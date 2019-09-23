PDP chieftain congratulates Ihedioha on tribunal victory

It’s speculative, says Assembly’s Information Director

Retiring top civil servants at the National Assembly have been accused of duping the Federal Government of millions of naira through some last minute office furniture contracts.

The special purpose contracts are designed as in-house deals meant to deliver the furniture procured for the office to the home of the retiring staff.

New Telegraph investigations at the weekend, revealed how retiring management staff of the National Assembly used to scheme to cart away office property at their time of retirement.

However, the Director of Information, National Assembly, Comrade Rawlings Agada, has denied knowledge of the deals, describing the allegation as speculative.

He said that he was not aware that such a thing was happening in the legislative institution.

But an aggrieved senior staff of the National Assembly, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, for fear of victimization, said the corrupt furniture contracts were real and have become a tradition which must be exposed along with other corrupt tendencies of the management staff of the parliament.

The source, who said that he was sick of the quantum of corruption going on unchecked at the National Assembly, said that senior staff, who were due for retirement, usually applied for refurnishing of their offices, two to three months before their retirement dates.

The source hinted that such requests were usually granted and the offices in question fully furnished with property worth millions of naira, when their occupants were already on their way out of service.

He further said that officers, whose offices had been furnished would, again, ask the management to allow them take away these new furniture as their own property, as that was their original motive for refurnishing the office in the first place.

The source also noted that such requests were usually granted by the management and the retiring officers would “sweep” the offices, carting away every single item in those offices for their personal use, when they proceed on their terminal leave.

New Telegraph learnt that items usually taken away by the retiring staff include complete sets of office furniture, computers, photocopiers, printers, television sets, refrigerators, water dispensers, sound systems, electric kettles and rugs, among others.

The source said that immediately after the retirees had packed all the items, fresh requests would be made from the relevant units or departments for the affected offices to be furnished again.

According to the source, when other concerned persons raise questions as to what happened to the items recently procured to equip those offices, no answers would be given, and yet the supplies would be made to refurnish the offices.

It was, however, further learnt that this fraudulent practice was not a new development as the scam was said to have become an entrenched tradition in the National Assembly over the years.

The source stressed that the civil servants working at the National Assembly were worse than the senators and the members of the House of Representatives in terms of corruption.

He further asserted that the lawmakers could never succeed in perpetrating any fraudulent transaction or activity without connivance with the civil servants, particularly those at the management cadre.

He said: “Corruption in the National Assembly starts from us, the civil servants. We are worse than politicians when it comes to corruption.

“Mark my word, politicians can never succeed in carrying out any act of corruption without the connivance of the civil servants.

“One of the corrupt practices happening in this National Assembly is that, when a management staff wants to retire, he or she will ask for refurnishing of his or her office, with millions of naira.

“The way they do it is that this request usually comes two to three months to the retirement date of the person. Then, when the retirement is due, the person will request that he or she should be allowed to pack the newly supplied items as a way of assisting him or her for retiring from service.

“This request is usually granted by the management and the person will sweep; I mean, ransack if you like, and then thoroughly sweep the office, and pack all those newly purchased items to his or her home, and start using them as personal property.

“Then, there will be a fresh request for refurnishing of the same office for the new person, who will replace the one that retired.

“When someone asks, “was it not just two months or three months ago that the office was furnished?” nobody will answer that question, and yet orders will be placed and supplies will be made for new items.

“People don’t even know the level of corruption that is going on here. If they open your eyes to the kind of corruption that goes on in the National Assembly, especially at the management level, you will weep for this country.”

The source, who was highly embittered by the rot in the federal parliament, revealed that those responsible for this high level fraud usually engaged their cronies to execute the contracts, while they collect their negotiated percentage without people noticing or suspecting their involvement in the scam.

Confirming this allegation, another senior staff of the National Assembly, who also spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said that the information was true but lamented that nobody would punish anybody since the fraud was happening at the topmost echelon of the bureaucratic ladder.

“It is true. Though I am not a management staff, I know that it has been happening over the years and there is nothing you can do about it because those who are supposed to take punitive action against the culprits are actually the culprits themselves or indirect beneficiaries of the fraud”, the source said.

When contacted by our correspondent, the Director of Information, Comrade Rawlings Agada, urged the public to discountenance the issue as a mere speculation, saying that he was not aware of the practice.

He, however, observed that certain privileges were attached to certain offices to appreciate and encourage officers, who have meritoriously served the nation in various capacities.

According to him, if certain privileges were extended to staff of the National Assembly bureaucracy, it should not be seen as a fraud.

“The information you are seeking to clarify is purely speculative. I am a director and about to retire very soon, but I am not aware that such a thing is being done. So, like I said, it is speculative.

“But there are certain privileges that are attached to certain offices which are purely internal issues. Some of these things are done to appreciate officers who have served meritoriously as an encouragement to them and even to those who are still in service.

“My appeal to the media is that we should focus on discussions that will help us to move the country forward. There are many issues that we can engage in, in order to move the entire system forward rather than discussing such issues that can better be described as petty talks,” he appealed.

