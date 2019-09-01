Oyo-Ita’s travail politically motivated –Group

A socio-political group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to leave the Head of Service of the Federation (HOSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, to do her job saying the allegations against her were unfounded and a ploy to give her a bad name.

COSEYL in a statement issued by the president general, Chief Goodluck Ibem and made available to newsmen in Umuahia noted that the persecution of Oyo-Ita was politically motivated. The group described as false and fabricated the allegations against her and a ploy by some political jobbers to destroy her hard earned reputation.

“We call on all political actors and the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) who have targeted Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita , the Head of Civil Service of the Federation simply because she is a woman and from the minority tribe of the South to leave her alone to do her job as the HOSF.

The unfounded allegation is a plan to give a dog a bad name in order to kill it.” The group described Mrs. Oyo-Ita as a “woman of proven integrity, respect and hard work who will not be involved in any act of dishonesty that will undermine her person or office. She has proved her mettle as the HOSF.”

The statement reads, “It’s high time we stop the intimidation of women and fellow Nigerians from the southern minority tribe in this country. Before Nigeria got her independence in 1960 our colonial masters ensured that the rights and privileges of the minorities were protected. These gave them the courage to accept to join Nigeria to become one country. Why this attack on the minority tribe.

The minority tribe of Southern Nigeria is the bird that lays the golden egg and they deserve the respect of all Nigerians. “Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita over the years has proven her dedication to duty and service to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Her loyalty to the ideals and agenda of this administration is not in doubt. She has made very astonishing contributions to the development and growth of the Nigerian civil service and the welfare of civil servants working anywhere in the country. “She has been a key player to the next level agenda of Mr. President. Her professionalism in handling the affairs of the civil service has made civil servants to put in their best in their place of work which has taken the country to greater heights.

“The recent unwarranted attack and witchhunting of Mrs. Oyo-Ita over a flimsy N3 billion scam is just to intimidate and rattle her person because she is a woman working in a male dominated environment.

“The EFCC should thread cautiously to avoid being seen as a commission used to witch-hunt or a weapon to achieve selfish ambitions and interest. “We therefore call on the EFCC, all political Jobbers and those who are working desperately to replace Mrs. Oyo-Ita to leave the woman of integrity alone to do her job in line with the next level agenda of Mr. President.”

