Our agony, by family of man killed by police

…‘we gave police N5,000, mortician N10,000 to save our brother from mass burial’

Family of Francis Idum, who was killed by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Monday, at Palmgrove, has accused the Lagos State Police Command of insensitivity.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the victim’s younger brother, Mr. Sunday Idum, accused the policemen in charge of the case of collecting N20,000 from them to conduct autopsy.

He, however, regretted that it was the police who ought to conduct the autopsy.

The briefing was jointly addressed by the family and a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Path of Peace Initiative (PPI).

Sunday said it was unfortunate that the police didn’t care about the plight of the grieving family.

Also, the PPI National President, Dandy Eze, said it was an act of callousness that Francis was killed when he was going about his work at Ajisegiri Street, when the police were chasing some hoodlums.

Eze said immediately the policemen noticed that they had killed someone, they fled the scene, but the residents were able to identify the policeman, who pulled the trigger.

He said: “A few minutes after Francis was killed, the policemen returned to the area with a Toyota Corolla with registration number TAB 725 AP, accompanied by Area F Commander and took the deceased to mortuary without contacting the family.

“After the policemen evacuated the corpse, the residents of the area were able to pick the bullet shell that the SARS used to kill Francis.”

Eze added that since then, the police had been visiting the siblings to intimidate and harass them and also requesting for evidence of his death, despite being in mourning mood.

On his part, Sunday said effort by family members to get justice for their slain brother was frustrated by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Fatai, who claimed to be Investigation Police Officer (IPO).

The (IPO) was alleged to have contacted Francis siblings to demand money. After much pressure, he was given N5,500 out of the N20,000 he initially demanded. When the siblings eventually visited the mortuary where Francis’ body was deposited at Yaba, the mortician told them he had been listed among the corpses for mass burial.

This didn’t go down well with the siblings and the church members.

Sunday said when they appealed to the mortician to remove Francis’ body from the mass burial container, the mortician also demanded N15,000 for the body to be removed from where it was dumped for mass burial.

He said: “When we later contacted the IPO, about what the mortician told us, he directed a policewoman to follow us to the mortuary, yet nothing was achieved. When we realised that our brother’s corpse may be lost in the process, we gave the mortician N10,000 for Francis’ body to be removed from mass burial container.

“All our efforts to get justice with petition written to the police authorities, Lagos Commissioner of Police, Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 2, Area F Command, Ikeja, did not elicit a favourable response from them.

“As I speak with you now, our father is bedridden with stroke and our aged mother is also sick. We are appealing to the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal, the Speaker, House Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to come to our aid because we want to give our brother a befitting burial.”

Like this: Like Loading...