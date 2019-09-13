Top Stories
PEPT record: Delay calculated attempt to frustrate S’Court appeal – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused justices of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) of undue delay in the release of the record of last Wednesday’s judgment to enable the party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar file an appeal at the Supreme Court.
The party said in a statement Friday by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, that the delay was a calculated attempt to frustrate the appeal, “where Nigerians have expressed confidence to get justice as well as restore the integrity of our judiciary, which has been eroded by the tribunal.”
“It is instructive to state that the Court of Appeal is aware that our party and candidate have mandatory 14 days to appeal to the Supreme Court, yet it is delaying in releasing a judgment that was read for nine hours and which it wants the public to believe it actually wrote.”
PDP expressed the fears that this development gave credence to suspicion that the judgment was being tampered with and altered, “in the name of correcting errors.”
It expressed the hope that the delay has no link with the statement by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed that PDP should not appeal against the judgement.
The party accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to manipulate the process, but warned that it has the video and audio recording of the judgment and would not hesitate to expose any underhand act by anybody.
It demanded immediate release of the record of judgment as delivered by the tribunal without any form of alterations.
FG, Atiku, PDP fight over tribunal judgment
The Federal Government has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar not to appeal against the Wednesday’s judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.
Instead, the government said PDP and Atiku should apologize to Nigerians for distracting President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration with a frivolous election petition.
The PDP, however, counselled the presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be cautious in celebrating the judgement as such would be short-lived.
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement yesterday, said although PDP and its candidate reserve the right to pursue their petition to the highest level, “there is a limit to tomfoolery.”
“Nigerians are tired of this orchestrated distraction, and will rather wish that the opposition, having lost at the polls and in court, will now join hands with the government to move Nigeria to the next level.
“This is more so that the judgement validating the re-election of President Buhari was unanimous that the petition lacked merit, that the petitioners failed to prove any of the grounds upon which their case was anchored and that President Buhari is eminently qualified to contest the poll.”
The minister said PDP and Atiku should thank their stars that they were not being prosecuted for coming to court with fraudulently-obtained evidence.
”It is intriguing that a party that trumpets the rule of law at every turn will present, in open court, evidence it claimed to have obtained by hacking into a supposed INEC server.
“Don’t they realise this is a criminal act for which they are liable?
“Instead of threatening to head to the Supreme Court, driven more by ego than commonsense, they should be sorry for allowing desperation to overwhelm their sense of reasoning. Enough is enough,” he warned.
Mohammed commended the tribunal for not only doing justice to the case, but for explaining, in painstaking details that lasted hours, how it arrived at its judgement.
“We also thank Nigerians who voted massively to re-elect President Buhari, for their continued support,” he said.
PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, maintained that the judgement cannot stand at the Supreme Court, given the weight of evidence against President Buhari and the APC.
The party said those celebrating the judgement were directly telling Nigerians something about their conscience and character.
“Our party is not surprised that Lai Mohammed, speaking for the Buhari administration, came short of calling for the arrest and prosecution of opposition members for coming before the Appeal Court, a situation which exposed their belief that they own the court and can determine the position of the judiciary on any matter.
“Notwithstanding, the PDP holds that Nigerians have seen the ‘several errors’ in the judgement delivered by the Appeal Court and have turned the verdict to a butt of jokes in public space.
“We invite Lai Mohammed to tell Nigerians if his Law Degree was awarded to him on the basis of a sworn affidavit and pictures of his classmates; or was his Call to Bar at the Nigerian Law School also based on presentation of pictures and affidavit?” the party asked.
It added that the unguarded outburst of the minister has heightened apprehension among Nigerians about recurrent manipulations of process by the APC.
The party said that was the reason it is challenging the judgement at the Supreme Court to salvage the nation from the drift towards impunity, anarchy and lawlessness.
It advised Mohammed to redeem his image by offering explanations to Nigerians on his alleged role in the N2.5 billion National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) fraud before casting aspersion on others.
Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, however, accused Mohammed of being on drug.
Ibe on his twitter handle wrote: “Lai: Atiku should apologise to Nigerians. Me: For real? What type of weed are you smoking? It can only be #CertifiedWeed.”
Xenophobic attacks: We went through hell in S’Africa –Returnees
- Obiora: I came back with nothing
- Michael: I was robbed because of phone
- Returnee: South Africans burnt my shop, beat me up
Emotions ran riot as 187 Nigerians returned from South Africa to Nigeria at the Hajj Camp section of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at 10.38p.m. on Wednesday.
Some of the returnees told New Telegraph that they went through hell in the hands of South Africans.
Both the returnees and those waiting to receive them wept freely as the victims of xenophobic attacks in the former apartheid enclave recounted their horrific experiences.
The wait for the evacuation of the returnees was long, but at the end, it was worth all the trouble.
Nigerians patiently waited for the arrival of the 187 Nigerians, who arrived aboard Air Peace B777 aircraft, christened Anuli Peggy Onyema, landing at the Hajj Camp section of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at 10.38p.m. on Wednesday.
Nigeria began repatriating more than 600 of its citizens from South Africa following a wave of deadly xenophobic attacks that frayed diplomatic relations with neighbouring nations.
Air Peace volunteered to fly people for free back to the commercial city of Lagos. The returnees, who expressed mixed emotions on their return, burst into tears as they alighted from the aircraft that flew them into Lagos.
They expressed their bitter experiences in the hands of South Africans.
One of them, who gave his name as Mr. Bethel Midos, a mechanic for German cars, in an interview with New Telegraph, recounted how his shop was destroyed and almost lost his life while trying to escape.
Another returnee, Goodluck Obiora, said: “Those guys in South Africa have no conscience. The only thing I need now is help.”
Obiora sold telephone accessories, stressing that last week, over 10 arsonists attacked his shop and razed it down. He disclosed that it was God that saved him from death as the attackers clubbed him until he lost consciousness.
Obiora added that they took him for dead, which enabled him to run for his life after regaining consciousness.
“I left Nigeria for South Africa in 2014. This nonsense started two or three months ago. I need help. I don’t have a mother, I don’t have a father. I am looking for anybody who can help me,” he said amid tears.
“On Monday morning, they beat me up. They collected my passport, my phone, my wallet, everything I had with me. I did not come back with anything, just my little bag that had four clothes inside. That is the only thing inside this place. What I experienced there was very terrible.
“They will never allow you to pass freely on the road. They are so wicked to Nigerians. If they find just a cheap phone in your hand, they will try to stab you in a way that you can hardly survive it just because of a phone,” he added.
Obiora described their attackers as beasts without conscience.
He added: “They keep asking for papers, but when you go to their embassy, they will frustrate you. When you walk on the road, they will go all out to arrest you for your resident permit.
“If you don’t present the papers, they will arrest you. When you apply for the papers, they will not give it to you and refuse to refund you. I was trading in Johannesburg. I had a shop there. They burnt my shop. I never knew I would be coming to Nigeria today. It was my brother who came to the hospital to pick me. I ran to the hospital for treatment after my nose was broken. I was vomiting blood.
“A few months ago, as I was going to my shop, taxi drivers grabbed me and beat me mercilessly. They have sticks with big heads they use to hack people down. I asked them the offence I committed. They are very greedy people. How can people do such thing?”
Asked if Nigerians were the only ones selected for attacks, Obiora said: “Nigerians and other nationals from African countries are the targets of these criminals. One of my sisters, who had her shop very close to mine, Echi, sells stock fish in bags; her shop was completely razed. The lady watched in utter disbelief as her shop was completely burnt. She lay there, crying.”
On what the South African government is doing to put an end to xenophobia, he carpeted South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, describing him as “wicked,” stressing that the rainbow nation turned for the worse since he assumed office.
The returnee said there were thousands of Nigerians in South African prisons with no hope of getting their freedom now or in the near future.
He said: “They will never be released unless the Federal Government intervenes. They undergo excruciating pains in jail. My first plan has been achieved; arriving my country safely. The other plan is to sit and think of what to do in Nigeria to sustain myself. I will never go to that country again. Never.”
The gory tale of Obiora in the hands of South Africans was not different from that of Uchendu Michael, who described South Africans as racists, saying the hoodlums go unchallenged by the police, who look the other way when they attack other people from Nigeria, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Tanzania.
He said: “If you fight them, they will lock you up even when the attackers are caught with guns. The police will ask you why you decide to fight your attackers when it is obvious that you are the one attacked.
“Let us take this scenario for instance. After catching an armed robber, you are hoping that the armed robber will spend some times in jail, but you will be surprised that after two weeks, the armed robber will come out more emboldened and tell you that he was enjoying his life in jail watching DSTV. Sometimes, they commit crime to go to jail and rest.
“They are not like the Nigerian police who immediately get you arrested when they see you with gun. They will shoot you because you are a criminal if you are not licensed to carry a gun. Over there in South Africa, guns are like toys to those people. If they can rob me because of Nokia phone, that means they can kill. They are mean. They can kill just for R10.”
Asked if he would go back if the problem subsides, Michael said: “I am not planning to go back to South Africa or any other country again. I don’t want to pass through that route again because I don’t want to pass through that stress of seeking asylum procedure. One thing is that when they give you asylum, they will cancel it.”
Another returnee, who pleaded anonymity, added a bit of drama to the situation, saying hard drinks frequently taken by South African men has seriously affected their libido; a situation he reiterated makes South African ladies to prefer Nigerian men to their men.
He said: “When they find out that their women go for Nigerian men, they become very envious and they will set you up. Before you know it, you are deported. I don’t see this problem coming to an end.
“The Zulu King said they must claim their land. I don’t know who is fighting with them over land matters. Most of the houses in South Africa are owned by banks, FMB, Capitec, Standard Chartered and NedBank. To own a house, you will pay till you go to your grave.”
The man pleaded with government to empower the returnees and faulted people who declined to come back, saying whatever happened to them should not be put on the door step of anybody.
One of the returnees, who gave his name as Salami, said so many Nigerians had been killed in South Africa, noting that the extra judicial killing by South African police was alarming.
“They throw corpses around without care. They will stop Nigerians on the road; take their money without any offence committed. Why are Africans wicked to fellow Africans? Why are they doing these things?” Salami asked.
Boko Haram: 22,000 missing in North-East, says ICRC
At least, 22,000 people in the North-East are missing as a result of the bloody campaign by Book Haram sect, which has displaced and claimed the lives of many since its activities took a nasty turn in 2012.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), raised the alarm in a statement.
The ICRC, which operates in over 80 countries including Nigeria, said this was the first time its organisation was recording such a massive number of persons whose whereabouts, dead or alive, could not be accounted for.
The ICRC President, Peter Maurer, who just rounded up his official visit to Nigeria, said in the statement that some families were often separated while fleeing attacks while others have had loved ones abducted or detained and did not know their whereabouts.
Maurer, who met with President Muhammadu Buhari, senior government officials, civil society and business leaders during the period of his visit, noted that in Nigeria, the ICRC had been confronted with a series of challenges in trying to find missing persons and reconnect them with members of their family.
He said: “Every parent’s worst nightmare is not knowing where their child is. This is the tragic reality for thousands of Nigerian parents, leaving them with the anguish of a constant search.
“People have the right to know the fate of their loved ones, and more needs to be done to prevent families from being separated in the first place.
“The ICRC works with the Nigeria Red Cross and other Red Cross and Red Crescent societies in the region to trace missing people by showing photographs, calling out names and going door-to-door in camps and communities.
“So far, 367 cases have been solved since ICRC received its first cases in 2013, underscoring the immense challenges that come with finding missing people and reconnecting them with their families in Nigeria.”
Only recently, Chief Lieutenant General of the Nigerian Army, Tukur Buratai, disclosed that it was difficult finding many persons who were displaced during insurgent attacks in the North-East.
Buratai expressed worry that despite the efforts of the military against boko haram insurgents, humanitarian efforts were being hampered.
He said: “Large swathes of the North-East of the country remain completely inaccessible to humanitarian organisations. People have also been displaced by fighting many times, making them harder to find.”
NBS: Nigeria’s export hits N4.6trn in Q2
- Import rises to N4trn
- Crude oil accounts for 85%
Total value of goods exported from the country rose marginally to N4.596 trillion in the second quarter of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed.
The figure showed 1.3 per cent growth when compared to first quarter’s export value of N4.535 trillion.
According to the NBS data, the value of Nigeria’s total trade between April and June stood at N8.603 trillion.
Breakdown of the figure showed that goods valued at N4.007 trillion were imported within the period, representing 46.6 per cent of the total trade value, while the export figure was 53.4 per cent of the total trade.
NBS noted that with the performance, the country’s trade balance remained favourable, valued at N588.8 billion.
“In Q2, 2019, the value of Nigeria’s total trade stood at N8.6 trillion, comprising 46.6 per cent imports and 53.4 per cent exports. The value of total trade in Q2, 2019 was higher by 4.4 per cent when compared to Q1 2019, but 24.2 per cent higher when compared with Q2, 2018.
“The trade balance remained favourable, valued at N588.8 billion. Combined with the Q1, 2019 performance, however, the trade balance declined by 63.14 per cent relative to the same period in 2018, while the value of total trade was 15.43 per cent higher at half year 2019 than for the same period in 2018,” NBS stated.
However, the Q2 trade balance figure was a 12 per cent decline when compared to N831.6 billion recorded in Q1. When the two quarters are combined, the trade balance also declined by 63.14 per cent relative to half year 2018 record.
“This performance was largely as a result of stronger growth in the value of imports far outpacing growth in the value of exports which rose only marginally. The value of total exports has remained relatively stable since 2018, but the value of imports has maintained its steady rise, hence the decline in trade balance since mid-2018,” the Bureau explained.
The slower growth in exports was also attributed to a combination of slower growth in the value of crude oil exports occurring at the same time as a decline in the value of non-crude oil exports.
The NBS data showed that crude oil remained the major export good for the country as it accounted for 85.6 per cent of total exports value in the second quarter, while non-crude oil exports accounted for 14.4 per cent.
In the period under review, the country exported crude oil valued at N3.9 trillion, while value of non-crude exports stood at N661.6 billion.
“On a year-on-year basis, the value of crude oil exports was 4.4 per cent higher in Q2 2019 than in Q2 2018, and 16.52 per cent higher than in Q1 2019. At half year 2019, the value of crude oil exports declined only slightly by 0.5 per cent relative to half year 2018.
“On the other hand, the value of non-crude oil exports declined by almost three per cent as at half year 2019, by 10 per cent relative to Q2 2018 and by 43 per cent relative to Q1 2019,” NBS said.
In the period under review, NBS said Nigeria exported mostly to Europe, valued at N2.105 trillion, representing 45.8 per cent of total export, followed by Asia at N1.270 trillion (27.6 per cent); America N638.5 billion (13.9 per cent); Africa N508.95 billion (11 per cent) and Oceania N72.5 billion (1.58 per cent).
Within the continent of Africa, ECOWAS accounted for N200.3 billion (40 per cent) of total Africa exports.
By country of destination, Nigeria’s exports went mainly to India with export valued at N793.9 billion, which was 17.2 per cent of total export, Spain N550.1 billion (11.9 per cent), the Netherlands N478.32 billion (10.4 per cent), the United States N353.17 billion (7.6 per cent) and France N279.9 billion (6 per cent).
Aside crude oil, major non-oil exports from the country are agriculture produce.
During the quarter, Nigeria imported goods mainly from Asia, valued at N1.777 trillion, which is 44.3 per cent of total imports. Other imports originated from Europe valued at N1.422 trillion (35.5 per cent), America N544.3 billion (13.58 per cent), Africa N241.7 billion (6.03 per cent) and Oceania N20.7 billion (0.52 per cent).
Within Africa, import trade with ECOWAS was valued at N146.1 billion, representing 60 per cent of total imports from Africa.
By country of origin, Nigeria imported goods worth N1.020 trillion, representing 25.4 per cent of total imports from China and N422.1 billion worth of goods (10.53 per cent) from the United States. Other major trading partners were the Netherlands, India and Belgium which respectively accounted for imports valued at N374.1 billion (9.33 per cent), N299.8 billion (7.48 per cent) and N248.9 billion (6.2 per cent).
According to NBS, major goods imported were machineries, chemicals, food and live animals, manufactured goods, beverages and tobacco, among others.
Northern govs dump RUGA for livestock transformation plan
…to engage experts on Almajiri system
- Benue gives conditions for implementation
The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) rose from its meeting in Kaduna yesterday and adopted the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) instead of the RUGA initiative.
The forum hopes that the plan will assist in tackling the farmers/herders crisis in the region and across the country.
The meeting was convened to find a lasting solution to the series problems bedeviling the North.
This is as the Benue State government gave conditions for the implementation or otherwise of the agreed Livestock Transformation Plan.
In a communique issued at the end of the emergency meeting of the Forum. The communiqué was signed by the chairman of the Forum and governor Plateau State, Simon Lalong.
The communiqué read in part: “The current challenges of insecurity, which seems to be persisting despite concerted efforts by all ties of government was also deliberated based on insightful analyses and the best possible ways to address the menace, which is currently bedeviling the region.
“Consequently the Forum resolved to continue to adopt a sustainable and holistic approach towards tackling this challenge in the region, it is the Forum’s unwavering determination to rescue the region and reposition it to meet the yearnings and aspirations of our people, especially in the areas of security economic and social development.”
“On agriculture, the Forum was well informed about the National Livestock Transformation Plan and its disparities with the RUGA plan.
“It is expected that the plan will ensure resettling and addressing the dislocated populations in the key conflict zones to enable them become part of the agricultural modernization process.
In the same vein, it would provide a mechanism for peaceful dialogue and reconciliation in the affected communities towards a harmonious mutually beneficial future. The Forum therefore adopted the National Livestock Transformation Plan, which lays out clear path for modernizing pastoral activities.
“It further encouraged other states not included as pilot states to endevour to join the plan/programme.”
On Almajiri phenomena, the communiqué said: “The Forum received brief on the Almajiri phenomenon in Northern Nigeria which is not only endemic but pandemic. It noted the challenges of the system despite its conception on high religious and moral importance.
“Currently, many children are increasingly exposed to vulnerability and resultant exploitation, thereby making them susceptible to criminal activities.
“The Forum after in-depth discussions, resolved to collaborate further with experts in this field with a view to finding implementable recommendations to solve the Almajiri phenomenon and take children out of the streets.”
However, in a swift reaction, the Benue State government has given condition for implementation of the livestock plan.
Benue State deputy governor, Engr. Benson Abuonu, said Benue will only implement the plan if its conforms with the state’s laws on ranching of animals and the anti-open grazing law.
According to Abuonu, “one thing is fundamental, as far as the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation plan is concerned, whichever state that has keyed into the programme will have it as its own programme, in other words it is going to be owned by the state even if some help regarding the funding is going to come from the Federal Government.
“And of course, it depends on whichever state is willing to key into it. But at this initial stage, there are seven states at the pilot stage, but with regards to Benue, whatever is going to happen in this area of animal husbandry, that thing has to be in conformity with the local laws of Benue that is in existence.
“Principally that law says there should be no open grazing and there should be ranching of animals that anybody is going to rear. Therefore as long as the programme is in conformity with our laws then it would be acceptable to us.”
Lalong, who addressed the opening session of the gathering disclosed that issues to be discussed include insecurity, the misconception surrounding RUGA and the Almajiri system in the North.
Lalong who recently took over the mantle of the forum also said the emergency meeting became necessary because of the urgent nature of the issues at hand.
He said: “This emergency meeting has been summoned to enable us address some matters of urgent importance in the survival of our region and the well-being of our people.
“During our last meeting, we deliberated extensively on many issues, particularly the nature of the insecurity currently bedeviling our region and how to deal with the situation.
“We consequently set up a coommittee under the chairmanship of His Excellency, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, to inter-alia develop a comprehensive regional plan of action that could bring lasting solutions to the lingering crises.
“At this meeting, we shall receive briefing from this committee and also deliberate on their findings and recommendations. Another major issue we shall also deliberate on is the issue of livestock management in the country and in particular our region, which has continued to generate discourse, controversy, misinformation and even politicisation.
“You are aware of the many attempts to find lasting solutions to the incessant farmer/herder clashes, cattle rustling and associated criminalities such as banditry, kidnapping among others.
“At this meeting, we shall deliberate on the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), which was commissioned by the National Economic Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and seeks to support and strengthen the development of market-driven ranches in the livestock ecosystem for improved productivity through breed improvement, pasture production, efficient land and water utilization.
“As a region that holds the comparative advantage in livestock management as an economic and socio-cultural vocation, we need to come up with a common front on how to synergize and draw from the funds available for the programme and ensure that we derive maximum benefits for our people.
“Hopefully, we shall develop strategies on how best to deal with the misinformation about the NLTF, which is sometimes confused with the Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) project.
This is important because of the urgent need to cultivate the buy-in of all stakeholders and provide a conducive environment for nomadic herders and those who rear livestock using the private/public partnership model to key into the National Livestock Transformation Plan of the Federal Government.
“We also have to continue our discourse on how to solve the Almajiri phenomenon which continues to be a social and security challenge that we cannot, but find solutions to.
“I therefore urge us all to engage in robust, open and frank discussions that will assist us come up with practical and effective resolutions that will move our region to the next level. We cannot afford to do otherwise because our people have entrusted us with their mandate and look up to us in dealing with their day-to-day challenges, which include poverty, illiteracy, insecurity, and economic opportunities.”
VAT: NLC, MAN, others knock FG over planned increase
- Senate to summon Finance Minister, FIRS chair
- I won’t inflict more hardship on Nigerians – Buhari
Less than 48 hours after the Federal Government restated its move to increase Value Added Tax (VAT) from the current five per cent to 7.2 per cent, members of organised labour, private sector operators, civil society organizations, as well as individuals from the corporate world have kicked against it.
They said the raise is coming at a very wrong time.
Members of the various organizations, who reacted separately to the development, said effecting the increase would further impoverish ordinary Nigerians as well as make the N30,000 minimum wage meaningless.
The Federal Government, during the week, said that consultations would begin at all levels on the review of VAT from five per cent to 7.2 per cent, just as it is ready to begin deductions to recover bailout funds given to states.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said consultations would be at various levels in the country, including states, local governments, parliament as well as with the Nigerian public.
Reacting, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) rejected the move, describing it as insensitive to workers’ welfare.
The General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, said it would not only have a negative impact on workers’ welfare, but would also affect job creation and retention in the country.
NLC said: “We reject the increase as it clearly seeks to erode whatever purchasing power the minimum wage may bring. We see it as a move not well thought through with the welfare of Nigeria wage earners in mind. Its impact on Nigeria manufacturers and job creation and retention will be nightmarish.
“It is clearly insensitive to the plight of the ordinary Nigerian. What the government needs to do is to widen the tax net and get people to pay tax and not to overtax those that are in the net as of now.”
On its part, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) raised concerns that with the increase, the benefits of the new minimum wage would be neutralised, saying businesses were at risk of shutting down due to high inventories while the massive rate of unemployment would shoot up.
Director-General of NECA, Mr. Timothy Olawale, who urged the Federal Government to have a rethink on the increase, cautioned that the timing was insensitive to the nation’s dwindling economy as it would reduce sales of goods and services and the purchasing power of citizens even as business inventories are expected to skyrocket.
According to him, “The benefits of the recently signed national minimum wage of N30,000 would be neutralized by the proposed increase in the VAT, further reduce the purchasing power of the citizens, leading to increase in prices of goods and services, resulting in upward movement of the inflation rate, and further contraction of the economy”.
“Since the purchasing power of the citizens would have been reduced, sales of goods and services will reduce and inventories for business will be high and could lead to closure of businesses that ought to be supported by government in reducing unemployment rate that is currently alarming.”
Olawale, who explained that in the event that government must increase VAT against the will of the people, it should have been limited to luxury or ostentatious goods only.
He advised government to double its efforts at expanding the tax net, reduce the income gap and improve the economy through more friendly fiscal policies and promote the ease of doing business in Nigeria.
“Federal Government should bring up machinery in order to further increase the tax bracket, widen the tax net as the country is presently achieving less than 10 per cent of its VAT potentials,” Olawale added.
For the OPS, they passed a vote of no confidence in government, saying that Nigerians were still passing through hard times in their daily lives.
The private sector operators also said that the proposed VAT increase appeared not to have taken into cognizance the prevailing times and ongoing efforts by government to reinvigorate the economy.
They, however, advised the National Assembly to ensure a public hearing on the proposal as the private sector and Nigerians
NCC to disconnect 9.2m improperly registered SIMs
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will any moment from now disconnect 9.2 million mobile lines.
This followed a directive from the Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Pantami, to the telecommunications regulator to effect disconnection on improperly registered Subscriber Identity Module (SIM).
A statement from spokesperson to the Minister, Uwa Suleiman, said the NCC had submitted its baseline short-term performance targets report to the Minister on assumption of office.
“The report Signed by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission contained precise figures of improperly registered SIM cards in use around the country. The Commission in its report, disclosed that an estimated 9.2million SIM cards did not comply with the proper procedures of SIM registration. The investigation, which was carried out at the behest of the minister, has exposed for the first time in the Telecoms history of Nigeria, in precise detail, the magnitude of defaulters,” the statement read.
Reacting to the report, the Minister was said to have expressed concern over the security implication of this discovery and further directed that the Telecoms regulator, should with immediate effect, ensure that all improperly registered numbers are duly reregistered.
“To ensure maximum compliance, Dr Pantami, has directed NCC to ensure all mobile network operators block all SIM cards that do not meet proper registration standards until users comply with proper registration procedures.”
The minister noted that the security implication of the irregularity is too grave to ignore, adding that the Ministry would not tolerate any actions or inactions that would compromise the nation’s security.
Drinking tea improves brain health
Researchers from Singapore said regular tea drinkers have better organised brain regions, which is associated with healthy cognitive function.
Their findings were published in the scientific journal ‘Ageing’.
The research teams, some of whom were from the National University of Singapore (NUS) recruited 36 adults aged 60 and above, and gathered data about their health, lifestyle, and psychological well-being.
The ‘Futurity’ an online website reported that the elderly participants also had to undergo neuropsychological tests and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) after which it was found that individuals who consumed either green tea, oolong tea, or black tea at least four times a week for about 25 years had brain regions that were interconnected in a more efficient way.
Study team leader, Assistant Professor Feng Lei, said: “Our results offer the first evidence of positive contribution of tea drinking to brain structure, and suggested that drinking tea regularly has a protective effect against age-related decline in brain organisation.”
Lei is from the Department of Psychological Medicine at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.
The research team made this discovery after examining neuroimaging data of the 36 older adults.
The research was carried out together with collaborators from the University of Essex and University of Cambridge.
Past studies have demonstrated that tea intake is beneficial to human health, and the positive effects include mood improvement and cardiovascular disease prevention.
In fact, results of a longitudinal study led by Feng, which was published in 2017, showed that daily consumption of tea could reduce the risk of cognitive decline in older persons by 50 per cent.
The study was carried out from 2015 to 2018.
Restriction on herdsmen in South-East
The governors of the five states in the South-East rose from a meeting last Saturday and announced a ban on herdsmen moving around with AK-47 rifles and machetes in the geo-political zone.
The pronouncement, which was made by the Chairman, South-East Governors Forum, Dave Umahi, while briefing reporters after the forum’s meeting in Enugu, also came with the desire of the governors to seek an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari and security chiefs over security issues affecting the zone.
The meeting, where the decision was taken, was attended by governors of Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo and Enugu states and the deputy governor of Abia State.
The governors said meeting Buhari and the security chiefs would help reduce tension in the zone.
Umahi said: “We have banned herders who move around with AK-47 and machetes and we want the security agencies to enforce the order.
“We also agreed that we have to put measures in place to restrain movement of herdsmen and their cattle from one state to another, which is a source and point of conflict with the natives and farmers.”
Incidentally, the governors denied being the brains behind Operation Python Dance in the region in 2017.
We commend the governors for their definitive stand on the menace of herdsmen in the region. The decision could not have been taken at a better time, considering that of recent, suspected herders, kidnappers and other crime-minded people, some Igbo inclusive, have been moving unrestrained in the zone.
The meeting was held in Enugu, the political capital of the South-East. Instructively, Enugu State itself has, of recent, been the hotbed of nefarious activities of the criminal herders and their accomplices. More than any other state in the South-East, Enugu has borne the ignominious burden of the activities of bandits, criminal herders and kidnappers.
Quite recently, two priests of the Catholic Church were kidnapped and murdered in cold blood. The tension generated by the killings and other high profile kidnap cases in the zone are still running.
We believe that it is left for Buhari and the security chiefs to help the governors enforce the ban in order to arrest what is turning out to be an embarrassment to the governors and their region.
That becomes imperative considering the new threat offered by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and their allies in the region.
Just recently, a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, was molested and attacked in Germany, where he had gone to celebrate the traditional new yam festival with the Igbo community in Nuremberg. Ekweremadu’s attackers wondered why he travelled to Germany for a yam festival when his people were being killed, maimed and women raped.
Since then, IPOB has issued different threats to the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the governors and other prominent Igbo sons and daughters not to venture out of the country for any reason or risk being attacked. The IPOB threat, pedestrian as it may seem, has raised the ante of apprehension in the region, with many wondering who would be the next victim of attack or molestation.
We do not subscribe to the modus being applied by IPOB and its co-travellers. Neither do we believe that their threat is to be taken seriously enough to restrict Igbo leaders from travelling.
But we are worried that the governors of the region may have, at last, sensed the panic among the people in arriving at the decision. There is no gainsaying the fact that the threat posed by a few individual IPOB members abroad might even be stronger at home.
We believe that the governors of the region might be rushing to save an ugly situation from degenerating further.
One thing is certain. From the South-East to the South-West, South-South to the North-West, North-East to North-Central, many are not pleased with the security situation in the country. The manner of expressing the displeasure differs in approach and utterances.
Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, had cried out about bandits overrunning his state. Currently, both the governors of Zamfara – Bello Matawalle – and Katsina are negotiating with bandits to achieve peace in their states.
The South-East governors have chosen not to negotiate. They have also chosen to be bold in confronting their monster. We believe that they are not only trying to solve the insecurity problem, but also to preserve themselves and be seen by the people to be proactive in solving the insecurity problems. We are however of the view that the ban would be limited to herders that bear arms alone. In the first instance, herders have been in the region for decades. But the arrival of those bearing arms changed the relationship.
There is therefore the need for the governors to ensure proper enforcement of the order in the five states of the region. Much as there is the need to keep South Easterners happy with their governors, there is also the need to recognise that the constitution of Nigeria allows for free movement of citizens across all states. The ban must not be used to victimise innocent herders who go about in search of their daily bread with their cattle. We also call on security agencies to help the governors maintain sanity in their domains. Anything short of that could make the governors themselves and prominent Igbo leaders endangered species in their homes.
Tribunal: Atiku has no case
…says Buhari eminently qualified, duly elected as President
The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja, yesterday, held that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has no case in his petition he jointly filed alongside his party to challenge the February 23, 2019 election that produced President Muhammadu Buhari.
The tribunal further held that Buhari is not only qualified, but eminently qualified to contest the said election based on his academic qualification.
This was just as the Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-man panel, in a unanimous judgement that lasted for almost nine hours, threw out in its entirety the petition filed by Atiku and the PDP.
The tribunal had hinged its judgement on the ground that the petitioners failed to prove all their allegations beyond reasonable doubt.
Buhari was declared the winner of the election after scoring 15,191,847 votes as against Atiku’s 11,262,978 votes.
The tribunal distilled five issues as raised by the petitioners in their final written addresses.
The petitioners prayed the tribunal to decide whether Buhari was qualified to contest the election.
The petitioners also asked the panel to decide whether the alleged false information by the president on his educational qualification amounted to perjury.
They further invited the tribunal to decide whether the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not transmit the results of the election electronically via its central server.
The petitioners asked the court to decide whether the respondents did not benefit from widespread rigging, over-voting, violence intimidation perpetrated by their agents and security forces deployed to oversee the conduct of the election.
Lastly, the petitioners had urged the tribunal to hold that the president did not secure majority lawful votes.
Delivering judgement on issue one and two wherein the petitioners alleged that Buhari did not possess relevant academic qualification to contest the election and that he submitted fake academic qualification; the tribunal held that: “In determining this issue, the Constitution and the Electoral Act will be read together. Part of the criteria to be eligible to contest election is possession of the Secondary School Certificate or its equivalent. The provisions further defined what constitute a secondary school certificate of its equivalent.
“Part of the provision includes Primary School Leaving Certificate, service on the public of private sector for about 10 years and same being acceptable to INEC, attending a training for a minimum of one year, ability to read, write and communicate in English to the satisfaction of INEC.
“There is no evidence before the tribunal to show that Buhari lied that he attended primary and secondary school. The evidence of R1 and R2 established that Buhari was educated.
“The argument of the petitioners is faulty that Buhari did not attach his certificate to form CF001. The schools attended were mentioned in form CF001.
“An affidavit sworn to by Buhari in the court suffices.
“The law is settled that a candidate is not mandated to attach certificate before he will be adjudged to contest election. Submission or presentation of certificate is not a criterion. All the candidate needs to do is to fill his qualification on the form. It is not only by submission of certificate that a candidate can prove that he has school certificate.
“This has no place in judicial deliberation.
“Petitioners did not call anyone to testify to the authenticity that Buhari did not submit his certificate with the Army. A party who did not make a document cannot tender same.
“Evidence before the court shows that Buhari attended relevant schools and possesses the relevant certificate. He is not only qualified, he is eminently qualified to contest the election.
“The petitioners have failed to prove that allegation of non-qualification and false information.
“All the petitioners said on this come to no issue.
“I have no doubt in my mind that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent does not possess the qualification to contest the election into the office of the President as stipulated in sections 131, 137, 138 of the Constitution. I am also of the firm view that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent submitted false information, which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification to contest the election into the Office of the President as prescribed in section 35(1) of the Evidence Act, 2011.
“After a review and critical examination of issues one and two of the petitioners, it is, however, resolved against them.”
On issue three, wherein the petitioner alleged that Buhari was not validly elected by lawful votes, the tribunal noted that petitioners need to give evidence of his allegation by presenting documents and leading witnesses to that effect.
The tribunal held that: “It is a settled law that the results, as announced by the returning officer, is valid until it is proved otherwise.
“The petitioners who alleged illegality must prove so, call witnesses and also present documents. The petitioners must not pick their evidence from hearsay. It is not enough for petitioners to tender document, but to lead evidence of same.
“Petitioners should be conscious of their onus to prove their allegation.”
On the issue of transmission of results through electronic server, the tribunal held that there is nothing before it to prove that server was deployed for the use of 2019 election.
The panel ruled that: “Evidence showed that result was not transmitted electronically. Evidences of the petitioners’ witnesses established that result was not transmitted electronically.
“Evidence of five witnesses called by the petitioners does not have bearing on the claim of the petitioners. It is like a drop in the ocean.
“The petitioners have not proved this case.”
The Tribunal held that Atiku did not prove that INEC transmits results via electronic server as alleged in his petition.
“The evidence of 62 witnesses called by the petitioners did not prove the monumental malpractice alleged by them.
“The petitioner failed to prove that Buhari was not validly elected.
“I hereby resolve issue three against the petitioners.”
On issues 4 and 5 which bother on allegation of corrupt practices and substantial non-compliance with the electoral law, the tribunal held that the petitioners are expected by law to prove same.
“The position of law is clear on non-compliance with Electoral Act. Eyewitness must be called and allegation proved beyond reasonable doubt.
“Bribery during the election is a criminal act and such must be proved by who asserts. The petitioners failed to call witness who are directly involved in this. The petitioners failed to call security agents who must have arrested any culprit. The petitioner also failed to prove to the tribunal that people were arrested based on this crime.
“In the final analysis, the petitioners have failed to prove all their allegations against the respondents beyond reasonable doubt.
“This petition is dismissed in its entirety.
“Parties are to bear their respective cost,” the tribunal held.
Other members of the tribunal, Justices Abdul Aboki, Joseph Ikegh, Peter Ige and Samuel Oseji equally agreed with the lead judgement.
Earlier, the tribunal dismissed INEC’s application seeking an order of the tribunal to strike out Atiku and PDP’s petition on ground that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is not joined as a necessary party.
The tribunal held that going by the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act, a Vice President is not a necessary party, but an interested one.
The tribunal further held that the Vice President need not be joined in the petition since the candidate of the party and the party itself are joined in the petition.
The tribunal struck out the paragraph alleging that tradermoni which was taxpayers’ money was used to bribe electorate to vote for Buhari.
The tribunal held that it does not have jurisdiction on how public fund is spent.
The tribunal also dismissed another application by INEC praying the tribunal to strike out the list of witnesses on the ground that the name of Atiku’s lawyer, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) is not a lawyer known to practice in Nigeria and not enrolled in Supreme Court.
Moreso, the tribunal expunged paragraphs where Atiku alleged security agencies of unlawful interference during election.
The tribunal hinged its ruling on ground that Atiku did not join them as parties in the petition.
The panel further struck out Atiku’s star witness, Osita Chidoka’s witness statement for raising fresh issues and for being filed seven days after the stipulated time.
The tribunal refused APC’s application challenging the competence of Atiku’s petition.
In addition, the tribunal struck out APC’s application arguing that Atiku is not qualified to contest because he (Atiku) is not a Nigerian.
Heavy presence of security was, however, experienced within the premises of the Court of Appeal, venue of the sitting of the tribunal.
