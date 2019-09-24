Top Stories
Oyetola nominates Femi, Bisi Akande’s son, Egbemode, 33 others as Commissioners, Special Advisers
The name of Mrs Funke Egbemode, the President, Nigeria Guild of Editors, topped the list of 35 nominees for the positions of commissioners and special advisers submitted by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to the State Assembly on Tuesday.
Mrs Egbemode, an indigene of Ijabe, a town in Odo Otin Local Government Area of Osun state, is the current Managing Director of New Telegraph newspapers.
The Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Mr. Timothy Owoeye read the list at plenary.
Also on the list are; Femi Akande, son of the former Interim National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Adebisi Akande, Mr Remi Omowaiye, the incumbent Supervisor for Works and Mr. Nathaniel Agunbiade, who represented Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015.
Mr. Yemi Lawal, running mate of Senator Iyiola Omisore, the 2018 governorship Candidate of SDP in Osun and Taiwo Akeju, the spokesperson of the SDP also made the list.
News
2023: S’West mulls new political party
- Strategic committee meets leaders, governors, others
- Realignment must come with restructuring –Afenifere
- Yoruba must be careful in 2023 –Olajide
Major political stakeholders in the South-West zone are firming up plans to float a new political party that would drive the zone’s push for the presidency in 2023, New Telegraph has learnt.
The proposed political party, which was referred to as ‘Plan B’, is expected to be a major part of the realignment plot in the zone in the wake of the struggle for power that is being anticipated ahead of the next dispensation.
Speaking with New Telegraph, a member of the steering committee set up to galvanise ideas and processes needed to protect the zone’s interest, said the think-tank team has commenced intense consultations across the zone on plans ahead of 2023, adding that preliminary feedback indicated that a new political party might be floated by stakeholders in the zone.
According to him, the team was set up by prominent Yoruba leaders and politicians to see ways of protecting the zone’s interest ahead of the crunch race that may pitch the North against South on one hand and South-West against either South-East or South-South on the other hand.
His words: “Some northern political leaders have continued to make case for their region to retain power beyond 2023 after eight years in power, but we are being strategic this time around and that is why we don’t want to be caught off-guard.”
Recently, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, said there was a need for the country to drop zoning in future elections, including the 2023 presidency, to enable the country to have a competent leader.
Similarly, the South-East has registered its intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, on the ground that it is the only geo-political zone yet to lead the country under a democratic dispensation.
The source further noted that the team, which operates under the aegis of “South-West 2023 Actualisation,” is apolitical and has the backing of notable leaders and politicians in the zone, including governors.
He said: “This is an anticipatory move because the signs about the political future of South-West are ominous. The North is firming up its plan for 2023 and it is fast gaining prominence. That is why we are not going to sit back and allow this to happen without putting up our plans to test.
“We have met with quite a number of leaders and even governors in the zone and they have given us the go-ahead to approach others and get the baseline plan for the zone. We also met with some traditional rulers and notable chiefs in Yoruba land and they gave their blessings. They may not tell you that we have met with them because it is supposed to be surreptitious plan.
“One of the traditional rulers even told us to ensure that the proposed political party should be patterned along the ideals of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) led by the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. You will be shocked that all these are in the pipeline because we don’t trust the move by the North.”
Asked when the proposed political party will take off, the source said: “We are targeting first quarter of the 2020 for processing.”
He, however, said the group is going to have a meeting in Ibadan next week, adding that the structure has to be well-framed before approaching the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for registration.
On the viability of a regional political party in federal politics, he said: “The now-defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) under the leadership Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was perceived as a regional party until it became one of the thresholds that ensured that the APC took power in 2015.
“In politics, the issue is for you to be prepared, so that when the opportunity comes, you can seize it. Look at what is happening to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. Which Yoruba son will be happy that they want to rubbish him because he is the top South-West leader in the country as we speak?”
While declining to mention names of those behind the movement, he noted that the team will soon meet with Tinubu, Bode George and others to seek their blessings over its plans.
Speaking with New Telegraph on the development, the Yoruba socio-politico group, Afenifere, said it has gotten overtures from some individuals for the zone to come into alignment ahead of 2023, adding, however, that it will only support alignment that comes with restructuring of the country.
“For us in Afenifere, any realignment that has as its core restructuring and reduction of poverty in the land, we will go for it,” Yinka Odumakin, the group’s spokesperson said.
He added: “Any arrangement for a new order that will bring back true federalism, sort out fundamentals that will make states and regions develop at their own pace and bring back the dignity of our people, will be welcomed. But, if the realignment is a power-grabbing and horse-trading antic, we won’t have anything to do with such.”
On the plot by the North to retain power after Buhari, Odumakin said such plan won’t work, as according to him, Nigeria belongs to all.
Similarly, the Secretary of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Dr. Kunle Olajide, told New Telegraphthat Yoruba leaders would be very circumspect before teaming up with any group of people ahead of 2023 race.
He said: “I am not really aware of any plan to form a new political party or platform for Yoruba to achieve 2023 presidency. I am of the view that Yoruba should be cautious of mercenaries, who might be out to exploit the ignorance or patriotism of people to get them into mischief.
“I will advise Yoruba to approach the issue of 2023 presidency with a lot of caution. There is no zone in Nigeria; no ethnic group can become president alone on its own. The support of the other parts of the country is very necessary. So, they must try as much as possible not to create the impression that the president in 2023, if it is from Yoruba extraction, is only for Yoruba alone. It will be unwise to do that. We want a Nigerian president for all Nigerians. And we are going to solicit for the support of all parts of this country.
“If we are going to form any platform at all, it has to be a national platform that will involve all parts of Nigeria because we cannot do it alone. In fact, we want to lead this country in the process of building a united nation, not an egocentric nation.
“We must know the antecedents of such people; their political history and behavioural pattern. Before we team up with anybody, we want to be sure about their sincerity. We believe in Nigeria and we want a united egalitarian Nigeria society; a truly Federal Republic of Nigeria. So, we will be very careful and circumspect before teaming up with any group of people.”
News
N90bn allegation: Resign now, PDP tells Osinbajo
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to resign his position as vice president and challenge the allegation of corruption against him, instead of threatening to waive his immunity.
Osinbajo, who said he instructed his lawyers to sue former National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Katchy Ononuju, over allegations of corruption against him, said he was ready to waive his immunity in order to allow robust determination of the case.
But the PDP in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the vice president should vacate his office as there was no provision for waiving of immunity in the Nigeria constitution.
“The PDP holds that immunity under section 308 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) is conferred on an official by virtue of his/her election into an office within a duration and cannot be waived by any means other than resignation.
“It is instructive to state that Section 308 confers immunity to the holder of the office ‘during his period in office.’ There is no provision for waiver while the holder is still in office,” the party said.
It added that Osinbajo, as a professor of law, knows that it was settled that Section 308 could only be set aside by vacating the office.
“It is not a jacket to be put on or dropped at will,” PDP noted.
The party reminded the Vice President that his pronouncement has set off a process, which is expected to terminate in his resignation.
PDP told the National Assembly to consider the pronouncement by the Vice President as an official communication to the legislature indicating his intention to vacate office.
News
Controversy trails Sowore’s bail conditions
- DSS: He hasn’t met bail condition
The convener of #RevolutionNow protest Omoyele Sowore, yesterday commenced a contempt proceeding against the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi, over disobedience of a court order, which admitted him to bail.
The Federal High Court sitting Abuja had, on Tuesday, admitted Sowore to bail after he spent 45 days in the custody of the DSS.
The service had, on September 3, arrested Sowore on the allegation of calling for “revolution” through the protest that was scheduled for September 5.
The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, had granted Sowore bail and consequently dismissed DSS’ objection to the bail application.
The only condition given to Sowore was to deposit his passport in the registry of the court.
Sowore had, through his lawyers, submitted his passport to the Deputy Chief Registrar of the court on Wednesday.
The legal team also filed an affidavit of compliance with the order of the court and had same served on the DSS.
However, 24 hours after meeting the bail condition, the DSS had yet to release him.
In view of this, Sowore, through his counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), yesterday, filed a ‘Notice of consequence of court order’ which is to be served on the DSS warning him that he could be jailed for continuing to violate the court order.
“Notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court of Justice, Abuja, delivered on September 21, 2019, which ordered you to release the applicant in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/915/2019 forthwith, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison. A copy of the said order of court earlier served on you is hereby annexed for your on-the-spot reference.
“This court has been informed that even as at today, Thursday, September 26, 2019; you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the applicant namely: Omoyele Sowore, in your custody. You are hereby directed to comply with the court order forthwith or you will be guilty of contempt of court.”
But in a reaction yesterday, the DSS denied reports that it was in violation of an order of the Federal High Court in Abuja over Sowore.
Rather, it pledged to release him once the processes and procedures set out for the purpose, had been followed to the letter.
The Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who made the position, expressed confidence that Sowore’s team of lawyers, would ensure the procedures were followed, to facilitate the release.
According to Afunanya: “The DSS is not holding Sowore illegally. The DSS is not in disobedience of any court order.
“There are processes and procedures that would have to be followed before his release, and his lawyer, being a seasoned lawyer, is aware of this.”
News
Minimum Wage: FG, labour move to avert strike
The Federal Government and organised labour have expressed commitment to resuming negotiations and finding a common ground in the consequential adjustment negotiations, in order to avert a nationwide strike over the delayed implementation of a new minimum wage.
New Telegraph recalls that organised labour, under the auspices of the Trade Union Side (TUS) of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike without notification, over delayed implementation of a new wage for Nigerian workers.
Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, noted that following the suspension of the former Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, the Federal Government has commenced moves to reconstitute a new committee with the mandate to resolve all issues delaying an effective implementation of the wage.
Ngige, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, when leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, paid him a courtesy visit on his reappointment as Labour Minister, said the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC), would be involved in the committee in order to speed up the process.
While stressing that the consequential adjustment of the minimum wage implementation was being sorted out, he appealed to workers on grade level 7 to 17 and those earning above N30,000 to be patient as the Federal Government was poised towards resolving all issues delaying the implementation as quickly as possible.
The minister noted that contrary to reports that the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) and the representatives of the Federal Government didn’t make any progress on wage implementation, the President has set up a Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS), to consolidate on efforts made for the benefit of workers.
He hinted that it would be beneficial and important for the committee to fast track processes to reduce burden of arrears on Federal Government and state governments.
In his words: “The issue of the national minimum wage will be sorted out for the other cadre (level 7 upward) and I am very hopeful it will be as soon as possible.
“Luckily, the President has also put in place a new committee, called Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS), the former head of service reported to us on progress. It is important that we advise them that if they keep on piling debts, the Federal Government might go into problem of payments; the state governments that have always not been regular with payments will have problem.
“The best thing to do is for them to send down this to the state and show the example by paying. The state governments, as at today, are duty bound, and they now have the template to pay level 1-6, and they are plenty. When we reconstitute our committee, I do not see us not agreeing; we can disagree, but we will eventually agree.
“I am one of those who believe that a workman is due his wages. If you work, in a vineyard, you will eat from that vineyard, and you will eat all of the fruits that are in the vineyard. So, it is unfortunate that the consequential adjustment negotiation was deadlocked over the issue of what percentage to pay the higher cadre, but the important thing is that we will reconvene and negotiate and come to agreement.
“So, there must be a consequential movement and government is not averse to doing the consequential movement. What we are saying is that we should try for all parties to agree that the economy is in trouble and, therefore, we have to cut our coat according to our cloth. We are trying to balance the issues and we must balance them so that we don’t run into issues with the laws of the land.
“The unions of NLC and TUC have not been involved, but when we come back, we will involve you so that we can have a speedy movement in this respect.”
Ngige further stressed that it was necessary for government to comprehensively consider the adjustments in line with the economic realities of the country, and agree with workers to avoid running into deep waters when it was time for payment.
He urged Nigerians and the proposed negotiation committee to be realistic in their demands as the economy was in dire need of support, even as the provisions of the fiscal responsibility law cautions government on spending and debts.
“The consequential adjustment that is following it must also be reflected. They must be done because you have impinged on other people’s scale.
“For example, you pay N30,000 to the person on level 1.1., when that N30,000 was what some other was getting when he was on level 7, it doesn’t fly. So, there must be a consequential adjustment and government is not averse to the consequential adjustment.
“What we are saying is that we should try for all parties to agree that the economy is in doldrums; that the economy has some troubles, and therefore, we have to cut our coat according to our cloth. That is the most important thing.
“There are so many things about the salaries of workers, which we as a government cannot say. Some of them can impinge on the fiscal responsibility law, because that law makes provision for what a current expenditure can be.
“And what loans government take and can be used for, those are the critical issues, and we are trying to balance them. We must do the balancing so we don’t run afoul of our laws,” he added.
Speaking earlier, Wabba said the union had a mandate of tripartism to defend, promote and protect the rights of workers. He added that congress has learnt lessons from its past and would work to ensure that democratic institutions thrive and promote industrial peace and harmony.
Wabba, who raised concerns over casualization of workers, outsourcing of jobs, and the threat of technology to the future of work, stressed the need to institutionalise social dialogue in conformity with the ILO Conventions to promote industrial harmony and peace when disagreement occurs.
He called on the minister to intervene in payment of subventions to strengthen Nigeria’s efforts at the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity, saying this would promote pan Africanism in the region.
On the partial implementation of the new minimum wage, Wabba urged the minister to speed up the processes to enable all workers benefit from the addition.
News
Illicit financial flows: We lost $157.5bn under OBJ, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that Nigeria lost an estimated $157.5 billion to illicit financial flows between 2003 and 2012.
That period covered the period former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan were presidents of Nigeria.
They were all elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, confirmed that Buhari disclosed this in an address to the High-Level National Side-Event organised by the African Union Development Agency and New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD).
Adesina said the event was also organised in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday in New York, on the margins of The 74th United Nations General Assembly.
The theme of the event was: “Promotion of International Cooperation to Combat Illicit Financial Flows and Strengthen Good Practices on Assets Recovery and Return to Foster Sustainable Development.”
While quoting from the 2014 Global Financial Integrity Report, Buhari noted that such massive loss of assets resulted in dearth of resources “to fund public services or to alleviate poverty,” in the country.
He said: “This is why, as Africans, we have no choice but to break the back of corruption.”
Acknowledging a lack of sufficient capital and corruption as impediments to socio-economic development of the continent, the President emphatically restated his administration’s anti-corruption campaign.
The President said: “That is why our government has made it a war we intend to win. We will give all it takes to ensure there is no hiding place for purveyors of corrupt practices who are truly enemies of the people.”
President Buhari stressed the need to strengthen good practices on asset recovery and return, saying that, “in the last five years, our government has made significant progress to curb corruption.
“We have recovered millions of dollars stolen from our country,” he added.
According to him: “There are still a lot of other funds that are stuck in foreign bank accounts due to international laws, different jurisdictions and justice systems that make it difficult for repatriation.”
Buhari, who described Illicit Financial Flows as “illegal movement of funds from one country to another”, lamented that these flows depleted Africa’s internally generated revenues and foreign exchange earnings.
He added that it also reduced tax revenues, drains natural resources, facilitates corruption and stunt private sector development.
The President cited tax avoidance as another form of illicit financial flow, and quoted the Tax Justice Network and the International Monetary Fund to have estimated over $200 billion per year as “being lost by developing countries when multinational enterprises do not pay taxes in the countries where they made the profit.”
According to him, this amount is significantly higher than the annual development aid received by these countries which are estimated to be about $143 billion.
He commended the organisers of the meeting designed to finding “pragmatic ways to promote international cooperation to combat illicit financial flows and strengthen good practices on asset recovery and return, as an arm of sustainable development policies in Africa,”
President Buhari also lauded their “shared commitment to root out corruption from our continent.”
The Nigerian President said: “I am motivated by the belief that, if we join hands, we can bequeath to our children an Africa that is not defined by corruption.”
He also emphasized the imperative of international cooperation towards stemming the incidence of illegal financial flows.
“Any lasting solution to the above challenges will require international cooperation and coordination of African countries and their international counterparts. This is one reason why the Nigerian Government supports this initiative of AUDA/NEPAD and remains committed until we ensure that there are no safe-havens for stolen assets from Africa,” he declared.
On his expectations of the outcome of the meeting, Buhari said: “I have high expectations for this meeting. At the end of the deliberations, I expect other African leaders to see the pragmatic ideas on how to strengthen our anti-corruption institutions to reduce or effectively eliminate Illicit Financial Flows.
“We need ideas on how to return the stolen assets to their countries of origin. We also need strategies on how to plug the loopholes that enable companies to avoid paying commensurate taxes in their countries of operations.
“You should deliberate on practical ideas to enhance global acceptable assets tracing and freezing, and boost the recovery governance framework.”
President Buhari, who wished the meeting successful discussions, said he looked forward to reading its resolutions and recommendations.
The statement by Adesina said the meeting was attended by the Presidents of Zambia and Ethiopia.
News
Military battling security challenges in 6 zones –CDS
The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Olonisakin, has said that the military was battling security challenges across the six geo-political zones of the country.
He listed some of the security challenges to include terrorism, kidnapping, armed banditry, as well as oil theft.
The CDS, who spoke at the opening of a workshop for Defence Correspondents in Abuja tagged, “Enhancing National Security and Cohesion through Responsive Media Reportage”, however, assured Nigerians that no effort would be spared at ensuring the defeat of all threats to national security and cohesion.
To achieve this feat, the CDS called for a robust partnership between the media and the military in the ongoing military operations across the country.
The four-star General advised that, in reporting security operations, the media should place national interest above other considerations.
According to him, terrorism and associated crimes thrived on negative reportage.
“The nature of military operations demands that we maintain cordial working relationship with the media for enlightenment purpose and national security.
“Furthermore, it is imperative that we mobilize and sustain support for our operations as well as improve the mutual understanding between the military, media and general public.
“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to perform its constitutional roles of assisting the civilian authority to maintain law and order when called upon to do so by appropriate superior authority. In doing this, the Armed Forces will maintain its professionalism and strict adherence to the rule of law and observance of human rights as enshrined in our statute books, code of conduct and rules of engagement”.
He added that: “We have made significant progress in containing numerous security challenges that confront the nation in all the six geo-political zones of the country, ranging from the terrorism/insurgency in the North East, armed banditry, kidnapping in the North West and North Central to oil theft and associated criminalities in the South West, South East and South South.
Indeed, the military is deployed in all the six geo-political zones providing support to the Police, which is the main agency for Internal Security.
“The Armed Forces, equally collaborates with other security and intelligence agencies. This collaboration with the active support and encouragement of Mr President, Commander-in-Chief have been instrumental to the successes so far achieved. I, therefore, wish to use this forum to express our appreciation to the President for his support and encouragement”.
Earlier in his welcome address, the Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, noted that the seminar was conceptualized in response to the need to constantly enhance the capacity of media practitioners covering the Defence beat to discharge their responsibilities more effectively.
This was as he further stated that, it was “in tandem with the vision of the Chief of Defence Staff, “to ensure a well-motivated, trained and equipped Armed Forces that are responsive to National Security Commitments”.
News
Nut consumption cuts obesity risk
Scientists in the United States (U.S.) yesterday said that increasing nut consumption by just half-a-serving (14g) a day may help to reduce gradual weight gain common during adulthood and beneficially contribute to the prevention of obesity.
These are the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health.’
Increasing nut consumption by half a serving a day has been associated with a lower risk of putting on 2 kg or more over any four year period. And a daily half serving increase in walnut consumption was also associated with a 15 per cent lower risk of obesity.
According to the study lead Dr. Deirdre Tobias of the Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health, findings of the study support food-based dietary recommendations and support the incorporation of nuts as an effective strategy for making attainable dietary modifications for the primary prevention of obesity.
The research team aimed to evaluate the association between changes in total consumption of nuts and intakes of different nuts (including peanuts) and long-term weight change, in three independent cohort studies.
The study however found that increasing consumption of any type of nut was associated with less long-term weight gain and a lower risk of becoming obese (Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or more kg/m2), overall.
According to the team, substituting processed meats, refined grains, or desserts, including chocolates, pastries, pies and doghnuts, for half a serving of nuts was associated with staving off weight gain of between 0.41 and 0.70 kg in any four year period.
Within any four year period, upping daily nut consumption from none to at least half a serving was associated with staving off 0.74 kg in weight, a lower risk of moderate weight gain, and a 16 per cent lower risk of obesity, compared with not eating any nuts.
And a consistently higher nut intake of at least half a serving a day was associated with a 23 per cent lower risk of putting on 5 kg or more and of becoming obese over the same timeframe. No such associations were observed for increases in peanut butter intake.
The SCI NEWS reported that the team analysed information on weight, diet and physical activity in 51,529 male health professionals (40-75 years old), from the Health Professionals Follow Up Study; 121,700 nurses (35-55 years old) from the Nurses Health Study (NHS); and 116,686 nurses (24-44 years old) from the Nurses Health Study II (NHS II).
Over more than 20 years of monitoring, participants were asked every four years to state their weight, and how often, over the preceding year they had eaten a serving (28 g) of nuts, including peanuts and peanut butter. Their average weekly exercise — walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, racquet sports and gardening — was similarly assessed every two years by questionnaire. It was measured in metabolic equivalent of task hours, which express how much energy (calories) is expended per hour of physical activity. Average annual weight gain across all three groups was 0.32 kg.
Editorial
Cleansing Nigeria’s political system
Recently, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made known its desire to prune down the number of political parties in the country. As at today, there are 91 political parties, which took part in the 2019 general election. Of the lot, only the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made any substantial showing in the polls. A few other parties also got some seats. But in all, of the 91 political parties not more than six won anything in the 2019 elections.
Thus, INEC is now considering seeking a constitutional amendment for registration and deregistration of political parties. INEC’s concerns now are the ‘dormant and commercial platforms’ with little or no visible structures and presence in the states. According to INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the present framework for the registration of political parties is inadequate to guarantee the registration of qualitative, membership driven and ideologically propelled political parties. He also stated that some parties were mere platforms for hire and have no visible presence in most states of the federation.
While we sympathise with INEC on the onerous journey of establishing order in the multitude of political parties, we cannot fail to state that the move is in order. We believe that political parties should be ideologically based and have the desire to win elections even at the ward level. Much as we acknowledge that every group is entitled to its views and dreams as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution, we object to the idea of forming political parties for the purpose of racketeering and endorsement of major political parties during elections. We recall that in the just concluded 2019 elections, most of the 91 political parties were only engaged in the endorsement of the APC and PDP at the national and state levels.
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) was made up of about 30 political parties, which endorsed the candidacy of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Some of the other over 70 political parties that fielded candidates for the election did not go beyond having their names on the ballot papers as the election was strictly between President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.
In some states of the federation also, there were more than 60 candidates for the governorship elections, with many not gathering up to 1,000 votes. As INEC pointed out, beyond the briefcase and the names on INEC register, most of the political parties have no structure, presence or activity to show that they are in existence.
We recall that in November 2002, late human rights activist and lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), had won a case at the Supreme Court against INEC, over the non-registration of his political association, the National Conscience Party (NCP).
That set the tone for the entry of all manners of associations into the system as political parties. In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court voided the guidelines used by INEC in the registration of parties. In a unanimous decision, the court voided 12 of the 13 guidelines used by INEC to register political parties, describing them as unconstitutional. Several years later, INEC under Prof. Attahiru Jega went on to deregister about 28 of such associations registered as political parties, when it felt that the parties were becoming unwieldy, dormant, with many just being portfolio political parties. Incidentally, that move was thwarted at the courts again, following a suit filed by Gani’s NCP and 27 other political parties, against their deregistration by INEC.
Justice Gabriel Kolawole of a Federal High Court in Abuja, in a ruling in 2013, faulted INEC on the deregistration, insisting that the Section 78(7) (i) and (ii) of the Electoral Act, 2010 which it relied on was not in consonance with the Nigerian Constitution.
That portion stated that, “the commission shall have power to de-register political parties on the following grounds: “(i) breach of any of the requirements for registration; and for failure to win a seat in the National or State Assembly election.”
Those two judgements formed the foundation for the latest dilemma facing INEC. But we believe it is time for INEC to work with the National Assembly, the presidency and other stakeholders to correct the errors which the courts spotted previously and ruled against the electoral body. Since they are constitutional issues, we believe that with proper liaisons, INEC should be able to push through the National Assembly, the amendment of the relevant portions of the Constitution to deal with the issue.
While we support multiparty system, we believe very strongly that having over 80 portfolio political parties, who add nothing to electioneering does not represent the ideal. The best election acknowledged worldwide in Nigeria took place on June 12, 1993 with just two political parties. We are of the view that fewer stronger political parties would serve the purpose of the country better.
News
Stakeholders task anti-graft agencies against ethnic, religious bias
Nigerians have been asked to unite against corruption and stop defending dishonest leaders based on ethnic and religious considerations. The call was made at the end of a one day 15th anticorruption situation room held in Kaduna. The event with the theme “Corruption and Its Threat to Peaceful Coexistence: A Critical Review of Feuding Communities and Management of Scarce Resources was organized by the foremost anti-graft group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre).
The conference also identified corruption as one of the major causes of violent conflict and community strifes in Nigeria. The conference was attended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice in Kaduna State and representatives of the State Commissioner of Police (CP), the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) amongst many others.
In a communique issued at the end of the historic conference, participants said corruption has consistently fueled poverty, instability, crimes and violent extremism, adding that the pockets of insurgency in the country at the moment are linked to corrupt practices that constantly stifle human potentials through the lack of opportunities.
The Chairman of the event, Prof Shehu Abdullahi said fighting corruption was not an easy task urging Nigerians to unite against the scourge irrespective of religious or ethnic differences. The Guest Speaker, Prof Adam Ahmed Abere of the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA), identified what he called Grand and Petty corruption.
He said while grand corruption is committed by people in high places, petty corruption is dominant among the lowly, including street beggars. He said the North East crisis has in the past been sustained by corruption as reflected in the handling of military operations. He said Nigeria currently has a window of opportunity to reclaim her fortunes considering the hope that was brought by President Mohammadu Buhari’s government. “For the first time, anticorruption was made one of the key goals of the Federal Government. This is a huge opportunity. We are seeing the positive results”, he told the audience.
Top Stories
UK court: Nigeria can appeal against enforcement of $9.6bn judgement
A British court says Nigeria can appeal against the enforcement of the judgement granting Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) the fiat to size the country’s assets worth $9.6 billion.
The court gave the order on Thursday.
Nigeria had asked for permission to appeal against the enforcement of the judgement. It also asked for a stay of execution of the arbitral award. But the court is yet to rule on the second request.
If the court grants the request for stay of execution – without conditions – Nigeria could have its head above water.
Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), led a high-powered delegation to the UK to seek a legal solution to the matter on Sunday.
This was after building up a case against P&ID in Nigeria. A federal high court in Abuja convicted representatives of the company of economic sabotage and ordered the forfeiture of assets linked to the firm.
The judgement of the high court formed part of the grounds of the country’s suit.
P&ID had claimed it entered an agreement with the Nigerian government to build a gas processing facility in Calabar, Cross River, in 2010, but that the government breached the contract. It then sought judicial remedy, securing an arbitral award against Nigeria in January, 2017.
But the contract has been described as a scam. Michael Aondoakaa, former AGF, said it was not approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) under the President Umaru Yar’Adua administration.
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday in New York at the UN General Assembly that the P&ID deal was a scam designed to dupe Nigeria.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime5 hours ago
Five kidnappers arrested, N1m, phones recovered
-
News10 hours ago
JUST IN: Ortom visits kidnappers’ den, assures of more arrests
-
News10 hours ago
No definitive end to border closure, says Customs CG
-
Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Dickson has betrayed us – BPA
-
News11 hours ago
UNGA: Buhari’s off-the-point answers confirms lack of requisite education – PDP
-
Metro and Crime5 hours ago
Robbers raid Ekiti bank, kill policeman
-
Metro and Crime5 hours ago
One dies, several injured in NURTW members’ clash
-
Sports6 hours ago
UEFA/CAF U-17 tourney: Senegal condemns Eaglets to first defeat