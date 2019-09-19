Paths to freeing Nigerians from poverty

A Federal Government’s declaration to lift 100 million poor Nigerians from poverty in the next 10 years, translating to lifting one million Nigerians every year, is currently being debated with a note of pessimism. Abudlwahab Isa reports

Nigeria is among the comity nations regarded as poor going by economic and social indices.

A recent report by World Poverty Clock showed that Nigeria’s poverty trajectory is on a steady rise.

In the report, WPC said Nigeria had overtaken India as the country with the most extreme poor people in the world.

In another report by Brooklyn institution, it also affirmed same verdict: “Nigeria overtakes India in poverty, harbouring highest number of extremely poor people.”

It added that the number of Nigerians in extreme poverty increased by six people every minute.

“According to our projections, Nigeria has already overtaken India as the country with the largest number of extremely poor in early 2018, and the Democratic Republic of Congo could soon take over the number 2 spot. At the end of May 2018, our trajectories suggest that Nigeria had about 87 million people in extreme poverty, compared with India’s 73 million.

“What is more? Extreme poverty in Nigeria is growing by six people every minute, while poverty in India continues to fall. In fact, by the end of 2018 in Africa as a whole, there will probably be about 3.2 million more people living in extreme poverty than there is today,” Brooklyn said in report last year.

Population growth amid declining investments

Nigeria’s population leap is hugely at variance with its level of investment in necessary infrastructure.

Unarguably, the country’s uncontrolled population size is a key factor responsible for poor condition of majority of citizens.

Recently, the United States Government warned that Nigeria risked impending population explosion unless it takes remedial measures.

The warning came amidst projection by experts that Nigerian population may hit 400 million by 2050, leaving more problems to grapple in future.

A rapid population growth of such a size, without commensurate amenities and employment to sustain it, US warned, would put the country in chaos.

The United States Deputy Chief of Mission in Nigeria, Mr. David Young, raised the alarm in Kaduna at a forum with members of Sir Kashim Ibrahim Fellows.

According to him, Nigeria’s population is projected to hit 400 million by 2050. This may come without commensurate amenities to sustain it and, therefore, will become a challenge rather than an opportunity.

Speaking with New Telegraph in Abuja on poverty and the looming danger of population explosion, Lead Director, Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), Eze Onyekpere, said the fear of population explosion was real.

“You have a country where a sizeable part of our brothers and sisters don’t want to go to school. The government is not investing enough in education; they are not investing enough in health. So we will continue the way we are going till 2050 when there will be an implosion, I don’t even think we will get there before we get an implosion “ he said.

Taming poverty

Government is not aloof to threat posed by poverty. Every successive administration had one or several plans put in place to hedge poverty among the larger populace.

In the days of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the administration in 2001 created a distinct agency, National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP). It was saddled with the sole responsibility of empowering under privileged Nigerians.

NAPEP partnered other institutions and organisations to develop plans and guidelines to achieve poverty reduction at a larger scale.

Under the watch of former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, government introduced YouWin, a national business-plan competition run by the Nigerian government. to encourage enterprise; unemployed graduate youths grow small businesses and create jobs.

The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has more than one intervention policies aimed at reducing poverty.

One of the administration’s intervention schemes designed to address poverty is Social Investment Programme (SIP).

There are four-broad programmes under SIP. They are N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfers, National Home-Grown School Feeding and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programmes (GEEP).

Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment, Maryam Uwais, confirmed recently that from 2016 till date, Federal Government budgeted an annual sum of N500 billion for social investment,

However, in 2016, only N79.98 billion was released. Similarly, she said N140 billion was released in 2017 and N250.4 billion in 2018.

She also revealed that out of the $322 million Abacha recovered loot, which was to be used for the social investment programmes, only $22 million had been utilised by her office.

Mrs Uwais said at the end of March, the National Social Investment Programmes had made direct impacts on 12,069,153 beneficiaries, and over 30 million secondary beneficiaries, comprising the cooks, farmers, families, employees and members of the community.

The administration has another level of intervention for hedging poverty, TaderMoni. TraderMoni is a soft loan designed for petty traders. It has a minimum range of N10, 000 and maximum of N100, 000 repayable in six months. It” s part of Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) scheme being administered by Bank of Industry (BOI).

The 10-year challenge

The declaration translates to lifting one million poor Nigerians from poverty trap every year.

The Vice- President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at a recent function in Kebbi State, affirmed government’s commitment to achieving the target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years, using various poverty intervention schemes.

“One of the very important schemes is what is called the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, which has the TraderMoni and MarketMoni.

“TraderMoni is the scheme where we give petty traders N10, 000, and when they pay back, N15,000, then N20,000 and it goes on and on to N100,000.

“The president’s desire for this programme is that every hard working citizen of this country should be able to have some support from government, no matter how little their inventory.

“The president has promised that by the grace of God, we are going to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years and I believe very strongly that we are going to achieve it, but we can only achieve it with the able support of the State Governments.”

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, assured European Union (EU) of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government’s commitment to the agenda of taking 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

However, expressing pessimism on the agenda, a former member of Senate, Shehu Sani, said that lifting 100 million out of poverty was impossible.

He said a government that only lifted five million from poverty in its first tenure could not achieve the 100 million mark in the next four years.

Sani said that even if government had all the speed it can get like the efficient Boeing Dreamliners, it cannot achieve the feat.

The Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Tony Elumelu Foundation, Chief Tony Elumelu, said the target by government was feasible and releasable if right resolve accompanied by concrete action were deployed.

Elumelu expressed confidence that Buhari’s commitment to lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty “is laudable and possible, though ambitious.”

To realise this commitment, Elumelu challenged the Federal Government “to abolish multiple taxes on small businesses; ease the operating environment for these employment generators by making business registration easier; prioritise training and development and entrench the rule of law.”

Last line:

Given the abundant resources, an average Nigerian ought to live a prosperous life. The task of lifting 100 million Nigerians form poverty trap in the next 10 years is achievable if sincerity of purpose is applied.

