Girls you must put everything within you into this epic encounter. We defeated them at the Agege Stadium in Lagos, so we should be able to do same in our home. We have all worked hard towards this game; go girls you can do it.”
Sports
Govt inaugurates new Nasarawa Utd board
T
he Nasarawa State Government has inaugurated the newly constituted Board of Nasarawa United Football Club chaired by Ibrahim Abdullahi Osanga, with charge to work as team to achieve set goals.
Performing the inauguration and presentation of official letters today at the Conference Hall of the State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Lafia, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Bulus Musa Amoyi, congratulated the new Board and charged the members to justify the confidence reposed in them.
“On behalf of the Government, I say congratulations on your appointments. So many people had tried to be members of the Board, but you are privileged.
“We implore you not to make it a one-man’s affair. You have to relate closely by working as a team, love yourselves, and do things together in order to produce the results expected of you.
“Furthermore, endeavour to work within the operational guidelines and principles of the club for the actualization of the purpose of establishing it.
“Be guaranteed of our unalloyed and unflinching supports, where necessary, for the growth and development of Nasarawa United Football Club and State as a whole”, Bulus Amoyi said.
Reacting on behalf of the new Board, Chairman of the Club, Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Osanga, said, though nothing good comes easy, they would ensure they leave no stone unturned in the discharge of their duties, assuring that the Board would justify the confidence reposed in it.
“When you are moving on a positive direction, your destination is the brightest star. The eyes of the world are all on us to see what would become of the Board and Club.
“With hard work comes more work. The time to talk is over, it’s now time to work and restore the lost glory of Nasarawa United Football Club.
“We will ensure we deploy every avenue to prove a point and set a standard for others to emulate. History will not pardon us if we can’t deliver on promise.
“We thank His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, all those who bestowed uncompromising confidence and trust in us and the entire State’s people for the choice of the new Board.
“However, it is not over yet. The real task is ahead(during the League Season). We will never stop requesting for their daily supports and prayers until victory is achieved and sustained”, Osanga stated.
Governor Abdullahi Audu Sule had dissolved the previous Board of Nasarawa United FC led by Barr. Isaac Danladi two weeks ago and reconstituted the present one.
Other members of the 9-man Board are Isua Bitrus (Vice Chairman), Salisu Galadima Atakin Basira(Member), William Agassi(Member), Saidu Hamman( Member), Isa Mohammed(Member), Emmanuel Nathaniel(Member), Hamza Ibrahim Moyi(Member), while Yahaya Musa Wambai is the Team Manager.
Sports
Kida targets automatic Olympics ticket for D’Tigers
A
fter two successive World Cup losses against Russia and Argentina in China, D’Tigers have now shifted their attention to qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
This was made known by the Nigeria Basketball Federation President, Musa Kida, ahead of the team’s last game against Korea on Wednesday.
Kida said finishing at the World Cup as the highest placed African team was a major catch for the team who are motivated to book an automatic 2020 Olympic Games ticket through the World Cup.
To achieve this, Kida has set his eyes on a victory against Korea after D’Tigers bowed out of the contention for a medal finish in China.
“Clearly for us, the qualification through the World Cup is still there and if we beat Korea, I am sure we will be coming out as the best performing African country in the World Cup and it will give us an automatic ticket to the 2020 Olympics,” he said.
Kida lamented the loss against Russia in a match he described as winnable.
He however noted that in the event that the team fails to emerge as the best African team and an automatic World Cup ticket, the NBBF will go back to the drawing board to start preparations in earnest for the Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament (OQT)
“We are still live and on course for the Olympics. Even if that doesn’t happen, we will still go for the Olympic qualifiers.”
Meanwhile, current FIBA Afrobasket Women Champions, D’Tigress will return to Dakar where they won their fourth title to start their OQT in November
Sports
Amapakabo picks Okechukwu, Odey, 16 others for Sudan
H
ead Coach Imama Amapakabo has picked team captain Azubuike Okechukwu, forwards Stephen Odey and Taiwo Awoniyi and 15 other players for Thursday’s U23 AFCON final round qualifying, first leg battle against Sudan in Omdurman.
The delegation of 18 players and 12 officials departed the shores of Nigeria from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight on Tuesday afternoon.
Africa’s first –ever winners of the Olympic men’s football gold, the Olympic Eagles are scheduled to play their first leg of the final round of the U23 AFCON qualifiers against the Sudanese on Thursday at the Al Merriekh Stadium in Omdurman.
Amapakabo and his lieutenants have been taking the team through training sessions and general build –up programme for several weeks at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The return leg is billed for the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Tuesday next week.
The Confederation of African Football has picked officials from Djibouti to take charge of proceedings on Thursday, with Souleiman Ahmad Djama as the referee.
His compatriots Farhan Bogoreh Salime, Rachid Waiss Bouraleh and Saddam Houssein Mansour will serve as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.
Mr. Herbert George Mwachiro from Kenya will be the match commissioner.
THE FULL LIST:
Abubakar Adamu, Agbor Ekoi, Nda Olisa, Stephen Manyo, John Lazarus, Ebube Duru, Collins Ogbodo, Azubuike Okechukwu, Fatai Gbadamosi, Sunday Adetunji, Blessing Muyiwa, Ndifreke Effiong, Taiwo Awoniyi, Onyeka Ogochukwu, Sunusi Ibrahim, Sunday Faleye, Stephen Odey, Etboy Akpan
Sports
Nwakali joins SD Huesca
U
-23 Eagles star, Kelechi Nwakali, has joined Spanish Segunda side, SD Huesca on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
The Nigerian joined the Gunners in 2016, but never played a game for the club as he spent time on loan at MVV Maastricht, VVV Venlo and Porto B, emerging the best on-loan Arsenal player in the 2016/2017 season after his brilliant display with Maastricht.
Huesca is expected to unveil the midfielder before the end of the week as he is expected to undergo medicals immediately he arrives Aragon.
The deal three-year contract has the clause that he may leave if the club fails to get promotion to the LaLiga in his first season provided he has offers elsewhere.
Arsenal have allowed him to leave without a transfer fee, however, there is a sell-on and buy-back clause included in the deal.
When the midfielder joined Arsenal, he was supposed to be part of a double deal including Samuel Chukwueze, who is now impressing at Villarreal. However, due to work permit issues that didn’t happen and his compatriot headed for Spain.
Nwakali is the 13th player signed by the Michel Munoz tutored side, a clear indication of how serious the team is to return to the elite division.
Nwakali comes with skills, vision and his shooting ability whenever he sights the goal post.
Trending
-
Politics22 hours ago
2023 presidency: North, S’East leaders disagree on zoning
-
News10 hours ago
Bayelsa guber: Suspected political thug shot as PDP primary goes on amidst heavy security
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
100 days in office: Sanwo-Olu’s fulfilling electoral promises, says Lagos APC
-
News11 hours ago
I’ve killed all my family members, 14-year-old boy tells police
-
News22 hours ago
2023: Oshiomhole, el-Rufai’s presidential campaign posters flood Lagos
-
News17 hours ago
Taraba killings: We’ll punish officers, soldiers found culpable – COAS
-
News22 hours ago
Border closure pushes fuel price to N350 per litre in Ogun
-
News22 hours ago
Supreme Court strikes out perjury suit against Buhari