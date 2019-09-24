PDP demands probe into alleged N90bn FIRS scandal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is demanding a system-wide investigation into the N90 billion allegedly siphoned from the coffers of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) by top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during the last general elections.

Former Deputy National Publicity of APC, Timi Frank, had alleged that the money was used to fund the party’s election in the South West but was diverted to private pockets.

PDP in a statement Tuesday by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, warned the presidency not cover this under the carpet as it had done in the past.

The party lamented that in the face of excruciating hardship in the country, a government, which came into office on the mantra of change and zero tolerance for corruption, could be enmesh in acts of corruption.

“Our party notes that this shocking allegation directly borders on gross misconduct and breach of public trust,” PDP stated.

It added that it speaks volumes of the character of the administration that a top member of the cabinet was fingered in the reprehensible act of siphoning monies collected as taxes from millions of already impoverished Nigerians.