Oyo declares war on vandals

dministration of Governor Seyi Makinde said it had declared war on those who vandalised some of the newly constructed Model Schools in Oyo State.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, who disclosed this yesterday in Ibadan, said government would treat the vandals as saboteurs, who maliciously damaged government properties.

Speaking on the destruction of properties at a new Model School completed by government in Ibadan, Adeniran promised that when caught, perpetrators of such acts would be punished severely, regardless of their political affinity.

He said government, through the Board, would not take with levity vandalism of any of its properties built for the good use of pupils.

The board chairman, according to a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, also called on community leaders to commit themselves into securing such properties built within their communities.

Adeniran promised that government would carry out all necessary inquiries into what led to the destruction of items in the said school.

According to him, government is not a toothless dog that will not bite offenders.

The board chairman added that the administration would put an end to activities of vandals in the state, adding that government would put in place stiff security measures to guard schools and ensure rigid penalties for offending teachers and staff members who aided such acts.

He said: “It is unfortunate that these deliberate destructive acts on one of our Model Schools reportedly were aided by some teachers and staff members of the school. But let me assure you that this administration would tackle the menace of thuggery among our teachers in the interest of our children.

“This government frowns at such shameful act and we promise to fish out those who masterminded this. As a government, we will not allow anybody mortgage the future of our children, for their selfish interests.”

Adeniran said the Makinde-led administration would not spare any penny in ensuring that “pupils in the state enjoy free and quality education at no cost to their parents”.

He said government would not back down on its core proposal to reform the public education system in the state.

