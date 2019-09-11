Sports
Peru ends Brazil’s 17-match unbeaten run
Peru ended Brazil’s 17-match unbeaten run with a 1-0 friendly win in Los Angeles.
Luis Abram scored the only goal in the 84th minute, inflicting the first defeat in over a year on the five-time world champions.
The introduction of forwards Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Henrique at half-time made little difference to an off-colour Brazil.
Brazil had beaten Peru 3-1 in the Copa America final in July.
Meanwhile, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez scored a 22-minute hat-trick as Argentina beat Mexico 4-0 in a friendly in San Antonio, reports the BBC.
Paris St-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes scored the other goal from the penalty spot as Argentina, who were without Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Angel di Maria, completed the scoring in the first half.
Barca midfielder gets suspended sentence for firing gun in hospital
Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has received a suspended jail sentence of nearly three years for firing a gun in a hospital after a fight with a singer.
Turan – currently on loan to Istanbul Basaksehir – got into a brawl with Berkay Sahin last year which ended with a broken nose for the pop star.
The footballer, 32, then turned up at the hospital and shot at the floor.
He was sentenced for firing a gun to cause panic, illegal possession of weapons and intentional injury.
A court gave him a jail sentence of two years and eight months but he will not spend time in prison unless he commits another crime in the next five years.
Istanbul Basaksehir has fined the midfielder 2.5 million Turkish lira (£350,000) over the incident.
Reports say Berkay Sahin was with his wife Ozlem Ada Sahin at an upscale Istanbul nightclub last October when the fight broke out.
Ms Sahin told Haberturk newspaper at the time that Turan made suggestive remarks to her, and then attacked her husband, who is well-known in Turkey. The singer was then taken to hospital for surgery on his broken nose.
But the incident didn’t end there. Turan appeared at the hospital with a gun, allegedly begging for forgiveness. Panic ensued after the footballer fired the weapon at the ground.
Writing on Instagram on Wednesday, Turan apologised to his club and his family for his “momentary mistake” .
However, he said the allegation he verbally harassed Ms Sahin was “a heavy and ugly slander”. The Turkish court acquitted him of sexual harassment charges on Wednesday.
“I learned lessons from these events,” he wrote. “My greatest aim is to make my family, my dear wife, my club and friends proud.”
Who is Arda Turan?
The Turkish midfielder began his career at Galatasaray as a teenager. He was named captain at the age of 21, reports the BBC.
He moved to Spanish club Atlético Madrid in 2011, and then to Barcelona in 2015. The club loaned him to Istanbul Basaksehir in 2018.
Turan has scored 17 goals in 100 senior appearances for his country, making him the fourth most-capped Turkish player of all time.
But he announced his international retirement in 2017 after he allegedly abused a journalist on the national team’s plane.
Last year, Turan received a 16-game ban for shoving an assistant referee with both hands. He received a straight red card and a fine.
Figo to conduct draw for 1st Varsity Football World Cup
Legendary Portuguese player Luis Figo will be among the celebrity guests conducting the draw for the inaugural University World Cup Football tournament in host city Jinjiang.
For the 16 men’s and eight women’s teams in the field, it will be a first glimpse of what they will be up against when competition begins in the Chinese city on November 21.
The host teams in both the men’s and women’s fields – Taiyuan University of Technology and Beijing Normal University, respectively – will automatically be placed in Pool One.
The teams will be allocated to four groups of four teams each in the men’s draw, and two groups in the women’s draw.
“On September 11, Jinjiang will hold the team draw ceremony for the first-ever Kelme 2019 FISU (International University Sports Federation) University World Cup Football,” Figo, who won the 2000 Ballon d’Or and 2001 FIFA World Player of the Year award, announced a day ahead of the draw.
“Let us meet in Jinjiang and cheer for university football.”
FISU claims the University World Cup is an exciting new format in football, as it brings together the best university squads from around the world, rather than national teams.
It is a unique opportunity for participants to compete for the title of “University World Champion”.
“We are experiencing the beginning of something that I know will be very special for university sports and that I believe will be very special for Jinjiang,” FISU President Oleg Matytsin said.
“I am confident that the FISU University World Cup Football will bring together the very best university football teams in the world.”
Known as the South Gate of China, Jinjiang has prepared 14 venues for competition and training, including the Mountain Park Stadium, where the gold-medal matches will be held.
It prides itself on being a city of football.
The event in Jinjiang is an evolution of FISU’s World University League, which was staged for four consecutive years from 2015 to 2018, exclusively in 3×3 basketball.
Both competitions will be known as the University World Cups from this year onwards.
The University World Cup 3×3 is scheduled for the Chinese city of Xiamen in October, reports insidethegames.
Neymar rape accuser charged with extortion
Police in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo said on Tuesday they had indicted the woman who accused soccer star Neymar of rape, charging her with fraud, extortion and slander, in what could be a major relief for the Paris Saint Germain striker.
The former Brazil captain was accused of raping Najila Trindade in a Paris hotel room in May, but he alleged the encounter was consensual and prosecutors said in August they were dropping the case against him due to a lack of evidence.
Sao Paulo state police also said in a statement on Tuesday they were indicting Trindade’s former husband, Estivens Alves, on fraud charges.
The BBC reported Trindade’s lawyer as saying the indictment had taken him by surprise and that his client rejected the accusations.
The case received worldwide attention and posed sponsorship headaches for Neymar, as well as hurting his international career.
The former Barcelona and Santos forward always denied the accusations against him and released private chats and lurid photos he had exchanged with Trindade, reports Reuters.
Ruthless U-23 Eagles thrash Sudan
…as Nigeria qualify for AFCON in style
T
he Nigeria U-23 team players were very ruthless on Tuesday as they defeated Sudan 5-0 in the second leg of the qualifiers for the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Egypt in November.
After losing the first leg 1-0 in Omdurman last week Thursday, the coach Imama Amakapabo-led players were condemned to secure a good win to stand a chance of qualifying for the AFCON and a step closer to the 2020 Olympic Games.
Amakapabo made some changes to the team that lost 1-0 in Sudan with Nigeria Professional Football League joint top scorer Ibrahim Sunusi replacing Stephen Odey while there was return for newly-signed Huesca of Spain midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali, in the line-up.
It was great start for Nigeria as they took the lead in the eight minute after Taiwo Awoniyi nodded the ball into the net.
Sunusi’s screamer was spilled by goalkeeper Mohammed Adamu to the path of Taiwo Awoniyi who shows gratitude with a great strike.
The Nigeria side continued to press for the assurance goal and it came in the 26th minutes through Akwa United’s striker Ndifreke Effiong, who scored through another header.
With the half time beckoning, the Olympic Eagles put the game beyond the Sudanese when Effiong stayed at the right place to pounce on Ebube Duru’s low cross to hit home for his second and Eagles’ third of the night.
Nigeria continued with the onslaught in the second half but has to wait till the 66th minute to get another goal.
The coach had made some substitution in the second half with Sunday Faleye replacing Blessing Olabiran, who had series of misses in the game and wasted no time in announcing himself, scoring with his first touch of the game off an assist from the impressive Sunusi.
It was a great reward for the NPFL’s top scorer when he turned from providing assist to scoring a goal as he completed the massacre in the 68th minute.
Faleye goes on series of step-overs before locating the lurking Sunusi who scored the fifth goal for the Olympic Eagles.
NBBF thanks Buhari, Dare for World Cup exploits
T
he Nigeria Basketball Federation has thanked the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, after the D’Tigers booked a place in the 2020 Olympic Games.
Speaking immediately after their victory against China at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, the NBBF President, Musa Kida, said putting up a good show would not have been possible without the fatherly roles of President Buhari and the Minister.
Kida revealed that Federal Government through the Minister called minutes before the win or burst game to encourage the team as well as brace them up for the challenge ahead.
“The Minister called before the game and he actually gave a message for the team which I conveyed to them,” he said.
“The call before the game gave the boys enough motivation stepping onto the court with 200 million Nigerians behind them.
“The Minister called back after the match, spoke to them and thanked them on behalf of all Nigerians and the President.”
Kida specifically highlighted government’s financial backing which made the 2019 World Cup campaign easier for the federation.
He added that the gesture had shown the new policy direction of the Federal Government through the Ministry of Sports to recognize excellence.
B/ball League: Delta Force coach talks tough, Deepwater make final push
Delta Force coach, Broderick Peter, has warned top teams in the ongoing Zenith Women Basketball League that his side is ready to ruffle their feathers as hostilities winds up at the Akure Centre of the league. Peter’s side battled past a massive home support to fend off the challenges of Sunshine Angels to win their third successive games 58-49 in overtime which was enough to take them to the next stage as they keep on the heels of MFM who are bossing
the the centre with an immaculate record.
While the likes of defending champions First Bank, Dolphins and a few others are also showing great form to underline their determination to reach the finals in Lagos, Peter says the top teams are in for a shocker if they underrate his side.
He declared: “Everything is going as planned because there has been so much improvement in my team. The girls are showing more hunger to succeed and they are not repeating the mistakes they were making in the first phase.
“We are playing better and this could only means that we stand a very good chance against the teams that are tipped for the title.”
Meanwhile, former national champions, First Deepwater, are banking on luck to shine on them in order to make the top four to progress to the next stage.
The team handled by Sola Ogunade is still very much in the race despite being walked over by host team Sunshine Angels on Matchday 1.
On Tuesday, the team enjoyed their second win from four matches with a 41-31 points win over IGP Queens and should nick the last ticket with a win over Delta Force in the final day on Wednesday.
Zenith Bank Women’s League: First Bank, Nigerian Army maintain unbeaten run
A
ction continues in the 2019 Zenith Bank sponsored Women’s Basketball League as teams battle for places in the National conference phase.
On day one of the Zenith Women’s Basketball League, defending champions, First Bank of Lagos pummeled less fancied, Ogun Babes, 110-30 points at the South West Conference in Ibadan.
Dolphins also showed their superiority over Oluyole Babes, 104-31 points.
Day two results saw First Bank hammer Oluyole Babes 95-23 points to maintain their unbeaten run in the league while Dolphins won against Ogun Babes 90-40 points.
In Akure, MFM under Aderemi Adewunmi defeated DeepWater 73-36 points. It was a close battle between Sunshine Angels and IGP Queens. At the end of the feisty duel, the Nigerian Police sponsored team won 40-37 points.
Day three results saw Delta Force again inflicting another loss on Sunshine Angels 58-49 points. MFM beat IGP Queens 66-30 points.
In the North Central Zone holding in Abuja, Air Warriors beat Black Gold 94-45 points, FCT Wings overpowered Nassarawa Amazons 56-37 points as Plateau Rocks outscored Kanemi Queens 61-32 points and Nigeria Customs walked over Benue Princess 20-0.
On day two in the North Central, Plateau Rocks beat FCT Wings 74-63 points, Nigerian Customs with a more equipped arsenal defeated Nasarawa Amazons 101- 29 points.
Blackgold recorded their first win of the second phase beating hapless Kanem Queens 72-25 points.
Air warriors Babes with 56 points defeated Plateau Rocks who could only manage to score 25 points as another walkover ceremony was performed by FCT Wings over Benue Princess.
Other results on day three, Plateau Rocks 20 – Benue Princess 0, Nasarawa Amazons 55 defeated Kanem Queens 34, FCT wings list 40 – 83 to Air Warriors and Black gold were beaten63- 29 by Nigeria Customs.
Plateau Rocks whipped Nasarawa Amazons 63- 17 while Amazons defeated Benue Princess 20-0.
Seven teams are currently sweating it out at the indoor gymnasium of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with the Nigerian Army Amazons leading the zone ahead of GT 2000 and Kaduna.
Others are Taraba Hurricanes, Adamawa Flames, Zamfara Flames, Kebbi Equity Queens and Exousia Angels, Adamawa.
GT 2000 defeated Kebbi 59-34 points. Adamawa dug deep to defeat Zamfara Angels 69-43 points while 20 points were awarded Nigerian Army after performing a walk over ceremony over Exousia who failed to show up.
Day 2 matches saw Zamfara defeating Kebbi Equity, 50-28 points while GT 2000 lost 40-52 points to sizzling hot Nigerian Army. Taraba defeated Exousia Angels 56-50 points.
So far, Nigerian Army have recorded three wins out of three games while Kebbi Equity Queens lost all their three games.
Kanu faults Arsenal over Iwobi’s move to Everton
F
ormer Super Eagles striker and Arsenal legend, Nwankwo Kanu, has berated his former club for selling midfielder, Alex Iwobi to Everton on the final day of the transfer window.
Iwobi left the Emirates on deadline day, switching north London for Merseyside in a deal that could eventually total £40 million ($49m).
“It was a transfer that came out of the blues, with Everton switching their attention to Iwobi after seeing bids for Wilfried Zaha repeatedly knocked back by Crystal Palace.
“I would say they made a mistake, 100 per cent,” the Nigerian hero told Goal . “Why they let him go, I don’t know.
“He’s a boy who, in and out, is Arsenal. He always wanted to do his best for the club. He loves the club, but not only that he can play football.
“What he brings week in, week out, the fans need to appreciate that.
“I think he is still young and those are the type of people you want in the team, people who grew up here, who knows everything about the club and wants to die for the club.
“He was one of them, so for us to lose him and to let him go, was a shock. I couldn’t really believe we did it, but that’s football.
“It was a surprise to everybody because it happened right at the end of the window,” said Kanu. “If I knew earlier, I could have said to him not to go and that it was better for him to stay.
“I would have said that there was no need for him to go because at Arsenal, he will still play. He’s that good and he needs to know that.
“I think Arsenal would have been the best place for him because it’s a big club and you want to play in a big club and in Europe. Those are the games you want to play.”
Nadal gets emotional after US Open win
R
afael Nadal said it was “impossible” to hold in his emotions after winning the US Open title in an “unforgettable” five-set battle with Daniil Medvedev.
Nadal, 33, beat Russian Medvedev 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4 in four hours 50 minutes in New York to win his 19th Grand Slam.
The Spanish second seed was tearful as a video of his major wins was played on the big screens on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
“This trophy means everything to me today,” said Nadal, who has now won four titles at Flushing Meadows.
“Personal satisfaction of the way that I resisted all these tough moments is very high.
“The emotions have been there watching all the success, all the moments that came to my mind in that moment. Yeah, I tried to hold the emotion, but some moments was impossible.”
Nadal was cruising at two sets and a break up before fifth seed Medvedev, 23, fought back to take Sunday’s final into a decider.
But it was Nadal’s intensity and mental resilience that took him over the line, built up throughout a career in which he has now won 83 ATP singles titles.
“The way that the match became very dramatic at the end, that makes this day unforgettable, part of my history of this sport,” Nadal said.
Togo through to 2022 World Cup qualifiers group stage
T
ogo eased into the group stage of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers following a 2-0 home victory over Comoros Islands at the Stade de Kégué in Lomé on Tuesday.
The win turned a finely-balanced tie in Togo’s favour as they claimed a 3-1 aggregate success, with coach Claude le Roy now set to lead the side in the group stages in the hunt for a second finals appearance after Germany 2006.
Meanwhile, Angola and Mozambique both advanced to the second round of the qualifiers.
Angola booked their place in the second round with a 2-1 (3-1 on aggregate) win over Gambia at Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda on Tuesday evening.
Following a narrow 1-0 victory at the Independence Stadium in Bakau last week, the Southern African nation made it two wins from two qualifiers to navigate their way into the group stages.
Palancas Negras opened the scoring in the 41st minute through Egypt-based Geraldo who fired a ferocious right-footed shot into the corner of the net.
Mozambique also brushed aside Mauritius 2-0 in the first-round second-leg match on Tuesday afternoon.
As a result, the Mambas progressed to the second round qualifying after winning the tie 3-0 on aggregate, while the Dodos crashed out of the qualifiers.
