Over 1.9m IDPs displaced in 6 states –WANEP

…50,000 feared dead in the North

The National Network Coordinator, West Africa Network for Peace-building Nigeria (WANEP), Bridget Osakwe, has said Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states in the North Eastern region of Nigeria have 1.9 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), with over 50,000 people killed and numerous properties and farmlands destroyed by insurgents.

Osakwe, who spoke on behalf of 220 member organisations spread across the six geo-political zone, expressed concern at the escalation of violent conflicts across the country. She said the increasing prevalence of the Boko Haram insurgency, farmersherders clashes, militancy, secessionist movements, land disputes, power tussle, banditry and kidnappings that have resulted in wanton destruction of lives and properties, need urgent government intervention. Osakwe said: “The Round 26 Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessment by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reveals that between October 20, 2018 and January 20, 2019, the trends from six states most affected by displacement: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe showed about 1.9 million people internally displaced and over 50,000 people dead with numerous properties and farmlands destroyed.”

The coordinator said that although government has put forward strategies for conflict intervention, it had become clear that the state institutions cannot sufficiently cope with these interventions alone. She expressed dismay that, “women who are key stakeholders in conflict prevention and peace-building have been under utilised and undermined in these peace processes.

“This situation has created a hierarchy where men are relied upon to develop frameworks and strategies for preventing conflict and violence torn societies at the exclusion of women as their voices remain suppressed on key issues that affect their wellbeing.” Osakwe said to ensure that women’s contributions and concerns are duly harnessed, WANEP – Nigeria, with support from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD), is implementing the project; “Enhancing Participation of Women in Peace and Human Security, in Nigeria “This project is anchored on the need to respond to the impact of violent conflicts, mainstream gender capacities and promote women’s rights to participate in peace-building, conflict prevention and decision-making in six states in Nigeria; Bauchi, Bornu, Delta, Edo, Gombe and Rivers states. “It builds on national policy making and implementation structures while at the same time influencing governments to be more accountable, inclusive, transparent and democratic.

“At the local level, the project builds on the decentralised government systems. It is integrated in community development processes that are already in place in local government structures. “This intervention is another contribution to the effective implementation of Nigeria National Action Plan (NAP) on United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 and other government policies on women, peace and security.

“The projects also mirrors Nigeria’s achievements in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and Beijing Platform for Action (Beijing+25) aimed at empowering women and girls. “Consequently, WANEP currently engages media agencies (radio stations) in seven states across Nigeria to speak on women’s issues in a weekly live radio programme titled “Women’s Voices for Peace. “The radio programme is to be aired seven days of the week in English, Fulani, Hausa, Kanuri, and Pidgin Languages. Varied stakeholders from the civil society, academia, legislature judiciary, and many others; both male and female who have good knowledge and experience of the issues are invited to educate the populace on the need to involve women in decision making and peace processes.”

Like this: Like Loading...