Osinbajo, Akamnonu, Ladipo, others join Great Legends In Africa

Even while the Federal Government is still making efforts to convince Nigerians, especially workers, of its capacity to better their lot, the conflict between it and then organised labour over minimum wage is again heading to the peak, with the latter threatening to call members out for an industrial action anytime soon.

The issue of a new minimum wage had lingered for years under the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Although he has been humane enough to sign the N30,000 new minimum wage into law, implementing it has become herculean following the likely implication on budgets, even though billions of naira are wasted and unaccounted for yearly.

Initial dithering

To this end, the Federal Government has deliberately been introducing series of delay tactics to ensure that the new wage is not fully implemented the way organised labour designed it.

From the initial refusal to discuss it at the beginning of the administration to delay in transmitting it to the National Assembly, intention to set up another committee to review it up till shillyshallies pronouncements by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, the matter has become a bone in the throat of the administration.

Reluctance

Indication to Federal Government’s reluctance, besides the dithering in the past, was consolidated after receiving the report from Ama Pepple’s committee.

Although President Buhari had promised to ensure quick activation of the whole process, it is, however, clear to every discerning observer that the political exigency of that period, and the fact that the administration appeared to have been blackmailed by labour into accepting the document compelled it to enter the deal.

Specifically, the Presidency reportedly frowned at what it called misinterpretation of President Buhari’s remarks, saying “the president’s speech at the event was immediately made available to the media and nowhere indicated that the president endorsed N30,000 minimum wage.

“It is not the duty of the president only to endorse a new national minimum wage. The process involves the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the National Economic Council (NEC) and the National Assembly. It is imperative for us to always avoid misinterpreting a written speech.”

Although Nigerians have gone past this stage of the negotiation as the new wage is now a law, its implementation has rather become a hard nut to crack following the issue of consequential adjustment arising from the new wage.

It is on this premise that labour is, once again, setting out to disrupt the system any moment from now if in the next couple of weeks the Federal fails to do the needful.

Reminder

Long before the current signal by labour to embark on another strike, the Trade Union Side (TUS) of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) had implored the Federal Government to take urgent steps to kick-start negotiation with the council on the issue of consequential adjustments.

According to the Secretary, TUS, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, the N30,000 monthly minimum wage bill has been signed into law, millions of workers especially civil servants, were hopeful that implementation of the new salaries would commence immediately.

“This is the more reason why we urge the Federal Government to immediately meet with the Trade Union Side of the Joint Council to work out the consequential adjustments and produce a fresh salary structure in line with the new National Minimum Wage,” the union stated.

He said the normal practice was that once a new minimum wage is fixed, a fresh salary table is generated so that employees in all salary grade levels will benefit from the new emoluments.

“This is the standard practice all over the world and Nigeria should not be an exception,” he added.

According to the union, the generation of a fresh salary table in line with the new minimum wage will also prevent distortion and overlapping.

Indifference

While the heat has been on, the Federal Government appears not to be too interested in the matter as it has not shown any seriousness at resolving it apart from promising a new salary adjustment in the public service.

While most Nigerian workers are still stuck with the old wage of N18,000, the Federal Government is busy with other things that appear to matter most and considered better for the development of the country.

However, organised labour is fast running out of patience as it has finally threatened to embark on another strike over the new wage impasse.

Ready for the trenches

The TUS Acting Chairman, Mr Anchaver Simon and the Secretary, Lawal, expressed disappointment in government’s effort to derail the implementation of a new wage.

“As things are right now, the government side is only prepared to pay peanuts to workers as adjustment under the pretext that it will soon be undertaking general salary review in the public service.”

The labour leaders stated that the TUS had initially proposed that since the minimum wage was increased by 66.66 per cent from N18,000.000 to N30,000.00, salaries for officers on Grade Levels 01-17 should be adjusted accordingly to maintain the relativity that exists in the salary structure in the public service.

“But when the government side argued that such increase across board would raise the total wage bill too high, the TUS side reviewed its demand downward and eventually settled for 30 per cent for officers on Grade Levels 07-14 and 25 per cent for those on Grade Levels 15-17.

“The government side on its part was insisting on 9.5 per cent salary raise for employees on Grade Levels 07-14 and five per cent for those on Grade Levels 15-17.

“The two sides then agreed to capture the two positions in the technical committee’s report which will now be presented for discussion at the plenary.”

According to the TUS, it received a rude shock at the last meeting of the technical committee when the government side began to hold on to a non-existent position that the technical committee’s term of reference was to base its assignment in respect of salary adjustment on what was provided for it in the 2019 budget.

“With this turn of event, it is quite clear now that some fifth columnists in this administration are hell bent on pushing President Muhammadu Buhari to enter into a collision course with millions of Nigerian workers in the public service. This is very sad,” the union stated.

The TUS recalled that after the Ama Pepple committee recommended N30,000 monthly new National Minimum Wage, the government side went to the press to announce that the negotiation was inconclusive.

It, thereafter, sent N27,000 and N30,000 monthly National Minimum Wage proposal to the National Council of State and the National Assembly.

“The latter approved N30,000 as the new monthly National Minimum Wage before President Buhari signed it into law on April 18.

“This is why the eight Trade unions in the public service have resolved that enough is enough and that if the Federal Government fails to call its officials to order and direct them to negotiate openly the issue of consequential Adjustment arising from the new National Minimum Wage, millions of workers at the federal and 36 states public services will have no other alternative than to take some necessary trade union actions to seek redress.

“The time for President Buhari to act is now,” the union emphasised.

Last line

With the reappointment of Ngige as the labour minister and the failure of government to act fast on the matter, it all looks good that organised labour may have no choice than to carry out its threats within the next couple of weeks.

If that happens, the implication might be unsavory to the economic and social milieu.

