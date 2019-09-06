PDP wins as tribunal upholds Albert, Idem, Ekpenyong’s elections

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal siting in Akwa Ibom State and presided over by Justice Jennifer Ijohor yesterday upheld the election of Senator Bassey Albert for Akwa Ibom North East (Uyo) Senatorial District; Hon. Unyime Idem for Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency and Nse Ekpenyong of Oron/Udung Uko/Urueffong Oruko/Mbo/Okobo federal constituency.

The three-member tribunal sitting at the State Sanitation Court Complex in Uyo, the state capital, ruled in favour of the respondents, who are all members of the People Democratic Party (PDP), citing the inability of petitioners to prove allegations of criminality and non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, as contained in their petitions.

For the Akwa Ibom North Senatorial District, the petitioners, Bassey Etim, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had alleged that Bassey Albert was not elected by majority of lawful votes; not qualified to contest the National Assembly elections as his documents were falsified; and that his emergence was by reason of corrupt practices; and non-compliance with the Electoral Act by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The petitioners, who were represented at the tribunal by Reuben Egwaba Esq relied on Section 140(3) that the tribunal should nullify the election of Senator Bassey Albert and declare Mr. Bassey Etim, as the winner.

Besides, Etim called on the tribunal to order a fresh election and exclude the PDP and Senator Bassey Albert from contesting.

However, counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party, O. B. Akpan Esq and that of the 1st Respondent, Mr. Solomon Umoh (SAN) represented by M. D. Gwaison, submitted that the petitioners, who made criminal allegations of falsification of documents and non-compliance with electoral act, did not tender any other document to prove their claim.

Akpan also said that a witness subpoenaed by the petitioner, S. O. Ibrahim, Deputy Director, Legal Department of INEC had testified that Senator Albert satisfied INEC’s screening to contest the elections, and that no reports had been received by INEC from WAEC or any of the institutions denying any document submitted by Senator Albert.

On votes acquired by Senator Albert, the respondents held that “the petitioners submitted polling unit results as Exhibits P1-P317 and P320-P821, but merely dumped them at this tribunal without linking any to their petition during trial.

“All witnesses of the petitioners including the petitioner only relied on hearsay in their witness statements. They confirmed on cross examination that they only received reports from agents,” saying that they were unable to pinpoint units of which INEC did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“On lawful votes, the petitioners carefully avoided and abandoned their pleadings without giving any evidence, written or oral to prove how Senator Albert was not returned elected.”

Similarly, the election of Hon. Unyime Idem was also upheld on ground that evidences of the petitioners and their witnesses were based on mere hearsay from polling unit agents, without substantial evidences.

In proof of their petition, the petitioners called only three witnesses, PW1 – Aniebiet Sunday Idung, PW2 – Friday Thomas Uwa, PW3 – Emmanuel Ukoette.

However, the tribunal upheld the argument of the respondents that “all grave criminal allegations must be proven beyond reasonable doubt. Witnesses can only give evidences at polling units where they voted.”

The tribunal agreed with the 1st and 2nd respondents that the election into the House of Representatives for Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency was conducted by the 3rd respondent in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and 2019 General Elections Guidelines and Regulations in the discharge of its constitutional function.

The tribunal also ordered the petitioner, Emmanuel Ukoette to pay the sum of N100,000 to Hon. Idem.

Similarly, the petition brought before the tribunal by Mr. Victo

