Oyo declares war on vandals
dministration of Governor Seyi Makinde said it had declared war on those who vandalised some of the newly constructed Model Schools in Oyo State.
The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, who disclosed this yesterday in Ibadan, said government would treat the vandals as saboteurs, who maliciously damaged government properties.
Speaking on the destruction of properties at a new Model School completed by government in Ibadan, Adeniran promised that when caught, perpetrators of such acts would be punished severely, regardless of their political affinity.
He said government, through the Board, would not take with levity vandalism of any of its properties built for the good use of pupils.
The board chairman, according to a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, also called on community leaders to commit themselves into securing such properties built within their communities.
Adeniran promised that government would carry out all necessary inquiries into what led to the destruction of items in the said school.
According to him, government is not a toothless dog that will not bite offenders.
The board chairman added that the administration would put an end to activities of vandals in the state, adding that government would put in place stiff security measures to guard schools and ensure rigid penalties for offending teachers and staff members who aided such acts.
He said: “It is unfortunate that these deliberate destructive acts on one of our Model Schools reportedly were aided by some teachers and staff members of the school. But let me assure you that this administration would tackle the menace of thuggery among our teachers in the interest of our children.
“This government frowns at such shameful act and we promise to fish out those who masterminded this. As a government, we will not allow anybody mortgage the future of our children, for their selfish interests.”
Adeniran said the Makinde-led administration would not spare any penny in ensuring that “pupils in the state enjoy free and quality education at no cost to their parents”.
He said government would not back down on its core proposal to reform the public education system in the state.
Robbers invade IBB varsity, two critically injured
…students among suspects
ncessant armed robbery attacks on the campus of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, Niger State have left two students critically injured.
Three suspects were also arrested in connection with the robberies.
One of the victims, a 100 Level student of Computer Science, Abdulhadi Danyay, sustained a deep cut in his head and one of the suspects (a student too) was stabbed in the stomach.
Danyay, who was still battling to survive at the IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna, was attacked by the robbers two weeks ago.
Danyay was able to identify one of the robbers (also a student) who attacked him and planned to report to security and university authorities before they revisited him.
Three students of the institution were arrested for robbery which occurred two weeks ago when they raided a 25-room off campus hostel of the university. They dispossessed the occupants of their phones, laptops, iPads, clothes, jewellery and other valuables.
A source gave the name of the student’s hostel as ‘Jagaba Lodge’ at the Student Villa.
“The robbers came about 1am on Monday. Out of the 10 rooms in the lodge, they robbed eight rooms and collected phones, laptops and money.
“Danyay was attacked by the robbers. Probably in self-defence he stabbed one of the suspected robbers in the stomach. The other robber used a cutlass on Danyay’s head and ran away.
“The cut is so deep that when we rushed him to the General Hospital, Lapai, he was given pints of blood before he was referred to the IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna, where he is currently battling to stay alive,” the source said on the phone.
Another source, a student, who gave his simply name as Abubakar, said “Abdulhadi (Danyay) was robbed about two weeks ago, they requested for his iCloud, the passwords to his laptop and phone which he did, but I don’t know why they came back. Some people are saying Abdulhadi recognised the robbers who robbed him two weeks ago. They attacked him again because they fear he might expose them.
“The other suspect that was stabbed in the stomach has been handed over to the police and others are now being arrested. We pray for Abdulhadi’s quick recovery.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Muhammad Abubakar, said two persons were injured and seven suspects arrested.
Crashes: Lagos vows to impound rickety trucks, tankers
agos State government has vowed to impound rickety containerised trucks and tankers because of the surge in crashes involving trucks.
The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, who disclosed this, said government would no longer allow rickety vehicles to endanger the lives of residents and commuters.
This came on the heels of auto accidents recorded in the last seven days, particularly those on the popular Otedola Bridge and others across the state.
The LASEMA boss said the warning to drivers, owners, operators of trucks and articulated vehicles operating in the state was necessary to put an end to risks to lives of residents.
He said: “As agency, saddled with the responsibility of coordinating all other responders to emergency/disaster management in Lagos, this warning has become necessary in the light of recent occurrences of mechanical faults/break failures which have incessantly led to blockade of Lagos roads and almost halted its economy. This is highly unacceptable for a cosmopolitan state that has surpassed mega city status and is progressing from a state with the fifth to the third largest economy in West Africa.”
Oke-Osanyintolu said LASEMA was particularly concerned by the fact that statistics had revealed a definite increase of avoidable auto crashes caused by break failures owing to negligence on the part of drivers, and owners of trucks and articulated vehicles plying Lagos roads which, according to him, accommodate over 55 per cent of all registered vehicles in Nigeria.
He added: “These are the reasons why the government will not fold its arms and watch while things go awry. Henceforth, all vehicles not maintained, especially trucks and articulated vehicles, their drivers, or owners attempting to bring Lagos economy to its knees due to their negligence, would be visited with the full wrath of the existing traffic laws of Lagos State.
“There are existing laws in Lagos State guiding the use of its roads, lay-bye and maintenance of its medians as well damage to properties and especially to loss of lives due directly or indirectly to negligence of vehicle drivers, owners, or fleet operators within the territories of Lagos. These laws still exist and will be fully invoked henceforth.”
Lassa fever kills one in Benue
ear has gripped the people of Benue State following reports of an outbreak of the deadly Viral Haemorrhagic Fever popularly known as Lassa fever, which has killed one person in the state.
The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo, said that at least one person died of the disease.
Ongbabo said in a statement made available to journalists that there was one index.
The commissioner added that the combined surveillance team had already visited the area to comb the place for contract tracing.
He said: “This is to alert members of the public that there is outbreak of Viral Haemorrhagic Fever (Lassa) in the neighbouring states of Nasarawa, Taraba and Plateau among the 19 states of the federation since August 2019 till date.
“So far, 60 confirmed cases with 16 deaths have been recorded nationally.
“Benue has confirmed one index case as at September 14 with one death.
“The combined surveillance team has already visited to comb the area for contract tracing.”
Ongbabo advised members of the public on the mode of transmission and prevention.
Africa: Dangote, Bill Gates, Mo Ibrahim raise concerns over climate change
enowned philanthropists, Bill Gates, Mo Ibrahim and Aliko Dangote yesterday at the Africa Centre, expressed concern over the effect of climate change and the stereotypes on Africa which have hindered business opportunities on the continent.
Deliberating on the Future Business in Africa at The Africa Centre, the three entrepreneurs said the climate change was an issue that must be confronted headlong to minimise its effects on the continent.
African heads of state, business leaders and celebrities, including supermodel Naomi Campbell, were in attendance.
Gates brought up the challenge of climate change.
He said: “Africa is where we are going to meet some of our toughest challenges. Sadly, the impact climate change, although Africa had the least to do to cause climate change. The actual difficulties will first be felt by the farmers of Africa.
“Why is the continent where the availability of the labour is the highest, where the availability of land is the highest, where the production per hectare is the lowest, why can’t it move not only to be self-sufficient but also to be a net exporter.”
Dangote spoke on Africa’s rising wealth.
He said: “Today, when you look at it you are thinking about the five fastest-growing economies in the world – four are in sub-Saharan Africa.”
Dangote said Africa had got potential which, if properly managed, could lift the continent to an enviable height.
In his own view, Mo Ibrahim said the stereotype of African corruption was an issue.
He said: “Let’s be frank, there are a lot of minds in the West here – people think Africa is a very corrupt place. Corruption is a problem a global problem. I don’t think it is an African problem.
“It’s not just about more seats, and more schools and more (inaudible) or more whatever we are doing there it is about the quality of that and what are we teaching our kids.”
The CEO of the Africa Centre, Uzodinma Iweala, stated “We are here right now facing a world on fire because some people could imagine how to function without fossil fuels, and we are here alone because a vast majority of us can’t imagine a life without mass consumption.
“And we are here because for the most part, we cannot imagine true equality in which we value the existence and visualise the potential of each individual and the societies they come from, no matter how different they look or seem.”
A Trustee of the Centre, Hadeel Ibrahim, tanked all those who have contributed to the Centre and announced the naming of the hall as the Aliko Dangote Hall.
He said: “In recognition of the extraordinary generosity of the Dangote Foundation with their gifts in excess of 20 million US dollars, it is my honour to announce the naming of this the Aliko Dangote Hall.”
Suspect killed during shootout with police in Bauchi
olice in Bauchi State said they killed a suspected armed robber during a shootout in Bauchi metropolis.
During the encounter, the police also foiled an attempted robbery attack on a filling station.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement.
He said: “We received a distress call from Shafa Filling Station situated at Miri village on Bauchi-Jos Road, Bauchi, that a gang of suspected armed robbers numbering about five, armed with AK47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, stormed the filling station with intent rob them of their sales proceeds and other valuables.
“On receipt of the report, the command promptly mobilised its tactical teams attached to Operation Puff Adder to the area. However, on sighting the police teams, the suspects engaged them in gun battle, but they were overpowered by superior firepower of the police. One of the suspects was shot during the battle while the rest were suspected to have escaped with bullets wounds.
“The suspect was rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Hospital for treatment but was later confirmed dead by medical doctor.”
Abubakar said the police also recovered from the suspected robbers one AK47 rifle with 25 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition.
The PPRO added that efforts were on to apprehend the fleeing suspects.
He, however, said the command appreciated the support, cooperation and confidence it is receiving from members of the public in its unrelenting efforts to sustain the relative peace being enjoyed in the state.
Abubakar urged the public to report any suspicious person or object promptly to the police or any other security agency in the state.
Security agents working to free abducted villagers –Kaduna
aduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Hon Samuel Aruwan, yesterday disclosed that security operatives ere working round the clock to free six perople abducted from their village.
The abduction took place in Ungwan Hausawa-Dutse, Dutse village in Chikun Local Government area of the state.
Aruwan, however, denied that any traveller was abducted on the Kaduna-Abuja highway contrary to reports making the rounds.
The commissioner made the denial in a statement entitled: “Clarification on the purported kidnapping of 13 commuters on the Kaduna-Abuja Road.”
He said: “The attention of the Kaduna State Security Council has been drawn to a story making the rounds on social media, suggesting that bandits blocked the Kaduna-Abuja Highway on the 23 September 2019 and kidnapped 13 commuters.
“To set the record straight, there was no report of bandits blocking the Kaduna-Abuja Highway or subsequently kidnapping any commuters on that road. Rather, the crime happened in a village.
“From crime entries and reports from the District Head of Gwagwada, Alhaji Shittu Abdullahi, six persons were kidnapped in the early hours of Monday 23rd September, 2019, at Ungwan Hausawa-Dutse, Dutse village in Chikun Local Government Area.
“The kidnapped persons are not commuters plying the Kaduna-Abuja Road and were not kidnapped on the road.”
The commissioner, however, promised that the victims would soon be rescued.
He said: “The military and the police are working assiduously to locate and secure the release of the kidnapped persons.
“It is regrettable that innocent persons were kidnapped in their village and that security challenges persist. But this should not be worsened by inaccurate reports of the location of a crime. False reports increase fear among road users and dampen the morale of the military and security agencies who are working to make the highways safe.”
Man electrocuted while vandalising transformer
middle-aged man was electrocuted on High Court Road in Asaba, Delta State while attempting to vandalise the transformer supplying electricity to the area.
This came after dozens of transformers were vandalised within Asaba metropolis, especially at R.N. Okonkwo Street, Black-Gate at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area.
The victim’s body was found beside the transformer in the early hours of Monday.
His identify was still unknown but a source in the locality described him as a father of three.
The man was allegedly retrenched from the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) and had since then been engaged in menial work.
“That is why he exuded the confidence and expertise to vandalise transformers. He got electrocuted the night before while trying to vandalise equipment in the electrical installation,” a resident said.
Ex-Abia LG chair, Dike, abducted
rmed men have abducted a former Chairman, Transition Committee (TC) of the Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State, Chief Chukwudi Dike.
Dike was abducted yesterday at Osusu-Amaukwa village in Obingwa Local Government Area a few kilometres to Ururuka Road (New Umuahia Road).
The abductors also made away with Dike’s Toyota 4Runner Jeep with registration number KUJ 945 HN.
The former chairman was earlier abducted by hoodlums in August 2017.
One of Dike’s associates said, “This is the second time he is being kidnapped. Chief Chukwudi Dike is an easy going person, but we don’t know who he may have offended.
“We are praying to God to touch the hearts of the kidnappers to release him unharmed.”
The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ene Okon, confirmed the incident.
According to him, the police are on a manhunt for the kidnappers.
He said: “We are aware of the incident. It happened about 8.30p.m. We are doing everything possible to rescue him.”
IBB varsity robbery: Two students hospitalised, 7 arrested
A fresh robbery attack at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, (IBBU) Lapai in Niger State has left two students seriously injured. However, seven arrests have also been made.
The recent attack, which happened in the wee hours of Monday, left one of the victims, a 100 Level student of Computer Science with a deep cut in his head and one of the suspects (student too) stabbed on the stomach.
The victim, identified as Abdulhadi Danyay, who is still battling to survive at the IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna was said to have been attacked by the suspects two weeks ago.
Investigations have it that, Abdulhadi was able to identify one of the robbers (also a student) who attacked him and planned to report to school and security authorities before they revisited him.
Three students of the same university were arrested for an alleged robbery incident which occurred two weeks ago when they raided a 25-room off campus hostel of the university dispossessing the occupants of their phones, laptops, Ipads, clothing, jewelleries and other valuables.
A reliable source, who pleaded anonymity, said the name of the student’s hostel accommodation attacked is ‘Jagaba Lodge’ at Student’s Villa.
While speaking to our Correspondent on phone, the source said: “The robbers came around 1am on Monday and out of the 10 rooms in the lodge, they burgled eight; collecting phones, laptops and monies in the process.”
Bandits: Niger residents condemn Bello’s peace pact
Reactions have continued to trail Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s recent peace pact with bandits and the release of 13 of them after their arrest for allegedly terrorising parts of Niger State, with many residents condemning his action.
This, however, was followed by the kidnap of two persons on Monday night in Shiroro LGA where the bandits according to a source are demanding for N4million before they would be released.
The source, who spoke on phone with our Correspondent, also said, a Supervising Councillor of Health, was among those held captive and N18million ransom is being requested before they can be released.
Our Correspondent, after a snap vox pop on Tuesday in Minna, the state capital, garnered that most residents condemned government’s action, with many asking “what are the terms of the agreement?”
Over the weekend, Governor Sani Bello had alleged that the bandits were unlawfully detained and that the state has entered into a peace pact with men of the underworld in an effort to engender peace.
According to the governor: “We entered into an understanding with them to end their activities, and there is no better day to enforce that peace than today being World’s Peace Day.
“I am pleased to inform you that since we had the understanding, there has been peace in parts of the state.
“We have expended a lot of resources using military solutions but at the same time we have decided to go into dialogue. And we found out that the dialogue we engaged in is beginning to yield positive results in some parts of the state.”
