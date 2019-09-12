News
PDP to FG: VAT increase suppressive, anti-masses
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the recent increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) by the Federal Government from five per cent to excruciating 7.2 per cent, as suppressive and anti-people.
The party said in a statement Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that Nigerians cannot bear such burden under the prevailing agonising economic situation.
According to the statement, this has further confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari government is “extremely exploitative, inconsiderate and absolutely insensitive to the sufferings which it has plunged Nigerians into in the last four years.”
PDP insisted that the decision to increase VAT on already impoverished citizens is in bad faith and cannot be justified under any guise.
“Indeed, only an administration that does not have the mandate of the people can seek to adopt such oppressive stance against its citizens.
“President Buhari ought to be aware that an increase in VAT will worsen our decrepit economy and put more pressure on families and business as it will result in increase in costs of goods and services that have direct bearing on the welfare of the people.
“Our party charges the Buhari presidency not to further punish Nigerians by imposing harsh tax regime to make up for its crass incompetence and lack of capacity to effectively harness and manage our resources to create wealth for the benefit of the people.
“It is even more painful that the Buhari presidency cannot give account of the huge resources at its disposal, including the taxes it has been collecting in the last four years, most of which are frittered to service the wasteful lifestyle of the cabal at the presidency and APC chieftain,” the party alleged.
“Instead of foisting more tax burden on Nigerians, the PDP called on President Buhari to account for and recover the over N14 trillion oil money allegedly stolen under his watch in the last four years.
“It is disheartening that at the time Nigerians ought to be enjoying the economic recovery and empowerment blueprint set out by Atiku Abubakar, which included slash in taxes and levies, they are rather faced with an unjustifiable and indefensible tax increase,” PDP added.
NOA, German foundation task lawmakers on inclusive governance
The Director-General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari, on Thursday, cautioned elected representatives in government against isolating themselves from their constituents.
Abari, who spoke at a workshop in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said lack of understanding of the citizens’ needs and yearnings had been the bane of the country’s problems.
The workshop tagged, “Forum on Citizens’ Conversation with elected public officials,” was organised by NOA in collaboration with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), a German political foundation.
At the event, the House of Assembly Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, and the KAS Country Representative, Dr Vladimir Kreck, stressed the need for Nigerians to actively participate in politics and governance processes towards improving the lot of the country.
Abari, who was represented by a National Director, Mrs Ngozi Ekeoba, said in his address that political office holders must foster inclusiveness in governance in order to adequately meet the people’s needs.
He noted that the legislators, as representatives of the people, have great role to play in engendering trust in government and improving relationship between the government and the governed.
PEPT judgement: Don’t appeal, apologise to Nigerians, FG tells PDP, Atiku
The Federal Government has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar not to appeal against Wednesday’s judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).
Instead, government said, PDP and Atiku should apologise to Nigerians for distracting President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration with a frivolous election petition.
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement Thursday, said although PDP and its candidate reserve the right to pursue their petition to the highest level, “there is a limit to tomfoolery.
”Nigerians are tired of this orchestrated distraction, and will rather wish that the opposition, having lost at the polls and in court, will now join hands with the government to move Nigeria to the next level.
”This is more so that the judgement validating the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari was unanimous that the petition lacked merit, that the petitioners failed to prove any of the grounds upon which their case was anchored and that President Buhari is eminently qualified to contest the poll.”
The minister said PDP and Atiku should thank their stars that they were not being prosecuted for coming to court with a fraudulently-obtained evidence.
”It is intriguing that a party that trumpets the rule of law at every turn will present, in open court, evidence it claimed to have obtained by hacking into a supposed INEC server.
“Don’t they realize this is a criminal act for which they are liable?
“Instead of threatening to head to the Supreme Court, driven more by ego than common-sense, they should be sorry for allowing desperation to overwhelm their sense of reasoning. Enough is enough,” he warned.
At least 50 dead in Congo after train derails
At least 50 people were killed when a train derailed in Congo’s southeastern province of Tanganyika in the early hours of Thursday, the minister of humanitarian affairs said.
Minister Steve Mbikayi said the accident happened around three in the morning local time in the town of Mayibaridi and the death toll was provisional, reports Reuters.
“Speaking for the government, I present my condolences to the families affected,” he said on Twitter.
FG approves $5.3bn for Ibadan-Kano standard rail project – Amaechi
The Federal Government has approved 5.3 billion dollars for the Ibadan-Kano standard gauge rail project, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation said.
The minister disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by his media aide, Mr Israel Ibeleme after the 3rd Maritime Stakeholders Interactive Forum held in Lagos.
“Yesterday, we got approval to complete the 5.3billion dollar Ibadan to Kano rail project and we have also applied for funding to commence coastal rail for the Port-Harcourt to Warri segment.”
Amaechi explained that the Minister of Transportation, State, Gbemisola Saraki, has been assigned the responsibilities of overseeing all the maritime agencies.
He will be focusing on the railway sector.
“In my first term as Minister, I completely abandoned the maritime sector to the heads of agencies.
“This time around that would not be happening again as I have instructed that the Minister of Transportation for State should personally supervise the maritime agencies, while I just oversee what is happening.
“There are two things that I have discussed with President Muhammadu Buhari that I will be focusing on in this second term as a Minister and they are maritime security and the Single Window project.
“I have assured government that by the end of 2020, we should have the Single Window at our maritime sector.”
President Muhammadu Buhari directed the establishment of the single window platform that would integrate all government agencies at all the entry points into the country to promote trade and boost security.
The US Supreme Court has given the go-ahead to Trump administration plans that severely limit the ability of migrants to claim asylum.
Under the rule, people arriving via a third country must claim asylum there first before arriving at the US border.
Legal challenges against it continue but the ruling means for now it can be enforced nationwide.
The plan will affect migrants from Central America who travel north, often on foot, through Mexico.
The Trump administration unveiled the new asylum policy in July but it was almost immediately blocked from taking effect by a lower court ruling by a judge in San Francisco.
There has been a legal tussle over his block since but the decision issued on Wednesday will temporarily delay his rulings and allow the policy to come into effect.
Curbing migration levels has been a key goal of Donald Trump’s presidency and forms a major part of his bid for re-election in 2020.
The change will affect non-Mexican migrants trying to enter through the US southern border.
This includes, but is not limited to, those from Central American countries who have made up the vast majority of those seeking asylum so far this year.
Of the 424,000 family members arrested on the south-western border up until August 2019 almost 419,831 were from Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua and only 4,312 were from Mexico, border patrol data show.
Many of those arriving are fleeing violence or poverty and travel north through Mexico until they reach the US border. Upon arrival, they must pass a “credible fear” interview to seek asylum in the US.
The rule change means they would fail had they not claimed asylum in another country they had first passed through, reports the BBC.
Tribunal: Atiku has no case
…says Buhari eminently qualified, duly elected as President
The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja, yesterday, held that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has no case in his petition he jointly filed alongside his party to challenge the February 23, 2019 election that produced President Muhammadu Buhari.
The tribunal further held that Buhari is not only qualified, but eminently qualified to contest the said election based on his academic qualification.
This was just as the Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-man panel, in a unanimous judgement that lasted for almost nine hours, threw out in its entirety the petition filed by Atiku and the PDP.
The tribunal had hinged its judgement on the ground that the petitioners failed to prove all their allegations beyond reasonable doubt.
Buhari was declared the winner of the election after scoring 15,191,847 votes as against Atiku’s 11,262,978 votes.
The tribunal distilled five issues as raised by the petitioners in their final written addresses.
The petitioners prayed the tribunal to decide whether Buhari was qualified to contest the election.
The petitioners also asked the panel to decide whether the alleged false information by the president on his educational qualification amounted to perjury.
They further invited the tribunal to decide whether the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not transmit the results of the election electronically via its central server.
The petitioners asked the court to decide whether the respondents did not benefit from widespread rigging, over-voting, violence intimidation perpetrated by their agents and security forces deployed to oversee the conduct of the election.
Lastly, the petitioners had urged the tribunal to hold that the president did not secure majority lawful votes.
Delivering judgement on issue one and two wherein the petitioners alleged that Buhari did not possess relevant academic qualification to contest the election and that he submitted fake academic qualification; the tribunal held that: “In determining this issue, the Constitution and the Electoral Act will be read together. Part of the criteria to be eligible to contest election is possession of the Secondary School Certificate or its equivalent. The provisions further defined what constitute a secondary school certificate of its equivalent.
“Part of the provision includes Primary School Leaving Certificate, service on the public of private sector for about 10 years and same being acceptable to INEC, attending a training for a minimum of one year, ability to read, write and communicate in English to the satisfaction of INEC.
“There is no evidence before the tribunal to show that Buhari lied that he attended primary and secondary school. The evidence of R1 and R2 established that Buhari was educated.
“The argument of the petitioners is faulty that Buhari did not attach his certificate to form CF001. The schools attended were mentioned in form CF001.
“An affidavit sworn to by Buhari in the court suffices.
“The law is settled that a candidate is not mandated to attach certificate before he will be adjudged to contest election. Submission or presentation of certificate is not a criterion. All the candidate needs to do is to fill his qualification on the form. It is not only by submission of certificate that a candidate can prove that he has school certificate.
“This has no place in judicial deliberation.
“Petitioners did not call anyone to testify to the authenticity that Buhari did not submit his certificate with the Army. A party who did not make a document cannot tender same.
“Evidence before the court shows that Buhari attended relevant schools and possesses the relevant certificate. He is not only qualified, he is eminently qualified to contest the election.
“The petitioners have failed to prove that allegation of non-qualification and false information.
“All the petitioners said on this come to no issue.
“I have no doubt in my mind that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent does not possess the qualification to contest the election into the office of the President as stipulated in sections 131, 137, 138 of the Constitution. I am also of the firm view that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent submitted false information, which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification to contest the election into the Office of the President as prescribed in section 35(1) of the Evidence Act, 2011.
“After a review and critical examination of issues one and two of the petitioners, it is, however, resolved against them.”
On issue three, wherein the petitioner alleged that Buhari was not validly elected by lawful votes, the tribunal noted that petitioners need to give evidence of his allegation by presenting documents and leading witnesses to that effect.
The tribunal held that: “It is a settled law that the results, as announced by the returning officer, is valid until it is proved otherwise.
“The petitioners who alleged illegality must prove so, call witnesses and also present documents. The petitioners must not pick their evidence from hearsay. It is not enough for petitioners to tender document, but to lead evidence of same.
“Petitioners should be conscious of their onus to prove their allegation.”
On the issue of transmission of results through electronic server, the tribunal held that there is nothing before it to prove that server was deployed for the use of 2019 election.
The panel ruled that: “Evidence showed that result was not transmitted electronically. Evidences of the petitioners’ witnesses established that result was not transmitted electronically.
“Evidence of five witnesses called by the petitioners does not have bearing on the claim of the petitioners. It is like a drop in the ocean.
“The petitioners have not proved this case.”
The Tribunal held that Atiku did not prove that INEC transmits results via electronic server as alleged in his petition.
“The evidence of 62 witnesses called by the petitioners did not prove the monumental malpractice alleged by them.
“The petitioner failed to prove that Buhari was not validly elected.
“I hereby resolve issue three against the petitioners.”
On issues 4 and 5 which bother on allegation of corrupt practices and substantial non-compliance with the electoral law, the tribunal held that the petitioners are expected by law to prove same.
“The position of law is clear on non-compliance with Electoral Act. Eyewitness must be called and allegation proved beyond reasonable doubt.
“Bribery during the election is a criminal act and such must be proved by who asserts. The petitioners failed to call witness who are directly involved in this. The petitioners failed to call security agents who must have arrested any culprit. The petitioner also failed to prove to the tribunal that people were arrested based on this crime.
“In the final analysis, the petitioners have failed to prove all their allegations against the respondents beyond reasonable doubt.
“This petition is dismissed in its entirety.
“Parties are to bear their respective cost,” the tribunal held.
Other members of the tribunal, Justices Abdul Aboki, Joseph Ikegh, Peter Ige and Samuel Oseji equally agreed with the lead judgement.
Earlier, the tribunal dismissed INEC’s application seeking an order of the tribunal to strike out Atiku and PDP’s petition on ground that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is not joined as a necessary party.
The tribunal held that going by the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act, a Vice President is not a necessary party, but an interested one.
The tribunal further held that the Vice President need not be joined in the petition since the candidate of the party and the party itself are joined in the petition.
The tribunal struck out the paragraph alleging that tradermoni which was taxpayers’ money was used to bribe electorate to vote for Buhari.
The tribunal held that it does not have jurisdiction on how public fund is spent.
The tribunal also dismissed another application by INEC praying the tribunal to strike out the list of witnesses on the ground that the name of Atiku’s lawyer, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) is not a lawyer known to practice in Nigeria and not enrolled in Supreme Court.
Moreso, the tribunal expunged paragraphs where Atiku alleged security agencies of unlawful interference during election.
The tribunal hinged its ruling on ground that Atiku did not join them as parties in the petition.
The panel further struck out Atiku’s star witness, Osita Chidoka’s witness statement for raising fresh issues and for being filed seven days after the stipulated time.
The tribunal refused APC’s application challenging the competence of Atiku’s petition.
In addition, the tribunal struck out APC’s application arguing that Atiku is not qualified to contest because he (Atiku) is not a Nigerian.
Heavy presence of security was, however, experienced within the premises of the Court of Appeal, venue of the sitting of the tribunal.
Xenophobia: 187 Nigerians return from S’ Africa
- FG gives returnees N40,000 recharge cards each
Emotions ran high last night and tears flowed freely as about 187 Nigerians returned to the country from South Africa. The flight, which touched down at about 9.40p.m. at the Muritala Muhammed Airport Lagos, arrived after a seven-hour delay in South Africa. Rather than leave around 9a.m. Nigerian time, the plane left the OR Tambo Airport South Africa at about 2.30p.m. Nigerian time, following delays attributed to South African Immigration authorities. When they arrived Lagos, some of the returnees, wept uncontrollably while disembarking the airplane.
Some of them shouted, “No place like home. We love Nigeria. Thank you Nigeria”, even as the Chiarman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, hugged each of them. The returnees gave chilly accounts of their ordeal in South Africa in the face of Xenophobia that left investments worth over billions of Naira and lives lost. Onyema lamented the frustration his airline in the hands of South African authorities, who didn’t want the evacuation to take place.
He said he was undeterred by the frustration, saying he was ready to evacuate all Nigerians from the country. One of the returnees, Jude Anthony, blamed Nigeria for helping South Africa overcome apartheid. Most of the returnees expressed appreciation to President Muhammed Buhari. Azikiwe James called on the Africa Union to ostracize South Africa, just as he lambasted South Africa’s President for allegedly condoning bloodletting in the South African nation. The Federal Government representative, Abike Dabiri Erewa said the returnees were given N40,000 worth of Airtel recharge cards for their telephones lines by the Federal Government.
She also gave them an assurance that government would assist them overcome their trauma and quickly resettle them. Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/ CEO Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, told journalists at the Hajj and cargo terminal of the Lagos Airport, that the South African Immigration services had insisted on conducting another round of documentation on the returnees. She said this situation had led to the delay in the take-off of the aircraft billed at the scheduled time. Dabiri stated that 317 were already on the manifest to be airlifted, 86 females and the rest are males.
The 2pm initially slated for the arrival of the returnees was shifted to 6pm due to the development in South Africa. It was later shifted to 10p.m. She said the Returnees would be profiled and given stipend in the form of transport fares that would take them to get to their respective states of origin. Dabiri-Erewa said government had mobilized the Bank of Industry to work out skills acquisition and other social intervention programmes for those who would show interest.
